The Pair Of Jeans No One Will Believe You Found On Amazon

Nothing compares to finding the perfect pair of denim. Since they're such a core staple, you don't want to skimp when it comes to quality. In your search for the best styles, rather than scouring the entire internet, some of the best jeans can be found on Amazon — and many are from designers you're probably already familiar with, like Madewell and RE/DONE. The site’s convenience makes it easier than ever to give your closet a quick refresh with the denim trends of 2021, and these 35 styles are right in line both with the most of-the-moment styles and what you’d find at your favorite luxury retailer.

For example, if you tend to gravitate towards denim with a more edgy feel, remix the rocker trend with an effortlessly cool faux-leathered pair from Joe’s Jeans. If you like creating ‘90s jeans outfits, then there are classic Levi’s bootcut jeans for you to style with any top as well. Also, there are plenty of options available for more professional settings like classic pinstripes to instantly give any look a polished feel. For minimalists who prefer to keep it simple, FRAME’s white flared jeans are an easy choice.

The bottom line is, regardless of your preference, Amazon is full of luxe jeans for every occasion. Continue on to shop a curated selection of the top styles they have to offer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Levi's Women's Loose Cargo Jeans in Cool Ecru $31 See On Amazon Levi’s casual-chic take on cargo pants is luxurious enough to convince even the firmest anti-cargo crusaders to take another look at this trend, especially with its loosely fitted styles and trademark side pockets. The pair promises to be one of the more versatile pants in your closet, as it can easily be dressed up or down with sweaters, sneakers, or T-shirts.

FRAME Le High Flare Jeans $210 See On Amazon The crisp flare oozes confidence. Continue the confident vibe by pairing the jeans with a tailored blazer for a polished, in-charge look.

Moussy Vintage Women's Velma Skinny Jeans $325 See On Amazon Moussy Vintage’s Velma jeans are mercifully comfortable, plus it looks polished enough for casual workdays.

Rag & Bone Women's Naval Crop Jeans $255 $178.50 See On Amazon Sweet rounded pockets? Check. A leg-lengthening crop with a flattering slight flare? Check. A wide waistband that almost looks like a coordinated belt in its own right? Check, check, check.

Free People Women's Crochet Zuri Mom Jeans $198 See On Amazon Take a moment to fully appreciate this patchwork crochet masterpiece that beholds a colorful bohemian vibe. A khaki backdrop lets the kaleidoscope of knits pop, while the high-waist and the cropped ankle can make anyone’s legs look a mile long.

Madewell Roadtripper Jeans in Black Frost with Ankle Zip $77.91 See On Amazon These classic black skinnies might seem straightforward, but a micro-crop and adjustable ankle zippers on either side add some serious spice to the high-rise jeans.

R13 Women's Boy Straight Jeans $395 See On Amazon A little bit skater, a little bit rockstar — R13’s ripped-hem, cropped jeans (shown here in the best pre-faded black) elevate every pair of sneakers, leather jacket, and vintage band tee in your wardrobe.

One Teaspoon Women's Resort Blue High Waist Jeans $179.99 See On Amazon Work-from-homers, meet your new best friend. One Teaspoon is already notorious for making some of the softest jeans and denim shorts around. These jeans also have the relaxed-fit and casual tie-front drawstring closure of sweatpants.

Good American Women's Good Boy Ankle Wrap Jeans $127.20 See On Amazon Skinny jeans, no matter what some may say, reached the popularity they did for a very good (figure-flattering) reason. For a 2021 upgrade — without sacrificing too much of the trademark tapering — this ankle-wrap jean gives the same effect with a distinctly modern feel.

Daily Ritual Daily Ritual Women's High-Rise Skinny Jean In Colored Denim $39.90 See On Amazon For the fall, when you wear neutral-hued tops, opt for colored denim instead of your usual blue jeans. By wearing colored bottoms you’ll add a little whimsical fun to an everyday look.

PAIGE Women's Genevieve Flare Jeans $229 See On Amazon The ‘70s are back in a major way. A fantastic pair of dark wash flared jeans make it easy to wade into the trend without feeling in costume. Plus, this Paige pair cuts a seriously flattering silhouette.

7 For All Mankind Womens Dojo Flare Wide Leg Jeans $138 See On Amazon You can never have too many flared or wide-leg jeans in your wardrobe — they automatically bring a little funk to your outfit.

DL1961 Women's Emilie Straight Ultra High Rise Vintage Jeans $219 See On Amazon Everyone knows the most comfortable jeans are often vintage, but finding a perfect-fitting pair can also be a years-long quest. DL1961 makes it a snap, with vintage denim worked into ready-fit styles to match any aesthetic. This relaxed pair —complete with a panel of skin-exposing tears — is easily one of the coolest looks online.

RtA Women's Jaya Jeans $325 See On Amazon The prominent stitching details on the hems of this pair of relaxed-fit jeans, plus a set of mid-leg geometric panels, propel them straight out of comfy and cute right into the fashion-forward territory. That’s also before factoring in the mid-rise waist and perfectly lived-in color.

