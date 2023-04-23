Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Stylish Clothes You Can Wear With Anything & Are Under $35

ICYMI, Amazon is a one-stop shop for all your fashion needs. It’s home to pieces both from well-known brands like Nautica and Levi’s, as well as the online retailer’s beloved in-house brands like The Drop and Amazon Essentials — plus some cult-favorite, under-the-radar brands that loyal Amazon shoppers know and love. The prices are famously unbeatable, so if there’s a trend you’ve been itching to try but don’t want to invest just yet, or if you’re looking to stock up on versatile wardrobe essentials, this is the place to go. In particular, Amazon is selling a ton of these stylish clothes you can wear with anything and are under $35. From essential bodysuits to breezy linen pants, there’s a shopper-approved, editor-curated fashion find waiting for you here, ready to be worn time and time again with your existing wardrobe.

1 These Buttery-Soft Flare Pants You’ll Want to Live In Amazon SATINA High Waisted Flare Pants $19 See On Amazon There are pants you like, but then there are pants you love — and guarantee you’ll absolutely love these trendy flared leggings. They’re made from a super-soft fabric and are as comfy as sweatpants, but they can easily be dressed up for a stylish night out. With a 4.4-star rating, thousands of five-star reviews, and 16 different colors and prints to choose from, these palazzo pants are definitely worth adding to your cart. Available Sizes: 16

Available Colors: Small — XX-Large

2 A Timeless V-Neck Cardigan That’s An Essential Staple Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Vee Cardigan Sweater $19 See On Amazon While it may be simple, a V-neck cardigan is essential to building a timeless capsule wardrobe. From classic neutrals like brown, gray, and camel to pretty pastels like pink and sage green, any of these lightweight sweaters can easily fit into your closet — and for around $20 apiece, you can snag a couple of quality cardis to add to your everyday rotation. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available Colors: 27

3 A Classic Hoop Earring Set That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Gacimy Gold Hoop Earrings $16 See On Amazon There’s no doubt that trends come and go, but hoop earrings are definitely here to stay. Whether they’re small huggies or big circles, a simple hoop earring can be the one accessory that takes a basic look to the next level without doing too much. These nickel- and lead-free sterling silver earrings are plated in 14-karat gold, feel super light on your earlobes, and won’t weigh them down. You can choose from packs of three or just grab a single pair, all for under $20. Available Sizes: 14mm — 50mm

Available Colors: 3

4 These Top-Selling Biker Shorts With Over 50,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter if you actually enjoy physical activities; a quality pair of biker shorts should definitely be in your everyday loungewear rotation. With over 50,000 five-star ratings and named one of Amazon’s best-selling products, you can’t go wrong with this stylish pair. Shoppers absolutely love the stretchy fabric, sleek stitching, and wide high-waisted band that feels oh-so comfortable. One reviewer wrote, “[These are] my favorite comfortable shorts,” continuing, “I’ve bought several pairs.” Each pair is constructed with two side pockets and a spacious one hidden in the waistband, perfect for holding a credit card or key. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 26

5 A Classically Chic Button-Down Shirt That’s Super Versatile Amazon Runcati Blouse $23 See On Amazon Out of all the closet staples to consider, a quality button-down shirt is an absolute must — and you can never have too many. The number of outfits you can create and style with one is practically endless. Constructed with two pockets on the chest and an adjustable button tab inside the sleeves, this top can go from a professional blouse for work to a casual quarter-length-sleeve shirt in mere moments. Boasting hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers adore the simplicity and versatility of this classic top. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 22

6 This Value Pack Of Quality Cotton Sports Bras Amazon Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Frankly, you can never have too many basics — especially regarding bras and panties. Brought to you by trusted underwear brand Fruit of the Loom, these 100% cotton sports bras feature supportive thick traps, two-ply lining, and a comfy elastic band. They come in packs of four or six and feature go-to neutral color options like black, white, or gray and pretty pastels like heather blue or peach. You can wear these as crop tops, too — just throw on a blazer or oversized shirt for a decidedly on-trend look. Available Sizes: 34 — 50

