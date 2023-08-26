50 Chic Things On Amazon You'll Love If You Want To Look Sexy Without Being Too Revealing

Not sure who needs to hear this, but it is possible to look and feel downright amazing without being completely exposed. Sure, it’s easier to assume that super-short hems and plunging necklines are the only things that can make someone feel ~spicy~ when getting dressed for a night out, but that’s simply not true. There are tons of stylish clothes out there that’ll make you look your absolute best — and feel like the hottest person in the room — without having to show anything. It’s all about finding the right balance of sultry comfortability to make you feel confident in what you have on your body. So, if you’re someone who wants to look hot without being too revealing or just want some new pieces to step out of your comfort zone, keep on scrolling. Below, you’ll find plenty of chic things you’ll absolutely love on Amazon. From long bodycon dresses that are surprisingly comfortable to cute “going out tops,” you’ll surely find something (or several things) here that’ll make you feel your absolute best.

1 A Comfy, Form-Fitting Dress That Shows Off Your Silhouette Amazon REORIA Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $35 See On Amazon This maxi bodycon dress is the sheer essence of showing off without showing anything. It’s made of a buttery soft modal and spandex blend that forms the body’s silhouette while being completely covered. It features a high racerback neckline with a slightly flared hem, and since you can style this dress plenty of ways, it’s the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Not to mention, it’s incredibly comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

2 A Stretchy Mock Neck Bodysuit For Easy Outfit Building Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit $19 See On Amazon Create countless stylish looks with this sleeveless bodysuit. It features a chic mock neckline that complements your chest area without exposing it. The top’s versatility allows for easy outfits that take you from a daytime date to a spicy night out. Now, if you like the mock neck but still want to cover your shoulders, don’t worry — this bodysuit also comes in a short-sleeve version. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

3 A Printed Maxi Skirt With A Cute Ruffle Hem Amazon BTFBM High-Low Ruffle Hem Skirt $35 See On Amazon Showing a little leg never hurt anyone. Pop out at your next outdoor occasion in this pretty printed maxi skirt. It’s the perfect bottom to wear with any top, from a bodysuit to a cropped tee to a basic camisole. It has a cute ruffled hem with a subtle high-low slit that reaches right above the knee to show as much, or as little, leg as you want. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

4 A Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress That Can Be Worn On Or Off The Shoulder Amazon Zonsaoja V-Neck Wrap Sweater Dress $40 See On Amazon This belted sweater dress was made to go from day to night instantly. Thanks to its roomy batwing sleeves and tie-waist detailing, it’s easy to manipulate the bodice of this dress. Go from a modest mini dress with a spliced wrap front to a saucy off-the-shoulder moment if you want to show a bit more skin. Plus, the berry burgundy hue is the perfect color for any fall or winter wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

5 This Mock Neck Swing Dress With A Mini Hem Amazon Milumia Short Sleeve Mock Neck T Shirt Dress $21 See On Amazon Upgrade your everyday casual style with this mini swing dress. It’s made from a soft cotton and spandex blend and features a chic mock neckline, cap sleeves, and a loose A-line silhouette that elevates it beyond your typical T-shirt dress. The hemline on this LBD is definitely short, but with everything else covered, it’s the perfect balance of spicy modesty. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

6 This Loose Balloon Sleeve Blouse With Saucy Exposed Shoulders Amazon Asvivid Lace Blouse $28 See On Amazon Take your warm weather wardrobe back to the early aughts with this cute peasant blouse. Its sheer gauzy material is the perfect thing to wear on a hot day when you want to stay cool but look chic. It has a loose, roomy fit throughout and sheer lace paneling along the shoulders and decolletage for a slightly sultry touch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

7 A Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt For A Bold Professional Look Amazon Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt $31 See On Amazon Everything about this faux-leather skirt will make you look and feel your absolute best. The smooth PU outer and soft inner lining gives this skirt a luxurious feel that will spice up any outfit. It has a knot detailing on one side of the waist and an asymmetrical tulip hem that elevates this beyond any typical pencil skirt. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

8 A Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress With A Chic Square Neckline Amazon EXLURA Square Neck Dress $39 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve mini dress is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. The A-line silhouette mixed with a square neckline offers a cute-but-sultry look that works for everything from a first date to a night out with friends. Style it with tights and Mary Janes or knee-high boots in the autumn, or wear it solo with sneakers or strappy heels in the summer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

9 A Cowl Neck Blouse That’s Both Modest & Saucy Amazon Dokotoo Short Sleeve Blouse $29 See On Amazon This cowl neck blouse is equally alluring and modest, from the elegant draping to the roomy batwing sleeves. Its roomy, oversized fit leaves your silhouette to the imagination, and it pairs well with practically any bottom, from wide-leg slacks to high-waisted denim. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

