As a style editor, when you eat, sleep, and breathe fashion for a living, it becomes second nature to know all the best clothes, shoes, and accessories the market has to offer. One can always look to big-name designers and fashion houses for exciting new pieces, but when you’re in a bind and crunch for time, Amazon is the place to go. TZR’s fashion editors have spent hours upon hours scouring Amazon for super-stylish pieces — and you might be surprised by what they’ve found. From jewelry that looks much more expensive than it is to super-trendy dresses and denim, keep scrolling to discover the cheap (but amazing) clothes and accessories that our editors swear by.

1 These Chunky Teardrop Earrings That Look Just Like *Those* Designer Jewels Amazon Apsvo Teardrop Earrings $12 See On Amazon After the classic gold hoop, these chunky teardrop earrings are the next go-to jewels that everyone needs in their collection. Like hoops, these copper gold-plated gems can go with any style or aesthetic, from athleisure chic to avant-garde and everything in between. And they’re a fabulous alternative to the Bottega Veneta Drop earrings for way less. Available colors: 12

2 A Cozy Ribbed Sweater With A Chunky Turtleneck Amazon LILLUSORY Oversized Sweater $31 See On Amazon Once temperatures drop, this oversized turtleneck sweater will be a go-to in your wardrobe. It’s made from a soft viscose blend that looks stylish but feels like your favorite sweatshirt, and features an oversized cowl turtleneck, batwing sleeves, and a split hem. Whether you style it with sleek leggings and ankle booties or wool trousers and chunky loafers, this sweater will go with everything in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

3 These Comfy Crossover Flare Leggings That Are Super Trendy & Versatile Amazon TOPYOGAS Crossover High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 See On Amazon We know you’re probably kicking yourself for getting rid of all those yoga pants you had in the early 2010s because the trend is back, but better than ever. Hop on the comfy athleisure wave with these criss-cross waist, flare-leg leggings. They’re made from a soft and stretchy moisture-wicking nylon-spandex blend that’s perfect for wearing while working out or running errands. And the high crossover waistband offers a chic, stylish touch that makes the overall look even cooler. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

4 A Pretty Jewelry Set That Channels A Timeless Designer House Amazon Benevolence LA Paperclip Chain Necklace $20 See On Amazon There’s something about gold accent jewels that can bring a whole look together. And this paperclip-inspired chain link set is just what you need to instantly elevate any look. Its design is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany & Co. HardWear necklace, but at less than a fraction of the price. The necklace and bracelet are dipped in 14-karat gold and have adjustable closures so you can get the right fit. You can opt for this dainty set or a chunkier style with thicker links if you prefer a bolder look. Available colors: 2

5 This Matching Ribbed Workout Set That Comes In A Ton Of Colors & Styles Amazon OQQ Ribbed Exercise Set $30 See On Amazon You know what they say: “When you look good, you feel good.” And sometimes all it takes to enjoy a physical activity is a cute matching workout set, like this one. This two-piece set is the perfect addition to any activewear collection and is available in square neck, scoop neck, and one-shoulder designs. It’s made of a soft nylon-spandex blend that offers a four-way stretch to feel confident any way you move. And it’s available in over 30 colors and styles, so you can add as many as you’d like to your closet. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 33

6 A Printed Mini Shirt Dress With Tiered Ruffles Amazon GRACE KARIN Tiered Dress $36 See On Amazon With a hem that stops right above the knee, this printed mini dress has the perfect A-line silhouette to take you from the office to a fun night out. It features a flowy tiered ruffle hem, tie waist, high neckline, and subtle balloon sleeves, making this dress a polished piece to reach for no matter what you have going on. It’s the perfect little number to wear with any footwear, too; pumps, loafers, wedges, sneakers, flats — literally any shoe in your closet will work. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

