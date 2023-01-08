Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Cozy Clothes That Look Good On Everyone

It’s not very hard to find cozy clothes — especially these days, when comfort reigns supreme (as evidenced by the ever-popular athleisure trend and two-piece sets that continue to dominate Instagram). But it is hard to find cozy clothes that look elevated (or, in other words, cozy-chic). The tops, bottoms, and dresses on this list are the rare exceptions — pieces that feel as snuggly as your favorite bathrobe, but are actually stylish enough to wear out. And that’s exactly why Amazon is selling a ton of these cozy clothes that also happen to look good on everyone.

There are a few common characteristics that make something cozy: soft or fluffy fabrics (think brushed cotton or plush fleece), oversize fits, and a generally casual vibe. The clothes on this list check of all these boxes, but what makes them so eminently wearable is that they don’t look frumpy or sloppy, meaning you can take them from the couch to lunch with friends with a simple change of shoes — just swap your slippers for a pair of chunky boots.

Ready to get cozy? Then check out these fan-favorite pieces on Amazon that are soaring in popularity right now.

1 An Oversized Turtleneck Sweater That Looks Good With Anything You Pair It With Amazon LILLUSORY Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $44 See On Amazon Boasting over 4,000 stellar ratings on Amazon, this turtleneck sweater is a foolproof addition to anyone’s cold-weather wardrobe. The oversized silhouette (with two side slits for movement) looks great with jeans, leggings, or a mini skirt and tights, and the ribbed, slouchy turtleneck will keep you oh-so cozy. Not to mention it’s available in over 40 chic colors, including pretty much every neutral under the sun. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Versatile Waffle-Knit Lounge Set That’s Comfy Yet Polished Amazon Pink Queen Sweatsuit Set $52 See On Amazon This two-piece lounge set is just the thing when you want to stay cozy but still feel put-together. Comprising a waffle-knit henley top and wide-leg pants to match, they obviously look adorable when worn together, but they work great as separates, too — so the value for money here is also amazing. “I’ll be wearing this every day!! It fits perfectly. Not too big - it’s a perfect amount of oversized,” one Amazon shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 These Clever Fleece-Lined Jeans With A Cult Following Amazon heipeiwa Fleece Lined Jeans $43 See On Amazon These may look like sleek high-rise skinny jeans on the surface, but they’re actually lined in heat-trapping fleece to keep you warm in the coldest temperatures. Clever, right? Plus, they come in 45 colors and style variations with three different types of linings: microfleece, fleece, or sherpa. They’re developing a cult following on Amazon, having earned over 4,000 five-star ratings to date. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

4 This Comfy Crewneck Sweater With Elevated Details Amazon The Drop Alice Crewneck Sweater $40 See On Amazon A prime example of an elevated basic, this popular crewneck sweater has a relatively simple, oversized silhouette, but a slit in the back and drapey bell sleeves make it feel a bit more special than other ribbed knits in your collection. Opt for one of the sophisticated neutral colors on offer, like the pictured ‘Porpoise’ — the perfect cool-toned gray — or, for a sartorial dopamine boost, go for candy pink, lemon yellow, or Kelly green. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

5 This Stylish Sweater Dress You Can Wear In So Many Settings Amazon EXLURA Bodycon Sweater Dress $46 See On Amazon This sweater dress is the perfect mix of style and comfort. The bodycon silhouette, turtleneck, and balloon sleeves look amazing on everyone, and depending on how you accessorize it, it’ll work in any setting, from casual to upscale — and that soft, stretchy material will keep you supremely cozy, whether you’re grabbing cocktails or brunch. Unsurprisingly, it’s gaining a cult following on Amazon. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 The Soft, Drapey Lounge Pants Shoppers Are Buying In Multiples Amazon DIBAOLONG Yoga Joggers $26 See On Amazon How comfy do these lounge pants look? They’re made of a deliciously soft, drapey fabric, with a high, wide elastic waistband that doesn’t feel constrictive (and they have side pockets — always a plus). With 7,000 five-star Amazon ratings to date, shoppers can’t get enough of the comfy style; as one customer wrote, “Ordered two pairs, loved them so much, I went and ordered four more in black and grey.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

7 The Classic Cable-Knit Turtleneck That Everyone Should Own Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $32 See On Amazon Because there’s no such thing as owning too many cozy sweaters, here’s another one worth your consideration. A classic piece with thousands of rave Amazon reviews to back it up, this cable-knit turtleneck is made of soft cotton with just enough drape to half-tuck into your jeans, but it’s substantial enough to keep you warm in the coldest temperatures. Considering that it’ll never go out of style, you’ll want to pick up a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