Available Colors: 9

7 A Chic Mock-Neck Bodysuit That’ll Look Fab With Any Bottom Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Tank Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon This best-selling bodysuit is such a great buy to stock up on. Featuring a subtle mock-neck detailing, this smooth bodysuit can be coordinated with literally any bottom in your wardrobe. With a 4.4-star rating, shoppers can’t stop raving about how silky smooth and soft it is. “I absolutely loveeeee this bodysuit,” one satisfied customer wrote. “I love how soft the material is. I washed it and it’s still nice and soft just as the day I received it. It’s a 1000/10. ” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 18

8 This Oh-So-Soft Statement T-Shirt With Playful Puff Sleeves Amazon The Drop Mariko Puff-Sleeve Stretch T-Shirt $15 See On Amazon This cute puff-sleeve T-shirt will elevate any basic tee-and-jeans outfit. Designed by Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, this 4.4-star rated top is made from a super-soft cotton blend and has shoppers raving about its comfort and versatility. One reviewer shared how it’s “so sweet and so soft,” continuing that it “can go with just about any bottoms, casual or a little dressy.” Available Sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available Colors: 8

9 These Uber-Comfy Sandals With Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandals $30 See On Amazon Being both effortlessly stylish and supremely comfortable, these double-strap sandals offer the best of both worlds. With insoles made with 100% genuine suede, smooth faux-leather uppers, and a long-lasting EVA outsole for an excellent grip, these comfy shoes are perfect for everyday errands. And with a whopping 4.5-star rating on Amazon, you can totally trust that any pair of these sandals are worth the hype. One delighted shopper shared, “This is my second pair! I bought a pair last summer that is still going strong, but I wanted to get a new color. I love these! They’re true to size and are comfortable for wide feet with the adjustable straps.” Available Sizes: 5 — 13

Available Colors: 24

10 The Paper Bag-Waist Pants That Are Available In *So* Many Colors Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $32 See On Amazon If you’re after a go-to pair of pants that you can wear from the office to happy hour and everywhere else in between, these beloved paper bag-waist pants are it. They come in over 40 colors, prints, and even materials, including PU leather. Each pair has two side pockets and a comfy elasticated waistband, and comes in a cute cropped length that pairs well with heeled pumps and even sneakers. “Bought these for work, and they’ve been amazing. Definitely worth having these in your closet,” one shopper raved. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 45

11 This Beachy Sundress You’ll Want To Wear All Summer Long Amazon ECOWISH V-Neck Bowknot Backless Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon When the spring and summer seasons roll around, it’s always nice to have a go-to sundress in the mix. This strappy backless mini dress is perfect for all the fun-in-the-sun occasions, from backyard cookouts to days at the beach. It’s got a dainty lace design on the bodice with a breezy tiered skirt that’ll pair well with all the footwear in your closet, from sandals to sneakers or even combat boots. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 33

12 A Padded Shoulder Tank That’ll Instantly Elevate Your Outfit Amazon Meladyan Padded Cotton Tank $23 See On Amazon One of the more trendy basics to become a closet staple is a padded shoulder tank like this one. The broad silhouette of the shoulder pads upgrades any basic ensemble to make a simple outfit seem way more chic and put-together. And at less than $25 each, it’s worth grabbing a few of these cotton-blend tanks for your wardrobe. Available Sizes: Small — Large

Available Colors: 14

13 A Beyond Comfy Mini Dress Made From A Super-Soft Rayon Blend Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $14 See On Amazon This adorable surplice mini dress is so easy to wear, you’ll probably want to live in it every day during the warmer months. It’s made from a super-soft rayon blend that offers a good amount of stretch so you can feel comfortable as you move throughout the day. With over 4,000 five-star ratings and counting, this Amazon Essentials dress has become a huge fan favorite. “I love this dress so much I bought it in 6 different colors. It is so soft and just super comfortable. I wear it with flats, sandals, heels and tennis shoes. It’s great to grab and throw on,” raved one happy shopper. At less than $15 each, you could totally buy a few more colors and prints to add to your wardrobe. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available Colors: 14

14 This V-Neck Workout Top With Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon Honestly, this cropped workout top is such a great piece that it’s definitely worth buying more than just one. It’s made of a soft, stretchy polyamide blend that wicks away moisture and sweat. It also has a built-in shelf bra with removable padding for ample support during your workouts, but you can wear the simple style as an everyday cami even when you’re not working out. And as one of Amazon’s best-selling products, it’s no wonder shoppers can’t stop buying them. “I love this [top] so much I purchased it 6 times! It is perfect. They do not roll up and fit my back so perfectly. I have already referred a few friends to buy it too. 10/10 would recommend,” one customer raved. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 22

