Hear me out: You know that old mullet adage, “business in the front, party in the back”? That’s what I think of when it comes to high-neck tank tops. The best high-neck tank tops allow you to revel in the pleasure of both revealing and concealing, thanks to their shoulder-exposing sleeves and chest-concealing necklines. And just like their more popular scoop-neck, V-neck, and crewneck cousins, high-neck tank tops are wildly versatile — they’re the perfect layering piece, but thanks to their more dramatic necklines, they look intentional (and chic) when worn on their own.

High-neck tank tops can go as low as the collarbone, or all the way up to the chin. The overall silhouette can vary, too: From racerbacks to halters to on-trend cut-out tops with a built-in choker, you’ll find all manner of styles on the list ahead. Details like the material and cut can also turn that dial closer to business or pleasure — the fabric can be a versatile cotton, a stretchy spandex, or a delicate silk, making these options appropriate for every situation, from working out to going out.

Scroll on to shop 15 of the best high-neck tank tops worth adding to your rotation of warm-weather basics.

1 A Racerback Tank You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon The Drop Valerie Racerback Tank $20 See On Amazon This racerback tank by The Drop is the sort of essential piece you’ll keep in steady rotation. Minimalist and versatile, the sporty racerback straps create a just-above-the-collarbone neckline. The ribbed modal and spandex fabric is super smooth, and the hip-length hemline and fitted silhouette are ready to be tucked into literally any pants, shorts, or skirts in your closet. Denim shorts? Cute. Trousers? Chic. Paired with a flowing silk skirt and high, strappy sandals? Perfect party outfit. I love the fiery red shade pictured, but the five other colors on offer (like camel, cobalt, and black) are equally foolproof. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

2 This Basic Cropped Tank With Lots Of Stretch Amazon Free People Hayley Racerback Brami $29 See On Amazon This cute racerback tank by Free People is full of fun variations on the classic white cami. For one, it’s made with 8% spandex, so you’ll love the comforting hug offered by all that stretch; and the high neckline contrasts nicely with the cropped hemline (hence why it’s called a “brami”). This is just the thing to pair with some high-waisted pants or a pair of distressed jeans, as shown on the model; when the weather cools down, it’s the perfect shell underneath chunky sweaters. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Medium-Large

3 The Essential Black Tank That Belongs In Every Closet Amazon Nasperee Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Tank $23 See On Amazon The sophisticated turtleneck, slim fit, and classic black shade of this tank top make it the perfect grab-and-go piece for those days when you’re running late but still want to appear polished. Tucked into a skirt or trousers, it’s instantly elegant and understated. The rayon fabric is blended with 5% spandex for some comfy stretch. If you’re feeling more colorful, there are 18 more wearable options to choose from, like mauve, camel, and olive green. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 A Gorgeous Silk Tank With A Dramatic Open Back Amazon Amanda Uprichard Samba Top $189 See On Amazon This halter-neck tank is made of 100% silk charmeuse, which will feel so luxurious wherever you wear it. The open back would be beautiful worn with a billowy skirt and platform sandals for cocktails, and the high, slightly slouched neck is equal parts dramatic and elegant. And that buttery champagne color looks gorgeous on every skin tone. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

5 This Halter-Style Top With A Criss-Cross Neckline Amazon Floerns Criss Cross Halter Sleeveless Top $18 See On Amazon If you love pieces with some eye-catching details, you’ll love this surprisingly affordable halter top. The straps cross at both the neckline and the back to give it a touch of elegant, understated drama. Made from a mix of polyester and spandex, this is the perfect going-out top that adds instant edge to any bottoms you pair it with. You’ll wear the black shade constantly, but the many pastels on offer are a sweet choice for spring and summer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 The $20 Tank With Over 7,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon Joe’s USA Rocker Tank $19 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why this simple, high-neck tank by Joe’s USA has over 7,000 perfect Amazon ratings. For one, it fits like a dream: Not too tight, not too loose, and with a gently curved, hip-length hem, this is the sort of tank that can take you to brunch or the gym; you can even tuck it into a flowing skirt and pair it with sandals for a party. The halter top and cut-ins at the shoulders offer a subtle spin on an otherwise basic (in the best way) tank. At just under $20, why not stock up on more than one? Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

