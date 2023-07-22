40 Expensive-Looking Outfits Under $40 On Amazon That Look Good On Everyone

At this point, all of the most in-the-know shoppers are aware that Amazon is a one-stop shop for all your fashion needs. However, since there are quite literally thousands upon thousands of accessories, shoes, and clothes to choose from, it can be difficult to weed out which styles look great and are worthy of your wardrobe — and which ones are, well, a total dud. If you really tried, it would probably take you a lifetime to go through them all. That’s why our editors did a deep dive into the best clothes Amazon has to offer and rounded up some fabulous pieces that’ll look great on everyone. Ahead, you’ll find a variety of expensive-looking outfits, like trendy matching sets and gorgeous dresses, for under $40 a pop. So keep scrolling to discover 40 easy, luxe-looking pieces worth adding to your closet.

1 A Pair Of Paperbag Waist Pants Made Of Faux Leather Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $29 See On Amazon The quality of these faux-leather paper bag waist trousers is so good it’s hard to believe they cost less than $30. They’re constructed with two large pockets on either side, a comfy elasticated waistband, and a matching belt to tie in the front. These pants stop right at the ankle, making them perfect for wearing with low-top sneakers, ballet flats, or sleek pumps. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

2 This Matching Oversized Shirt Set For An Effortless, Comfy-Chic Outfit Amazon SAFRISIOR Stripe Outfit Set $36 See On Amazon The best thing you can do for yourself and your wardrobe is to buy a couple of matching outfits like this oversized shorts set. It takes all the effort out of putting a look together, so you can focus more on styling it with the right shoes or accessories. This set features a roomy, button-down poplin shirt with two pockets on the front and a matching pair of drawstring shorts with an elastic waistband. Wear the entire set for a super-effortless outfit or separately to create multiple looks. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

3 This Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Made From Oh-So Soft Rayon Amazon Floerns Off Shoulder Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon Every closet could use an arsenal of pretty dresses that work for any occasion. Reach for this beautiful off-the-shoulder maxi dress when you need a quick, dressy outfit. It’s outfitted with a smocked bodice that’s super stretchy, a high empire waist, and two thigh-high slights at the hem. And since it’s made of soft rayon material, this dress will be comfortable to wear all day long. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large

Available colors: 41

4 This 100% Cotton Maxi Skirt That’s Practically Made For A European Vacation Amazon OCHENTA Maxi Skirt $26 See On Amazon Even if you’re not going abroad over the summer, having some Euro-inspired pieces like this flowy maxi skirt is necessary for your warm-weather wardrobe. Its oversized, flowy silhouette gives all the feels of a hot day on the Amalfi coast or in the south of France. And even though it has beachy vibes, it’s still very versatile and can be worn with a multitude of tops — from cropped tees to ribbed tanks — that’ll take you way beyond any sandy shore. Plus, it’s made from 100% lightweight cotton, so it’ll keep you nice and cool. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 14

5 A Breezy Shirt Dress That’s Super Versatile Amazon Sopliagon Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon Don’t you love when you can create multiple outfits with one piece? This cotton-blend maxi shirt dress will easily become the most versatile piece in your wardrobe. You can wear it buttoned up as a regular shirt dress or style it over jeans and a cute tank as a lightweight shacket. Plus, it comes in so many colors, you’ll want to keep a rotation of them in your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

6 This High-Neck Bodysuit That Comes In An Assortment Of Neutrals Amazon PUMIEY Sleeveless High Neck Bodysuit $29 See On Amazon Thanks to Kim K, outfit-building neutrals are a must for every wardrobe. This high-neck bodysuit comes in tons of trendy hues like khaki, light beige, smoky gray, and more. Not only are the colors on point, but so is its fit — it’s designed with a double-lined front that feels oh-so-soft and smooth. Plus, it has a solid 4.5-star rating with plenty of rave reviews claiming it to “feel like butter.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

