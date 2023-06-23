40 Flattering Outfits That Look Expensive But Cost Less Than $35 On Amazon

Stocking your wardrobe with pieces that look expensive, but aren’t, is something of an art form — one that TZR’s team of fashion editors happen to specialize in. For proof, just check out this list of 40 cute and stylish outfits that look expensive, but cost less than $35 on Amazon. From one-and-done jumpsuits to casual-chic rompers and dresses that’ll take you from the office to cocktail hour, this edit has it all — and each and every piece is guaranteed to make you feel your absolute best.

Keep scrolling to discover a selection of trendy pieces and timeless staples that friends won’t believe you got on Amazon — and for less than the cost of a manicure, no less.

1 The Loose Jumpsuit That’s Super Popular With Amazon Shoppers Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon If you really love something, you’ll probabably wish you had it in multiples — and that’s how you’re gauranteed to feel about this sleeveless jumpsuit that has Amazon reviewers obsessed. It’s made from a light and breathable polyester and elastic blend, so it has a nice bit of stretch. It also features adjustable spaghetti straps so you can better tailor its fit. Plus, it’s available in over 35 different colors and patterns, so you could wear a new one every week for almost a year if you wanted to — and at this price point, why wouldn’t you? Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 39

2 This Racerback Bodysuit That’s The Ultimate Outfit Foundation Amazon Reoria Racerback Bodysuit $27 See On Amazon Having the right basics, like this racerback bodysuit, will help make putting outfits together an absolute breeze. It’s made with a soft and stretchy nylon-spandex blend with the front completely lined, so you can trust it won’t be see-through. It also has a seamless thong bottom with a button snap closure so you can feel confident in tight bottoms and trust no panty lines will show. And if that’s not enough to persuade you to click the “add to cart” button, the 20,000 (and counting) five-star ratings should be. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

3 This Pretty Tiered Maxi Dress Made Of 100% Super-Soft Viscose Amazon Amazon Essentials Tiered Midi Summer Dress $19 See On Amazon For under $20, it’s definitely worth adding a few of these tiered maxi dresses to your wardrobe. It’s designed with two thick straps at the shoulders to create a favorable square neckline, and has an elasticated empire waist that leads into a flowy A-line bottom. Plus, it’s made from 100 % viscose, so you know it will be super soft and lightweight. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

4 A Ruffle-Hem Romper That’s An Outfit On Its Own Amazon Bonkwa Deep V-Neck Romper $34 See On Amazon This adorable ruffle-hem romper has all the right details to create a standout look. Available in both long and short-sleeve options with over 30 patterns and prints to choose from, this romper has a tiered ruffle hem, tie-waist detail, and plunging neckline that’s perfect for showing off dainty, layered necklaces. It’s made from a soft chiffon-like material and has a sleek zipper closure that goes up the back. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 36

5 This Cotton-Blend Shirt Dress That Doubles As A Layering Piece Amazon Sopliagon Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon If you’re all about versatility, you’ll love this long-sleeve button-up shirt dress. Made of a breathable cotton blend, it’s constructed with a classic collar and two side slits at the hem, making it a great choice for warmer months, but it can easily transition into the fall, too. It has tons of five-star reviews raving about how “versatile” it is — you can wear it by itself, as a lightweight shacket, or accessorize it with a belt. Trust, there’s a lot you can do with this dress. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

6 This Cute & Comfy Jumpsuit That Epitomizes Casual-Chic Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $20 See On Amazon Introducing your new casual Fridays ‘fit. This cropped wide-leg jumpsuit is a great one-and-done piece for any everyday function. It’s made from a super-soft viscose and elastane blend and has a comfy elasticated waistband that’ll cinch, but not pinch, your waist. It also has a subtle wrap V-neckline that’s adjustable with a snap and pockets on either side. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