8 A Cozy & Versatile Wrap In 5 Classic Plaid Prints Amazon VIMPUNEC Buffalo Plaid Fringe Blanket Scarf $27 See On Amazon Is there anything cozier than this plaid wrap? It’s so versatile, too — though it’s shaped and sized perfectly to wear as an open poncho, you could also wear it as an oversized scarf, or throw it over your lap and use it as a blanket in a chilly office. Take your pick from five classic plaid prints, all with tassel or fringed ends. Available sizes: One Size

9 A Pair Of Travel Pants That Keep You Comfy & Polished On The Road (& At Home) Amazon AJISAI 7/8 Travel Joggers $32 See On Amazon These joggers are designed specifically to keep you comfortable and polished while you travel, but you’ll end up wearing them constantly while you’re at home, too. Cut in a chic, ankle-skimming length, they’re made of a soft, stretchy, yet substantial material crafted to keep its shape and resist wrinkling even after long stretches of sitting, while a drawstring waist and side pockets amp up the comfort factor. “These pants are amazing!” one Amazon shopper gushed. “I now have two pairs. Kept me comfortable on my 24 hours of flying to India and back and were super versatile while there.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in petite)

10 This Best-Selling Turtleneck Sweater With A French-Chic Vibe Amazon KIRUNDO Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $42 See On Amazon Classic and cozy, this French stripe turtleneck sweater is accented with a row of metal buttons along the epaulets, so it’s nice enough to wear out to dinner — especially when paired with elevated extras, like heeled booties and a long wool coat. It’s earned best-seller status on Amazon, where thousands of reviewers rave about the quality and versatility — and report coming back to grab another color. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 This Long Cardigan Made Of The Softest Popcorn Knit Fabric Amazon MEROKEETY Fuzzy Popcorn Batwing Sleeve Cardigan $40 See On Amazon This long cardigan is rendered in the coziest, softest popcorn knit that’ll make you feel like you’re wearing a glorified blanket, and the slouchy, slightly oversized fit is perfect for layering — and it has pockets. No wonder it’s earned Amazon’s Choice status, plus thousands of rave reviews to recommend it. “I thought this would be soft and cozy, but I wasn't expecting it to be such good quality,” one shopper reported, continuing, “You could definitely wear it around the house or out and about. Very versatile. I'd bought this as a gift, but I'm considering buying another for myself!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Best-Selling Crewneck Sweatshirt You’ll Want To Wear Daily Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $19 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t get great use out of this best-selling crewneck sweatshirt? Even though it’s a must for lounge days, you’d be surprised how easy it is to dress up a bit, too — try it with a pair of faux-leather pants, combat boots, and a slicked-back bun for a chill-yet-trendy dinner look. Even better, it costs under $20 and comes in over 30 colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

13 A Pair Of Popular French Terry Joggers With Over 20,000 Stellar Ratings Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers $12 See On Amazon Complete your lounge look with this pair of French terry joggers, which have earned an impressive 20,000+ five-star ratings to date. Amazon reviewers particularly rave about the quality of the material, which is super soft, substantial, and maintains its integrity even after several runs through the washing machine. Pair them with the crewneck sweatshirt above for a coordinating moment. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

14 A Trendy Half-Zip Pullover That Looks & Feels So Expensive Amazon LASLULU Fleece Lined Pullover Sweatshirt $40 See On Amazon This trendy half-zip pullover is full of design details that make it look like it should cost double the price, like its cute cropped hem, thumbholes, funnel-neck hood, and surprisingly elegant curved seams. It’s lined in the softest fleece that’ll keep you warm without overheating, so it’s perfect for cold-weather workouts, but there’s no reason you can’t wear this athleisure-chic piece beyond the gym, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These Effortlessly Cool Cargo Pants That Are Just As Comfortable As Sweatpants Amazon Ohvera Paper Bag Waist Pants $32 See On Amazon These popular cargo pants exude effortless cool; and thanks to their fluid, stretchy material and drawstring waist, they happen to be next-level comfortable, and they’ll look amazing on pretty much everyone. They make a trendy alternative to either jeans or sweats on WFH days, but you can easily dress them up with some heels and a silk button-down for a night out. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