10 A Ruffled-Hem Maxi Skirt In The Prettiest Print Elastic Waist Split Ruffle High Low Beach Maxi Skirt $35 See On Amazon Consider this ruffled-hem maxi skirt if you’re looking for a fun statement piece to add to your wardrobe — although it’s actually incredibly versatile. The white and pink ditsy floral print against the black skirt creates a fun contrast that’s so easy to dress up or down. It features a thigh-high slit and ruffled tiered hem, and works well in at least three seasons — just throw on some suede knee-high boots in the fall. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

11 This Sassy Wrap-Front Dress That’s Appropriate For Any Occasion Amazon EXLURA Women's Summer Sleeveless Dress $30 See On Amazon It can be hard to find pieces that make you feel hot but are also appropriate for all types of events, from professional to casual. If this has been an issue for you, allow us to introduce you to the solution: this super-soft, wrap-front dress. With a hem that falls past the knee and a subtle front slit, this bodycon dress is perfect for everything from family functions to first dates. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

12 This Fitted Waistcoat That Give Total Quiet Luxury Vibes Amazon Lilis Regular Fitted Vest $19 See On Amazon ICYMI, waistcoats are having a total moment right now, and this fitted vest deserves a spot in your closet. You can style this top so many ways to show off as much or as little skin as you’d like. Wear it open and over a slim-fitting tee for an effortless ‘90s vibe, or wear it buttoned up with nothing else underneath for a slightly more racy look. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — XX-Large-3X-Large

Available colors: 12

13 A Super-Soft Blouse With A Statement-Making Neckline Amazon Romwe Off Shoulder Ribbed Knit Blouse $25 See On Amazon The beauty of this off-the-shoulder top is that it’s both simple and elegant. Even with a unique asymmetrical neckline, the solid hue makes it simple enough to wear over and over again. It’ll go well with every bottom in your closet, too — jeans, skirts, dress pants, shorts, you name it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

14 This Long Kaftan Dress In A Cool Tie-Dye Print Amazon CHERRY CAT Long Beach Cover-Up Dress $30 See On Amazon Who knew a kaftan could be so chic? Constructed with loose batwing sleeves and subtle side slits at the hem, this roomy cover-up is such a stylish piece to throw over a bathing suit. Not to mention, the black and white tie-dye stripes can go with anything in a capsule wardrobe. And it’s not just for the beach — it would look chic for a dinner al fresco in the summer with some big earrings and heels. Available colors: 12

15 A Soft Bodycon Midi Skirt With Sultry Draping Amazon SheIn Asymmetrical Slit wrap Skirt $38 See On Amazon Skip tying and re-tying your sarong on your next tropical vacay. Instead, opt for this slinky bodycon skirt that’s way more elevated than a simple cover-up. The asymmetrical hem and ruched draping make this an eye-catching piece you can always wear no mattee what you have going on. Dress it up with strappy heels or wedges, or create a stylish everyday look with a simple tank and white sneakers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

16 This Sweet Ruffle-Hem Top That's Cute For Every Casual Occasion Amazon Fanway&EC Blouse $24 See On Amazon If you’re the cute-shirt-and-jeans kind of person, then this ruffle-hem top deserves a spot in your rotation. It's so easy to wear with your favorite pair of jeans, but also with everything else (mini skirts, denim cutoffs, faux-leather leggings... you get the idea). A deep-V neckline with a pretty tie detail rounds out the design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

17 A Chic Wrap-Front Sweater You’ll Want To Reach For All The Time Amazon KIRUNDO Sweater $32 See On Amazon This wrap-front sweater has so much to offer; it’s bound to become one of your favorite pieces in your cold-weather wardrobe. From its deep cuffs and balloon sleeves to the deep-V neckline and tie-waist detail, this sweater will keep you stylish and warm all season long. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

18 This Puffy-Sleeve Blouse That’s Cute & Comfy Amazon EVALESS Square Neck Top $22 See On Amazon With chic puff sleeves and a shirred bodice, this square neck top is both cute and comfortable. The stretchy fabric holds you in without cinching, and you can instantly turn this shirt into an off-the-shoulder blouse if you prefer to show off a bit more skin. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

19 A Square-Neck Bodysuit That Compliments Everybody Type Amazon MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit $25 See On Amazon One of the best things about square necklines is that they look fabulous on everyone. The sleek, straight lines across the chest and shoulders on this long-sleeve bodysuit draw attention to the collarbone area without having to reveal much of anything. Sold in over 30 colors, it’s made of a plant-based cotton fiber called Gossypium and has a tanga bottom with a button snap closure. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