7 A Quality Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt That’s Less Than $10 Amazon Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt $8 See On Amazon When it comes to living your best cozy life, there’s no such thing as too many sweatshirts. Especially when it’s a quality Hanes crewneck for under $10. It’s made of a soft mid-weight cotton blend that’s perfect to wear all year round, and has a classic-fit silhouette, so it’s rather snug and not oversized. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

8 These Strappy Low-Heel Sandals That Are Absolute Must-Haves Amazon The Drop Amelie Strappy Sandal $49 See On Amazon If you’re anything like this fashion writer, sometimes, you may dread having to wear heels — yet there are still occasions where you know your outfit will look best with a pair of heels. And if that’s the case, you need these strappy low-heel sandals in your wardrobe. They have a heel height of only 2.5 inches, and tons of five-star reviews raving about how comfy they are. Trust, you won’t regret wearing these pretty shoes for your next dressy event. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 13

9 This Seamless Bodysuit That Goes With Everything Amazon REORIA Halter Neck Bodysuit $27 See On Amazon After a classic white T-shirt, a smooth bodysuit is the next essential piece everyone should own. This cute racerback style has a chic high neckline that looks great on every body type. It’s made from a soft, stretchy nylon blend that’s double-lined in the front — so nothing is see-through — and has a thong snap closure so you can feel confident that no panty lines are showing. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

10 A Pair Of Chunky Hoop Earrings That Have Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon PAVOI Lightweight Hoop Earrings $14 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with wearing cute chunky hoop earrings with any outfit. This lightweight option comes in rose, white, and yellow gold plating and is made of a hypoallergenic metal that’s lead- and nickel-free, so it’s safe for sensitive ears. And with over 34,000 (and counting) five-star ratings, you know these are worth adding to your cart. Available sizes: 20mm — 50mm

Available colors: 4

11 This Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That Comes In A *Ton* Of Colors & Cute Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater $24 See On Amazon With this lightweight crewneck, it doesn’t always have to be sweater weather to wear one. Made from a soft cotton and modal blend, this sweater is the perfect top to wear alone on a chilly summer night or layered over a collared shirt during the colder months. And it comes in plenty of colors and patterns, like bold stripes or a pretty light pink, so you can pick up a variety of hues to wear all year round. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 44

12 A Wrap-Front Bodycon Dress That’s Both Elegant & Timeless Amazon EXLURA Women's Summer Sleeveless Dress $30 See On Amazon If you’re after something cute, elegant, and sassy, allow us to introduce you to this wrap-front bodycon dress. It has a hemline that falls right below the knee, making it an excellent length for any occasion, but thanks to its wrap-front, it also has a subtle slit that you can manipulate to show as much or as little leg as you’d like. And not to mention, the tie waist detailing adds a chic touch that’s complimentary to any body top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

13 These Yellow-Tint Sunnies That Are Forever Timeless Amazon Freckles Mark Retro Sunglasses $12 See On Amazon Aviator sunglasses are forever timeless because their silhouette looks great on every face shape. This retro pair has an oversized black frame and a chic yellow-tinted lens that make these sunnies the ultimate everyday accessory. The orange-yellow lenses are much more versatile than you might think, and go with most outfits. Available colors: 27

14 A Chic Criss-Cross Sweater That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder Amazon ZCSIA Knitted Pullover Sweater $32 See On Amazon Don’t you just love versatile tops that can be worn different ways? This ribbed cross-front sweater can go from on to off the shoulder instantly, and it looks phenomenally worn backward as a cute low-back top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

15 A Ribbed Scoop Neck Cami That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Artfish Sleeveless Tank Top $20 See On Amazon Even with the most extravagant pieces, your wardrobe is only as good as your basics. A couple of these ribbed cami tops in your closet can help you put outfits together easily. Since they’re made of a stretchy knit fabric, they have a seamless, smoothing effect, so they won’t bunch up too much like regular tanks. They’ll look great alone and even better when worn under a blazer or shacket. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 39

