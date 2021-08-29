There are plenty of clothes out there that are just plain pretty, and there are just as many clothes that are purely practical. And while you may not think there can be a middle ground, allow us to let you in on a little secret: These days, in the era of putting comfort and practicality first, more and more brands are coming out with stylish clothes that offer utilitarian value, too. Intrigued? Then your mind is about to be blown with these genius clothes and shoes you didn’t know existed that are so damn useful.

After some serious sleuthing, our editors dug up Amazon’s coolest fashion finds that combine style and practicality. They weren’t easy to find — the best things in life rarely are — but it’s no exaggeration to say that some of these items might change your day-to-day life, like the snow boots that have a built-in pocket or the sports bra with slots for both your earbuds and phone. There are also plenty of clothes on this list that are reversible or transformable, so it’s like you’re getting two outfits — and sometimes even four or five — when you invest in a single piece.

To shop the genius clothes and shoes you never knew you needed, scroll on.

1 These Pants That Look Like Jeans, But Feel Like Leggings Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $25 See On Amazon Consider these the perfect pair of pants ever to be made. They look like a pair of figure-hugging skinny jeans, but they feel like a comfy pair of leggings, thanks to the 75% cotton fabric. They’re especially perfect for tucking into boots without scrunching up, though you’re likely bound to reach for these on just about every other occasion. And perhaps most impressively, these best-selling jeggings have been awarded over 45,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon. One other thing that makes them so unique? Levi’s allows you to choose from three inseam lengths, so even short and tall people can find a perfect fit. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (choose from a 28-, 30-, or 32-inch inseam)

2 A Sports Bra With A Pocket For Your Phone — & A Slot For Your Headphones Amazon QUEENIEKE Back Pocket Sport Bra $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing more annoying than heading out for a run and having no idea where to put your phone (because holding it is out of the question). That’s exactly the problem this sports bra solves, stylishly: There’s a panel in the back that’s sized perfectly to hold your phone securely; and, for those who prefer cabled headphones, a small slot to thread the cable through so they don’t get in the way while you run. Meanwhile, a double-fabric front panel and moisture-wicking, chafe-resistant construction keep you comfortable and supported through high-impact workouts. Available colors/styles: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A Seamless Longline Bra That’s Completely Invisible Under Clothes Amazon Calvin Klein Plus Size Invisibles Seamless Bra $40 See On Amazon This brilliant bra from Calvin Klein is more like a base layer than a bra, with its smooth, longline silhouette and wide straps. Because it’s totally seamless, it won’t show up underneath your clothes, while the removable cups offer a nice, customizable touch. It’s probably the most comfortable bra you’ll ever own, too, thanks to its stretchy nylon fabric and lack of wires. What could be more useful than a bra you’ll wear under literally everything? Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; X-Large Plus — 2X

4 These Mesh-Accented Leggings With 2 Discreet Pockets Amazon YOHOYOHA Plus Size Breathable Mesh Legging $23 See On Amazon Most leggings with pockets are basic from an aesthetic standpoint. But this pair expertly combines function and style, with cool mesh accents and two roomy pockets discreetly built into the sides. Though they’re ideal for working out, thanks to four-way stretch and the mesh panels, which add breathability points, those same mesh panels also make them stylish enough to wear out with boots for a night on the town. Available styles: 4

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

5 Another Stunning Bodysuit For The Perfect Tucked-In Look Amazon SheIn Plus Size Bell Sleeve Bodysuit $27 See On Amazon Because our love affair for bodysuits stills runs deep, here’s another one that masquerades as a stunning blouse but tucks in super smoothly. This one has dramatic sleeves and a deep-V neckline, which lends itself naturally to dressier looks; but this, too, can be dressed down with a pair of jeans, especially if you get it in a subtle shade like white or blush pink. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large Plus