7 A Pair Of Pleated Wide Leg Trousers That’ll Elevate Any Casual Outfit Amazon Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon After your favorite pair of jeans, these pleated wide-leg pants will definitely become a go-to staple in your wardrobe. They’re easy to dress up and down, thanks to their pleated waistline and wide-leg silhouette. They feature two pockets at the waist and five belt loops, and pair well with just about any top, from button-downs to T-shirts to cozy sweaters. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

8 This Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress That Makes A Statement Amazon ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Strapless Ruffle Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon Shoppers simply can’t get enough of this cute off-the-shoulder mini dress. This little number is a great option for any semi-dressy occasion, as it shows off just the right amount of skin. The oversize ruffle adds a fun touch, and it comes in three vibrant, statement-making colors — orange, yellow, and green — as well as classic black. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

9 An Outfit-Making Cover Up That’s Actually Super Versatile Amazon Moss Rose Cover up Kimono $26 See On Amazon If you live for a good layering piece, adding this flowy printed cover-up to your collection will be totally worth it. It’s made from 100% light and soft viscose, so it’s great to wear to the beach, pool, or anywhere else, really — it looks so cute with a pair of denim shorts as seen in the picture above. And although it’s one-size-fits-all, thanks to its oversize silhouette, it can work for just about everyone. Available colors: 46

10 This Flowy Maxi Dress That Works For Any Occasion Amazon GRECERELLE Flowy Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon With over 12,000 five-star ratings, this flowy maxi dress will make a great addition to your closet. It’s made from a super-soft rayon and spandex blend and has plenty of rave reviews claiming it to be “comfortable” and “lightweight,” making it a fabulous option to reach for on warm days. It features a flowy high-low skirt with a wrap tie closure, an elasticated waistband, ruffled cap sleeves, and a V-neckline that’s super easy to manipulate so you can show off as much or as little of your chest as you’d like. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

11 A Pair Of Paper Bag Waist Pants With Breezy Pleats Amazon BerryGo Wide Leg Pants $27 See On Amazon The beauty of these unique high-waisted paper bag trousers is that they look like a chic maxi skirt but have all the feels of comfortable pants. These pants are outfitted with a thick, stretchy, elastic waistband with a drawstring closure and creases on both legs that turn into thigh-high slits at the hem. Available sizes: 0-2 — 14

Available colors: 12

12 This Super-Soft Bodycon Dress With An Open-Back Cutout Amazon The Drop Midi Sweater Dress $23 See On Amazon If you need a comfy, conservative outfit that’s appropriate for work and sassy enough to hit the bar, this midi-length bodycon dress is it. Brought to you by Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, this LBD is made from a super soft and substantial, yet lightweight, blend of viscose and nylon. It has sleek cap sleeves, a simple slit at the hem on one side, and an elegant open-back cutout. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

13 A Contemporary Take On The Classic White Button Down Amazon MakeMeChic Oversized Button Down Shirt $33 See On Amazon Instead of opting for a regular old button-up blouse, reach for this oversize crinkle button-down instead. Think of it as the more modern take on a classic white shirt (though it also comes in lots of other colors, too). If you prefer a more oversized fit, Amazon reviewers recommend sizing up. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 28

14 The V-Neck Shift Dress That Looks Amazing On Everyone Amazon BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $35 See On Amazon Hands down, this V-neck shift dress definitely deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Thanks to its loose silhouette, it’s the perfect thing to reach for when you want to wear something cute and elegant without completely showing off your figure. It’s outfitted with a subtle V-neckline, tiered ruffle sleeves, a soft lining, and a hidden zipper closure on the back. It’s the perfect thing to wear for practically any occasion, and it works in almost any season, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 45

15 This Leopard Skirt That Functions As A Neutral Amazon Keasmoto Satin Midi Skirt $26 See On Amazon Frankly, every wardrobe needs this silky satin slip skirt. It’s a great piece since it sits effortlessly on your waistline and naturally drapes over your body instead of hugging it, while the trendy yet timeless leopard print acts as a go-with-anything neutral. This skirt is made of a poly-silk blend and is machine washable, as an added bonus. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

