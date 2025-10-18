Suzanne Marchese knows perseverance. Ten years in, the founder of RESA has just cut the ribbon on her first brick and mortar store. Situated in prime Venice Beach, the world she envisioned from her kitchen table when starting out the brand has come to life. Over the last decade, the made-in-LA label has amassed a major following for both its attainable price point and scene-stealing prints and silhouettes. “I always felt that I had a good eye for finding luxury pieces for a fraction of the price,” the one-time fashion editor (in the enviable ‘00s-era heyday of the industry) told TZR. Here’s what she has her sights set on next.

Did you study fashion in school? What was your first foray into the industry?

I actually did not go to college. It's funny too, I started my internship at Glamour after I finished high school and the fashion director at the time, whom I was close with, sat me down and told me how badly she wanted me to go to school and take my career seriously. I honestly was just never into school. I got my GED and jumped right into work. At a coveted magazine like Glamour, interns would come and go constantly. In the fashion industry, you either have an eye or you don't. I was like a sponge and I soaked up every single moment. I became the closet coordinator and then got promoted to an assistant fashion editor, and I eventually became senior fashion editor at US Weekly. The point is: Not everyone needs a college degree to be successful.

You started out in the magazine world in 1999 — this must have looked radically different to today. What were some foundational career lessons you learned then that still apply?

Oh my gosh, so many. The types of bosses we had back then, they wouldn't take no for an answer. You couldn't go to them and not have the results. If they asked for it, you had better have it. As a fashion editor, you had to wear many hats, and as hard as it was, I'm grateful for it. It made me the hardworking hustler I am today. So I'd say persistence and being resourceful.

Suzanne Marchese RESA

That still rings true. As a fashion editor in the print heyday of the 2000s, what did your day-to-day look like?

I found it incredible that tons of racks were called in for one photoshoot, and only a few pieces would actually make the cut. On my first day as an intern, I was put in a town car with a crystal dress by Celine to hand deliver it to someone's penthouse — it happened to be our cover girl that month, Heather Locklear. I remember I called my mom and said, ‘You are not going to believe this!’ There were so many cool things I experienced: makeovers, photoshoots, run-throughs, TV segments, market appointments, viewing the collections, fashion weeks, the glamour and parties. And petty cash.... [laughs]. The list goes on, but I'm very grateful for the memories.

When and how did you know it was time to strike out on your own?

I actually wanted to start an online boutique for amazing, affordable finds. I started sampling in NYC in between my job hours and never had the time, or the money, to follow through. I moved to LA and was styling for magazines and I decided to just start it. Well, I did just that on my credit card and it became a very expensive hobby. Let’s just say, I've made many mistakes and I'm grateful for every one of them. A few celebrities started wearing my line and I had to stop my freelance work and really devote all my attention to my brand. It was very scary, but I made it through the first five years on my own. I ran my website and customer service from my kitchen — I was the designer, stylist, the one shipping orders, navigating business licenses... there are so many things you need that you don't even realize. There was a lot of sleepless nights — and borrowing money to pay my bills.

What was the white space you wanted to fill?

I just wanted to create clothes for people that make them feel their best when they’re wearing them. I love prints. Vintage has always had a special place in my heart, so I'd say a lot of my inspiration comes from archive fashion.

RESA

What do people continue to come to the brand for? And how did you build up that trust over the last 10 years?

I think they come to RESA for special occasion pieces, but also their daily wardrobe needs. I believe our prints, fabrics, and silhouettes are what people love about us. Building trust is not easy and I involve myself in every customer service experience to this day. We try to make everyone happy.

How do you ensure RESA stands out and holds its own in a saturated industry?

I don't pay attention to the noise around me, I stay true to what I want and what I believe in for my company, my team, and my customers. Trends come and go. I like to make pieces that are timeless and remind people that you don't need to break the bank to achieve that. I feel our fit and price point, especially being cut and sewn here in Los Angeles, is incredible. We do manufacture our cotton and swim overseas, but for the most part, our line is produced in small batches to avoid overproducing in downtown LA.

Tell us more about the flagship store and what this means to you and the brand?

To have a store on Abbot Kinney, in the town I landed in from New York, is absolutely surreal. I am most excited about meeting all of our customers and offering them the in-person experience of RESA, where they can actually feel and try on our amazing fabrics and styles. Something extra special is to be able to offer a curated selection of vintage pieces that are hand-picked with such love and our RESA woman in mind.

Inside the new boutique in Venice (+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

What have been some proud recent moments?

One of my proudest moments was receiving a Shopify award for hitting 100,000 orders. That was pretty cool! Seeing our dress on the cover of Mademoiselle was really exciting, too. Honestly, seeing my customers' reviews, tags on social media, and messages — that's what makes me the proudest. The fact that they celebrate monumental chapters in their lives wearing something I created is overwhelming and never gets old to me. They all touch a place in my heart and I am grateful for every single one of them.

What’s something that you still want to achieve with the brand?

I want to make accessories. Shoes and bags and special outerwear pieces. Another thing is to try and be more sustainable with the fabrics we use. As a small business, we are constantly trying to evolve and grow to the best we can be.

What does the rest of 2025 look like?

We are gearing up for our annual sale of the year. And celebrating all of our amazing achievements and the incredible team I've created working by my side and the community we've built.

If you could give one piece of advice and encouragement to someone looking to launch their own line or fashion company, what would it be?

Before you start developing a brand, make sure the trademark is available in your correct category. Do your research. If you want to make a dress, start small — one to three styles. Small units, one color or print. Test it, take your time, and do not rush. Be sure you are absolutely obsessed with the idea you want to bring to life. It will not be easy but if it's your passion, do not give up and believe in what you are doing.