6 A Form-Fitting Bra-Top That’s Super Versatile Amazon YOGERSSY Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon What makes this top so genius is its versatility: It can be worn on its own as a sporty-chic top for lounging and working out, but it also makes an excellent bra (or undershirt), since it creates a smooth effect without involving any uncomfortable wires or seams. With its plunging neckline and criss-cross back, it could even be worn as a going-out top. You can’t beat the price, either. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 These Biker Shorts With 2 Hidden Pockets In The Front & Back Amazon ZUTY Biker Shorts with 2 Hidden Pockets $20 See On Amazon These bike shorts are incredibly useful for two reasons. First, because they have two hidden pockets in the waistband — one in the back, which is big enough to fit a phone, and one in the front for keys or a credit card — and second, because they’re versatile and on-trend. Bike shorts are obviously useful for running and working out, but they’re also a fashion girl staple with endless styling possibilities, both dressy and casual. Available styles: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 These “Build Your Own” Leggings That You Can Design Custom On Amazon Amazon Core 10 ‘Build Your Own’ Full-Length Legging $45 See On Amazon Customizable clothing is never not fun, especially when it involves an article of clothing you’re going to wear weekly (or more often) like these super-soft leggings. You can take your pick among the waist rise and style, length, and color for a look that’s tailored to your preferences. Whichever pair you choose, the fabric has medium compression and is thick enough to prevent show-through, so you can wear them for both working out and running errands. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

9 A Gorgeous Blouse That’s Actually A Bodysuit Amazon Verdusa Long Sleeve Wrap Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon Peeking out of trousers or a skirt, no one would ever know this chic, perfectly drape-y blouse is actually a bodysuit — which is precisely why it tucks so smoothly into whatever bottom you’ve got on. Style-wise, the slightly sheer chiffon material, tasteful V-neckline, and billowing sleeves are ideal for dressy occasions, like dinners out or holiday parties, though you can easily make it a bit more casual with a pair of high-waisted jeans or leather shorts. Available colors/prints: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Pair Of Affordable Snow Boots With A Built-In Pocket Amazon Polar Thermal Waterproof Snow Boots $45 See On Amazon Snow boots get a bad rap for being clunky (or straight-up ugly). But with their quilted side panelling and subtle lug soles reminiscent of combat boots, these Polar boots are actually quite chic. Even more impressive is the hidden pocket on the side that’s just big enough to fit essentials like your keys and credit card, so you don’t need to schlep your whole bag to run a quick errand mid-snowstorm. (Don’t worry: The interior is waterproof to protect your things from snow and slush.) The cozy, faux-fur-lined interior is also very much appreciated. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 12

11 A Chic Sweater Dress That’s As Comfy As A Bathrobe Amazon EXLURA Knit Sweater Dress $43 See On Amazon This wrap-style dress looks devastatingly chic, but it feels as comfy as your favorite stretchy, cozy bathrobe. You can get creative in how you wear this adaptable piece, too: Try it open over another outfit, wear it robe coat-style, or layer it over a slim turtleneck when the weather gets cooler, for just a couple of ideas to get you started. It’s one of the most useful dresses you could own for when you want to be comfy — maybe you’ve got a date night at home? — but still stylish. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Faded Baseball Cap With A Hole For Your Ponytail Or Bun Amazon Lvaiz Satin Lined Baseball Cap with Ponytail Hole $15 See On Amazon This baseball cap solves one of fashion’s age-old problems: What to do with your high ponytail. In addition to the traditional back loop formed by the adjustable closure (where you can slide a lower ponytail), this hat features a “ponytail hole” affixed higher up on the head. Plus, the smooth satin lining is extra-gentle on your hair, and prevents unwanted frizz from cropping up as you wear it. A genius pick all around. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 1

13 These Cozy Joggers That Are Lined With Thick Fleece Amazon Yeokou Sherpa Lined Jogger Sweatpants $36 See On Amazon You’ll never want to peel off these joggers come wintertime. The cozy sherpa lining feels so plush against your skin, it’s basically made for cuddling up on the couch with a hot chocolate. That fuzzy lining also offers a good amount of insulation, of course, so these joggers are ideal for popping out for an errand in zero-degree temps. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Little Black Dress That Can Be Worn 6 Different Ways Amazon TRUTH & FABLE Multiway Midi Dress $54 See On Amazon The only thing more versatile than an LBD? An LBD you can wear six different ways. The wide, stretchy straps can be arranged one-shoulder, as a criss-cross halter, as a keyhole neck, and more, and the jersey material will drape beautifully no matter how you wear it. It comes in seven pretty colors in addition to black, like lilac, cobalt blue, and Burgundy. Perhaps the most useful dress a person could keep in their closet. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 00-0 — 20