7 This Strapless Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That's Incredibly Comfy & Chic Amazon Miessial Off Shoulder Jumpsuit $25 See On Amazon When you find a fabulous and incredibly comfy outfit, don’t think twice — just buy it. This strapless wide-leg jumpsuit is so comfortable you’ll want to reach for it whenever you get dressed. It has stretchy elastic in the waist and bust, so you can trust the top won’t fall down on you. And even though it’s a casual onesie, you can definitely dress it up with a cropped jacket or blazer for a more put-together look. Available sizes: 4-6 — 10

Available colors: 3

8 A Printed Midi Skirt For All Your Warm Weather Needs Amazon BerryGo Wrap Maxi Skirt $27 See On Amazon When the weather heats up, and you’re in the mood to show a leg or two, reach for this pretty midi wrap skirt. Paired with a cute tank and an oversized cropped jacket, you could give Carrie Bradshaw vibes effortlessly in this little number. It’s made from 100% airy viscose, which is great for those warmer days — and its flowy silhouette with a flirty ruffle hem is both sassy and conservative, which makes it appropriate for any casual outing. Available sizes: 4-6 — 12

Available colors: 17

9 A Vibrant Matching Set With Airy Knee-Length Slits Amazon FANCYINN Crop Top Wide Leg Pants Set $29 See On Amazon If you’re packing for an upcoming getaway, ensure this colorful two-piece set is in your suitcase. The ruffled, cropped V-neck tank paired with wide-leg drawstring pants creates a seriously chic yet simple outfit. And the best part is the cotton-blend bottoms have high slits on either side for a breezy look and feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

10 This Printed Beach Cover-Up That’s Incredibly Versatile Amazon Bsubseach Beach Cardigan $26 See On Amazon You can’t just use any basic swim cover-up for your next beach day if you’re trying to give Main Character Energy. No, you need something that says, “I’ve arrived,” — and this sheer printed cover-up screams it. Its airy viscose fabric is the perfect material to put on during hot days. Of course, you can wear this over your favorite bikini, but you can also use it as a lightweight shawl or duster with a pretty dress or a simple tee and jeans underneath. Available colors: 42

11 A Sleeveless Sweater Top For Year-Round Layering Amazon The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater $30 See On Amazon Living in an area where you experience all four seasons, you need quality layering pieces built to last. You can reach for this cotton-blend sleeveless sweater top by The Drop anytime, making it a core staple in your wardrobe. Of course, you can wear it by itself during the warmer part of the year, but it also makes a great layering piece to wear under chunky-knit sweaters or cardigans during the colder months. And since it’s only $30, you can pick up all the colors. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

12 This Cutout Midi Dress That’s So On Trend Right Now Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Midi Cut Out Bodycon Dress $39 See On Amazon Frankly, cut-outs are never going out of style. They help show off just the right amount of skin without doing too much. This ribbed-knit midi dress is all party in the front and business in the back. It has an open midsection that sits right at your midriff and a subtle side slit at the hem. Also, it comes in plenty of pretty colors and designs worth adding to your wardrobe. Trust, you’ll want to wear this dress non-stop. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

13 A Pair Of Cotton Cropped Pants That Are Wildly Stylish & Comfortable Amazon ECUPPER Cropped Wide Leg Pants $26 See On Amazon Update your loungewear and embrace quiet luxury with these incredibly comfortable cropped wide-leg pants. They’re made of 100% soft cotton and have a stretchy elastic waistband that won’t pinch you. They’re a great bottom to reach for when you want to be cozy but don’t want to look frumpy in sweats or joggers. You can pair this with a simple boxy tee, crisp sneakers, and a dainty strand of pearls for a more elevated, casual look. Available sizes: 0-4 — 22