16 This Ruched Bodycon Dress With Over 35,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BTFBM Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $33 See On Amazon Amp up your warm weather wardrobe with this oh-so-comfy ruched mini dress. It’s made from a blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, so you know it’s soft, breathable, and a little bit stretchy. It has a tulip hem, ruching on the sides, and a classic crew neckline. This dress is super popular on Amazon, with over 20,000 five-star ratings and counting. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

17 This Two-Tone Romper That’s The Easiest Outfit Amazon SweatyRocks Colorblock Jumpsuit $27 See On Amazon When the weather heats up, having a two-tone romper like this one takes out all the stress of putting an outfit together. It comprises a ribbed tank top bodice with a paper bag waist bottom that gives the illusion of a sleek top tucked into shorts. Cute, clever, and an easy outfit all on its own — what’s not to love? Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

18 A Cool One-Shoulder Bodysuit To Dress Up Your Jeans Amazon ANRABESS One Shoulder Bodysuit $33 See On Amazon With a solid 4.5-star overall rating, it’s no wonder why this one-shoulder ruched bodysuit has so many rave reviews on Amazon. It’s practically an outfit all on its own — all you need is a pair of jeans or faux-leather pants, and you’re good to go. It’s made from a very soft and breathable blend of chinlon (which is a lightweight version of nylon) and spandex. It also has a double-lined bodice with a long chiffon sleeve that adds an elegant touch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

19 This Breezy Knit Midi Skirt Made From A Super-Soft Rayon Blend Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt $27 See On Amazon Skirt girlies rejoice because this pull-on midi skirt will become one of your new favorite pieces in your wardrobe. Designed with an elasticated waistband and two small side slits at the hem, this rayon-spandex blend skirt is extremely comfortable and super versatile. One Amazon shopper who calls the bottom a “keeper” said, “I ordered this skirt because I was looking for a comfortable yet classy item that would pack, travel and wear well. By gosh, this was a perfect choice. I love my new skirt and would highly recommend it.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 15

20 This Stunning Key-Hole Maxi Dress That’s Perfect For Your Next Special Occasion Amazon ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon Snag this beautiful keyhole maxi dress for your next special night out — and even if you don’t have something on the calendar, this dress can take you from brunch to the beach to a casual dinner. It’s made from a soft poly-rayon blend, so it’s very comfortable to wear, and it has a high halter neck, thick straps, and a keyhole detailing. Deep pockets and side slits on either side round out the design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

21 A Faux-Leather Midi Skirt That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt $31 See On Amazon This gorgeous faux-leather midi skirt will make such a fab statement piece in anyone’s wardrobe. It’s made of a quality poly-spandex blend that has an incredible amount of stretch to it, so it doesn’t feel restricting. It features a sleek zipper on the back, a breathable lining, a slight tulip hem, and beautiful knot detailing at the waist, giving this skirt a unique designer look. And if the faux-leather look isn’t your vibe, don’t worry. This skirt is also available in other materials like satin. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

22 This Cotton-Blend Romper That’s Perfect For Warm Weather Layering Amazon Yeokou Shorts Jumpsuit $24 See On Amazon During the warmer months, you can wear these loose button-up overalls for almost all everyday occasions. Made from a light, breathable cotton and linen blend suitable for hot summer days, it’s perfect to wear over bralettes, tank tops, and even a swimsuit. It features eight working buttons that go down the middle, two roomy pockets on either side, and thick straps that you can adjust with a knot at the shoulders. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

23 The Best-Selling Skinny Jeans That Belong In Every Closet Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans $30 See On Amazon If anything is an absolute closet must-have, it’s a pair of these sleek classic skinny jeans. Designed with the same quality denim as classic Levi’s, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.’s mid-rise jeans are made with a comfortable cotton blend and have a nice bit of stretch to conform to your body without losing shape. Plus, they’re available in three lengths — short, regular, and long — so you can ensure the fit is absolutely perfect. And with a 4.4-star rating and tons of reviews that rave about how “comfortable” and “perfect” the fit is, you can trust a couple of pairs of these are worth betting on. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 8