15 A Stylish Baguette Bag That’ll Go With Any Outfit Amazon Barabum Retro Clutch $20 See On Amazon If you live for the cool-girl ‘90s aesthetic, a baguette bag is an absolute must for your wardrobe. This faux-croc embossed style is a great option to snag, as it’ll go well with any outfit you put together. And while it’ll sit perfectly under your arm, don’t let its size fool you — this particular style is surprisingly spacious. At a little over 10 inches wide, you can fit quite a bit in this small-but-mighty purse. Available Styles: 11

16 This Chic Bodycon Dress That Feels Like A T-Shirt Amazon LILLUSORY Bodycon Ruched Tie Waist Mini Dress $34 See On Amazon This super-soft bodycon dress is a favorite amongst shoppers, with over 5,000 five-star ratings. It’s made from a lightweight material that feels incredibly comfy but still looks very stylish, thanks to the tie-waist detailing. “Looks like a dress, but feels like pajamas!” one reviewer wrote about how comfortable it is. Plus, it’s super versatile, too — just add a denim jacket and some booties in the fall, or dress it up with heels for a summery night out. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 23

17 A 5-Pack Of Seamless, No-Show Undies For Just $15 Amazon voenxe Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon If there’s one thing you can never have enough of, it’s panties. And at just $15 for a pack of five, you could restock your entire underwear drawer with this set of seamless thongs. They’re made with a super-smooth nylon and elastic blend to avoid showing up under your clothes, which makes them the perfect option to wear with leggings or other form-fitting pieces. One Amazon shopper raved about how these are “the most comfortable underwear,” continuing, “It doesn’t even feel like I’m wearing any underwear. Ordering another set ASAP. They’re very breathable and silky smooth.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 8

18 This Faux-Leather Tote That’ll Be Your New Go-To Purse Amazon Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Bag $13 See On Amazon Bag lovers rejoice — behold a faux-leather tote that’s perfect for every occasion and less than $15. This is an excellent option if you don’t want to put your designer purse through the wringer and need a quality catch-all bag to hold all the necessities. It comes in two sizes and over 150 color options — from classic black to a pretty faux croc in khaki — so you can find a shade that’s just right for you. Available Sizes: 2

Available Colors: 161

19 The Perfect Cotton T-Shirt (For Less Than $10) Amazon Hanes Crewneck T-Shirt $8 See On Amazon A crisp plain T-shirt is the foundation of so many great outfits. This best-selling crewneck tee is preshrunk, so you never have to worry about it changing shape while washing, and it’s made with Hanes’ signature 100% cotton material. Plus, with over 45,000 ratings on Amazon, you can trust that this under-$10 find is worth adding to your cart. One customer wrote, “One of my favorite T-shirts that I own. It fits as expected and has a soft, lightweight feel.” Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available Colors: 20

20 A Pair Of Sparkling Huggie Ear Cuffs Amazon PAVOI Huggie Gold Ear Cuff $14 See On Amazon If you have multiple piercings or want to keep things simple on your ear lobes, grabbing a few pairs of these huggie ear cuffs will do wonders for your jewelry collection. They’re made of sterling silver and plated in 14-karat gold, so you can wear them in the shower or while you work out and swim. Some styles are adorned with pretty cubic zirconia stones, while others have simple beaded or studded designs. And since they’re less than $15 a pair, you can stock up on as many styles and finishes as your heart desires — especially if your small earrings tend to go missing more than most. Available Styles: 10

Available Colors: 3

21 This Breezy Summer Top That You Can Wear Anywhere, With Anything Amazon Blooming Jelly V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Flowy Shirt $32 See On Amazon With warmer weather approaching, having a couple of cute and effortless tops like this V-neck blouse will be great for your everyday summer wardrobe. It’s made from a soft and breezy chiffon fabric that’s super breathable, and thanks to the subtle embroidery and ruffle sleeves, it's a great option to wear with cropped slacks to the office or a mini denim skirt on the weekends. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 27