16 The Chunky Cable-Knit Turtleneck That Shoppers Dub “The Perfect Sweater” Amazon Dokotoo Chunky Knit Turtleneck Sweater $37 See On Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of this turtleneck sweater, awarding it thousands of rave reviews (with at least one customer declaring it “the perfect sweater”). Rendered in an extra-chunky cable-knit that feels like a treat on the coldest days, it has a slightly cropped, hip-length hem, so it still looks polished, not sloppy. It comes in dozens of colors, from cheery brights to wear-with-everything neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Best-Selling Cropped Puffer Vest That’s So On-Trend Amazon KEOMUD Lightweight Crop Puffer Vest $37 See On Amazon This best-selling cropped puffer vest defines streetwear-chic, so it’s just an added bonus that it’ll also keep you warm and cozy. You’ll end up wearing it in three out of four seasons, too — in transitional weather, it’ll look cute with a pair of bike shorts and an oversized tee. “This cropped vest is absolutely adorable,” one Amazon customer wrote. “I received so many compliments while wearing it! Fits true to size and is so comfortable but also cozy.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Stylish, Super-Soft Crewneck Sweater That’s Just So Cozy Amazon Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Crewneck Sweater $17 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe this stylish crewneck sweater costs well under $20 — and thousands of shoppers are catching on. As the name says, it’s made of a cozy knit that’s super-soft to the touch, so even though you’ll look perfectly put-together, you’ll feel like you’re still in your pajamas. There’s a gorgeous selection of colors to choose from, including the classic, marled charcoal pictured above. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

19 A Pair Of Must-Have Leggings Lined In Cozy Fleece Amazon SATINA High Waisted Fleece Lined Leggings $15 See On Amazon Anyone who lives in a cold climate will appreciate these versatile fleece-lined leggings, which can either be worn as-is, in place of your usual leggings, or under your jeans if you’re in need of a thermal layer. The fleece lining also ensures zero show-through, and the high-rise waistband offers the gentlest compression. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 This Highly Rated Plaid Shacket You’ll Wear All Year Long Amazon Uaneo Plaid Button Down Flannel Jacket $30 See On Amazon Up your layering game with this cozy plaid shacket, which can either be worn solo as a heavyweight shirt, or as a jacket when layered over a sweater (and perhaps under another jacket, when the temperature really plummets). Another number-one best-seller on Amazon, it’s earned the praises of close to 6,000 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Fan-Favorite Sweater Dress That’ll Keep You Warm On Nights Out Amazon BLENCOT Cable Knit Sweater Dress $39 See On Amazon With a body-skimming fit and unique buttoned collar, this cable-knit sweater dress offers style and comfort in equal measure. Thousands of Amazon reviewers confirm that the material is soft, not scratchy, and “WARM warm,” as one shopper wrote, so it can truly withstand the coldest winter temperatures. Pair it with some heat-trapping tights and chic knee-high boots for dinner or cocktails. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 A Pair Of Fan-Favorite Yoga Pants You’ll Wear On & Off The Mat Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris $27 See On Amazon Even though these are billed as yoga pants, they’re simple and polished enough to wear when you’re off the mat, too — and of course, they’ll keep you so comfortable, thanks to their smooth, soft fabric with four-way stretch, plus a non-constrictive high waistband. The cropped, slightly wide-leg cut is also right on-trend, and pairs well with slide sandals, sneakers, or boots, depending on the season. There’s a reason why they’re such a fan-favorite. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 This Essential Turtleneck Sweater At An Unbelievable Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater $28 See On Amazon No matter their personal style, everyone needs a simple, well-made turtleneck sweater in their wardrobe — and at under $30, this popular one is a serious steal. Made of a cotton blend, it’s warm yet breathable, and just the right weight to tuck smoothly into your jeans, or to layer over a tee (or even under another sweater) without adding bulk. We’d recommend stocking up on a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