24 A Flowy Printed Robe That Comes In So Many Gorgeous Prints Amazon Eddoyee Print Beach Kimono $30 See On Amazon For your next beach or resort getaway, pick up this stunning robe that can be worn over a pair of denim cutoffs or a bikini (that said, even when you’re not on vaca, it even looks cool with leggings). It’s one size fits all but has a very oversized fit, and it’s made of a breezy and lightweight chiffon material with billowy sleeves and a matching belt. Choose from a selection of 35 beautiful prints. Available colors: 35

25 This Cute Little Romper That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Relipop Long Sleeve Romper $32 See On Amazon Add this roomy printed romper to your warm-weather wardrobe for a simple one-and-done outfit. It’s outfitted with breezy sleeves, a comfortable elastic waistband, and a wrap-style neckline. Style it with heels for a night out, or keep it casual with classic white sneakers during the daytime. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

26 This Chic Pleated Set That Feels Like Luxe PJs Amazon NUFIWI 2-Piece Set $29 See On Amazon It’s no wonder influencers and Amazon shoppers can’t stop adding this pleated two-piece set to their cart. It’s so soft and roomy that it feels like pajamas, but looks 10 times more chic — with the right accessories, you can easily get away with wearing this to a nice dinner. You can opt for a set with full-length pants like this one or snag the option with shorts if you want something that feels more summery. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

27 An Oh-So Comfy T-Shirt Dress Made From Super-Soft Viscose Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Crewneck Side Slit Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon Hands down, you’ll probably want to live in this midi T-shirt dress for the rest of your days. Thanks to its oh-so-soft viscose blend, it has all the feels of your favorite tee but is packaged in a sleek and stylish dress. It’s the perfect thing to wear to run errands, grab lunch, and even lounge around the house because of how comfortable it is. Dress it up with heels or pair it with sneakers when you’re running around town. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

28 This Chic 2-Piece Skirt Set That Comes In A Ton Of Colors & Patterns Amazon MRSFITOK 2 Piece Outfit $28 See On Amazon Thanks to this chic two-piece set, your going-out wardrobe just got a lot more effortless. It features a long-sleeve scoop neck crop top and a midi-length skirt with self-tie detailing in the front. Not only does this set look phenomenal together, but it works even better when worn separately. You could wear the top with your favorite jeans and switch up the skirt with a sleek bodysuit or cropped tee for a more casual look. With this set, the outfit possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 39

29 This Flowy Printed Maxi Skirt That’s Forever Timeless Amazon Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt $25 See On Amazon A printed maxi skirt like this one will be a forever classic staple in your wardrobe. From the comfortable elasticated waistband to its light and airy chiffon material, this breezy bottom is a lovely option to reach for in the warmer months, but when layered properly, it can definitely be worn in the fall and winter, too — just add a cozy turtleneck sweater and boots. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

30 A Comfy Wrap Dress That’s Appropriate For Any Occasion Amazon Amazon Essentials Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $34 See On Amazon This asymmetrical wrap dress is outfitted with cap sleeves, a V-neckline, and a delicate tie waist with ruched detailing, making it a comfy and stylish must-have for any professional wardrobe. It’s the perfect option to reach for if you have an event or date night after work, and it can be easily worn for special occasions like a baby shower or wedding. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 14

31 The Ribbed Activewear Set That’s Currently Trending Amazon OQQ Ribbed Exercise Set $30 See On Amazon Sure, you can work out in your old high school or college tee, or you could look and feel good in this ribbed two-piece activewear set. This comfy set is made with a nylon, poly, and spandex blend and offers a four-way stretch via its high-powered, moisture-wicking fabric. Both pieces are fully lined, and the bottom is outfitted with a thick and high waistband. This set comes in a scoop neck version (shown) but is also available in one-shoulder and T-shirt-style options. Post-gym, just throw on a light jacket and you’ve got a super cute and trendy look for brunch. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 33