Available colors: 15

14 A Comfy Bustier Top To Add To Your Going-Out Wardrobe Amazon REORIA Corset Crop Top $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to bars and clubs almost every weekend or only frequent them once in a blue moon, you’ve got to have a solid set of going-out tops you can always reach for. This cropped corset top is perfect to add to your arsenal. It’s super easy to wear with any bottom, so you can put together a quick look in a breeze. It’s double-lined with hidden boning that most reviewers say is “actually comfortable,” and it has a complimenting square neckline and adjustable straps to tailor your fit just right. Despite being perfect for a night out, this would work under a blazer to the office, too — consider it the perfect work-to-cocktails top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

15 A Soft 2-Piece Set To Wear On Your Next Date Night Amazon MRSFIT Bodycon Skirt Set $24 See On Amazon Instead of stressing about your next date night look, wear this chic matching set. It’s stylish enough for a nice dinner or concert, and the material is so soft that you’ll be comfortable no matter where you go or what you do. The set features a scoopneck top and a form-fitting skirt with a thick waistband and elegant tie detailing. It’s available in long sleeves or sleeveless and comes in a ton of pretty colors and bold prints. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 39

16 This Pretty Top That’s Perfect For Your 9 to 5 — & Anything After Amazon Qearal V Neck Chiffon Blouse $27 See On Amazon Embrace your inner Barbie with this vibrant pink balloon-sleeve blouse, which is outfitted with a subtle V-neckline, oversized sleeves, and a loose silhouette that looks fab over jeans or tucked into your favorite pair of slacks. And if you’re not into Barbiecore, don’t fret because this top comes in plenty of other colors, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

17 An Elegant Bodycon Dress That’s An Eye-Catching Statement Piece Amazon GRACE KARIN Batwing Cape Midi Dress $37 See On Amazon Be the bell of the ball in this stunning off-the-shoulder bodycon dress. It’s adorned with a flowy cape detailing that adds an elegant yet simplistic touch. This is the perfect thing to wear to a wedding, a corporate dinner, or any special occasion. And given its simplicity, you can dress it up with bold jewels and accessories. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

18 This Mock Neck Bodysuit With Fun Ruffle Sleeves Amazon SOLY HUX Ruffle Butterfly Sleeve Bodysuit $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a statement-making top that you can wear anywhere, this ruffled mock neck bodysuit is for you. Thanks to the dramatic ruffle sleeves, this top adds just the right amount of oomph to any outfit. It’s made with a soft, stretchy material with a smooth and seamless front. It’s a fab top to wear with any denim bottoms, a mini skirt, or shorts. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 21

19 A Short Sleeve Shirt Dress That’s Effortlessly Chic Amazon Dokotoo Button-Down Cover Up $38 See On Amazon Your summertime wardrobe will thank you for this breezy maxi shirt dress. It has two subtle slits at the hem and a soft, crinkle-like texture that gives it a more elevated look, yet it’s still effortless enough for the beach or a regular day outside. It’s great to wear over a swimsuit, denim cut-offs, or just by itself with a stylish belt to complete the look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

20 These Linen-Blend Pants That Are Perfect For Warm Weather Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $32 See On Amazon It’s safe to say that linen is the unsung hero of warm-weather fashion. And when the temperature feels like it’s reached unbearable heights, grab these drawstring wide-leg pants to stay cool. These ankle-length bottoms are constructed with a stretchy waistband, two roomy pockets on either side, and two pockets on the back. They’re made of a soft and breezy linen blend that’s incredibly comfortable and soft. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 13

21 These Pleated Wide Leg Trousers That Look Just Like Designer Slacks Amazon Tronjori High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon With thousands of five-star ratings, it’s no wonder why these wide-leg pants are so loved by Amazon shoppers. They have classic pleats that make them timeless, and they’re also constructed with stretchy elastic in the waistband, making them far more comfortable to wear than traditional slacks. Plus, they’re available in short and regular lengths, so you can find a pair that works for your height. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

