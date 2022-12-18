Winter is coming, which means it’s time to cozy up next to a roaring fire, light a pine-scented candle, and sip on some decadent hot chocolate topped with fluffy whipped cream. But no evening of winter-themed self-care is complete without a pair of luxuriously plush house slippers — and it just so happens that Bombas has a pair to perfectly complement your loungewear.

A cross between a slipper and sock, the best-selling Gripper Slippers are a Bombas classic, with the same cushioned comfort and cloud-like feel that earned their original socks a cult following — except these slippers have either a soft brushed or luscious sherpa lining that keep your feet extra warm and toasty all season long. And not only do these slippers protect your feet from icy floors, they‘ll also help prevent slipping and sliding around the house thanks to a series of special grips along bottom. Plus, every pair comes with a convenient travel bag, and they’re designed to fold completely flat, so you can easily stash them in a carry-on or overpacked suitcase when you travel for the holidays.

Hot tip: Gripper Slippers also make the perfect gift for everyone on your list, from your significant other with ultra-specific tastes, to your parents, to your dog walker, to your yoga instructor... you get the idea. All the styles come in packs of either one or two pairs, and there are even parent-and-baby or parent-and-toddler orders for a matching moment with your little ones. One more reason to love them? For every pair of Bombas socks purchased, the brand will donate one pair to a shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

The Classic Gripper Slipper

The original Gripper Slipper has a brushed wool lining that’ll keep your feet warm, without overheating. The wool-blend construction contains a good amount of stretch (and they come in four sizes) to fit every foot. Choose from nine colors and patterns, including the craftcore ‘Glacial Sea’ colorway pictured above.

Available sizes: XS — L

Available colors: 9

The Cable-Knit Gripper Slipper

Gifting socks for the holidays gets a bad rap, but honestly, who wouldn’t be thrilled to receive these cozy cable-knit slipper socks? These have the original Gripper Slippers’ brushed lining for warmth, and they reach just above the ankle to keep your whole foot super warm. They’re available in three colors: ‘Meteor,’ the pale gray pictured above; ‘Jewelpine,’ an evergreen and cobalt blend; and ‘Lipgloss,’ a cheery bubblegum pink blended with a hint of orange.

Available sizes: XS — L

Available colors: 3

The Sherpa-Lined Gripper Slipper

Decked out in six festive, Scandi-chic colorways that are classic enough to wear well after the holiday season ends, the newest iteration of the Gripper Slippers have a fluffy, cloud-like sherpa lining, plus a cushioned sole to keep your feet next-level comfy. They’re easy to care for, despite that sherpa lining — just like other Gripper Slipper styles, you can throw them in the machine on the delicate cycle and tumble dry on the low setting.

Available sizes: XS — L

Available colors: 6

The Holiday Sock

If you’re craving more cozy, add some of Bombas’ cult-classic socks to your cart, known for their comfy cushioned footbed and honeycomb arch support. Made of the brand’s signature long-staple cotton blend, this four-pack of calf socks received a winter-wonderland upgrade, adorned with vintage-inspired Technicolor snowflakes.

Available sizes: S — L

Available colors: 4

