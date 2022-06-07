(Shopping)

The Best Swimwear Of Summer 2022, According To TZR Editors

Dive on in.

By Alison Syrett
via @triangl
Myrthe Bolt in Triangl swim
It’s summertime and the living is easy — and finding amazing swimwear should be, too. Here, TZR editors share the best bathing suits of 2022, all begging for a trip to the beach (or just your backyard).@anemosswim
We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.via @riotswim

Tap