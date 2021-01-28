(Runway)

10 Looks From Couture Week That Herald A Return To High Glamour​

Artful, wearable silhouettes reigned supreme.

By Danielle Naer
Courtesy of Giambattista Valli
Haute Couture Week showcases each fashion house's unparalleled skills in craftsmanship and artistry. Prepare to escape into moments of resilience, wonder, and glamour. Ahead, the 10 best looks from the Spring/Summer 2021 Couture presentations.Courtesy of Christian Dior

Chanel: Look 25

Florals, a motif that Chanel dappled its tulles and tweeds in, feel especially merited this season as they signal new beginnings. According to the show notes, Creative Director Virginie Viard's goal was to create a moment that felt "like a family celebration."Courtesy of Chanel