20 This Silky A-Line Slip Skirt That’s Just *So* Elegant Modegal Satin Skirt $31 See On Amazon There’s something so alluring about a silk or satin slip skirt, like this one. It doesn’t show off much skin, but it does show off your curves in the best possible way. Slip skirts are also super versatile, as you can wear them all year round — just add a turtleneck and tights in the winter and fall. In the summer, keep it simple with a sleeveless bodysuit or cropped tee. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

21 This Square Neck Bodysuit That’s The Ultimate Basic Amazon REORIA Sleeveless Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon Frankly, everyone needs a sleeveless square-neck bodysuit like this in their closet. This one has wide straps, perfect for hiding a bra strap, and a low-cut back to show off just a little skin. It’s also double-lined, so it’s not see-through, and you can feel confident in only what you want to have seen. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

22 This Printed Maxi Dress That’s Made From Super-Soft Rayon Amazon GRECERELLE Polka-Dot Maxi Wrap Dress $33 See On Amazon Behold: the perfect maxi dress for transitional weather. This is such a great piece to wear from spring to summer and even from summer to fall. It’s made from an incredibly soft rayon blend and has a pretty ruffled hem that flows with you as you move. When the temperature drops, just add a cropped leather or denim jacket. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

23 A Pleated Maxi Skirt That’s Just Downright Whimsical Amazon ebossy Pleated Chiffon Maxi Skirt $27 See On Amazon The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the term pleated skirt is a typical schoolgirl outfit. But this pleated maxi skirt is far beyond that. This high-waisted skirt is so elegant that it’s almost too good to pass up — especially considering that it costs less than $30 on Amazon. It’s made from a light and airy fabric and has thin chiffon pleats to give it a more elevated look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

24 This Bodycon Dress With Dainty Spaghetti Straps Amazon Omoone Floral Dress $35 See On Amazon Slip into this adorable ditsy print midi dress for your next date night or girls night out. It has a form-fitting silhouette that’s actually quite comfortable, thin adjustable straps, and a dainty bow-tie closure that adds a sweet, feminine touch. It’s absolutely perfect for warm-weather vacations, but it’d also look cute with a cropped leather jacket in the late summer or early fall. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

25 A Classic Crewneck Cardigan That’s The Ultimate Layering Piece Amazon Amazon Essentials Womens Cardigan $28 See On Amazon Believe it or not, a cardigan can be very saucy, depending on your style. This crewneck one is light enough to wear all year round — try it with a mini skirt and kitten heels in the spring, for example. Of course, during the colder months, it makes a fabulous layering piece, but it's airy enough to wear alone during the warmer months. Keep it buttoned up and wear a light camisole underneath it or nothing at all. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 27

26 A Silk-Blend Slip Skirt That’s Less Than $30 Amazon Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt $29 See On Amazon If you’ve been loving the quiet luxury aesthetic as of late, you have to add this silky smooth slip skirt to your wardrobe. It’s made of a soft silk blend that feels just like the real thing, and comes in this goes-with-everything (and eternally chic) leopard print. Its hemline falls just below the knee, making it a chic option to wear for any and every occasion. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

27 This Ruffle-Sleeve Bodysuit That’s A Standout Basic Amazon Romwe Round Neck Ruffle Short Sleeve Bodysuit $22 See On Amazon It’s safe to say that a smoothing bodysuit is the best must-have basic after a plain white tee. But take it to the next level with this ruffle-sleeved one. The subtle ruffles add some extra dimension to any simple outfit, but if you prefer a pop of color, this also comes in lots of other shades, like Barbie pink and vibrant orange. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

28 A Pair Of Quality Skinny Jeans That Are A Forever Classic Amazon Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans $32 See On Amazon Say what you want about skinny jeans, but they’re a timeless denim piece that belongs in every wardrobe, especially when they’re a quality pair by Levi’s. These 711s are made with a soft cotton blend, have a mid-high rise, offer a four-way stretch that feels oh-so-comfortable as you move and are available in three different lengths — short, regular, and long. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

29 This Long-Sleeve V-Neck Romper With A Cute Ruffle Hem Amazon Relipop Long Sleeve Romper $24 See On Amazon If dresses aren’t your thing — or if you simply like to switch things up — consider wearing a different one-piece style, like this printed ruffle romper. It’s made of a sheer, lightweight material, has long balloon sleeves, a plunging V-neck line, and a tiered ruffled bottom that mimics the same look of a cute mini dress but with all the comfort of a pair of breezy shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

