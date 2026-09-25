Fall Fashion Is About Personality — & These High-Impact Pieces Will Make Your Look Pop

One of the hottest trends for fall fashion: Personality pieces that are anything but quiet. Whether it’s a striking animal print, a vibrant jolt of color, or swaying fringe, this season’s most sought-after fashion finds are all about boldness. Pair a silk tank in rich purple and suddenly your everyday denim seems fresh. Similarly a slouchy suede bag in an high-impact color or an oversize floral brooch can be used to give your current wardrobe a ‘ripped-from-the-runways’ update. Consider this your invitation to turn up the volume.

1 A Gleaming Floral Brooch That Brims With Styling Potential Net-A-Porter Jennifer Behr Gladiolus Gold-Plated Brooch $290 See On Net-A-Porter Brooches might be one of fashion’s most versatile personality-led pieces, so this brooch deserves your full attention. Crafted from gleaming gold-plated brass, the floral design can accent the lapel of a blazer, or the notch collar of a button-down; you could even pin it to the waistband of your jeans. Few pieces of jewelry are as versatile. Available colors: 1

2 Zebra-Print Mules With A Sculptural Block Heel Margaux Margaux The Brera Mule $445 See On Margaux Crafted from haircalf leather featuring a striking zebra print, these mules are rare in that they function both as a statement piece and as a neutral; you’ll find they can pair with pops of color just as well as with neutral browns and creams. The slip-on design features a sculptural 2-inch block heel — low enough that you can comfortably make a statement during daylight hours. Available sizes: 3.5 — 14 (available in narrow and wide widths)

Available colors: 3

3 A Fringe-Trimmed Scarf That Channels Fall’s Texture Obsession La DoubleJ La DoubleJ Fringe Triangle Scarf $690 See On La DoubleJ Dripping with swingy fringe, this triangle scarf channels fashion’s current obsession with texture. Crafted from pure silk that’s printed by hand, it’s the luxury piece that’ll elevate whatever you pair it with; try tying it around your waist for a look that’s even more of-the-moment. Available colors: 2

4 A Magenta Suede Shoulder Bag That Makes Your Basics Stand Out Coach Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 $475 See On Coach Featuring velvety suede in a bold magenta hue, this shoulder bag is an effortless way to infuse your ensemble with personality; even a basic T-shirt and jeans will look more interesting. A detachable 9.5-inch strap and a 21.5-inch crossbody strap offer flexibility, allowing you to create more than one statement look. Available colors: 11

5 A Zebra Print Midi Skirt That Can Anchor Any Look SIMKHAI SIMKHAI Tobiana Calf Hair Midi Skirt $1,295 See On SIMKHAI If you adore a statement look but not the effort that goes into creating one, this skirt is a chic solution. Crafted from calf hair, with a high waist and midi length, its of-the-moment zebra print can serve as the focal point of your look. The bold slashes of black and brown are surprisingly versatile, adding interest to neutrals and matching the energy of vibrant shades. Available sizes: 00 — 14

Available colors: 1

6 A Simple Silk Tank In A Regal Purple Hue Reformation Reformation Veya Silk Top $148 See On Reformation Purple was one of the trending hues on runways this season; this top’s luxurious silk fabric makes the shade look positively regal. With a scoop neckline and an easy fit, the simple design lets the shade do the sartorial heavy-lifting — and makes it easy to style with a variety of bottoms already in your collection. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

7 A Red Leather Jacket For Trying Out Bold Color Combinations Sandro Sandro Leather Jacket $1,095 See On Sandro Designed with a bomber-style silhouette in a relaxed fit, this buttery leather jacket is the epitome of on-trend edge. It features a notch collar; zippers at the cuffs and adjustable buckles at the waist allow you to customize the look and fit. Both current and versatile, the lipstick-red shade offers endless styling potential; pair it with a neutral brown, or amplify its bold effect by pairing it with turquoise or purple. Available sizes: 2 — 10

Available colors: 1