16 This Silky Slip Skirt In The Perfect Neutral Print Amazon Keasmto High Waist Satin Midi Skirt $26 See On Amazon Believe it or not, it doesn’t get much more versatile than this trendy yet timeless slip skirt. The neutral hues of the leopard print make it easy to pair with any top, and thanks to the beautiful sheen, you can dress it up with a silk cowl neck cami or tone it down with a boxy cropped tee. It’s kind of remarkable what you can do with this skirt, and how it works in literally any season. In the fall or winter, style it with black tights, a turtleneck, and knee-high boots. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 39

17 A Quality Pair Of Bike Shorts With Over 50,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BALEAF Yoga Short $17.99 See On Amazon When a product has over 50,000 five-star ratings and over 6,000 five-star reviews, you have to know it’s worth adding to your cart. These comfy bike shorts feature sleek stitching, two side pockets, a hidden pocket in the waistband, and an incredible four-way stretch material that’ll feel like a second skin as you move. They’re available in 5-, 7, and 8-inch inseams and come in over 30 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 39

18 This Pretty Beaded Purse That’s *So* Unique Amazon Abvokury YIFEI Beaded Acrylic Shoulderbag $26 See On Amazon Everyone needs an eye-catching handbag in their collection that’ll stand out, and for less than $30, this pretty green beaded purse is definitely worth considering. It’s made of delicate transparent acrylic beads that add a unique touch to any outfit, and is large enough to hold all your necessities and then some. Plus, this gorgeous green color will go with practically everything.

19 This Shapewear Bodysuit That’s The Ultimate Skims Dupe Amazon SHAPERX Bodysuit $38 See On Amazon With numerous five-star reviews claiming this shaping bodysuit to be a great alternative to Skims and being voted one of Amazon’s number-one best-sellers, don’t even think about it — just add this seamless bodysuit to your cart now. It has a stretchy compression midsection, a softer bust, and an adjustable thong hook-and-eye closure, so you can cater it to fit just right. It’s more versatile than you’d think, too — wear this under a blazer or shacket, in lieu of an undershirt beneath your sweaters, or tucked into a high-waisted skirt. Available sizes: XXS/XS — 4XL/5XL

Available colors: 9

20 A Sleeveless Bodysuit With A Cool Color-Block Pattern Amazon Verdusa Sleeveless Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon Pieces with fun prints and patterns, like this color-block bodysuit, make getting dressed so much more enjoyable. Between the classic black and neutral shades of brown and cream, there’s so much you could mix and match with this top. Dress it down with a pair of off-white denim, or spruce it up with black wide-leg slacks and some simple gold jewelry. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

21 These Gold & Black Round Sunnies That Look Just Like Ray Bans Amazon WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses $15 See On Amazon Despite costing $15, these round-rimmed sunglasses could easily be mistaken for a pair of Ray Bans. They have a thin, shiny gold frame with dark black lenses and have amassed over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thus far. Why not add them to your collection at this price? Available colors: 7

22 This Long Slip Dress That’s Beyond Comfortable Amazon AnotherChill Lounge Slip Dress $27 See On Amazon Be prepared to want to spend all of your days wearing this incredibly comfortable maxi dress. It’s made from a stretchy, buttery soft poly blend that delicately hugs your body in all the right places and looks just like that Skims dress that’s currently sold out everywhere. It’ll feel like you’re in a cozy pair of pajamas, but it looks downright fabulous. Dress it up with shiny hoop earrings and a mini purse for an easy, but still sultry outfit. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

23 A 5-Pack Of Stud Earrings To Create The Perfect Ear-Scape Amazon Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Earrings $11 See On Amazon If you have multiple ear piercings, this pack of five pairs of stud earrings is just what you need. Made with high-quality stainless steel, this set features five cubic zirconia stud earrings ranging from 3 to 8 millimeters in size. This is a great set to have if you like to mix and match different styles along your ears, and for just $11, you could grab as many sets as you want, just in case you’re prone to losing your jewelry occasionally. Available colors: 4

