Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Chic, Flattering Clothes That Don't Cling To Your Body

As stunning as a bodycon fit can be, there are days when tight clothing simply is not the vibe. Thankfully, sartorial options abound. It just so happens that Amazon’s selling a ton of chic, flattering clothes that don’t cling to your body, and this list includes 40 incredible options for you to consider. From versatile slip dresses to sophisticated-yet-comfy wide-leg pants and breezy button-down shirts, all of the styles ahead are enthusiastically endorsed by Amazon reviewers, with fits, fabrics, and features guaranteed to look smart and stylish, without any restrictive tightness.

Scroll on to shop chic clothes that look amazing without clinging uncomfortably to your body — because there’s nothing wrong with needing a little extra personal space.

1 This Tiered Maxi Dress You’ll Wear Constantly Amazon The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress $42 See On Amazon Features like a tiered skirt, square neckline, and tank sleeves are sophisticated enough to render this maxi dress appropriate for a dinner out, but the flowy fit is comfortable enough for lounging. The Tencel fabric will gorgeously drape but won’t restrict, and it comes in colors ranging from seasonless neutrals to springy pastels. You’ll wear this dress constantly. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 18

2 These Wide-Leg Pants In A Comfy Linen Blend Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $36 See On Amazon Stylish and comfortable, these fan-favorite pants are made from a luxe linen and cotton blend that’ll keep you cool in warm weather. They’re designed with wide legs, side pockets, and a drawstring waistband for a look that’s as chic as something seen on Jackie O. Pair them with slides and a breezy button-down shirt. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13

3 An Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With An Adorable Ruffled Neckline Amazon ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Ruffle Dress $32 See On Amazon The stretchy, off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline of this mini dress is an eye-catching trick of tailoring, and the fitted waistline adds structure without hugging the body. A flowy mini skirt comfortably drapes, while the pull-on style ensures the dress is as easy to put on as it is to wear. Equally cute with sneakers or heels, this dress is sure to become a fast favorite. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

4 A Pair Of Comfy Yet Sophisticated Palazzo Pants Amazon Arolina High Waist Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon “Chic, stylish, and comfortable,” raved one Amazon shopper about this pair of wildly popular palazzo pants. Fitted through the waist and hips, the wide leg makes a dramatic statement while still remaining comfortable and loose. This will become your go-to pant on WFH days, but you can transition them into evening with a black bandeau top, stilettos, and blazer. Choose from dazzling array of 51 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 51

5 An Off-The-Shoulder Top With Fluttery Bell Sleeves Amazon USUASID Tie Knot Off The Shoulder Top $25 See On Amazon Chic clothing needn’t be restrictive, as this top proves. It features a comfortably loose fit along with fluttery bell sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. These details, along with the array of pretty prints and the tie in the front, draw the eye without the need of a tight fit. Pair with palazzo pants and heels and head out for cocktails. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

6 A Pleated Matching Set That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon NUFIWI 2-Piece Set $26 See On Amazon This matching set features wide-leg pull-on pants and a button-down top, both in a relaxed fit and a pleated fabric that looks so high fashion, without being overly clingy. The set also comes in a version with long sleeves and shorts, or short sleeves and pants, if you prefer. It’s the perfect casual-chic outfit for hosting at home, but you can dress it up with heels, a baguette bag, and a lace bra for a night out, too. This is the definition of effortless style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

7 This Loose Maxi Shirt Dress With Tailored Details Amazon Sopliagon Maxi Shirt Dress $31 See On Amazon Whether you wear it as a luxe swimsuit cover-up or with loafers to the office, this maxi shirt dress is the epitome of simple sophistication. The loose fit offers plenty of unrestricted movement, while the classic collar, button-down front, split hem, and pleated yoke ensure a polished look. “The material is lightweight but not flimsy. Plenty of room but not too big. And, the color is lovely,” one Amazon shopper shared. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

8 A Super-Popular T-Shirt In A Relaxed Fit Amazon MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $22 See On Amazon With a 4.3-star rating out of over 40,000 ratings in total, shoppers have officially declared this T-shirt an Amazon staple. It features structured details like a V-neckline, patch front pocket, and rolled sleeves, while the relaxed fit avoids any restrictive clinging. It costs well under $25, so go ahead and add a few of your favorite colors to your cart. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

9 A Cute Ruffled Mini Dress With Bloused Sleeves Amazon Dokotoo Square Neck Ruffle Dress $40 See On Amazon “So cute and comfortable!” raved one shopper about this ruffled mini dress. The square neckline is elasticized, so the bloused sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder, and the wide waistband wraps around to a deep V-back with an adjustable tie, adding shape to the flowy lines of the skirt. Dress it up with heels, or down with sneakers; you’ll keep this dress at the front of your closet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

10 This Flowy, Tiered Maxi Skirt In 30 Pretty Prints Amazon ZESICA A Line Maxi Skirt $35 See On Amazon It might have the loose, comfy feel of your favorite pair of pajama pants, but this highly rated maxi skirt is also effortlessly stylish, with a tiered silhouette and delicate print. The elasticized waist has a drawstring for a customized fit, and it comes in 30 gorgeous (and truly unique) prints. All this skirt requires is a pair of strappy sandals for a look that’s as elegant as it is comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