30 This Tiered Pleated Romper That’s An Outfit On Its Own Amazon Exlura Flowy Romper $35 See On Amazon Whether you’ve opted for a tomato-girl or strawberry-kissed summer, this vibrant red pleated romper deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Everything about it is so chic, from the straight, square neckline and thin, dainty straps to the light, gauzy chiffon material. Dress this up with strappy sandals or heels and a cute clutch for a cute cocktail party look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

31 This Gauzy Button-Down Blouse That Come In A Ton Of Colors Amazon Astylish Linen-Style Button-Down Shirt $30 See On Amazon Nothing is as timeless and classic as a white button-up shirt. Take it up a notch with this light, airy blouse with its soft, crinkle-like design that elevates even the most casual of looks. And if you want something different than white, don’t worry — this top comes in a ton of different colors and prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

32 A Lightweight Maxi Skirt In A Pretty Floral Print Amazon Yonala Floral Wrap Skirt $23 See On Amazon Show as much or as little leg as you want in this breezy tie-waist maxi skirt. Thanks to the drawstring closure along the waist, you can manipulate the wrap-front hemline as you see fit. This one is adorned with a neutral floral print that can transition through multiple seasons, and comes in lots of other colors, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

33 This Surplice Sweater That’s Incredibly Comfy & Cute Amazon LookbookStore Deep V-Neck Surplice Sweater $34 See On Amazon Calling all sweater-weather lovers — make sure you get this comfy V-neck sweater in your arsenal stat. It’s made from a soft nylon and acrylic knit and has an oversized fit that’s beyond cozy and cute. It has a faux-wrap front perfect, for layering over a cami or even wearing off-the-shoulder. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

34 A Super-Soft Midi Skirt With A Subtle Side Slit Amazon The Drop Veronique High-Waist Slit Skirt $35 See On Amazon This ribbed midi skirt is the perfect combination of sweet and sassy. It’s a lovely, casual skirt you can wear for simple, everyday activities like running errands or going on a walk, while the slight slit at the hem is a good length for the person who doesn’t want to show too much, but still wants to reveal just a hint of skin. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

35 This Soft, Long-Sleeve Bodysuit With A Plunging Neckline Amazon WDIRARA Deep V Neck Surplice Bodysuit $28 See On Amazon Feel spicy and daring while being completely covered up in this long-sleeve bodysuit. It has a deep plunging neckline and is made of a soft, stretchy fabric with elegant ruching accentuating the body. It’ll look amazing tucked into all of your bottoms — dress pants, high-waisted jeans, and all the skirts. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 22

36 A Pair Of Form-Fitting Dress Pants That Feel As Soft As Leggings Amazon Cemi Ceri High Waist Dress Pants $28 See On Amazon These wide-leg dress pants feel like buttery-soft leggings but look like sleek slacks. They have a smooth, high-rise waist with a single pleat down each leg, making them super easy to dress up. And since they’re beyond comfortable, you’ll want to wear them everywhere. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 30

37 This Soft Maxi Dress That’s Versatile, Comfortable, & So Sultry Amazon AnotherChill Backless Maxi Bodycon Slip Dress $25 See On Amazon People truly can’t get enough of this long, figure-hugging maxi dress. Dubbed a great alternative to the perennially sold-out Skims maxi dress, this LBD has hundreds of five-star reviews, and for good reason. Its buttery soft material forms and hugs the body like it was made for it. It’s a chic and effortless piece to slip on when you want to feel comfy but look absolutely fantastic. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

38 This Comfy-Chic T-Shirt Dress That’s Perfect For The Office Amazon ANRABESS Tie Waist Dress $37 See On Amazon This midi T-shirt dress is a casual must-have that everyone should own. It’s a fab piece you can easily throw on and look put together instantly. Since it's made from a buttery rayon blend, it feels like a soft, short-sleeve T-shirt but gives the look of a sleek bodycon dress. It features a simple crew neckline, a slim tie-detailing that creates complimenting ruching around the body, and slits at the hem. Pair it with some comfy sneaks or sandals with a denim jacket for your next lunch date, or dress it up for the office (or date night) with heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

39 A Knitted Midi Dress With A Strapless Sweetheart Neckline Amazon Sdencin Bodycon Bandeau Dress $35 See On Amazon This knitted strapless dress is just way too cute to pass up. Along with the knot detailing, the cotton blend material gives the dress a simple yet unique texture that's perfect for almost any occasion. Not to mention the sweetheart neckline adds an elegant and sultry touch. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