24 This Convertible Cami That Doubles As Shapewear Amazon Yummie Seamless Convertible Camisole $23 See On Amazon Introducing your new favorite tank top. This shapewear camisole is bound to become your most reached-for basic. Of course, you can always wear it underneath your heavier layers, but it’s also nice enough to wear by itself with a cute pair of jeans for a very early aughts look. Available sizes: Small-Medium — 2X-3X

Available colors: 5

25 A Matching Set That’s Perfect For Spring & Summer Amazon SAFRISIOR Shirt and Shorts Set $36 See On Amazon The white pinstripes set against the classic light blue hue make this matching set a forever staple in any warm weather wardrobe. It’s a versatile outfit you can wear together or style separately, so technically you’re getting a few different outfits for the price of one. Wear it over a white bikini as a chic beach cover-up, or keep things simple with a cute tank underneath for everyday wear. When the weather gets cold, you can also wear these as PJs at home. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

26 This Two-Piece Loungewear Set That’s More Elevated Than Sweats Amazon ANRABESS Two-Piece Outfits Sweater Set $55 See On Amazon This two-piece set is so comfy and chic, you’ll want to wear it all the time. It’s not your typical loungewear outfit, aka a sweatshirt and sweatpants — nope, with this outfit, you get a stylish pair of joggers that have sophisticated pleats and a cute pocket tee that looks even better when styled with some denim cut-offs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

27 A Pack Of Seamless Designer Underwear For Less Than $20 Amazon Vince Camuto Seamless Underwear (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If there’s anything you should have an abundance of, it’s underwear — you can never have too many pairs. Stock up on some much-needed necessities with this pack of seamless lace undies. Designed by Vince Camuto, this set of hipster panties comes in the perfect subdued shades of black, taupe, and soft violet. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

28 These Slouchy Socks To Complete Your Trendiest Looks Amazon HUE Slouch Socks (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon If you feel like your dark academia, tenniscore, or balletcore looks aren’t hitting the way you want, it might be because you don’t have the right accessories to complete your outfit. And oddly enough, a pair of slouchy socks, like these, can completely transform your entire look. They look super cute with sweatpants when you’re chilling at home, too. Available colors: 3

29 A Pair Of Adhesive Nipple Covers You Can Use Over & Over Again Amazon NIPPIES Nipple Covers Adhesive Silicone Pasties $27 See On Amazon Finally, feel confident going braless while ensuring everything is covered with these adhesive nipple pasties. Made with high-quality silicone, these nipple covers offer a seamless finish under any shirt while remaining water- and sweat-resistant. And the best part is you can use them time and time again without having to worry about them shifting or falling off. One shopper wrote, “So far, I’ve worn mine 10 times, and they’re still sticky,” they exclaimed. “These have been a life changer!” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

30 A Lightweight Cardigan That’s A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan $28 See On Amazon A crew neck cardigan is a classic layering piece that deserves a spot in your wardrobe. This one by Amazon Essentials is made from a super-soft cotton and modal blend that’s lightweight, and has a very comfortable, snug fit. You can keep this cute cardi on hand when traveling or at your office when you need an extra layer, since it doesn’t take up much space in a bag or drawer. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 27

31 These Leather Sole Sandals That Are Effortlessly Chic Amazon The Drop H-Band Slide Sandal $30 See On Amazon Brought to you by Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, these strappy H-band slides are way too stylish to pass up. They’re made with a comfy leather insole and a quality PU upper that covers just the right amount of your foot. This mocha brown hue will go with practically anything, but if you want something different, they’re available in plenty of prints and fabrics, from lavender straw to faux snakeskin. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22

