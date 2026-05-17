It’s that time of year again. As soon as you wake up, you can feel the summer heat pressing through your bedroom window. You glance at your phone and see the temperature already climbing above 80, signaling sweat the minute you step outside.

You make an iced coffee (or another equally tasty morning beverage) and start rummaging through your closet for something to wear, reaching for one of summer’s most essential heroes: jean shorts. Yes, this is the time of year when the comfy option truly shines, likely because of its versatility and plethora of style options.

You can go the casual cutoff route in a light blue wash, pairing it with a classic white tee or tank and jelly sandals for a day of errands. For a more formal look, grab a longer, wide-leg style in an inky dark blue hue and pair it with a blouse and heel for your next summer date night. And for vacation vibes, soft faded Bermudas are the perfect match for your bikini top while you hang by the pool.

Personally I think it’s important to have an assortment of denim shorts in all their variations, from structured classics that go with just about everything to distressed or frayed styles that feel as if they’ve already lived a full life. TZR has rounded up 12 of the freshest pairs on the market to help you hit the ground running on your summer wardrobe shopping. Shop them before the warmer weather arrives.

Icon Denim Lulu - Women's Wide Leg Short $179 See On Icon Denim Looking for the perfect baggy low-waisted jean short? Icon Denim is my go-to brand for just that. They know how to make high-quality, long-lasting styles that feel fresh. Notice the darker-toned hem — a seemingly subtle detail, but it makes this pair feel incredibly cool.

Mango Jean shorts with contrasting trim $70 See On Mango There’s nothing wrong with elastic-waist shorts, especially this charming pair from Mango that rings in under $100. The white stitch trim adds just the right amount of flair to an otherwise classic style.

Celine shorts 001 IN cotton denim $1,100 See On Celine If you’ve been meaning to invest in a pair of shorts you’ll wear for many summers to come, opt for this pair by Celine. They’re perfect in length: not too short, not too long. Ideal for anyone interested in designer fashion but who prefers more of a quiet luxury feel.

Adidas Firebird Jorts Denim $90 See On Adidas Sporty summer is here, and these longer jorts with the signature Adidas stripes are the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Pair them with a flouncy top and ballerinas for a sporty-chic look, or keep it cool and classic with a vintage T-shirt and sneakers.

Garage Ultra Low Rise Relaxed Shorts $60 See On Garage 2016 fashion feels like it’s going to play a large role in the summer of ’26, and frankly, I am anticipating every moment. One staple piece from yesteryear was the low-waisted denim short, preferably in a cutoff silhouette. The type of mini where you may have a bit of trouble finding a comfortable seat. Oh well, it’s all part of the summer fun, right?

Free People We The Free Marina Denim Trouser Shorts $88 See On Free People If you’re searching for a flouncy pair of shorts that feel bohemian, Free People created this fabulous pair, just in time for summer. They have a culotte vibe but in a much shorter length. Pull out your favorite belt to keep the waist cinched, and pair the bottoms with a slightly flowy top. Add flip-flops, and the whole look becomes effortlessly boho.

Bergdorf Goodman Loewe Anagram Detail Frayed Denim Shorts $890 See On Bergdorf Goodman These shorts, with their exposed pockets, tap perfectly into 2000s nostalgia. The exaggerated frayed detailing adds an effortlessly playful edge, especially when paired with the statement Loewe Anagram on the back pocket.

The Reformation June 2 In Low Rise Denim Short $148 See On Reformation I added these shorts to my cart the moment I saw them — vintage-inspired, but make it modern. I can’t wait to style them with babydoll tops, bikinis, or an oversize white button-down top.

Aritzia Denim Forum The Ex-Boyfriend Hi Mid-Thigh Denim Short $78 See On Aritzia Finding the perfect white shorts can be tricky, but this mid-rise style from Aritzia hits the spot. The light fraying adds a subtle worn-in feel, while the slight flare makes them easy to wear daily. I appreciate the balanced silhouette. Whether you’re headed to a family function, a BBQ, or a casual neighborhood gathering, they pair effortlessly with just about anything.

Damson Madder Annie Denim Shorts $145 See On Damson Damson Madder truly has a bit of everything, and if you adore a quirky take on dressing, the brand will be right up your alley. Style these mid-rise denim jorts with a cute halter top and heels, or pair them with a lacy slip and sneakerinas for a more unexpected combo.

Levi's Baggy Dad Utility Women's Shorts $75 See On Levi's Dad shorts, especially cargo ones, will not steer you wrong this season. I like to pair them with something a bit more feminine for a bit of contrast, like a dainty floral top with kitten heels or ballet flats. They can also be worn ultra-casual. Style them with a baby tee and loafers or sneakers for a more relaxed feel.