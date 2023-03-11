I’m not sure how or when it happened exactly, but the outerwear look of the moment has shifted. Big, slouchy silhouettes are no longer fully dominating the fashion conversation. Instead, right now, it’s all about boxy cropped jackets — and I, for one, am fully on board.

It took me a moment to come around to short and sweet toppers. There is, admittedly, something quite comforting about the way you can throw an oversized bomber or long duster over well, almost anything, and look about 1000 times more pulled together. Swingy, abbreviated silhouettes require slightly more styling precision for the same benefit: waistbands must be perfectly placed, shirts tucked (or strategically untucked) just so, your bare skin-to-covered up ratio well-balanced. But as the recent Fall/Winter 2023 fashion month runways prove (note: the deconstructed separates at Sacai, the neatly tailored skirt suits at Simkhai, and this camel look at Max Mara) a little extra wardrobing effort will be well worth the pay-off.

Step one? Picking just the right design to build your outfit around. Ahead, I’ve gathered eight supremely covetable pieces on my wish list and, of course, a few easy-to-follow ideas on how to wear them. Keep scrolling to shop all my picks now.