32 These Flare Yoga Pants That Are Buttery Soft Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants $25 See On Amazon It’s official, flare leggings are here to stay. Upgrade your go-to lounge outfit with these buttery soft, high-waist palazzo pants. They have a thick elastic waistband to ensure they remain in place and don’t droop or fall off. The fit is completely classic and they’ll go with literally everything, and can even be dressed up with a sleeveless turtleneck and strappy heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

33 A 5-Pack Of Plush Velvet Scrunchies Amazon Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies for Hair (5-Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you love playing around with hair accessories, then go ahead and add this pack of pretty velvet scrunchies to your cart. They feel so soft and plush and make for a cute accessory in your ponytail or on your wrist. And since they come in a pack of five, you can put a different one in your purse, gym bag, office, or wherever else you’ll need it. Available colors: 10

34 This Chic Straw Clutch That Looks So Expensive Amazon Freie Liebe Envelope Handbag $18 See On Amazon Yes, you read that right. This straw envelope clutch is less than $20 but looks as if it should cost upwards of at least $100. It’s a great mini bag to use during the warmer months or on a tropical vacation. And at over 10.5 inches wide, it’s big enough to hold everything you’d need to take with you. Available colors: 8

35 This Best-Selling Jumpsuit That’s So Comfy & Effortless Amazon Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuit $26 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this wide-leg jumpsuit — the five-star reviews just keep coming in. Not only is it super comfortable, but it’s much more versatile than you’d think: wear it barefoot around the house; over a white short-sleeve T-shirt for a casual daytime look; or dress it up with heels and some chunky earrings for a night out. You’re going to want this in a few colors because you’ll end up reaching for it all the time. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 45

36 This Crinkle Style Button Up That’ll Go With Everything In Your Wardrobe Amazon Astylish Linen-Style Button-Down Shirt $30 See On Amazon The crinkle texture on this classic button-down shirt gives a new twist to a timeless staple. It has a light and gauzy look, making it a perfect blouse for the warmer months. The classic design is rounded out by a simple collar and V-neckline, perfect for showing off dainty necklaces. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

37 A Flowy Printed Cover-Up That’ll Take You Beyond The Beach Amazon Moss Rose Cover up Kimono $26 See On Amazon While this oversized cardigan/cover-up/travel wrap is perfect for hitting the beach or pool, in the right print, it can be used for so much more. Use it as a lightweight layer over a casual outfit or even as a pashmina for a special occasion. It’ll add a fashion-forward touch to even the most simple of outfits, like a basic white tee and jean shorts. Available colors: 47

38 A Pair Of Round Stud Earrings That Look Just Like Real Diamonds Amazon Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $10 See On Amazon Even if you have genuine diamond stud earrings, it’s not worth the risk of possibly losing them (just like Kim K did in the middle of the ocean). Instead, buy a couple of pairs of these round cubic zirconia earrings. They’re plated with sterling silver and set in a four-prong basket that makes them look just like the real thing, according to Amazon reviewers. Available sizes: 4mm — 8.5mm

Available colors: 4

39 An Oversized Chunky Knit That Just Screams Sweater Weather Amazon ZESICA Chunky Knit Turtleneck $36 See On Amazon One of the best things about colder temperatures is embracing sweater weather full throttle. Get your fall and winter wardrobe ready with this chunky turtleneck pullover. It’s made from 100% acrylic yarn with open-knit weaving, so you’ll feel nice and cozy without overheating. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

40 This Convertible Backless Maxi Dress That Gives Total Island Child Vibes Amazon R.Vivimos Ruffled Backless Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon For the warm weather months, this backless maxi dress is about to become your new favorite piece. It has a long, flowy tiered hem, a shirred bodice, and two straps at the top that can create various necklines, from a halter to a racerback and even crisscrossed in the front. So technically, you’re getting three dresses for less than $40. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

41 This Printed Midi Dress That’s Super Versatile & Chic Amazon Omoone Floral Dress $35 See On Amazon If you have a special event coming up, like a wedding, birthday party, or bridal shower, keep this midi dress in your arsenal. The dainty floral print and saucy square neckline make this dress a fab option for any occasion. Of course, you can dress it up with your favorite strappy heels, but you can also tone it down with a pair of low-top sneakers or flat sandals. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

