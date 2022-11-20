(Fashion)

These Are The *Absolute* Best Early Black Friday Fashion & Beauty Deals On Amazon

Here’s what to get before it sells out.

by BDG Commerce
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but Amazon has already started releasing thousands of incredible Black Friday deals across every product category. Whether you’re looking to score TikTok-trending skin care or big-brand fashion you didn’t even know was on the site, check back regularly as BDG’s editors keep you updated on these can’t-miss deals — they’re selling out quickly.

68% Off This Popular Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer

With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

63% Off A Surprisingly Useful Continuous Mist Spray Bottle

Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's best-selling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating and tons of glowing reviews.

40% Off These Hydrating & Rejuvenating Gold Under-Eye Masks

Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

41% Off A Set Of Luxurious Satin Pillowcases

More than 67,000 Amazon reviewers have granted these silk satin pillowcases an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head.

44% Off These Levi’s Skinny Jeans That Feel As Comfortable As Leggings

These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

23% Off NYX’s Smudge-Proof Pencil Eyeliner

With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers rave about the intense pigmentation, smooth glide, and that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

39% Off A 2-Pack Of Soft & Super-Absorbent Microfiber Hair Towels

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

31% Off The Upgraded Version Of The Revlon One-Step Styler

The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

42% Off A Pair Of Classic Crocs

The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. They also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

27% Off The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean.

16% Off This Award-Winning Facial Hair Remover

For unwanted peach fuzz or stray hairs, this lipstick-sized gadget is an absolute game-changer. It painlessly removes hair from your face without irritating your skin. It's no wonder it has won awards from beauty experts and garnered the love of 121,000 Amazon reviewers. It's earned its 4.4-star overall rating.

40% Off A 16-Piece Makeup Brush & Sponge Set

Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers.

60% Off This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set With Pretty Rose Gold Handles

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

52% Off A 6-Pack Of Puma Running Socks

These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

56% Off A Set Of Best-Selling Pumice Stones

Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

50% Off The Comfiest Pillow Slides

Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy deep heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

46% Off The Fan-Favorite L’Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara

This fan-favorite mascara is a beauty best-seller for good reason. With over 94,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4 stars, this lush mascara helps add mega volume and length to lashes. The formula is soft and lightweight, resists clumping and flaking, and won't smudge.

25% Off Maybelline’s Brightening & Hydrating Concealer

This best-selling, multipurpose concealer has over 110,000 five-star reviews. It comes in 21 shades and helps erase dark circles and redness while brightening the skin's appearance. The cushion applicator ensures you get a smooth, blended look, and the formula lasts up to 12 hours.

36% Off A 2-Pack Of Breathable Cotton Bras From Fruit Of The Loom

Boasting 46,000 reviews, these front-closure bras made from breathable cotton are the epitome of comfort and convenience. The unlined bras provide full coverage and the wide bands never dig in.

21% Off The Cult-Classic CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 81,000 reviews, CeraVe moisturizing lotion is a best-seller for a reason. Developed with the help of dermatologists, the lightweight, non-greasy formula can be used on the body, face, and hands to provide hydration that lasts up to 24 hours.

56% Off The Perfect Crewneck Sweatshirt From Hanes

This best-selling Hanes sweatshirt is made with a blend of cotton and recycled materials — and reviewers are obsessed. The mid-weight sweatshirt is soft, plush, and just the type of thing you'll reach for every morning.