15 A Pair Of Comfy Joggers That Look Like Chic Leather Pants Amazon [BLANKNYC] Patch Pocket Jogger Pants $50 See On Amazon Peek inside any fashion girl’s closet, and you’ll likely find a pair of faux-leather joggers — it’s a genius hack for looking put-together, but feeling like you’re still in your PJs. An unexpectedly versatile piece, they also make anything you put on with them look that much cooler, whether that’s stark white sneakers and a slouchy tee, stilettos and a bra top, or even a silky blouse and loafers for the office. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 24 — 30

16 These Nordic-Chic Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning Amazon RockDove Nordic Slipper with Memory Foam $28 See On Amazon It can be hard to find slippers that are just as stylish as they are comfortable, but that’s what sets this pair apart. They combine a Nordic-chic fair isle print with cozy details like memory foam cushioning and an all-over fleece lining, while durable, non-slip grips on the soles mean you can wear them for quick trips outdoors. The best part, though? They’re machine washable, which is rare to find in a slipper. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 6 — 11

17 These Sunglasses That Fold Up To Fit In Your Pocket Amazon Foldies Classics Polarized Folding Sunglasses $69 See On Amazon These sunglasses fold up into a tiny little package (equal to the size of one lens), so you can slip them into your tiniest little micro bag. Unfolded, they have a classic, Wayfarer-inspired shape that looks good on everyone, while their polarized lenses offer plenty of sun and glare protection. Choose from six color combinations, including the tortoiseshell pictured above, or go for something bolder like clear frames with blue mirrored lenses. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 1

18 A Detachable Collar For The Illusion Of A Layered Shirt, Without The Bunching Amazon Shinywear Detachable Dickey Collar $9 See On Amazon If you love the classic, polished look of a collar peeking out of your sweater but hate the layering thing, you need this genius collar. Unlike an actual layered shirt, it won’t bunch up annoyingly under a sweater or untuck from your pants — all you have to do is slip the loops under your arms to keep it secure. You have a couple of colors and styles to choose from, including pointed and rounded collars (or a two-pack including both). Available colors/styles: 7

Available sizes: 1

19 This Custom T-Shirt That You Design Yourself On Amazon Amazon Made for You Custom T-shirt $25 See On Amazon Here’s another customizable option, courtesy of the Amazon Store. And you have a lot of options to customize this T-shirt, including the fabric and color, as well as the hem length, sleeve length, fit, and neckline. You can even opt for a custom label to be sewn into the neck. For the size, you’ll take two photos of yourself and upload them using the QR code. So easy, so much fun. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Customizable

20 A Pair Of Stylish Sneakers With A Hidden Wedge Heel Amazon Cestfini High Heeled Wedge Sneakers $43 See On Amazon You may have had a pair of wedge sneakers in 2012, but the controversial style is making a comeback this year — and you can’t deny the brilliance of their inherent high/low feel. This cream-colored pair is a relatively subtle, streamlined option, and the contrasting rubber detailing nods to the “dad sneaker” trend. You’ll find a few other cool, modern-feeling colorways on this page too, including a white mesh option. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

21 This Versatile Wrap That Doubles As A Travel Blanket Amazon MELIFLUOS Shawl Wrap $35 See On Amazon Draped over your shoulders, this wrap hangs like a chic-looking shawl; laid across your lap, it instantly transforms into a cozy blanket. This is a must for traveling stylishly, or tossing over your desk chair if you work in a freezing-cold office. Choose from over 40 sophisticated colors, including neutrals, color-blocked stripes, and a few leopard prints. Available colors: 41

22 A Pair Of Classic Dr. Martens — Lined With Warm, Cozy Fleece Amazon Dr. Martens Serena Burnished Wyoming Fashion Boot $160 See On Amazon There is no shoe on earth that’s cooler than a pair of classic Dr. Martens, but they’re not exactly known as the coziest shoe on earth. But the Serena style gets close: It’s lined in plush sherpa to keep your feet and toes warm, and provide a cloud-like cushion for your every step. On the outside you’ll find every DM calling card, like their “bouncing soles,” yellow stitching, and pull-on back tab. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 5 — 11

23 These Compression Socks With A Soft, Fuzzy Feel Amazon Doctor's Choice Fuzzy Compression Socks $20 See On Amazon Compression socks offer all sorts of benefits — whether you like to wear them to bed or solely when you’re traveling, they help reduce swelling and generally keep your legs comfortable. That said, most compression socks tend to be... not cute. These, however, are the exception: Not only do they come in this pretty shade of pink, but they have a fuzzy texture that feels akin to the types of cozy socks you wear around the holidays. They’ll look so cute when you’re lounging at home in an oversized T-shirt or matching pajama set. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 1

