Although having endless information available at our fingertips has certainly made life more convenient, I sometimes find myself feeling nostalgic for the days when wristwatches reigned supreme as a method of telling time. There’s something so dignified about a watch — when done right, it’s stylish yet deeply practical; a no-nonsense fashion statement that lends its wearer an air of powerful, businesslike cool. Though there are countless metals and finishes to choose from, this year, I’m particularly taken with rose gold. With their gentle, warm hues, the best rose gold watches look beautiful on every skin tone; and though they’re an undeniably modern choice, they subtly nod to the Art Deco movement of the ‘20s and ‘30s, when the shade first rose to popularity (thank you, Cartier).

When shopping for a watch, take both your needs and your personal style into account. If you err on the side of minimalism, a sleek analog option may be your best bet, while a crystal-embellished timepiece makes a dazzling statement. If it’s vital that you stay connected during the day, but you want to avoid checking your phone every few minutes, why not try a rose-gold smartwatch? Then there are band options to choose from, like classic leather, linked or mesh metal, or even comfy silicone. Case size preference is also worth considering, as options run the gamut from dainty to oversized. And there’s no need to worry about showering, or even taking a dip in the pool in your watch — every watch listed here is water-resistant up to 100 feet or more.

Because real rose gold (which is made from mixing yellow gold with copper) can be rare, and quite the investment, most of the options on this list are made from stainless steel with rose gold plating — the perfect way to test out the rose gold trend without committing to an investment timepiece.

Scroll on to shop some of the best and most stylish rose gold watches on the market right now. Believe it or not, all of these elegant watches are available on Amazon.

1 A Classic, Everyday Watch That’s Perfect For Smaller Wrists Amazon Michael Kors Mini Slim Runway Stainless Steel Watch $106 See On Amazon This sleek, rose gold watch from Michael Kors is one you might never want to take off — and considering that it’s water-resistant up to 165 feet, you might never have to (unless you’re planning to scuba dive). Reviewers say it’s perfect for smaller wrists, though you can always add or remove links to adjust the band size. Its minimal, rose gold-toned dial features an analog display and is encased in scratch-resistant glass, so you don’t have to worry about being too careful with it. For the quality, it comes at a pretty reasonable price, too. What’s not to love? Available styles: 6

2 This Luxe, Crystal-Accented Watch That Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon Fossil Riley Stainless Steel Crystal-Accented Multifunction Quartz Watch $87 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a timepiece that makes a statement, this crystal-accented watch from Fossil — which boasts over 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings — might be just the ticket. A 38-millimeter case and 18-millimeter band makes it slightly larger than the average women’s watch (“I don't have to squint to see the time!” one shopper reported), while a ring of tiny, sparkling crystals adorn its face, adding a hint of glamour. To really make this watch your own, take it to your local Fossil store for a custom engraving. Available styles: 8

3 A Polished, Minimalist Watch With A Mother-Of-Pearl Face Amazon Kate Spade New York Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch $107 See On Amazon This simple, sophisticated watch from modern-classic accessories brand Kate Spade features an elegant mother-of-pearl dial, a minimal analog display, a rose gold-toned 34-millimeter case, and a pale pink leather band with an adjustable buckle closure. Thoughtful details — like the clever replacement of the number 12 with the brand’s iconic spade logo — elevate its classic construction, making it the perfect choice for a day at the office or lunch with the in-laws. Available styles: 17

4 This Ultra-Glam Watch That Contains Over 800 Swarovski Crystals Amazon SWAROVSKI Crystalline Watch $294 See On Amazon The icy white dial of this showstopping watch is filled with over 800 glittering Swarovski crystals for a look that’s undeniably glamorous. A 35-millimeter rose gold-tone case and bracelet-style band perfectly complement the dazzling dial, complete with the brand’s signature swan in place of the 12 marker. It’s the perfect choice for a wedding or black-tie gala — but multiple Amazon shoppers swear it “goes with everything,” so don’t be afraid to throw it on with your daily T-shirt and jeans. “Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one reviewer. “Even better in person...under the light the crystals are thousands [of] colors...the watch is perfectly made.” Available styles: 9