SLVRLAKE Women's Beatnik Moonlight Jeans $329 See On Amazon Gray jeans occupy that space between the everyday blue of classic denim and the sleek edge of a black pair. This particular set has a blue-gray color with a button fly and is cropped to show a hint of ankle.

Denimist Women's Pierce High Rise Jeans $172.50 See On Amazon This ripped-up pair from Denimist is all about the panel overlay with contrasting denim colors for a distinctly chill vibe. It’s the latest take on destroyed denim: rather than just some strategically placed holes and tears (though there are plenty of those here, too).

Triarchy Women's High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $189 See On Amazon When you’re in full-blown “I have nothing to wear” mode, the combination of a tiny top and big pants is unassailable. These too-cool, wide-legged jeans make the look easy while the navel-graving waistband adds a nice touch of structure through the waist and hips.

RE/DONE High-Rise Worn Blue Jean $250 See On Amazon This pair checks all the boxes of the hottest jeans right now with its high-rise, light-wash, and straight-leg fit.

ANINE BING Women's Gavin Blue Reservoir Jeans $229 See On Amazon These 100 percent cotton jeans confer a quiet cool with a chic leg flare, mild distressing, and frayed raw hems right at the ankle. Plus, it’s safe from stretching.

ASKK NY Women's Love Jeans $275 See On Amazon If there’s one word to describe these jeans from ASKK NY, it’s “timeless.” A mid-rise waist, medium wash, and mildly bootcut shape keep this pair firmly away from trendy (a good thing in this case) and right into a classic pair.

American Apparel Women's High-Waist Jean $75 See On Amazon According to hundreds of raving comments, these button-fly pants are the ultimate mom jeans. These jeans make the perfect shortcut to that ‘90s look everyone’s after right now with it’s tapered leg, high-rise fit, and wedgie seat.

HUDSON Women's Beth Mid Rise, Baby Bootcut Jean with Back Flap Pockets $195 See On Amazon Forget squats — a back pocket flap draws attention to and emphasizes backsides while a bootcut finish elongates legs to supermodel proportions. The best part? They’re available in tons of different washes.

J Brand Jeans Women's Natasha Sky High Rise Skinny $228.93 See On Amazon This pair of skinny jeans practically beg for a tucked-in shirt moment, with its shiny matching buttons and the ones down the slanted side pockets are in full agreement.

Mira Mikati Heart Embroidered Jeans $540 See On Amazon It’s impossible to pick a favorite feature on this pale ecru pair of jeans. How can you choose between the rust-colored stitching, knee details, cozy skinny fit, or the playful rainbow hearts down both sides?

Deveaux New York Madison Jeans in Indigo $495 See On Amazon All the polish and structure of your smartest pair of trousers with the same comfort as your oldest pair of blue jeans. Transitioning back into real-world office life is hard, but these jeans are so soft.

Levi's Women's Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans $98 See On Amazon If there were ever a pair of jeans to represent all jeans, it would undoubtedly be Levi’s 501s. The most iconic denim of all time, worldwide, they’re synonymous with a flattering, structured fit and stretch-proof cotton.

CLOSED Women's Pearl Jeans $298 See On Amazon Everyone needs at least one pair of truly baggy jeans in their closet, and this CLOSED version might be the best of the best. A regular-fitting waist means no worrying about wardrobe malfunctions, while the extremely relaxed legs lend the most casual vibe.

Joe's Jeans Callie High-Rise Cropped Boot Jean $618 See On Amazon The shiny faux-leather effect makes this pair of jeans anything but basic. For an elevated look, you can pair the cropped hem with leopard-printed ankle booties.

PAIGE Hoxton Straight Ankle Jean $249 See On Amazon This trusty print can immediately take any closet to the next level. For a professional feel, play with the suiting aspect by pairing it with loafers and a fitted jacket.

Rag & Bone Dre Ankle Jean $250 See On Amazon Bleach white jeans imply a special occasion, but the distressed knee detail makes these appropriate for a day-to-day look.

Levi's Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans $33.10 See On Amazon It’s time to replace your old, everyday denim with these classic ‘90s style jeans for an updated trendy look. The bootcut style works perfectly for a casual outing with friends or when meeting coworkers for happy hour.

AG Adriano Goldschmied Phoebe Vintage High-Rise Jean $235 See On Amazon The front seams and raw-edge hem are fashionable while the 100 percent cotton is made of repurposed denim, so you can feel good about this buy.

Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Easy Rider Bootcut Jean $89.50 See On Amazon High-rise jeans can get uncomfortable sometimes and the same goes for the low-rise version. The happy medium is the mid-rise style, which luckily, are these Lucky Brand jeans that also comes in a flattering bootcut.

MASZONE Y2K Jeans $23.29 See On Amazon Cargo pants are trending, as they steadily creep their way back into the list of the latest fashion trends. These pitch-black jeans have white lining on the pockets, which makes the jeans a stunner as it pops.