24 This Cute, Summery Top That Can Be Worn Countless Ways Amazon NEXLOMOS Halter Wrap Top $14 See On Amazon As classic silk scarves have proved generation after generation, there’s so much you can do with a simple piece of fabric. This top, for instance, can be tied as a halter (a few types), a tube top, a handkerchief top, and more; or, you can get even more creative and wear it as a headscarf, headband, or keep it simple and toss it around your neck as a lightweight scarf. The possibilities are endless. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 1

25 A Pair Of Classic Black Leggings, But Lined With Thick, Cozy Fleece Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings $31 See On Amazon BALEAF leggings are a total cult favorite (seriously, try their bike shorts), but this fleece-lined pair in particular is a necessity for the cold weather. Like the brand’s other beloved styles, this pair features a waistband slot for your phone, a moisture-wicking fabric, and flat-lock seams to prevent chafing. The fleece interior is soft and brushed, though, so the look remains smooth, not bulky. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 These Durable Snow Boots With A Built-In Wedge Heel Amazon Sorel Lexie Wedge Felt $150 See On Amazon Just to prove that snow boots can be stylish, here’s another pair worth your consideration. A hidden wedge heel offers enough polish for you to wear them confidently out to dinner, but a waterproof construction, shearling and microfleece lining, and anti-slip tread soles keep you safe, dry, and warm when you step back out into the slushy street. The contrasting red laces on this pair add a cool, rugged touch, though you have 11 other colors to choose from, too, like black-and-red tartan or camel with gray felt. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 A Cute Floral Dress With Roomy, Hidden Pockets Amazon Nemidor Plus Size Wrap Dress with Pockets $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing groundbreaking about a floral mini dress, per se — but how often do you come across a floral mini dress that’s designed with two spacious, hidden pockets? That’s exactly what sets this one apart from the rest. It’s cute, comfy, and easy to dress up or down with the right footwear, but the roomy side pockets allow you to forego carrying a purse. The silhouette is practically timeless, as is the pretty floral print. Available prints: 10

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

28 A Pair Of Handy Ballet Flats That Fold Up To Fit In Your Bag Amazon Silky Toes Foldable Ballet Flat $15 See On Amazon It’s hard to think of anything more useful than a pair of shoes that can be folded up to fit into a small bag. But that’s exactly what Silky Toes are: lightweight, foldable ballet flats that, when on your feet, look just like a pair of normal shoes. Keep these in your bag to wear between appointments when you’re running around town. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 These Belted Joggers That Actually Look Like “Real” Pants Amazon Levi's Belted Jet Set Joggers $42 See On Amazon Everyone loves sweatpants — except maybe your boss, when you try to get away with wearing them to the office. So invest in a pair of Levi’s popular Jet Set Joggers, which can easily pass for “real” pants, thanks to their belted waist and four-pocket design. Sold in two goes-with-everything colors (army green and classic black), these can be dressed up with heels and a button-down shirt, so you can enjoy the comfort of sweats in secret when you’re at work. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — 44

30 A Cozy Flannel Shirt Dress To Stay Both Stylish & Comfy Come Fall Amazon OLRAIN Shirt Dress $37 See On Amazon This genius flannel shirt dress will become your new go-to once autumn rolls around. It’s as comfy as your favorite worn-in flannel, but perhaps even more practical, because it’s designed with two roomy pockets and can easily be dressed up or down. The hem is shorter in the front and longer in the back, which lends itself well to styling with tights or leggings, but it’ll look equally chic with bare legs and white sneakers or knee-high boots. The perfect one-and-done outfit when you have no idea what to wear. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These Memory Foam Booties Lined With Furry Fleece Amazon LongBay Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers $30 See On Amazon When the weather gets really cold, a pair of bootie-style slippers will become your new BFFs. These are both cozier and cuter than most, with a fleece-lined interior, memory foam insoles, and a velvet chenille exterior with a slightly slouchy look. However, since they have thick, durable rubber soles, you can wear them for trips outside, too. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

32 The Rare Denim Jacket That’s Actually Warm Amazon Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $65 See On Amazon Denim jackets are useful in that they’re timeless, versatile, and look good with just about anything — but they tend not to be very warm. That’s what makes this jacket from Levi’s so brilliant. The cuffs and collar are lined with plush sherpa, and the rest of the jacket is lined with a soft, quilted fabric, so it’s cozy enough to keep you snug on a cold, autumnal day. It still looks every bit as cool paired with dresses, leggings, jeans, and everything else in your closet, though. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