22 This Versatile Bodycon Dress That’s Incredibly Comfy Amazon BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Mini Dress $27 See On Amazon Introducing the mini bodycon dress you’ll want to wear absolutely everywhere this season. This cult-favorite piece has all the feel of a comfortable tee with the accentuating details of your favorite form-fitting dress, thanks to the stretchy material, side ruching, and tulip hem that offers a little extra oomph. And the best part is, you could easily dress this mini dress up with an oversized blazer and heels, or down with a cropped jacket and a pair of kicks. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 36

23 A Trendy Corset Top That’s *Actually* Comfortable To Wear Amazon REORIA Sleeveless Bustier Corset Top $25 See On Amazon While corsets are definitely trending right now, it doesn’t mean they’re always the easiest or most comfortable thing to wear. So if you’re after a cute corset top that you can actually wear all the time without feeling confined or restricted, reach for this one here. It’s made from a soft nylon and spandex blend that feels buttery smooth and offers a ton of stretch. It also has a zipper closure and adjustable straps to cater the fit a bit more to your liking. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 15

24 The Classic Levi’s Skinny Jeans That Every Wardrobe Needs Amazon Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans $30 See On Amazon Trend or not, a good pair of skinny jeans is a classic addition to your wardrobe — they’re probably one of the more versatile pairs of denim you can own, as they’re appropriate for virtually any occasion during every season. Backed by the quality of Levi’s, these fan-favorite pants are made with a cotton-poly blend that offers a significant amount of stretch so you won’t feel restricted, and they’re available in three lengths — short, regular, and long — so you’re sure to find an inseam that works well for you. Available Sizes: 2 — 28 (available in short and long)

Available Colors: 8

25 This Scoop-Neck Bodysuit That’s Totally Worth Stocking Up On Amazon IN'VOLAND Scoop Neck Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon At $20 apiece, you simply can’t go wrong with adding a handful of these scoop-neck bodysuits to your closet — they’re such amazing basics to wear with any outfit. They’re made of a soft rayon blend that’s both smooth and stretchy, so you can feel comfortable wearing one all day long. In addition, each one has an adjustable snap closure at the crotch to allow for easy trips to the restroom. Available Sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus

Available Colors: 27

26 These Best-Selling High-Waisted Leggings That Have Over 35,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $25 See On Amazon This quality pair of leggings is a number one best-seller on Amazon and is only $25, so you can stock up on as many as your heart desires. These are made with a stretchy nylon blend and constructed with two large pockets on the outer thighs and a hidden inner pocket on the back of the waistband. Plus, with over 30 shades, prints, and style options — from full-length to capris — you could grab a new pair for every day of the month and then some. Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 38

27 This T-Shirt Dress That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon MOLERANI T-Shirt Dress $27 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this super soft T-shirt dress. It’s made from a lightweight rayon blend that feels oh-so soft and has a flowy hem, so it won’t feel constricting as you move. It’s a great option to throw on if you’re working from home, want to run errands, or even need a beach cover-up — really, it’s the most versatile piece for your warm-weather wardrobe. One shopper wrote, “The fit and length of these dresses are my go to spring and summer outfits. I have several colors and they all are vibrant and comfortable.” Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available Colors: 57

28 A Pair of Chic Heeled Sandals That Can Go With Anything Amazon Amazon Essentials Thin Two Strap Heeled Slide $29 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with cute block-heel sandals like these for the spring and summer months. With two dainty straps across the foot, these will go well with every dress, skirt, and bottoms in your closet. These have a super-soft and breathable lining and a 5-millimeter memory foam insole, so you can feel comfortable wearing them all day and night. Available Sizes: 5 — 13

Available Colors: 3

29 This Satin Button-Down Shirt That’s So Elegant & Versatile Amazon SOLY HUX Satin Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt $30 See On Amazon A satin button-up can go a long way in your wardrobe. Given the material’s silky smooth feel, they’re an elegant alternative to your classic cotton shirt, and so simple to dress up or down. You can pair one with denim shorts, wear one open with a cute tank for a more elevated casual look, or wear it over your fave bikini as a saucy cover-up. And with over 50 shades to choose from, the possibilities are endless with one of these blouses. Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available Colors: 58

