A classic leather jacket is one of those timeless closet staples that will carry you through the seasons for years to come. Fortunately, whether you're vegan or just prefer to shop on a budget, there are faux-leather jackets that are every bit as stylish and durable as their real leather counterparts. The
best vegan-leather jackets come in tons of different styles, so it'll be easy for you to find one that suits your preferred aesthetic.
Start by considering the silhouette. For example, do you prefer classic, moto-chic jackets? Long, belted trench coats? Or maybe you’re looking for something warmer, like a parka trimmed with faux fur. On this list, you'll also find vegan-leather jackets with faux-suede linings, sweatshirt-style hoods, fuzzy fleece trims, and lots of other, unique features.
Then, there's the textile itself. While
most faux leather is made of polyurethane (abbreviated PU), you can find faux-leather jackets with pebbled, snake-embossed, or quilted textures, to name just a few.
Whether made of the real thing or a vegan alternative, leather jackets are prized for their endless versatility and effortlessly cool vibe, which is why it's worth stocking your closet with more than just one. To shop some of the
best faux-leather jackets you can buy on Amazon, just keep scrolling. 1 A Classic Biker Jacket For Under $50
Not only does this
faux-leather moto jacket come in over 20 different colors, but it also comes at a great price. It has all of the makings of a classic — an asymmetrical, zip-up front, notched lapels with rivets, quilted panels, and zip-up cuffs — in addition to spacious pockets and a hem that detaches for a more cropped look. If you prefer faux suede over vegan leather, you can opt for a similar style from Allegra K. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors/styles: 21 2 Another Chic Moto Jacket — But This One Has A Belted Waist
If you like your
moto jacket to have a more authentic biker feel, opt for this style, which has a classic belted waist. In addition to the notched lapels and asymmetrical, zippered closure, it also has shoulder epaulets and plenty of pockets (three zippered, one snapped). The detachable belt adds a cool, functional touch, whether you wear it open or fastened. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 3 A Timeless, Racer-Style Jacket From Levi's
From Levi's comes this
sleek racer jacket made of soft, buttery faux leather. It has a snap collar, three zippered pockets, diamond-quilted panels, and cuffs with zippers as well. Thanks to its more streamlined look, this is one of those timeless pieces that will look great with literally any outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors: 6 4 A Vegan-Leather Jacket With A Detachable Hoodie — & It Comes In Over 40 Colors
For a layered look without the extra bulk, go with this
faux-leather racer jacket with a detachable hooded sweatshirt. The jacket itself has a snap collar, two zippered pockets, and quilted detailing at the sides. Among the more than 8,500 glowing Amazon reviews, shoppers raved about the jacket's high-quality construction in particular, with one person noting that it feels like it should cost "hundreds of dollars more."
On the same page, choose from a range of neutral or bold shades, or similar variations
without the hoodie, with extra quilting, and even some with sweatshirt sleeves. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors/styles: 45 5 A Longer Jacket With A Detachable, Faux-Fur Collar
Any piece that can be worn multiple ways is a major win, as is the case with this
long, vegan-leather jacket. It has a plush, faux-fur collar that can be detached, as well as a removable, adjustable waist belt, so it's basically like you're getting two or three jackets in one. The jacket itself has an asymmetrical front, two zippered side pockets, zippered cuffs, and quilted panels down the sleeves. This is an especially great pick for chillier weather, as it has a soft, faux-fur lining. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors/styles: 11 6 A Faux-Leather Blazer With Oversized Lapels
Thanks to its oversized lapels, which make it look kind of like a blazer,
this faux-leather jacket can be worn indoors and out. In addition to the breezy, open front, it has two side pockets and lapels lined with soft, tonal faux-suede. The underside of the sleeves is made with a matching, stretch-knit fabric that makes it both form-fitting and comfortable to wear. Available sizes: Small — 2X Available colors: 7 7 A Chic Moto Jacket With A Faux-Shearling Trim
It's hard to believe this stylish,
vegan-leather jacket costs just $60 on Amazon. Notched lapels, an asymmetrical front, an attached belt at the collar, and a detachable belt at the waist give it a cool, moto-chic look, while its plush, faux-shearling lining and trim make it super cozy and warm. Amazon reviewers report that it "looks and feels expensive," despite its super-affordable price tag. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 8 A Belted Biker Jacket In A Cool, Snakeskin Print
Another seriously stylish pick from Levi's, this
moto jacket has been updated with a trendy snakeskin print. It has the classic biker look, with notched lapels, shoulder epaulets, and a belted waist, but its rich texture sets it apart from the rest. You can also choose from a croc-embossed, faux-suede, or smooth, vegan-leather texture, all in the same silhouette. Or, go with the brand's unbelted style. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors: 22 9 A Faux-Leather Take On The Trendy Shirt Jacket
The shirt-jacket (or "shacket") is one of those trends with long-term staying power, so it's no surprise that you can now grab
one made of faux leather. It's a decidedly cool-girl take on the versatile silhouette, while still maintaining all of the classic features, like a pointed collar, buttoned cuffs, chest pockets, and inverted pleat at the back. The rich textile ensures you can wear this casual style with more dressed-up looks, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X Available colors: 2 10 A Cropped Bolero Jacket That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down
This
vegan-leather bolero jacket is as minimalist as it is chic. With an of-the-moment, cropped silhouette, it's a wear-anywhere piece no matter how you style it. It has an open front and a rounded neckline, and Amazon reviewers were quick to attest to its high-quality construction, especially considering its attractive price tag. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 7 11 A Double-Breasted Trench Coat That's Timeless & Elegant
Timeless and elegant, a leather
trench coat (or in this case, a faux-leather trench coat) is an absolute must for every wardrobe. This pick has a double-breasted front, notched lapels, side pockets, and a self-tie belt at the waist. The fabric is so buttery and soft that the sleeves can easily be worn pushed up (as pictured), if you prefer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 3 12 An Open-Front Vest That Ties At The Waist
While it may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a "jacket," this
faux-leather vest is too chic not to mention. It's designed for a relaxed fit that's meant to be worn cinched at the waist with the included belt, but you can just as easily wear it loose, too. It has an open front, faux-suede lining (which makes an appearance on the oversized lapels), and two zippered pockets to complete the look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 1