40 A Long Surplice Maxi Dress That’s *So* Versatile Amazon Meenew Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon Go from a backyard cookout to a casual beach wedding in this pretty V-neck maxi dress. It features a surplice neckline with open back detailing, roomy batwing sleeves, an elastic empire waist, and two subtle slits at the hem. It’ll keep you cool in the spring or summer, but would work in the fall, too — even for a wedding. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

41 This Plus-Size Maxi Dress You Can Wear Right Into The Fall Season Amazon KOJOOIN Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon You’ll get plenty of wear out of this maxi dress that can look either dressy or casual-chic depending on how you accessorize it. A pleated waist and V-neck detailing add a little something extra to the dress (the neckline is also the perfect way to showcase your favorite necklaces), and you can opt for a solid color or more playful print — there’s even a pink zebra print if you’re currently obsessed with all things Barbie. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 18

42 A Patterned Maxi Dress With A Built-In Belt Amazon PRETTYGARDEN V Neck Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon A bold pattern is an instant confidence booster, and this short-sleeve maxi dress comes in a rainbow of colors — from the red floral print featured here to a mix of pink and yellow or a bright blue that practically requires a trip to Greece. There’s a thigh-high slit at the front to break up the longer silhouette, and the wrap dress has an attached belt to define your waist. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

43 A Formal-Ready Dress For Less Than $50 Amazon II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress $36.99 See On Amazon Buy this floor-length, pleated dress in black, burgundy, or navy, and you’ll have your new go-to for formal events. The high waist and side slit combo give the illusion of longer legs, and the V-neckline adds a touch of glamour while still being modest. The dress pictured here is made of cotton and spandex, but you can also try it out in a velvet fabric or opt for one of the dozens of patterned designs. Reviewers note that it does run a bit big, so you may want to opt for a smaller size if you’re in between sizes. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

44 Your New Staple Blouse Amazon Romwe Plus Size Short Sleeve Lace Deep V Neck Blouse $30 See On Amazon It’s all about the details with this classic black blouse, which includes fluttery sleeves, a lace trim, and a silhouette that cinches slightly at the waist. It’ll pair well with every bottoms in your closet, and comes in over 15 colors, from neutrals to brights. Available sizes: XX-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

45 Lounge Pants That You Can Actually Wear To Work Amazon Hanna Nikole Palazzo Lounge Pants $23 See On Amazon These wide-leg palazzo pants are so stretchy and soft that they’ll feel as comfortable as your favorite loungewear. But the high-waisted pants can also be dressed up for a night out or even the office when paired with a fitted bodysuit and heels (and layered with a blazer if you’re headed to work). Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 4

46 A One-Shoulder Jumpsuit That’s Comfortable Enough To Travel In Amazon ANRABESS Wide Leg Jumpsuit $44 See On Amazon If you prefer pants over dresses but also like the ease of being able to throw on one piece and be out the door, this high-waisted jumpsuit has you covered. The one-shoulder design and pleated waist give this an elevated look compared to your average jumpsuit, but it’s still super-comfortable thanks to the wide-leg cut. Plus, the jumpsuit is lined, so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

47 A Matching Lingerie Set That’s Simple & Cute Amazon IN'VOLAND Satin Lace PJ Set $18 See On Amazon Matching pajama sets are underrated, and a satiny material like the one found on this camisole and shorts set looks and feels luxurious. This set is trimmed in lace, and the top has a slight V-neck with adjustable spaghetti straps for a more customized fit. The shorts also have a stretchy, elastic waistband, which is a must-have when you’re trying to sleep. Available sizes: 16 Plus

Available colors: Sky Blue

48 The Ultimate Going Out Top This Winter Amazon SheIn Off-The-Shoulder Blouse $37 See On Amazon This long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder blouse gives new meaning to giving the cold shoulder. You can easily throw this on with your favorite jeans and heels for an effortlessly chic going-out look thanks to the V-neck detailing and adjustable bow-waist tie. It also has long, fluttery sleeves that not only add some extra detail to the top, but also serve the practical purpose of keeping you warm as the weather starts to cool down. Available sizes: X-Small, Small

Available colors: 11

49 A Lace-Trimmed Satin Lingerie Set Amazon Ekouaer Satin Sleepwear Cami Shorts Set $23 See On Amazon Another satin-esque lingerie set, this camisole and shorts set comes in a range of solid colors and patterns — all trimmed with black lace. You can adjust the spaghetti straps on the top, and the shorts feature an elastic waistband and side slit cutouts for added comfort. You can even wear the camisole top with a pair of jeans or a leather skirt for a sultry yet casual nighttime look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22