30 A Classic Striped Sweater With Parisian-Chic Vibes Amazon Nautica Cotton Striped Crewneck Sweater $35 See On Amazon If your aesthetic is somewhere between Coastal Grandma and Parisian-chic, this striped sweater deserves a spot in your wardrobe. Brought to you by the nautical lifestyle brand Nautica, this lightweight top is made from 100% cotton and is the perfect thing to wear on those cool breezy days with a pair of cropped pants and ballet flats if you’re going for the Parisian vibes, or over a swimsuit and with denim cutoffs if you’re aiming for a more coastal look. Either way, this sweater is totally worth adding to your cart. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 3

31 This Racerback Bodysuit That’s A Great Foundation For Any Outfit Amazon REORIA Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit $27 See On Amazon TBH, a sleeveless racerback bodysuit like this can go with any and every bottom in your wardrobe. It’s an easy top to wear with go-to basics like jeans or wide-leg slacks, but it’s also a great option to reach for when elevating loungewear. This option is made of a nylon and spandex blend, so it’s ultra-smooth and stretchy in all the right places, and it’s double-lined around the chest, so you can feel confident that it won’t be see-through. Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 24

32 This Wildly Popular Tunic Dress With Over 30,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Amoretu Tunic Dress $33 See On Amazon You can wear this tiered tunic dress with practically any shoe, and you’ll look effortlessly put together every time. Dress it down with sneakers or ankle boots for a casual look, or dress it up with heeled sandals or pumps for a leisurely evening outfit. Not only does it look great with anything, but it’s also extremely comfortable to wear. Tons of the 3,000+ five-star reviews mention how “comfortable” and “great” the fit is, while over 30,000 other shoppers awarded it a perfect five-star rating. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 43

33 An Oversized Tee Emblazoned With The City Of Your Choice Amazon SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized Tee $24 See On Amazon There’s nothing quite like the ease of throwing on an oversized graphic T-shirt — because no matter what you pair it with, the tee is the outfit. This style looks great with a pair of bike shorts or leggings, or even by itself as a cute mini T-shirt dress. This option comes in a ton of colors and graphics featuring major cities like Los Angeles, Miami, Brooklyn, and more. But if you don’t feel like repping a place, they also have other cool designs, like vibrant florals and uplifting sayings on the back. Available Sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available Colors: 63

34 This Calvin Klein Bralette That’s A Classic For A Reason Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette $23 See On Amazon With over 18,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why these Calvin Klein bralettes are all the rage. Made from a light and soft cotton blend, these unlined bras are so easy and comfortable to wear underneath anything. And thanks to the noticeable logo and sports bra-like style, they’re also stylish to wear alone if that’s your thing. One happy shopper said, “I love these! They are the most comfortable bralettes I’ve ever owned. The material is so soft and just gives the tiniest amount of lift. I’ve come back and bought five now because they are so amazing!” Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available Colors: 29

35 A Soft Jersey Skirt That’s As Comfortable As Sweatpants Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt $23 See On Amazon Amazon’s in-house brands have tons of super-stylish finds, like this chic midi skirt. It’s made of a jersey blend that’s super soft with a good amount of stretch, making it a comfortable and much more polished alternative to your go-to leggings or joggers. It’s a great staple for your wardrobe, no matter what season it is. For the warmer months, style it with a cute bodysuit and sandals, and when it gets colder out, pair it with knee-high boots and tights to stay warm and toasty. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available Colors: 15

36 This 3-Pack of Slouchy Socks For All Your Trendy Needs Amazon HUE Cotton Slouch Socks (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon As of late, all the cool girl aesthetics call for slouch socks, so the socks in this convenient three-pack can instantly take your trendy outfit from good to great. With a ribbed shaft and a looser fit made for scrunching (plus an elastic band on top to keep them from annoyingly rolling down), they’re super-comfy, too. Wear them with your favorite sneakers, shearling boots, or slippers; these socks are such a game-changer when it comes to accessorizing your outfit. Available Colors: 5

