The new year is all about starting with a clean slate. It’s the perfect time to dress to impress and what better way to kick things off than with a bold pair of statement pants? Sure, classic denim and tailored trousers will never go out of style, and they’re essential staples in any wardrobe. But with 2026 starting with a bang, why not add a handful of more exciting pieces to refresh your look?

For those who have yet to dip their toes in, I can confidently say there’s a pair to complement every wardrobe. Whether you crave a bold pattern like animal print, graphic designs, studded or beaded details, or even a bright unexpected (normally solid) colorway, the options are out there. You might be questioning how to style such a loud piece, but it’s not as difficult as you think. Statement pants are the perfect way to unleash your inner maximalist, let your creativity run wild, and give your basic tops a much more exciting partner for the day or night.

While bold pants are not exactly a new concept, this year we’re seeing an uptick of fresh, unique styles on the runways that are sure to carry through the rest of the year. Whether you’re looking to invest in a pair or keep things on a budget, there’s an option for everyone.

Not knowing where to start is the last of your worries. TZR has carefully curated 11 pairs to make the start of your new year more intriguing and fun. Shop them all ahead.

Calvin Klein Shine Barrel Fit Jeans $149 $75 See On Calvin Klein In case you’re on the hunt for a new pair of shimmery pants, I’ve got the option for you. Neutral in color yet instantly elevated, this style adds an effortless glam to any outfit. Picture a night out on the town with your girlfriends, styled with a black lace top and a pointed heel. Cheers.

Acne Studios Loose fit jeans - 1981 $850 See On Acne Studios The pants that make you nostalgic have arrived. Picture a younger you sitting at home flipping through the pages of your favorite children’s book or playing with your tea set. This style truly feels like girlhood scattered onto fabric. Dressed up or down, they make a fun, flirty, and bold statement.

Jaded London Colossus Jeans $170 See On Revolve Camos and earthy tones work for a streetwear look as well as an outfit with a more feminine touch. Pink is my favorite color to pair them with, but of course how you style them is up to you.

J Crew Tall Vintage Flare Pant in Corduroy $158 $95 See On J. Crew Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you aren’t a dress or skirt type of gal, no worries. Opt for these two-toned corduroy pants. They’re not just for special occasions, either — style them for work, brunch, or a nice dinner with friends.

Ganni Mid Blue Stone $525 See On Ganni Denim with a twist, how fun. These standout pants feature a beautiful array of classic jean colorways transformed into a floral masterpiece. The light washes and white tones make them eye-catching without feeling over the top.

BODE Ribbon Garland Trousers - Black $950 See On BODE Subtle statements are a bonus to any wardrobe, and this sleek pair from BODE featuring floral ribbon detailing is the perfect finishing touch to any look.

Mikuta The Zebra Flowy Pants $260 See On Mikuta Zebra is coming back, and I couldn’t be more excited. The black and white pattern makes these pants incredibly versatile — they pair well with just about any color, though blue and red are current favorites.

Stella McCartney Chain Tassel Straight-Leg Denim Jeans $1,450 See On Stella McCartney We all know and love classic denim, but have you ever owned a pair that serves Western with some edge? Snag this pair decked out in chain tassels — from the pockets to the ankles — and you’re sure to make some noise with every step. Dress these fancy pants up with a colorful blouse and kitten heels, or down with a baby-tee and a pair of sneakerinas.

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $98 See On Free People Acid green is set to take over spring and summer, and I’m fully here for it. A bold colorway for pants is one of my favorite ways to elevate a simple outfit. It pairs beautifully with pinks, reds, blues, and of course neutrals — perfect for anyone ready to embrace a maximalist moment.

Good American Good Barrel Jeans $178 See On Good American Cheetah print is a perfect way to ease into statement pants; it’s how I started. Because the pants are shades of browns and blacks, they pair well with almost everything. Whether it’s a solid top or an equally bold patterned shirt, don’t be afraid to try different options.