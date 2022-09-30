35 Bras & Underwear Under $25 On Amazon That Look & Feel Like They Cost WAY More

There’s nothing quite like treating yourself to lingerie that makes you look amazing to make you feel amazing, too. But here’s a secret: Stocking up on beautiful underthings doesn’t always have to entail spending a fortune. Case in point? These 35 bras and underwear all cost under $25 on Amazon, but they look and feel like they should cost so much more than that.

What makes these pieces seem so expensive? For starters, there’s the construction. Whether they’re crafted of corded lace, buttery soft satin, ultra-smooth microfiber, or high-quality pima cotton, these bras and underwear are made to fit like a second skin, and they all strike that tricky balance between comfort and durability that high-end lingerie does so well. Of course, aesthetics play a part, too. From unapologetically sultry mesh lingerie sets, to the sleek and simple underpinnings that suit any minimalist-chic wardrobe, each of these pieces could easily be found tucked between Fleur du Mal and La Perla at your favorite boutique. Lastly, the sheer value of these bras and underwear just can’t be beat. Honestly, where but Amazon can you score a pack of 10 lacy thongs that evens out to just $2 per piece?

So go ahead and fill your cart to your heart’s content with these gorgeous, high-quality bras and underwear, because each piece rings up at $25 a pop — but you’d never know it.

1 This Bra & Panty Set That’ll Make You Feel Amazing Amazon Kaei&Shi Ruffle Lace Lingerie Set (2-Piece Set) $18 See On Amazon For an instant boost of confidence, slip on this bra and panty set that looks amazing on everyone. The bra has a see-through polka dot design for an added hit of sultriness, but ribbed details (and the ribbed panty) give this set a casual, effortless vibe. It costs less than $20 for both pieces, and it comes in lots of colors, both subdued and bright, to suit any aesthetic. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 6 Pairs Of Lace Boyshorts That Are Perfect For Lounging Amazon Barbra Lingerie Multi Pack of Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) $25 See On Amazon At just $25 for six pairs of lace boyshort panties, this is a deal you won’t want to pass up. The shorts are full-coverage, so they’re great for sleeping and hanging around in at home (for the ultimate cozy-girl lounge look, just add your favorite oversized T-shirt). But they’ll feel just as great under your regular clothes, thanks to the breathable lace fabric and stretchy elastic waist. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

3 These Rihanna-Designed Panties With Pretty Lace Detailing Amazon Savage X Fenty Curvy Lace Back Hipster $19 See On Amazon Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line is known for being high-quality, stunning, and inclusive — but did you know that most of the brand’s panties ring up at less than $25 a pop? This particular pair is classic enough to appeal to everyone: They’re relatively plain-looking hipsters from the front, but the sheer lace back makes them feel special. Another thoughtful touch is that they come in nine neutral colors to match every skin tone (as well as one mint-green pair). Available sizes: 1X — 3X

4 A Strappy Sports Bra That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon Amazon RUNNING GIRL Strappy Sports Bra $21 See On Amazon Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sports bra a five-star rating — and at just over $20 for such a stylish and eye-catching design, it’s worth seeing what all the hype is about for yourself. Made of a moisture-wicking, cool-touch fabric with four-way stretch, it’s a smooth and supportive sports bra that looks even better from the back, thanks to its strappy, criss-cross design. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 These Silky Thongs That Are Completely Invisible Underneath Clothes Amazon VISSAY Invisible Seamless Bikini Underwear Ice Silk (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe you can get six pairs of these smooth-as-silk thongs for just $20. They’re completely seamless and therefore invisible underneath clothes — even tight dresses and bottoms — and they’re made from a stretchy, comfortable material that’ll make you feel amazing. “Probably best fitting most comfortable underwear I have ever purchased,” commented one Amazon shopper, while another wrote, “[...] it’s like you don’t know they are there.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Casual-Chic Bralette From Calvin Klein Amazon Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette $18 See On Amazon For a slightly less sporty (but every bit as comfy) take on the classic Calvin Klein sports bra, try the brand’s Carousel Triangle Bralette. Made of soft cotton and 10% elastane for a nice bit of stretch, it’s comfy enough to sleep and lounge in, and can even be washed in the machine (unlike so many other, fussier bras). Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Comfy Lace Bralette That You’ll Want To Show Off Amazon Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep-V Bralette $20 See On Amazon How pretty is this plunging lace bralette? Not only will it look amazing underneath your lowest-cut sweaters, but you could even wear it as a top under an open (or buttoned) blazer. Featuring all-over lace, removable cups, and wide, supportive straps, it’s a best-seller on Amazon with over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 The Fan-Favorite T-Shirt Bra With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra $22 See On Amazon Another fan-favorite bra from Amazon, this one boasts a classic, T-shirt style design and offers full coverage with plenty of support. The pretty mesh panels and angled shape of the bra make it feel special, and it’s offered in lots of colors, both neutral and bright. Best of all? You can wear this bra two ways. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