37 This Effortlessly Chic Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon Amazon Halife Boat Neck Off Shoulder Blouse $24 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top has the feel of a lightweight, cozy sweatshirt, but with much more style. It’s made of a rayon blend that’s soft to the touch, but it also has a bit of stretch to fall effortlessly over the body. Plus, with the folded shoulder detail, you can play around with the neckline to create different effects, all of them effortlessly chic. “I loved these shirts. I bought 4 of them within 2 weeks of each other! They are so soft and so stretchy!” raved one satisfied customer. And with all the pretty colors available, it’s hard not to buy more than one. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 21

38 A Set Of Dainty Layered Necklaces That Makes For A Sweet Personalized Gift Amazon M MOOHAM Layered Initial Necklace $15 See On Amazon If you love jewelry, then you know you can never have too many necklaces to accessorize with. This necklace set comes with two dainty necklaces — one initial pendant, and one simple link chain — that you can wear together for an easy layered look, or separately. Both necklaces are made of nickel- and lead-free brass plated in 14 karat gold, available in yellow-, white-, and rose-toned finishes. At about $15 a set, this would be the perfect personalized gift to pick up for a friend (or yourself). Available Colors: 3

39 This Lightweight Bomber Jacket That's Perfect For Layering Amazon Zeagoo Bomber Jacket $29 See On Amazon A classic bomber jacket can make any chill outfit look so much more elevated, whether that’s a matching bra and leggings set or a T-shirt and jeans. This one is the perfect light yet cozy weight to layer over sweaters, and it has the zippered details and elasticated hem and cuffs the style is known for. You can’t go wrong with a neutral color like black or army green, but this version comes in a few non-traditional colors like deep red and teal. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 15

40 A Comfy T-Shirt Dress With A Cute Tie-Waist Detail Amazon Romwe Short Sleeve Tie Knot Dress $30 See On Amazon This adorable tie-waist mini dress is loved by so many shoppers, and for a good reason. It’s made of a super soft fabric that gives it the comfortable feel of T-shirt, but has the look of a sassy bodycon dress. The unique tie-waist detail elevates this otherwise simple silhouette, making it an easy, one-and-done outfit for both day and night. One reviewer claimed it’s a “must have,” continuing, “I got this dress, and it looks amazing. I get so many compliments when I wear it that I just ordered three more.” Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large

Available Colors: 20

41 This Cozy Duster Cardigan You’ll Want To Wear All The Time Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan $25 See On Amazon A duster cardigan is one of those closet staples you don’t want to go without. This option by Amazon Essentials is made with a lightweight cotton yarn blend and has two deep front pockets, plus a subtle split hem that creates easy movement. It’s a great piece to have for traveling, throwing over your desk chair, or just around your house. And with a 4.5-star rating, you can trust it’ll be a quality item to add to your cart. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available Colors: 19

42 These Linen-Blend Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $24 See On Amazon These linen-blend pants are perfect for warmer climates, as they’re lightweight, airy, and breathable. Plus, since they’re made with cotton, there’s a slim chance they’ll shrink in the laundry — and they’ll be softer right out of the box than 100% linen — which is always a win. The wide-leg silhouette adds to the effortless feel, ideal for wearing for low-key activities like the beach or farmer’s market, or for dressing up a bit with some heels and great jewelry for brunch. Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available Colors: 13

43 A Cashmere-Like Pashmina That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways Amazon RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon According to over 8,000 five-star ratings, and a near-perfect 4.7-star rating overall, this pashmina is not to be missed. It’s “super soft and goes with anything,” as one shopper wrote, and another confirmed that it’s “as soft as cashmere.” It’s ideal for wearing over a dress as a shawl at a special occasion or event, and as the temperature drops, it makes for the best oversized scarf. It comes in over 30 colors, so it’ll be easy to find a shade to match an outfit you have in mind — but at under $20, you may as well pick up a few of your favorite colors. Available Colors: 32

44 This Mock-Neck Top That’s Suitable For Any Occasion Amazon Romwe Elegant Mock Neck Blouse $32 See On Amazon If you need a cute top to wear to everything from the office to happy hour to weekends, here’s your shirt. This mock-neck blouse has the prettiest ruffle detailing and flowy hem that’ll look fab over your favorite slacks or pencil skirt, but also looks great tucked into jeans for a lower-key look. “It fits perfectly and is nicely made,” one reviewer wrote, and others report picking up this versatile piece in more than one color. Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available Colors: 27