33 These Fun Shoes That Are Perfect For The Beach, Pool, Bathroom, & More Amazon FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides $20 See On Amazon Whether you keep these by the door for running errands or in your workout bag for showering at the gym, these best-selling slides are bound to become the new MVPs in your shoe collection. Not only are they stylish and affordable, but they’re also fully waterproof, so they’re especially handy for trips to the pool, beach, spa... you get the idea. Join the 30,000 Amazon shoppers who are obsessed with these shoes and pick up a pair (or two) — they come in dozens of cute colors and prints, it’ll be hard to narrow down just one. Available styles: 41

Available sizes: 6 — 11

34 A Reversible Jacket With Faux Fur On One Side Amazon Rachel Roy Reversible Cotton to Fur Jacket $82 See On Amazon This genius reversible jacket is casual on one side, fancy on the other. For day-to-day wear, wear it with the cotton/polyester shell on the outside — the faux-fur lining will keep you so cozy and warm. When nighttime rolls around and you’re meeting a date or friends, put it on inside out and you’ve got yourself a fabulous, faux-fur coat. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

35 A Pair Of Cozy Moccasins Lined With Plush Fleece Amazon Minnetonka Hardsole Pile-Lined Moccasin Slippers $45 See On Amazon Most of us know that moccasins exist, but how many people know that fleece-lined moccasins exist? What makes these so great (aside from their obvious coziness and warmth) is that unlike most slippers that feel too frumpy to wear when you have guests over, these look like a stylish pair of shoes, so they’re perfect for when you’re hosting at home and need a middle ground between going barefoot and wearing heels. Made from 100% suede with thick soles, these can be worn both inside and out. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including wide sizes)

36 A Reversible Jacket That’s Plaid On One Side, Black On The Other Amazon Pendleton Reversible Quilted Puffer Jacket $88 See On Amazon Pendleton is an absolute classic for toasty coats and blankets, but this reversible puffer jacket is truly great: There’s plain black quilting on one side; and on the other, a heather gray plaid print that harkens to the brand’s outdoorsy-Americana roots. A 90% duck down and 10% feather fill keeps you extra-warm in freezing temps. It’s the rare puffer coat that actually looks like an intentional part of your outfit, not performance wear. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

37 An Illusion Bodysuit That’s A Timelessly Elegant Outfit All On Its Own Amazon Adrianna Papell Lace Illusion Bodice Jumpsuit $200 See On Amazon A one-and-done outfit all on its own, this Adrianna Papell jumpsuit is a cool, yet equally chic, alternative to dresses. Even cooler is its “illusion” bodice — it looks like two separate pieces, but it’s actually just one (surprisingly comfortable) jumpsuit. This will be especially useful for cold-weather events when the idea of wearing a dress is unfathomable, but you still need something show-stopping. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 2 — 22 Plus

38 A Stylish Bomber Jacket That’s Reflective, To Keep You Safe When You Run Amazon Alo Yoga Reflective Idol Bomber $265 See On Amazon Love going on nighttime runs? Need something to throw on when you take your dog out after dinner? This Alo Yoga bomber jacket is a must for you. It’s made of a silvery reflective material that keeps you visible when the sun goes down, and the quilted, nylon and duck down construction traps in heat when temperatures drop. That said, it’s ultra-slim and weighs practically nothing, so it won’t weigh down your stride. Plus, the bomber silhouette looks cool enough to wear when you’re not working out, whether day or night. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

39 This Genius Jacket That Can Be Worn Upside Down, 2 Different Ways Amazon Levi's Upside-Downable Trucker Jacket $200 See On Amazon The winning look from Making the Cut Season 2, Episode 5, a collaboration between Levi’s and designer/show contestant Gary Graham, this trucker jacket is nothing short of brilliant. It’s not reversible, but upside-downable: Just flip the denim jacket 180 degrees in either direction for two looks — one collarless, tunic-style fit, and the other a cowl-neck cocoon coat. Other details include brass buttons, contrasting stitching, and Levi’s signature, premium denim construction. No wonder this convertible coat won the show’s “avant-garde” challenge. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small-Medium —Large-X-Large