5 A Watch & Bracelet Set That Makes A Top-Notch Gift Amazon Anne Klein Crystal Accented Rose Gold Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set $101 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add to your jewelry collection, consider this rose gold-toned watch-and-bracelet set. It includes a delicate, bracelet-style watch with rhinestone details; a blush-toned bangle with rose gold accents; a woven rhinestone and rose gold bracelet; and a simple, slim, rose gold bangle with a dangling rhinestone-studded charm. They look so chic layered together, but you can easily mix and match them with other pieces in your collection, as well — try them with silver and yellow gold for an eclectic, mixed-metal look. An elegant box makes this set a thoughtful gift for the rose gold aficionado in your life, though purchasing it for yourself is an equally great idea. Available styles: 1

6 This Stylish Smartwatch With Delicate Crystal Detailing Amazon Fossil Gen 5E Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch $199 See On Amazon When it comes to stylish accessories, smart watches aren’t usually at the top of my list — but this chic, minimal, touchscreen smartwatch from Fossil seamlessly blends the efficiency and convenience of a smartwatch with the classic elegance of an analog timepiece. Like most smart watches, its capabilities are endless — via Bluetooth, it pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones, so you can see appointments, track activities, and check the weather, while health tracking makes it easy to track your heart rate, sleep, and daily step count. What’s more, you can choose from thousands of customizable home screen faces. All this is housed in a gorgeous, rose gold-toned case rimmed with tiny, sparkling crystals that add a touch of fashionable flair. Finished off with a blush-toned silicone band, it’s completely swimproof, so you never have to worry about remembering to take it off (you can even answer calls in the shower, if you’re so inclined). Available styles: 1

7 A Dainty Sandstone Watch That’s Effortlessly Elegant Amazon Lola Rose Blue Sandstone Watch with Rose Gold Tone Milanese Steel Band $169 See On Amazon This dainty, 24-millimeter analog watch features a dark blue sandstone dial with a hint of shimmer, providing a moody counterpart to the rose gold-toned case and band. The slim, elegant mesh band lies flat on the wrist — so subtle and lightweight, you just might forget it’s on — and matches with just about everything, from blue jeans to evening dresses. Multiple reviewers commented on its exquisite packaging, making it an excellent gift. Available styles: 1

8 This Mother-Of-Pearl & Rose Gold Watch That Looks So Expensive Amazon Anne Klein Rose Gold-Tone Watch with Leather Band $41 See On Amazon The understated glamour of this sophisticated analog watch belies its $41 price tag. Its 34-millimeter, pale pink, mother-of-pearl face features large, rose gold-toned Roman numeral hour markers that are subtly studded with Swarovski crystals for a hint of drama. An oversized rose gold-toned case is framed by a slim, peach-colored, lambskin leather strap that functions as an elevated neutral, matching with just about everything. One Amazon reviewer gushed, “The face is probably my favorite part—unique, gorgeous, big enough to stand out but not [big enough] to be considered obnoxious. It's perfect.” Available styles: 1

9 A Large, Statement-Making Watch In Graphic Black Amazon JONFRED Fashion Wristwatch $22 See On Amazon With its sleek black stainless steel mesh band, rose gold-toned case, and slightly oversized, 38-millimeter face, this JONFRED watch strikes the perfect balance between graphic and minimalist — and it’s sure to turn heads. An easy-read dial makes telling time a cinch. If black isn’t your color, not to worry: It comes in seven other shades that range from classic to cutting-edge. At just $22, it’s such a steal. Available styles: 8

10 This Classically Cool Watch That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Timex Easy Reader Leather Strap Watch $43 See On Amazon As durable as it is retro-cool, this classic, water-resistant watch is a direct descendant of veteran watchmaker Timex’s original 1960 design. Though its face is on the smaller side (the case measures 14 millimeters), clearly marked numbers make it easy to read (“large enough to see without having to put on reading glasses!” remarked one Amazon reviewer). You can even tell time in pitch dark, thanks to a special light-up feature. A dusty-rose leather band with bright pink accents adds a hint of flair, matching perfectly with a rose gold-toned case. Available styles: 10

11 A Fun Floral Watch That’s Perfect For Spring Amazon Nine West Floral Dial Strap Watch $23 See On Amazon Florals aren’t just for flowy dresses — with this watch from Nine West, you can wear them on your wrist, too. The rose gold face features a gorgeous, vintage-inspired 3-D-printed floral design that’s subtle yet utterly unique. Framed by a generously sized, 38-millimeter rose gold-toned case and a slender, blush-toned faux-leather strap, it’s the perfect conversation piece. One Amazon reviewer gushed: “It's like a piece of wearable art.” Choose from two rose-gold colorways: One with a blush pink face and strap, pictured; or one with a gray face and strap with rose-gold details. Available styles: 4