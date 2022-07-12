(Shopping)

These Chic But Comfy Ballet Flats Will Take You From Summer To Fall

They’re forever classic.

By Meguire Hennes
@sophiaroe
sophia roe in ballet flats
IMO, dancer-inspired slippers are an equally elegant alternative to heels — and in some ways, even more chic. Plus, in the midst of high summer, they are an easy transitional fall shoe you can start wearing now without completely overheating. To wit, click through to shop the best ballet flats of 2022 so far.@sarahflint_nyc
We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.@helenacuesta

Tap