32 These Paper Bag Waist Pants That Have Shoppers Obsessed Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $32 See On Amazon These chic cropped paper bag waist pants are a great pair of trousers for every wardrobe. They can be easily dressed up or down and are great for pretty much any occasion. They feature a thick and comfortable elastic waistband with a drawstring closure, pockets on either side, and a tapered leg that looks great with any shoe, from flats to heels to sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

33 This Henley Style Jumpsuit That’s Beyond Cozy Amazon Amazon Essentials Fashion Studio Terry Jumpsuit $29 See On Amazon If your aesthetic is all about being cozy, you need this cuffed henley-style jumpsuit ASAP. One delighted Amazon shopper described it as wearing “sweatpants and a sweatshirt all in one,” and frankly, they’re right. It’s made from a soft viscose and cotton blend, so it feels like your favorite sweatsuit but looks way more put together. It also features a button closure at the top, an elasticated waistband, and a slim cuffed jogger at the bottom. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

34 An Oversize Pashmina With Tons Of Uses Amazon RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon There are those moments when you need a cover-up for your shoulders when you go to a special event, or when you’re traveling, and this cozy pashmina is something you should always have in your closet for when that moment arises. It’s simple enough to go with anything but is still elegant enough to wear over a nice evening or cocktail dress. Plus, thanks to its large size, you can also use it as a scarf for colder days. Available colors: 32

35 These Silky Satin Shorts That Are A Part Of A Cute Set Amazon The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Pull-On Loose-Fit Short $17 See On Amazon These silky pull-on shorts by The Drop have all the functionality of a comfy pair of shorts thanks to their elasticated waistband, drawstring closure, loose fit, and roomy pockets. But what makes them so chic is their silky satin finish that makes them a great bottom to wear to brunch, drinks, or the beach — literally anywhere over the summer. For a cute matching look, you can also buy the coordinating camisole to go with it. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

36 A Flouncy Activewear Dress With Built-In Shorts Amazon Ewedoos Athletic Dress $30 See On Amazon Thanks to the “tenniscore” trend, it’s clear that athletic dresses are here to stay, and this scoop neck dress is a perfect choice to add to your wardrobe. Whether or not you’re into physical activity, this little number is a great staple as it’s made from a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, features adjustable straps that can cross in the back, and has a built-in romper with two pockets large enough to hold your phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

37 This Tunic/Swim Cover-Up Hybrid That’s An Amazon Best-Seller Amazon Jeasona Beach Cover Up $24 See On Amazon This crochet tunic is an absolute must-have if you live for the hippie-chic aesthetic. It’s got intricate detailing all throughout, and features tassel drawstrings that can help adjust its fit by scrunching up the sides. It makes a great beach coverup, but you could also rock this as a top with a pair of denim shorts. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

38 This Super Versatile Wrap Dress Amazon EXLURA Bodycon Midi Tank Dress $32 See On Amazon While wrap dresses aren’t new, this wrap-front tank top dress has been trending for the past few seasons, thansk to how versatile it is. It’s a fabulous iteration of a classic wrap dress with a tie closure at the waist and an asymmetrical hem that gives the illusion of an elegant sarong. It works for literally any occasion, whether you’re keeping it casual hosting at home or headed for a big night out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

39 This Printed 2-Piece Set That’s Made For Your Next Beach Getaway Amazon Vakkest 2-Piece Set $35 See On Amazon If a beach or resort getaway is marked on your calendar, you have to make sure this stand-out set goes with you. Comprising a long, flowy skirt and a crop top, it’s the perfect statement outfit to wear while you’re away, thanks to its bold tropical print and breathable fabric that’ll keep you cool and comfy in the hot weather. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13