7 This Simple Black Tank With A Chic Square Neckline Amazon Cinema Etoile Square Neck Cami $15 See On Amazon The pretty lace straps of this high-neck tank would look so chic worn with a pair of tailored trousers and loafers. That elegant square neckline highlights your collarbone, especially if you wear it with a dainty choker, and the hip-length hemline can be worn both tucked in or loose. Last but not least, some peek-a-boo lace detailing at the back offers the most beautiful surprise (though you can also spin it around to show off the lace in the front). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 An Elegant Turtleneck Made Of A Cozy, Sweater-Like Material Amazon The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Sweater Tank $30 See On Amazon The ribbed knit material of this mock-neck tank top is sturdy enough to read as a sweater, but it has 3% elastane, so it will keep its shape. And that thicker material means it’s great for transitional weather or chilly summer nights. Plus, you can easily dress this up or down; it would look incredible with a pair of tall boots and a ’60s-inspired mini skirt, but plays just as nicely with some slouchy denim and slides. Other than crisp white, this is also available in black and hot pink. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

9 This Party-Ready Tank With A Cute Strappy Back Amazon Romwe Crisscross Cami Top $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for some major party energy, check out this high-neck cami top. A cropped hem, delicate criss-cross straps in the back, and a below-the collarbone neckline make this top perfect for hot evenings (literally and figuratively) — the ideal going out top, it would look magical paired with heels and high-waisted jeans. You obviously can’t go wrong with black, though you have 17 more on-trend colors and prints to choose from, too — think neon green, brown (aka the new black), and snake print. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 A Workout-Friendly Tank You Can Wear So Many Places Besides The Gym Amazon Core 10 Pima Cotton Full-Coverage Yoga Tank $17 See On Amazon This Core 10 tank top has a relaxed fit and is made of a stretchy, breathable jersey fabric, so you’ll be able to move freely and comfortably while you work out — but it’s refined enough to wear outside the gym, too. Pair it with trousers and head to the office, or with cropped denim and some chic slides. Side slits and a dropped back hem allow you to wear it tucked or untucked, and as an added bonus, it’s available in so many fun colors. Available sizes: X-Small —3 X

11 An Asymmetrical Mock-Neck Top With A Cool Cutout Amazon Milumia Asymmetrical Mock Neck Tank $18 See On Amazon Go avant-garde with this asymmetrical mock-neck tank. With on-trend cutouts in the front and back and a ribbed, body-skimming fit, this is the sort of tank you can pair with even the most basic pants or skirt and still make a statement. The hem sits just above the top of the hip, so you’ll look polished whether you leave it tucked or untucked. Available sizes: Small — Large

12 This Sleek, High-Neck Bodysuit That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon Amazon ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon With over 12,000 five-star ratings and 1,000-plus five star reviews, this bodysuit is a bonafide best-seller on Amazon (it quite literally bears the site’s “number-one best-seller” distinction). Perfect for those don’t love when a tank top rides up or appears scrunched, this high-neck bodysuit will give you a sleek, smooth look every time. The best thing about this tank top is that it looks amazing with literally everything — paired with jeans, leather pants, or denim cutoffs; worn under a blazer; or tucked into a flowing skirt, to name just a few ideas. It can even be layered under your sweaters in the fall for extra warmth. You’ll definitely want one in black and beige — they’re wardrobe staples — but colors like army green, mauve, and bright orange are tempting, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Cozy Sweater Tank That Works In Any Season Amazon The Drop Women's @lucyswhims Fitted Cutaway Racer Tank Sweater $40 See On Amazon Because this tank top is made of a substantial, knit, sweater-like material, it’d make a great layering piece for the cooler months (it’s the perfect piece to wear under a blazer, which you can then take off once happy hour comes around, for a day at the office). On its own, it’ll look elegant and stylish with any bottoms in your closet — even just a pair of joggers if you’re hanging around the house with friends. Choose from an assortment of neutral colors, like olive green, light sage, pale pink (pictured), and beige. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

14 This Cute, Thick Tank That’ll Become Your New Go-To Amazon Imily Bela Sleeveless Racerback Knit Tank $28 See On Amazon Another substantial, seasonless tank, this one features a halter-style neckline, which goes all away around the front and back, and a warm, slightly see-through material. Wildly versatile and comfortable, it’s the perfect top to pair with jeans when you need to quickly throw an effortless, casual-chic look together. In addition to over 15 solid colors, it’s also sold in a handful of striped styles. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

