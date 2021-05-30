10 Timeless Bucket Bags That'll Replace Your Go-To Tote

The popularity of the bucket bag may have peaked in the mid 2010s, thanks largely in part to the launch of Mansur Gavriel’s now-iconic drawstring version, but a simple scroll through Instagram will prove that bucket bags remain just as popular today. That said, since just about every brand has come out with their own take on the classic bucket bag, shopping for one can feel pretty overwhelming. To make your life easier, we narrowed down the 10 best bucket bags and rounded them up below: From a sporty-chic Lacoste bag that’s perfect for the tennis court to basket/bucket duos by Tory Burch, you’re bound to fall in love with at least one of the options featured here.

Another cool thing: All of the bags on this list can be bought on Amazon Fashion, whether from small-scale artisans or through Shopbop’s Amazon store. One of the perks to buying clothes and accessories on Amazon are the competitive prices (not to mention the incredibly vast selection), so you’ll find bags priced as low as $30 here. Also, each bag is Prime-eligible, which means free, two-day shipping for Prime members, plus easy and free returns.

Whether you’re looking for something colorful or classic, rugged or luxe, scroll on to shop 10 of the best bucket bags on the market right now.

1. A Vegan-Suede Bucket Bag At A Can't-Beat Price

This spacious bucket bag has room for far more than just the essentials — like a tablet, water bottle, notebook, and sweater. Crafted of buttery vegan suede, it has lots of pockets and compartments to keep everything organized, and also comes with two detachable straps: one shorter shoulder strap, and one longer, adjustable strap so you can wear it across your body.

Available colors: 3

2. The Same Bucket Bag, But Made Of Vegan Leather

This is the same bucket bag as above, but it's made of smooth vegan leather with a subtle pebbled texture. Like its suede counterpart, it comes with two detachable straps, so you can wear it as across your body or as a shoulder bag. If you prefer something a bit more glam, the bag also comes in a slightly different style with a gold, chain-link drawstring in place of the leather cord, which is sold on the same page.

Available styles: 11

3. A Classic Calvin Klein Bucket Bag That Comes In Lots Of Stylish Colors

Featuring gleaming gold accents and a spacious interior outfitted with three pockets, this classic Calvin Klein bucket bag will never go out of style. In addition to goes-with-anything colors like black, burnt orange, and caramel, it also comes in lots of other, fun designs, including tie-dye (made of canvas) and two-toned denim.

Available colors: 11

4. A Rugged-Chic Bucket Bag From Frye

Like everything Frye makes, this crossbody bucket bag has a slightly rugged look — but upon closer inspection, it actually has a delicate floral pattern etched into the leather. Cinched with an adjustable drawstring, its roomy interior has plenty of space for everything you need and more, and the adjustable crossbody strap makes for convenient, hands-free carrying. It has a bunch of discreet pockets, too.

5. A Mini Bucket Bag In A Statement-Making Color

For a fun statement purse that doesn't skimp on practicality, it's hard to do better than this mini bucket bag by Rebecca Minkoff. Crafted of glossy cowhide leather and finished with the designer's iconic, oversized ring clasp, it would actually make a solid everyday bag for people who tend not to carry around a ton of stuff. If you don't love the green, note that it comes in camel and black, as well.

Available colors: 3

6. A Quilted Bucket Backpack With A Chic, Chain-Link Strap

With its gleaming gold hardware, chain-link straps, and diamond quilting, this chic, bucket-style backpack looks far more expensive than it really is. Made of quality vegan leather, it comes in lots of cute, solid colors and two-toned combos, ranging from pink and black to bright red.

Available colors: 7

7. A Sleek, Leather Bucket Bag That Keeps Its Shape

Timeless and versatile, this Calvin Klein bucket bag is elegant enough to make a statement, yet subdued enough to make sense for casual everyday use. Made of supple cowhide leather with a pebbled finish, the envelope-style closure feels slightly more elevated than the typical drawstring, and the gleaming, gold lock clasp adds another glamorous touch. Also unlike most other bucket bags, which are slouchy, this keeps its shape and stays upright. Other highlights include a spacious pocket on the outside, and another on the inside.

Available styles: 10

8. A Chicer Alternative To Your Gym Or Tennis Bag

This sporty-chic bucket bag is a much more stylish alternative to your standard tennis bag or duffel. Made of durable, easy-to-clean nylon with contrasting white piping, the brand's signature embroidered crocodile adds the perfect finishing touch to the preppy, sportswear aesthetic. Choose from white or navy.

Available colors: 2

9. A Woven Straw Bucket/Basket Bag That's Perfect For Spring & Summer

Perfect for spring and summer, this Tory Burch bucket bag is made of pretty woven straw with a leather trim and straps, while a removable fabric lining adds to its functionality. With plenty of space for your essentials, it has a structured base, built-in card slots, and a sturdy drawstring closure. It can be carried three ways: like a basket, on your shoulder, or across your chest.

10. The Iconic Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag That'll Last You A Lifetime

Mansur Gavriel didn't invent the bucket bag, but they certainly perfected it. Their now-iconic mini bucket bag is crafted of smooth, cowhide leather, lined in a contrasting color (red for the black, light pink for the camel), and features a wavy trim at the top and a long, drawstring closure that can be tied into a pretty bow. This is a bag that'll last you a lifetime without ever going out of style, so go ahead and make the splurge.