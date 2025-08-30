For Ducie Keam-George, slow and steady wins the race. For her Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which features the London-based brand’s inaugural faux fur pieces, the DUCIE founder and CEO spent over 18 months sourcing and testing the most realistic and high-quality fabrics. Then, it was time to select the perfect, rich shades that would work alongside an outerwear offering already beloved by stars like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and Selena Gomez.

Available now, the sumptuous drop from the slow fashion brand includes favorites and newcomers alike across ready to wear. In consciously-made faux fur, there’s the eye-catching, round-shouldered leopard print Vera; the funnel neck, cinched waist Kai; the Aurora bomber with an oversize collar; and the vintage-style chubby Sienna.

“I’m a very picky person,” Keam-George jokingly told TZR. “It took a while to perfect the DUCIE take on this. With faux fur, the style and color combinations are endless, so we really had to think hard about what our customer wants from us.”

Keam-George, who launched DUCIE back in 2004, has always had a knack for what it girls want to wear. With this new collection, she’s betting big on modern updates to old Hollywood glamour, as well as reinterpreted 1980s silhouettes. Think: power shoulders, boxy shapes, croc leather, suede jackets with epaulettes, and oversized faux fur coats that look like they could be a family heirloom.

Beyond the aesthetic of the old school tailoring, Keam-George is thrilled with the result of finding what she deems to be the world’s most “hyper realistic” faux fur. “This whole collection has been a labor of love and I can’t want to wear all of it,” she adds, proudly. “Everyone in the office is obsessed with the Aurora with its curly fur collar, but I think the leather Fiona is really special with its unique double layer jacket effect, as well as the Nova jacket with its belt and luxe collar...there are so many great ones.”

Elsewhere in the collection, fans will be thrilled to find updates to classics, like the best-selling Rochelle shearling jacket — Bieber is a fan of the cozy satin-lined Mongolian sheepskin — which is now in three new colorways.

“I want my pieces to turn heads,” Keam-George says. “If people don’t ask where the jacket is from, I haven’t done my job properly! They must scream luxury and give the wearer a feeling of radiance — but be comfortable, above all. They need to fit and hang well on the body too; I can’t stand cuffs that are too loose or tight.”