42 A Pair Of Straight-Leg Jeans That Shape To Your Body Amazon Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Straight Jeans $28 See On Amazon One of the most challenging articles of clothing to shop for is jeans — you just never know how they’ll fit. But with over 12,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of reviews touting their “perfect fit,” these straight-leg jeans are worth looking into. Designed by Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., these jeans use stretchy cotton-blend denim that hugs your body comfortably while never losing its shape. They’re available in short, medium, and long inseams, making it easy to get the perfect fit. Available sizes: 2 — 26

Available colors: 5

43 A Pretty Square Scarf Made Of 100% Silk Amazon ANDANTINO Mulberry Silk Scarf $16 See On Amazon Yes, you can even find a genuine mulberry silk scarf on Amazon. This incredibly versatile accessory can be tied around your neck, handbag, or ponytail, or used as a hair wrap at night. Choose from over 40 unique prints, or go ahead and stock up on a few. “A perfect accessory to enhance an outfit. I have a variety of them and they are gorgeous,” commented one reviewer. Available colors: 48

44 This Stretchy Bodysuit With A Chic Square Neckline Amazon MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon Thanks to TikTok, square-neck bodysuits are probably one of the trendiest tops of the moment. Since it's a bodysuit, this goes with everything, but the cool square neckline will make your outfit just a little bit more stylish. It’s made from a super-soft jersey-spandex blend that smooths and hugs your body, and makes a great layering piece, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

45 A Shoulder Pad Tee That’s An Elevated Basic Amazon Meladyan Meladyan Solid Cotton Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee $19 See On Amazon Who would’ve thought adding shoulder pads to a T-shirt would instantly elevate it tenfold? Turn your simple tee and jeans outfit into a chic look with this shoulder pad tank top. The boxy silhouette looks so stylish tucking into high-waisted denim or trousers and suits every body type. It’s made from a soft cotton-spandex blend and has a ribbed crew neckline, perfect for layering necklaces. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 10

46 These Comfy Wide-Leg Pants That You Can Easily Dress Up Amazon Hanna Nikole Palazzo Lounge Pants $23 See On Amazon Behold: A Pair of comfy, cozy wide-leg pants you can wear to work. They’re made from a soft, light viscose blend that makes you feel like you’re in your favorite sweatpants. The thick waistband, high-rise waist, and wide silhouette mimic the look of sleek slacks, so they’re perfect for the office and other semi-dressy occasions. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 4

47 This Pair Of Block Heels With Dainty Thin Straps Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Thin Two Strap Heeled Slide $33 See On Amazon These block-heel sandals look so trendy and expensive, nobody will believe you got them for less than $35 on Amazon. They go with pretty much everything, from dresses to wide-leg jeans, and are quite comfortable, too. Choose between black, tan, or snakeskin print, or just admit you’re going to need all three. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

48 This Cozy Maxi Dress That’s Made Of Super Soft Rayon Amazon Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $17 See On Amazon This ultra-comfy maxi dress can lean dressy or casual, depending on how you style it — and therein lies its beauty. Keep it cozy-chic and wear it barefoot when you’re hosting at home, or dress it up with a belt and some heels. Fair warning: this dress is so comfy and soft, you may be tempted to sleep in it. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

49 This Pleated Skirt That’s So French Girl Chic Amazon EXLURA High Waist Pleated Skirt $34 A true wardrobe hero, this super-comfy skirt will make any top you pair it with look 10 times more chic, whether that’s a simple bodysuit, a chunky sweater, or a faded band tee. It looks great with all sorts of footwear, too, from booties (or knee-high boots) to sneakers and sandals. Plus, it comes in so many cute prints — you’d be smart to stock up on a few. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 4