22 A More Affordable Alternative To That Skims Dress You’re Seeing Everywhere Amazon Verdusa Bodycon Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon If it seems like the Skims Fits Everyone Slip Dress is always sold out — that’s because it is. And instead of waiting to get your hands on one, get this sleek maxi tank dress instead. With plenty of five-star reviews calling this LBD the perfect alternative to Skims, it’s worth trying. One shopper even said the fabric and quality are “better than Skims,” which makes stocking up on this little number worth it. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

23 A Stylish Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’s An Effortless Outfit On Its Own Amazon SeNight Belted Jumpsuit $39 See On Amazon Don’t you love a good one-and-done outfit? This wide-leg jumpsuit pulls out all the stops for a knockout look appropriate for practically anything — from the office to brunch to a night out and everything in between. It has a button-up top with an upright collar and an elastic waistband with a matching tie belt. And since it’s available in over 40 different colors, styles, and prints, you could wear a different one every day of the week if you wanted to. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

24 A Lightweight Sweatshirt Made From Comfy Terry Fleece Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $20 See On Amazon For those who love wearing hoodies and sweatpants during the warmer months, let us introduce you to your new favorite top. This crewneck sweatshirt is made from a soft, lightweight terry fleece that feels breezy and comfortable. While it’ll definitely keep you warm and cozy, it won’t cause you to overheat. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 32

25 A Printed Oversized Shawl That Has A Solid 4.5-Star Rating Amazon Moss Rose Kimono Cover Up $27 See On Amazon This printed flowy shawl has over 18,000 ratings and thousands of five-star reviews, making it one of Amazon’s top cover-up choices. It’s made from 100% viscose and is an incredibly lightweight layering piece that can be worn over almost anything. And although it’s one-size-fits-all, it has a loose and oversized fit that’ll look fab on anyone. Available colors: 43

26 This Sleek Slip Skirt That Feels Just Like Silk Amazon Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Skirt $25 See On Amazon Lean into quiet luxury with this silk-blend slip skirt that’s forever timeless. Its silhouette is so simple yet elegant that you’ll want to reach for it anytime you get dressed. It has a hidden elastic waistband to keep it in place and won’t fall on you as you move. It’s the perfect bottom to wear with a boxy tee or a form-fitting tank and any shoes you want. Trust, you’ll always look put-together in this. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

27 This Embroidered Mesh Bodysuit That’s So Sulty — & Stunning Amazon RARITYUS Lace Bodysuit $31 See On Amazon When you want a more spicy look for your next date night or GNO, reach for this beautifully embroidered mesh bodysuit. It has a plunging mesh-insert neckline that shows off just the right amount of skin, and it’s backless with an open mesh insert all around. The embroidery stops right at the waist, so you can wear it tucked into any high-waisted bottom. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

28 A Matching Ribbed Workout Set That’s Available In So Many Colors Amazon QINSEN Workout Set (2 Pieces) $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re getting ready to hit the gym or just checking errands off your to-do list, doing it in this matching ribbed workout set will give you total model-off-duty vibes. It’s complete with a square-neck cropped tank and high-waisted biker shorts made from a four-way stretch material that’s both sweat and squat-proof, so you can feel confident that nothing is showing as you go about your day. Plus, with so many colors and styles to choose from, you can mix and match as much as your heart desires. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 31

29 This Lace-Trimmed Camisole That’s Reminiscent of Y2K Trends Amazon The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top $35 See On Amazon Calling all early aughts lovers. It’s time to make room in your wardrobe because this silky lace-trimmed cami deserves a spot in your closet. Brought to you by Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, it has a large lace trim on the neckline and adjustable straps so you can get the perfect fit. It also comes with matching shorts, which you’ll find directly below. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

30 The Matching Shorts To The Camisole Above Amazon The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Pull-On Loose-Fit Short $40 See On Amazon And, of course, if you love a good matching set, you might as well grab these silky pull-on shorts. They have a 5-inch inseam and an elastic drawstring closure, giving the elevated bottoms a more casual feel. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

