Chic New Year’s Eve Dresses You Can Buy At Walmart For Under $50

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and whether your plans involve a late-night toast or an intimate dinner with friends, you’ll want to ring in 2023 with your best fashion foot forward. But before you go scouring the internet for celebratory mini dresses and playful heels, consider Walmart’s unbeatable selection of affordable, party-ready fashion essentials.

With an assortment of dresses fit for any type of festivity (and the perfect pair of heels to match), Walmart has everything you need to create a picture-perfect New Year’s Eve look. Ahead, shop our favorite NYE-approved dresses and heels for under $50 at Walmart.