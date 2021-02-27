A classic leather jacket is one of those timeless closet staples that will carry you through the seasons for years to come. Fortunately, whether you're vegan or just prefer to shop on a budget, there are faux-leather jackets that are every bit as stylish and durable as their real leather counterparts. The best vegan-leather jackets come in tons of different styles, so it'll be easy for you to find one that suits your preferred aesthetic.

Start by considering the silhouette. For example, do you prefer classic, moto-chic jackets? Long, belted trench coats? Or maybe you’re looking for something warmer, like a parka trimmed with faux fur. On this list, you'll also find vegan-leather jackets with faux-suede linings, sweatshirt-style hoods, fuzzy fleece trims, and lots of other, unique features.

Then, there's the textile itself. While most faux leather is made of polyurethane (abbreviated PU), you can find faux-leather jackets with pebbled, snake-embossed, or quilted textures, to name just a few.

Whether made of the real thing or a vegan alternative, leather jackets are prized for their endless versatility and effortlessly cool vibe, which is why it's worth stocking your closet with more than just one. To shop some of the best faux-leather jackets you can buy on Amazon, just keep scrolling.

1 A Classic Biker Jacket For Under $50 Amazon Tanming Faux-Leather Moto Biker Jacket $40 See On Amazon Not only does this faux-leather moto jacket come in over 20 different colors, but it also comes at a great price. It has all of the makings of a classic — an asymmetrical, zip-up front, notched lapels with rivets, quilted panels, and zip-up cuffs — in addition to spacious pockets and a hem that detaches for a more cropped look. If you prefer faux suede over vegan leather, you can opt for a similar style from Allegra K. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/styles: 21

2 Another Chic Moto Jacket — But This One Has A Belted Waist Amazon LY VAREY LIN Faux-Leather Motorcycle Jacket $39 See On Amazon If you like your moto jacket to have a more authentic biker feel, opt for this style, which has a classic belted waist. In addition to the notched lapels and asymmetrical, zippered closure, it also has shoulder epaulets and plenty of pockets (three zippered, one snapped). The detachable belt adds a cool, functional touch, whether you wear it open or fastened. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

3 A Timeless, Racer-Style Jacket From Levi's Amazon Levi's Faux-Leather Racer Jacket $61 See On Amazon From Levi's comes this sleek racer jacket made of soft, buttery faux leather. It has a snap collar, three zippered pockets, diamond-quilted panels, and cuffs with zippers as well. Thanks to its more streamlined look, this is one of those timeless pieces that will look great with literally any outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

5 A Longer Jacket With A Detachable, Faux-Fur Collar Amazon Bellivera Faux-Leather Long Jacket with Detachable Faux-Fur Collar $78 See On Amazon Any piece that can be worn multiple ways is a major win, as is the case with this long, vegan-leather jacket. It has a plush, faux-fur collar that can be detached, as well as a removable, adjustable waist belt, so it's basically like you're getting two or three jackets in one. The jacket itself has an asymmetrical front, two zippered side pockets, zippered cuffs, and quilted panels down the sleeves. This is an especially great pick for chillier weather, as it has a soft, faux-fur lining. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/styles: 11

6 A Faux-Leather Blazer With Oversized Lapels Amazon Escalier Faux-Leather Open-Front Blazer $40 See On Amazon Thanks to its oversized lapels, which make it look kind of like a blazer, this faux-leather jacket can be worn indoors and out. In addition to the breezy, open front, it has two side pockets and lapels lined with soft, tonal faux-suede. The underside of the sleeves is made with a matching, stretch-knit fabric that makes it both form-fitting and comfortable to wear. Available sizes: Small — 2X

Available colors: 7

7 A Chic Moto Jacket With A Faux-Shearling Trim Amazon LY VAREY LIN Faux-Shearling Parka $60 See On Amazon It's hard to believe this stylish, vegan-leather jacket costs just $60 on Amazon. Notched lapels, an asymmetrical front, an attached belt at the collar, and a detachable belt at the waist give it a cool, moto-chic look, while its plush, faux-shearling lining and trim make it super cozy and warm. Amazon reviewers report that it "looks and feels expensive," despite its super-affordable price tag. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

9 A Faux-Leather Take On The Trendy Shirt Jacket Amazon The Drop Faux-Leather Long Shirt Jacket $60 See On Amazon The shirt-jacket (or "shacket") is one of those trends with long-term staying power, so it's no surprise that you can now grab one made of faux leather. It's a decidedly cool-girl take on the versatile silhouette, while still maintaining all of the classic features, like a pointed collar, buttoned cuffs, chest pockets, and inverted pleat at the back. The rich textile ensures you can wear this casual style with more dressed-up looks, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

10 A Cropped Bolero Jacket That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon KRISP Faux-Leather Cropped Bolero Jacket $22 See On Amazon This vegan-leather bolero jacket is as minimalist as it is chic. With an of-the-moment, cropped silhouette, it's a wear-anywhere piece no matter how you style it. It has an open front and a rounded neckline, and Amazon reviewers were quick to attest to its high-quality construction, especially considering its attractive price tag. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

11 A Double-Breasted Trench Coat That's Timeless & Elegant Amazon Tanming Double-Breasted Faux-Leather Jacket $90 See On Amazon Timeless and elegant, a leather trench coat (or in this case, a faux-leather trench coat) is an absolute must for every wardrobe. This pick has a double-breasted front, notched lapels, side pockets, and a self-tie belt at the waist. The fabric is so buttery and soft that the sleeves can easily be worn pushed up (as pictured), if you prefer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3