9 A Plunging Lace Bra With Matching High-Waisted Panties Amazon Avidlove High Waist Bra and Panty Set $19 See On Amazon Another incredible under-$20 find, this bra and panty set is a total showstopper. It comprises a lace bra with a plunging neckline and a pair of high-waisted underwear with a scalloped hem. Both pieces are made of all-over lace, and the set is offered in 14 stunning colors, including the bold yellow shade pictured. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

10 6 Soft & Comfy Thongs For Less Than $15 Amazon ANNYISON Cotton Seamless Lace Thongs (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If you love thongs, you can’t go wrong with this six-pack of lace-trimmed panties with an ultra-cheeky design. Sold in a variety of colors and invisible under clothes, they’re fan favorites on Amazon with over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings. One shopper wrote, “Absolutely loving these panties. They fit and size is exactly the same as the VS version. Super comfy and so far have held up well in the wash. Very pleased with the quality of these panties especially for the excellent price.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 This Pretty Lace Bra That Comes In So Many Stunning Colors Amazon HSIA Minimizer Lace Floral Bra $22 See On Amazon This unpadded bra costs less than $25, but it could easily go for triple the price. Featuring a dainty lace design with mesh panels, a U-shaped back for stability and support, and wide, comfy straps, it’s sold in lots of fun colors and boasts over 1,000 glowing reviews on Amazon (in addition to 5,000+ five-star ratings). Available sizes: 32C — 44DDD

12 These “No Pinch” Panties Made Of Super-Smooth Microfiber Amazon Warner's No Pinching No Problems Dig-Free Comfort Waist with Lace Microfiber Hipster $12 See On Amazon Designed with comfort in mind, these no-pinch panties from Warner’s are the perfect briefs for everyday wear, thanks to their smooth, microfiber construction and dig-free waistband. The mid-rise waist offers a nice compromise between too high and too low, and they come in lots of cute prints, from pink leopard to black dots. Available sizes: Small — 3X

13 A Balconette Bra With Sheer Mesh Cups Amazon Deyllo Lace Balconette Bra $24 See On Amazon With its mesh cups and dainty bow, this balconette bra is too pretty to hide — it’d look so cute peeking out beneath a low-cut blazer or off-the-shoulder top. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers point out how “comfortable” it is, and how “perfectly” it fits. At just $25, it can’t hurt to snag one for yourself. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

14 The Classic Lace Push-Up Bra That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Push-up Bra $17 See On Amazon Another gorgeous bra with an impressive fan following, this one has garnered over 7,000 perfect five-star Amazon ratings to date. It’s a classic lace push-up bra that looks amazing on everyone, and if you want to buy the matching “cheeky” bottoms, you can get them here. Available sizes: 32A — 42DD

15 The Perfect Cotton Briefs For Everyday Wear Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Made of 95% cotton and each featuring a pretty color or unique design, this is one of the best underwear deals on Amazon. Sold in packs of six or 10, they’re classic bikini briefs with a close, comfy fit, and the soft, jersey fabric feels so comfortable against bare skin. Best of all, they’re tag-free for added comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Plus

16 A Show-Stopping Lingerie Set For Less Than $25 RSLOVE 3-Piece Lingerie Set with Garter Belt $23 This show-stopping lingerie set comprises a bra, matching panties, and garter — all for less than $25 on Amazon. Take your pick from bold colors like neon yellow and fire engine red, or keep it classic with black, white, or pink. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, it’s been awarded over 4,000 five-star ratings thus far. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 The Classic CK Panties That No Underwear Drawer Is Complete Without Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Thong Panties $20 See On Amazon If you don’t already own a pair of Calvin Klein panties, it’s time to add some to your cart. They’re comfy, cute, and totally timeless, whether you wear them as a part of a matching set or peeking out under a pair of low-rise sweats or jeans. This is the thong version, and they’re surprisingly comfortable — though they also come in a bikini style if you prefer more coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

18 This Lace & Crushed Velvet Lingerie Set That Nails The Dark Romance Trend Amazon Ella Lust Velvet Mesh Lace Up Halter Bralette & High Waist Panty $21 See On Amazon Interview with the Vampire, but make it lingerie. Made of luxe crushed velvet, lace overlays, and mesh panels, and accented with corset-inspired straps, this bra and high-waisted underwear set is every goth fashion girl’s dream lingerie. It comes in 13 rich colors, like emerald, gold, purple, and the black-and-ruby combination pictured above. A word to the wise: The panties are crotchless. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

