Menu
(Shopping)
11 Embellished Jackets To Sparkle In This Holiday Season
Best believe I’m still bejeweled.
by
Haylee Thorson
1 hour ago
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment
The simplest way to spice up a holiday party look? Throw on one of this season’s embellished and sequin jackets. Click through to shop 11 of TZR’s favorites right now.
@cinqasept
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
@rotatebirgerchristensen
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Our Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.