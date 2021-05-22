Curateur's Summer Box Includes The Accessory You'll Be Wearing All Season

The overall sentiment leading up to this summer season is one of hope and renewal. Yes, it will be similar to years past in that it will likely include beachy vacations and backyard barbecues, but it will also be the first time many have seen loved ones and friends in months, bringing a fresh sense of excitement and anticipation. Celebrity stylist and designer Rachel Zoe shares this sentiment and channeled it in her latest Curateur Summer 2021 box.

“Summer has always been a season for making memories and indulging in the little moments, and after this most challenging year I feel it is even more important to take time to enjoy life to its fullest,” said Zoe in an official. “This summer, Curateur endeavors to help brighten our members’ lives and add effortless glamour to their summer style. I am beyond excited to share this launch with an extraordinary group of such supportive women.”

The latest installment features all the essentials one could need for any warm weather affair including a chic canvas tote, airy printed kaftan and luxe lariat necklace. To celebrate the start of the new season and a time to start socializing again, Zoe hosted a sunset party on May 20 at the chic Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, CA. The perfect kickoff to summer, influencer guests like Rocky Barnes (who is also Curateur’s magazine summer cover star), Kaitlynn Carter, and Erica Polisini enjoyed an outdoor, rooftop view and fizzy Tanqueray-infused cocktails. “I’m just happy to be with people in real life!” said Zoe to the crowd of attendees.

She was also happy to gush about the Summer box, which is chock-full of designer goods. The collection’s canvas Capri Tote was designed by Zoe herself. While the Tulum Caftan was not (it’s actually by Walter Baker), the dream tropical floral print and flowy silhouette feels like something the designer would wear while lounging around her Brentwood pool. Also worth noting is the gold Star Lariat necklace by Melinda Maria included in the membership. While statement-making on its own, it also pairs nicely with other dainty pieces, aligning with the ultra-popular layering trend seen all over Instagram at the moment. For spontaneous beach days or picnics, there’s also a cream cotton towel to keep on hand in your car or everyday tote. And rounding things out nicely are the beauty essentials, which include a coconut lip oil by Marc Jacobs Beauty and facial oil by Onekind. The Summer box is now available on curateur.com and is priced at $100 with a retail value of $500.

