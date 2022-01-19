These Are The Boots To Wear With Wide-Leg Pants

It feels like another lifetime when skinny jeans reigned supreme; nowadays, it’s hard to even fathom performing the jump-and-pull dance that was required for squeezing into the restrictive style. That’s not to say the skinny jean is a faux pas, if you prefer it; but between making the shift from peak-pandemic loungewear back to more presentable styles, wide-leg pants have made a case as the most wearable silhouette for its comfortable yet elevated sensibility. Albeit, with this evolution taking place, we’re left with the question of how to style our favorite winter boots with this relative newcomer in our wardrobe.

First and foremost, it’s essential to keep in mind that wide-leg pants are typically cut to be worn with a heeled shoe that elongates the length of the leg. While, of course, you can opt for statement-making stilettos, there are plenty of approachable heel heights, block widths, and platform options on the market that provide the needed lift while being walkable, too. If you’d rather forego a heel altogether, Jacqueline Zenere, stylist to industry icons like Ashley Benson and Olivia Palermo, has a solution. “Wide leg pants with flat boots can work only if cropped above the ankle in most cases; otherwise, the hems will puddle and you’ll end up with a ruined pair of pants,” Zenere tells TZR. Plus, a styling trick or two can help make all the difference. “Long legs paired with a high-waistline can really create an hourglass figure even if you don’t have one, especially if you’re game enough to tuck your chosen top in.”

From eye-catching pops of color to the on-trend square toe, discover the five easy and of-the-moment boot trends that can be styled back to wide-leg denim or trousers for guaranteed success and a smart styling solution.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Wearable Heel

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While a sky-high heel is always an undoubtedly chic look when styled with wide-leg pants, it’s not always practical for a day on the go. Instead, try a block heel for a width that provides extra support — or, you may be surprised that a skinny silhouette heel is actually pretty comfortable if you keep the heel height under an inch or two.

Square Toe

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The square-toed boot is a trend that feels admittedly retro — in the best way possible. This fresh shape feels new once again and brings an element of interest as it peeks out from under a pant leg. If you’re hesitant to give this one a try, ease into the look by opting for an all-black option; and once you’re feeling more adventurous, test out a style with a contrasting colored sole.

Platform Sole

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Platform boots are another nostalgic trend that have emerged on the market. The extra lift offers elongation to effortlessly pull off wide-leg pants without ever causing hardship from lack of support. Whether it’s a platform lug sole or block-heeled option, comfort is key when it comes to this trend.

Exaggerated Point

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Boots with a pointed toe have an undeniable “je ne sais quoi” about them — and, they’re a no-brainer as an option to wear with wide-leg pants for their lengthening abilities. An exaggerated pointed toe offers an eye-catching, elongated look that helps with any hemline drag and can be found in styles that range from whimsical cowboy boots to sleeker iterations.

Pop of Color

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While adding a pop of color to your outfit is always fun, it’s a sneaky styling hack, too. Opt for a contrasting hue to your wide-leg pants and it’ll catch anyone’s eye à la creating visual length to your look. Plus, a pop of color doesn’t necessarily need to be outside of your comfort zone; another neutral works just as well.