19 A Corset-Inspired Push-Up Bra That Feels Weightless Against Your Skin Amazon FallSweet Add Two Cups Bras $21 See On Amazon This corset-inspired bra defines your cleavage like none other, but since it’s seamless, unlined, and crafted of the smoothest nylon-and-spandex blend, it feels like a dream against your skin, unlike so many other, heavier push-up bras. The cups are molded and padded for lift and definition, and that lacing between the cups isn’t just a romantic touch — it also lets you control your cleavage level. “It’s beautiful, fits perfectly, and comfortable,” one Amazon shopper raved, continuing, “lifts and shaped beautifully! I am ordering as many as I can afford.” Available sizes: 32A — 40C

20 A Luxurious Version Of Your Basic Cotton Briefs From Natori Amazon Natori Bliss Brief (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Often, it’s the simplest garments that look and feel the most luxurious. Case in point: This three-pack of briefs from Natori, which currently rings up at a surprisingly affordable $21. As you would expect of the luxury lingerie brand, these underwear are thoughtfully crafted of the highest-quality pima cotton, lined with a 100% cotton gusset for breathability, and trimmed in delicate, sophisticated lace as a special finishing touch. They’re comfortable enough to sleep in, and the smooth, sleek silhouette staves off unwanted VPL. In short? You’ll want to replace all your old cotton briefs with these perfect ones. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 This Everyday Bra With The Prettiest Lace Accents Amazon Maidenform Underwire Demi Bra $22 See On Amazon Looking to upgrade your everyday bra? Consider this underwire bra from Maidenform, which hits the bra trifecta — supportive, lifting, and defining — but the lace-accented cups and delicate bow detail will make you feel like you’re wearing luxury lingerie on the daily (though it costs well under $25). The convertible straps can be worn two ways, either over your shoulders or as a racerback, so it’s versatile, to boot. If you don’t love the particular style pictured above, you’ll find plenty more lace variations in the same listing. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

22 An Expensive-Looking Lace Bralette That Doubles As A Sultry Crop Top Amazon TheMogan Crochet Lace Bralette $22 See On Amazon This lace bralette is a dead ringer for similar styles from more expensive brands, but it costs under $25 on Amazon. That price becomes even more attractive when you take into account how much wear you’ll get out of this gorgeous piece, considering that you can wear it either as a bra or as the perfect going-out top (honestly, it’s just too pretty to keep hidden underneath your clothes). It comes in over 50 chic shades, from taupe to baby blue to trendy Kelly green, so you’ll want to go ahead and pick up a few. Available sizes: Small — 3X

23 This Ultra-Smooth Thong In A Chic High-Leg Cut Amazon Curvy Couture Mesh Hi Cut Thong $16 See On Amazon You’d never believe this gorgeous thong costs less than $20 — even more so when you slip it on, as it’s made of the smoothest, airiest blend of nylon and spandex that feels like a total treat to wear. It features a chic high cut and comfortable medium rise, and comes in four sophisticated colors and prints: taupe, chantilly lace (pictured), leopard print, and all black. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 A 2-Piece Lingerie Set Accented With Intricate Floral Embroidery Amazon Kaei&Shi Embroidered Bra And Panty Sets $20 See On Amazon At just $20, you’re getting so much look for so little money with this stunning lingerie set. Comprising an underwire balconette bra and a thong, each accented with a scalloped hem and contrasting floral embroidery, this set strikes the perfect balance between sultry and delicate. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

25 This Airy Seamless Bra That’s So Delicate & Comfortable Amazon Hanes Ultimate Wireless Bra $22 See On Amazon Comfort and luxury can go hand-in-hand, as evidenced by this Hanes bra. The nylon and spandex material blend is blissfully lightweight and designed to wick away sweat, and the fused edges feel like absolutely nothing against your skin (and create a smooth silhouette underneath your tops). Sewn-in molded cups offer shape and support, without the use of a pesky underwire. Meanwhile, that scalloped sweetheart neckline, low back, and delicate perforated pattern look downright pretty — all while enhancing the comfort factor. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 A 3-Pack Of Essential Cotton Underwear With A Pretty Lace Trim Amazon Iris & Lilly Cotton and Lace Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These hipster panties from cult-favorite lingerie brand Iris & Lilly may look expensive, but a pack of three will set you back just $20. Like all the best daily (or nightly) underwear, these low-cut, full-coverage panties are made of soft, breathable cotton with a hint of stretch. They’re finished with a soft, frothy lace trim that lays flat against your skin, so you won’t compromise comfort for aesthetics. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

