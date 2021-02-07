Whether you like to rock sky-high stilettos on the regular or prefer to save the pumps for special occasions, you're likely familiar with the pains that come with wearing high heels. Fortunately, the best high-heel inserts are targeted to help relieve just about every type of discomfort caused by wearing heels, like blisters, sore foot muscles, and achy joints.

As you shop for shoe inserts, the most important thing to consider is the type of discomfort you're hoping to alleviate. If you experience pain at the ball of your foot, you'll want to go with metatarsal pads that providing cushioning and prevent slippage. If your primary concern is ankle pain or blisters, you can find heel-cradling insoles and pads that adhere to the back of your shoes. There are also gel inserts that support your arches, and longer-length insoles that do a little bit of everything.

After that, it all comes down to the fit and feel of the insole itself. Most inserts are made of a cushy gel or foam material, so think about which one feels best to you. Then, make sure the inserts will actually fit the pair of heels you plan on wearing them with. While most insoles are one-size-fits-most, many can be trimmed for a customized fit.

1. A Set Of Dr. Scholl's Insoles That Are Designed Specifically For High Heels

Dr. Scholl's is a go-to insole brand for a reason, and these high-heel inserts are a great example of why. They're longer in length, so they offer arch support while cushioning your heels and lifting pressure from the balls of your feet. Likewise, they're adhesive and slim enough to place on top of other insoles, yet won't make your shoes feel tight. They're designed to be used with heels that are 2 inches or higher, and as with almost all Dr. Scholl's insoles, they can easily be trimmed to fit.

From the same brand, you can also grab a pair of inserts with a genuine leather surface.

2. Four Highly Rated Metatarsal Pads To Cushion The Balls Of Your Feet

With over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these metatarsal pads are game-changers when it comes to steep heels in particular. Designed with a non-slip, sweat-absorbent, soft fabric exterior (placed over a medical-grade gel interior), they help prevent your feet from sliding forward and reduce pressure from the balls of your feet. Additionally, they're stretchy, shock-absorbent, and have an adhesive backing to hold them in place.

3. Or, A Clear Version For Strappy Heels

Similar to the last pick, these gel pads target metatarsal pressure, but are completely clear so they stay invisible when wearing strappy heels or sandals. This pair is made from shock-absorbent, non-slip, PU gel with an adhesive backing. They also have "left" and "right" written on each insole, so you know where each one goes. Likewise, these can easily be trimmed if needed, though the manufacturer notes that they're narrow enough to fit into all shoe widths.

4. These Gel Insoles That Support Your Arches

Add some much-needed arch support to any pair of heels with these cushy gel insoles. This set features four pairs with a soft fabric covering, plus two pairs that are clear. All of them are non-slip and can be washed and reused without losing their stickiness. And, though they're narrow in width, they can still be trimmed if needed. From the same brand, you can also grab a multipack of the same insoles in black, brown, beige, clear, blue, and pink.

5. Six Pairs Of Heel Inserts To Help Loose Shoes Fit Better (& Prevent Ankle Blisters)

These genius heel inserts will be such game-changers when it comes to those ill-fitting pumps you just can't let go of. Stick these velvet-covered foam pads to the back of your shoes and the outcome is twofold: Your once-loose shoes will fit so much better and you'll have some extra cushioning to prevent friction-induced blisters. They're also breathable, absorbent, and can be trimmed down to size.

Or, if your shoes fit well but you're still in need of a heel cushion, go with these slim inserts from a different brand.

6. These Thin, Shock-Absorbing Gel Pads To Cradle Your Heels

Like a cushy hug for your heels, these shock-absorbing gel pads have built-in massaging technology to make your heels feel so much more comfortable. These inserts can be trimmed down and placed above or beneath other insoles, but keep in mind that they're non-adhesive, so you may want to fasten them with double-sided tape for extra security. That being said, it's not a necessity, as "they stay in place without any adhesive, yet can be moved at any time," one Amazon reviewer reported.

7. A Mix-And-Match Value Pack That Does It All

If you experience a variety of discomforts while wearing high heels, this value pack has you covered. Included are a pair of metatarsal pads and three different kinds of heel pads made of velvet-covered silica gel, as well as six gel blister pads for more targeted wear. They're all non-slip, adhesive, and reusable, so you can mix and match at will. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that while they're a great bargain, some Amazon reviewers have explained that the adhesive quality is somewhat lacking (but can be easily fixed with fashion tape or fabric glue).

You May Also Like: This Blister-Blocking Anti-Friction Balm For Your Feet

Whether you invest in high-heel inserts or not, this anti-friction balm is a must-have. A completely vegan, wax-based formula, it glides onto skin and creates an invisible barrier to protect against friction. Likewise, it's free from dyes, silicones, parabens, alcohol, or fragrances, so you can feel good about putting it on your heels, toes, thighs, and any other body parts that experience chafing.