24 This Cozy Fleece Zip-Up That Comes In Lots Of Fun Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Jacket $17 See On Amazon There’s nothing more cozy than a polar fleece jacket... and Amazon Essentials has put a stylish spin on the classic design by offering theirs in lots of cute, on-trend prints (plaid, tiger print, and camo are just a few of the patterns you can choose from). Or, if you prefer a classic look, pick up one of the many solid colors. These jackets are super versatile, since they layer well in the winter and can be worn solo in the spring or fall. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 The Best-Selling Joggers You Need In Your Closet Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $28 See On Amazon These joggers are soaring in popularity on Amazon because they’re comfy, functional, and look much more polished than most other joggers and sweats (that’s thanks to the trendy cargo-inspired design). Perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities, they’re water resistant, treated with UPF 50+ protection, and have plenty of pockets (including a couple with zippers to keep your belongings protected). Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 An All-Seasons Flannel Shirt Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Flannel Shirt $21 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this flannel shirt may be just as comfortable as any other flannel shirt in your closet, but its tailored fit makes it look much more polished (especially when tucked in, as seen on the model in the picture). Love a looser fit? Simply go up one or two sizes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 A Simple V-Neck Sweater That’s Cozy & Classic Amazon Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater $23 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic sweaters. This one is great because, besides being super affordable, it also looks quite polished, thanks to its tailored fit and V-neckline. Plus, the cotton and modal construction means it’s super soft and comfy. Choose from over 30 solid colors and stylish prints, from goes-with-everything navy and beige to French-inspired stripes. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

28 The Comfy, Best-Selling Yoga Pants With A Y2K-Chic Vibe Amazon SATINA High Waisted Wide Leg Pants $19 See On Amazon Flare-leg yoga pants have made a resurgence from the early aughts — you can thank Gen Z for that. And thankful we are, since these comfy pants look great with nearly anything, on anyone, and are comfy enough for lounging in, yet still easy to dress up. Stay snug at home by pairing them with your favorite baggy hoodie; then, throw on a cropped puffer jacket or a tee and some chunky boots for an effortlessly cool going-out look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Basic Waffle Knit Top That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic $24 See On Amazon With nearly 25,000 five-star ratings, this shirt has been one of Amazon’s most consistent best-sellers in the fashion category. Why, you might ask? Well, it’s super versatile, super comfy, and looks great on literally everyone. The waffle knit fabric will keep you warm in the winter, but this shirt would look so cute with some denim cutoffs in the summer, too. Take your pick among 28 colors, from neutrals to brights. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 The Fluffy Teddy Jacket That Comes In So Many Cute Colors & Styles Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Sherpa Oversized Jacket $32 See On Amazon Boasting over 15,000 five-star ratings, this cozy teddy coat is a fan favorite for a reason. It’s remarkably warm and snuggly, stylish and versatile, and comes in lots of different variations in terms of color and style, so whether you prefer a peacoat or a zip-up, you’ll be able to find the perfect jacket for your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

31 This Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon ANRABESS Turtleneck Dress $34 See On Amazon This sweater dress has already garnered thousands of five-star reviews and ratings on Amazon, with reviewers praising its chic look and comfy feel. Wear it with a belt to cinch the waist, or let it flow loose — either way, it’ll look so cute with all the boots in your closet. Plus, you can wear it in at least three seasons; with tights in the winter, with a cropped denim jacket in the fall, and on its own in spring. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 These Jogger Jeans That Are As Comfy As Sweats Amazon Sidefeel Pull-on Distressed Denim Joggers $41 See On Amazon Love the look of jeans but wish you could stay in sweats? You need to get your hands on these joggers jeans stat. They feature an elastic waist, relaxed fit, and careful distressing, as well as real pockets and a slightly cropped hem. Take your pick between light and dark denim washes, from faded blue to gray-ish black. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large; 4-18

33 A Grunge-Chic Flannel That’s Great For Layering Amazon Legendary Whitetails Trail Guide Fleece Button Down Shirt $40 See On Amazon Legendary Whitetails takes flannel shirts to the next level with this super-cozy fleece version. It’s a winter staple, especially if you live in a cold climate, and will look so cool (in a grunge-chic way) with some faux-leather leggings and chunky black boots. Size up for the coziest fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