27 This Sheer Lace Lingerie Set That’s Just So Romantic Amazon Varsbaby Lumiere Lace Unlined Balconette Bra and Panty Set $21 See On Amazon As you can tell by now, Amazon is a goldmine for romantic lingerie sets that only look expensive. Crafted entirely of sheer lace, this set is composed of an unlined balconette bra accented with boning and bows affixed to the straps and a pair of matching bikini-cut underwear. It comes in three classic, romantic shades — white, black, and pale pink — any of which will have you feeling amazing. Available sizes: 32A — 38D

28 A 10-Pack Of Pretty Lace Thongs For Only $20 Amazon Delcroix Lace Thongs (10-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Restock your top drawer in one fell swoop — for only $20 — with this 10-pack of pretty lace thongs in an assortment of gorgeous colors. The V-shaped front remains hidden underneath your waistband (even if you’re experimenting with the low-rise pants trend), and the lace is soft and stretchy, not itchy. They’re made of nylon and elastane, but the gusset is lined in cotton for breathability. “Really surprised, these are better than expected,” one Amazon shopper wrote, continuing, “they are soft, stretchy, easy to put on and wear, and comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

29 This Cult-Favorite Bamboo Bra That’s So Comfortable, You Won’t Even Know It’s On Amazon Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra $19 See On Amazon The cult-favorite Boody Body Ecowear Shaper Bra is designed with so many thoughtful details, it’s hard to believe it costs less than $25. First, there’s the material: A combination of smooth nylon, stretchy spandex, and sustainable bamboo-derived viscose, one of the most breathable, cooling, and sensitive skin-safe materials out there. Then there’s the construction: Completely seamless and free of hardware, it harnesses a unique ribbed, contoured stitching to offer shape, support, and lift — all while remaining totally lightweight. This is about to become your new daily bra, so why not pick up a couple of colors? Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 A 4-Pack Of “Ice Silk” Underwear With Cheeky Lace Accents Amazon ITAYAX Frozen Silk Seamless Lace Underwear (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon “Love these! I always hesitate when buying these kind of things but this time, it was great! The fitting, fabric, look and feel is as any other expensive brand,” one Amazon reviewer raved of this luxurious satin underwear. The “ice silk” material (which is actually satin) is seamless, no-show, and ultra-smooth and cool to the touch, yet it’s durable enough to withstand several wears and washes — as the same customer reported, it doesn’t stretch out over time. Though these are technically cut to be full coverage, the lace details along the cheeks reveal some skin. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

31 This Savage x Fenty Lace Bralette With The Subtlest Bit Of Bling Amazon Savage X Fenty Lace Front-Closure Bralette $24 See On Amazon This lace bralette hails from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line, so you know it’s going to be well-made and show-stopping — and full of so many special details that make it look and feel so much more expensive than it is. The soft, stretchy corded lace is elegant and durable, and the cups are unlined but molded to create a defined shape. The best part? The front clasp is made of rhinestone-encrusted rose gold hardware for a bit of bling. Wear this under a low-cut top to let all those gorgeous details peek out ever so slightly. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 1X — 2X

32 A Ruffled Lingerie Set That’ll Appeal To Your Inner Romantic Amazon SheIn Ruffle Lingerie Set (2-Pieces) $17 See On Amazon If your lingerie personality leans sweet and romantic, add this adorable ruffled two-piece set to your cart. Both the bow-accented, off-the-shoulder top and side-tie thong are made of sheer, Swiss dot-patterned mesh — and, together, cost well under $20. More to love? It comes in 33 colors, from pale pink to sky blue and mint green, and has earned well over 7,000 perfect five-star ratings from pleased customers. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Beautiful Lace Bra That Doesn’t Skimp On Support Amazon DELIMIRA Unlined Minimizer Lace Bra $23 See On Amazon With close to 13,000 five-star ratings to date, shoppers can’t get enough of this expensive-looking lace bra, designed specifically for people with larger busts. An underwire, wide adjustable straps, and a row of three hook-and-eye closures in the back offer coveted support, while full-coverage cups prevent spillover. “[N]one have EVER been this comfortable and actually fit correctly,” one customer wrote, while another commented, “This is structurally very sturdy and it's really pretty. I like it so much, I am plan on getting a few other colors!!!” Available sizes: 34B — 48F

34 A Beautiful Cosabella Thong At A Swoon-Worthy Price Amazon Cosabella Dolce G-String $19 See On Amazon Here’s your friendly reminder that Amazon is home to some incredible luxury brands, like Cosabella — and that you can score some of their pieces for under $25, like this Dolce G-String, a barely-there thong that’s nevertheless beautifully constructed of eyelet lace and lined in cotton. As one reviewer aptly wrote, it’s the “[perfect] underwear for when you barely want to wear any,” and many others report that it’s surprisingly soft and comfortable. You’ll want to hand-wash this delicate piece to keep that lace looking its best. Available sizes: One size