31 This Open-Front Blazer That’s Timelessly Chic Amazon POGTMM Open Front Blazer $25 See On Amazon If oversized blazers aren’t your thing, choose this chic quarter-sleeve open-front jacket instead. It has a shawl-like lapel that’s both professional and casual when paired over the right top, while the subtle shoulder pad detailing offers a unique silhouette compared to most other, traditional blazers. Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

Available colors: 31

32 A Pair Of Pleated Pants With Breezy Side Slits Amazon BerryGo Wide Leg Pants $27 See On Amazon These paper-bag waist pants have all the vibes of a flowy maxi skirt but the functionality of your favorite trousers. They’re constructed with an elastic waistband, tie detailing, and classic pleats that eventually flow into open slits. Wear this skirt for an effortless look or to feel a nice breeze on your legs throughout the day. Available sizes: 0-2 — 14

Available colors: 12

33 A V-Neck Midi Dress Made From Super-Soft Rayon Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey V-Neck Midi Dress $22 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials knows a thing or two about creating cute and casual dresses you’ll want to live in, and this sleeveless midi dress is just one of many. It’s made from an incredibly soft rayon blend with a little stretch to it, so it drapes elegantly over your body. This is the perfect thing to throw on when you need to get up and go and don’t have time to assemble an entire look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

34 An Elegant Two-Piece Set That’s Both Comfy & Chic Amazon ROYLAMP 2 Piece Outfit $33 See On Amazon If dresses and skirts aren’t really your thing and you have a special occasion coming up, then you need this flowy matching pants set. It’s made from a lightweight fabric that sits so effortlessly and elegantly over your body. This set is so easy to dress up to attend a wedding or graduation, but it’s also easy to dress down or wear separately. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

35 This Oversized Sweater Vest That’s Both Trendy & Classic Amazon Viottiset Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest $30 See On Amazon Once a trend, now a forever classic, this oversized sweater vest can do wonders in your wardrobe. It’s the perfect piece to layer over a timeless button-down or an oversized tee shirt — you can even wear it alone as a preppy mini dress. And with over 40 color and print combinations on offer, you can find a different one for every season. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 43

36 A Cotton Denim Shirt To Create The Ultimate Canadian Tuxedo Amazon Levi's Ultimate Western Shirt $60 See On Amazon Behold: the ultimate denim shirt to elevate your next Canadian tuxedo look. Brought to you by Levi’s, this long-sleeve button-up has subtle Western touches like pearl buttons, pointed pocket flaps, and bold stitching that pulls it all together. And the best part is that it’ll be easy to get the exact denim shade match for the bottom by buying a pair of light wash Levi’s. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 4

37 A Ribbed Square Neck Dress That’s So Easy To Wear Amazon The Drop Leslie Side Slit Dress $35 See On Amazon LBDs, like this ribbed midi dress, are a forever classic. It’s such an effortless dress that you can easily dress up or down depending on what you’ve got going on. It’s made from a stretchy tencel blend that’s super comfy, and has a subtle slit at the hem to keep things breezy. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 3

38 A Silky Cowl Neck Top That Goes With Any Bottom Amazon TOUTOUAI Satin Cowl Neck Cami $17 See On Amazon After the classic button-down, a simple cowl neck camisole, like this one, might be your wardrobe’s most timeless and versatile piece. The iconic silhouette is easy to wear for everyone and accentuates the bust without revealing too much. You can literally pair this top with everything, from a sleek pencil skirt to low-rise jeans and everything else in between. Available sizes: 4-6 — 18-20

Available colors: 13

39 This Vibrant Pink Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For The Barbiecore Trend Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt Dress $27 See On Amazon It’s time to hop on the Barbiecore trend, and this bright sleeveless shirt dress is perfect if you’re looking to pink-ify your wardrobe. Its elastic waist and tie-belt detailing cinches you in without pinching, and with the hem falling right above the knee, it’s the right length to wear to work or any other setting. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7