34 This Cable Knit Sweater Dress That’s Surging In Popularity On Amazon Amazon ANRABESS Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Dress $48 See On Amazon This cable knit sweater dress is generating lots of buzz on Amazon — it’s a relatively new addition, yet it’s already been awarded over 1,500 five-star ratings (as well as hundreds of rave reviews). Picture how cute it would look with some knee-high boots, either with or without tights. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 This Popular Lounge Set That Reviewers Love Because It Looks So Polished Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Pullover Sweatsuit Set $40 See On Amazon This lounge set is a best-seller on Amazon because of how comfy, yet polished, it is. Boasting over 9,000 five-star ratings, it can be worn as pajamas or dressed up a bit with some chunky boots and a cool jacket for a day of travel. One Amazon reviewer commented, “Love Love Love this. Comfy and cozy like wearing sweats, except you look pretty darn good in it. I love the look of this and so happy I brought it. There will be many occasions to wear this as you can dress it up of down depending on where you wear this.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36 The Classic Puffer Jacket That Everyone Should Own Amazon Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket $40 See On Amazon Really, this is the perfect puffer jacket — it has a classic design that looks good with everything (and on everyone), it’s lightweight enough to pack in a carry-on or tote bag without being bulky, and it’ll keep you nice and warm when the temperature drops. It also makes for a great layering piece and can be worn from the fall through spring. Add in that ultra-reasonable price tag, and what reason do you have not to buy it? Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 The Coziest Sweats You’ll Ever Get Your Hands On Amazon Yeokou Sherpa Lined Joggers $36 See On Amazon Lined with soft, plush fleece, these are quite possibly the coziest sweatpants that ever did exist. Beyond the cozy fleece interior, other features include an elastic waist, tapered ankles, and roomy pockets. These make a great gift, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 A Long, Cozy Teddy Coat That Looks Like It Cost Hundreds Amazon Angashion Fuzzy Lapel Jacket $41 See On Amazon How is it possible that this teddy coat costs less than $50 on Amazon? Cozy, stylish, and sophisticated all at once, it makes the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, from sweatsuits to dresses. It comes in a nearly endless assortment of colors, too, from neutrals like beige to bright red and pastel pink. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

39 The Amazon-Viral Leggings With Over 60,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $15 See On Amazon With over 60,000 five-star ratings, these are possibly the most popular leggings on Amazon. And what’s not to love? Available in three different styles (capri-length, full-length with pockets, or full-length without pockets) and 25 colors, they’re just the right amount of stretchy, are made of a buttery-soft fabric, and, best of all, cost just $15. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers have labelled them “the best leggings ever.” Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

40 This Soft & Comfy Sweatshirt That’s Basic In A Good Way Amazon Just My Size Plus-Size EcoSmart Sweatshirt $13 See On Amazon Add to your collection of cozy sweatshirts with this soft fleece pullover. There’s nothing particularly groundbreaking about it (besides it under-$15 price), but that’s what makes it so versatile: Pair it with everything from leggings to jeans to denim shorts, add some earrings and cute sneakers, and you’ll instantly achieve a cozy-chic vibe. Available sizes: 1X-5X; 16-32

41 A Chic Plaid Blanket Scarf That Pulls Any Outfit Together Amazon American Trends Classic Plaid Scarf $12 See On Amazon When it comes to cozy-chic fashion, a blanket scarf (or really, several blanket scarves) is a must-have. Sold in dozens of colorful plaid prints, it’s the perfect accessory to finish off any outfit — and it looks great with everything. Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Available prints: 31

42 The Coziest Fleece Pullover In An On-Trend Camo Print Amazon MEROKEETY Sherpa Pullover Zipper Fleece $39 See On Amazon With its stylish camo print, this is a much trendier take on the classic fleece pullover. (That said, if you don’t love camo, but love how cozy this looks, note that it comes in lots of other fun prints and solid colors, including leopard, plaid, and neutral beige). It’s the perfect cozy-chic jacket to pair with skinny jeans and leggings for all your cold-weather outings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 This Cute Thermal Set That Keeps You So Cozy Under Any Clothes Amazon Thermajane Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear Set $30 See On Amazon When it comes to keeping cozy, everyone should have a set of thermal underwear to layer under their clothes for when the weather really gets cold. With over 25,000 five-star ratings, this is one of the most popular options on Amazon, and it comes in all sorts of neutral colors and fun prints (black, white, gray camo, and a Christmas-y red and white pattern). You could also wear this around the house as a cozy lounge set, or as PJs — just add some fuzzy socks to complete the look. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

44 This Athleisure-Chic Jacket That’s Becoming A Best-Seller On Amazon Amazon Lviefent Lightweight Track Jacket $24 See On Amazon This super-sleek jacket — which recently went viral on TikTok — will make you look so stylish when you head out to the gym or go for a run, but it’ll also keep you warm and comfy. Featuring a cropped fit and thumbholes at the wrist, it’s a great layering piece for non-workout related purposes, too (and yes, that includes getting coffee with your friends). “Found out about this on tiktok and I absolutely love it! I have convinced all my friends to purchase one also!” raved one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