11 This Pair Of High-Waisted Trousers With Wide, Flowy Legs Amazon Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon These wide-leg trousers prove that tailored can be synonymous with comfortable. The pleated wide leg drapes elegantly, and the high waist adds structure — and the back of the waistband is elasticized for extra comfort points. Pair them with a loose-fitting button-down shirt and heels, and you’ll look breezily glamorous. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short)

Available colors: 35

12 A Cute & Comfy Terry Fleece Romper Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Romper $22 See On Amazon On days when you want to look cute without feeling penned in by your clothes, reach for this romper. Featuring tank sleeves and a V-neckline, it’s made of a soft terry fleece fabric with four-way stretch that moves with your body. A drawstring waist adds structure, making this polished enough to step out for brunch or errands. Plus, it’s also available in a few cute prints, like leopard and tie dye. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

13 These Super-Popular Pants With Adorable Bow Accents Amazon GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow Knot $35 See On Amazon Customers can’t stop buying these high-waisted pants, awarding them an impressive 4.4-star rating after over 25,000 total ratings to date. Thanks to a relaxed fit and a soft fabric blended with elastane, these best-selling pants offer plenty of movement. Meanwhile, the side pockets, self-tie waist, and tied legs to match are polished enough that you could easily wear them into the office or out for after-work drinks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

14 A Silky Slip Dress That’ll Quickly Become A Wardrobe Staple Amazon The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress $32 See On Amazon You’ll reach for this satin slip dress more than you might think. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neckline combine with an easy fit and split hemline, creating a silhouette that’s simple and versatile. While the fit is relaxed, the fabric has enough shimmer to be parlayed into dressier looks, and a touch of stretch helps it drape like a dream. You’ll wear this all year long, with strappy sandals in hot weather, and layered over turtlenecks and tall boots when it’s chilly. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

15 This Button-Down Shirt With Breezy Short Sleeves Amazon luvamia V-Neck Button Down Shirt $28 See On Amazon With flowy three-quarter sleeves and a deep V-neckline, this button-down shirt strikes a note of relaxed sophistication, and the tie front offers a special (but subtle) detail. It’ll elevate a simple pair of jeans, or, it would look chic worn over a slip dress on those days when all you need is a light layer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

16 A Swingy Surplice-Neck Dress In A Super-Soft Rayon Fabric Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $20 See On Amazon “Skims over the body without clinging,” one Amazon shopper shared of this highly rated dress. A surplice neckline and empire waist flow into a swingy, knee-length shirt, creating a silhouette that can be paired with virtually any shoe in your closet, from sneakers to booties to wedges. The rayon and elastane fabric is soft enough that you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas, though you’ll look totally put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 17

17 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants With The Comfiest Waistband Amazon TARSE Wide Leg Flowy Pants $25 See On Amazon This pair of pants features a wide, flowy fit, two side pockets, and a non-constricting, extra-wide waistband that will feel as comfy as your favorite pair of leggings, without the tight fit. Shoppers especially love the versatile silhouette; they can be worn for “yoga, lounging, out and about!” as one Amazon reviewer shared. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 17

18 A Flowy Maxi Dress That’ll Keep You Comfortable At Special Events Amazon Pinup Fashion Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon If you’ve got a party on the cal, reach for this maxi dress. It features a tiered, ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline, with a tie waist and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The result? A look that’s party-ready, but in a soft and flowing fit that drapes rather than clings so you’ll feel comfy at the function. Pop on a pair of heels and add some statement earrings to complete the look. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 15

19 A Cotton-Blend T-Shirt With An Elevated Silhouette Amazon Meladyan Padded Sleeveless Tee $23 See On Amazon Made from mostly cotton with a touch of spandex, this shoulder pad T-shirt takes the plain tee to a whole new level. The slightly exaggerated shoulders with a boxy silhouette will elevate any basic outfit, and since the hem is on the longer side, you can tuck it into your favorite bottoms or manipulate it into a crop top by tucking it under a bra or bandeau. There’s a lot this simple yet elegant T-shirt can do. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

20 This Linen-Blend Jumpsuit That’s Effortlessly Chic Amazon ANRABESS One Shoulder Pleated Wide Leg Jumpsuit $43 See On Amazon This one-shoulder jumpsuit has all the features of a fab yet relaxed outfit: The one-piece design is totally effortless, and the blend of soft rayon and breathable linen is perfect for warm weather days. And lastly, its construction is just so chic and comfy, thanks to its adjustable dainty one-shoulder straps, shirred back, and pleated wide-leg bottoms that are extra roomy. No wonder it has thousands of five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

21 This Flowy Mini Wrap Dress That Comes In A Ton Of Colors & Prints Amazon Floerns Print Wrap Dress $37 See On Amazon This adorable mini wrap dress is a worthy piece to add to your wardrobe. It’s so easy and comfortable to wear thanks to its flowy short sleeves, elasticated empire waistline, and floaty A-line hem. And since it comes in over 50 colors, prints, and patterns (and costs well under $40), you should totally put a few in your cart. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 55

22 A Pair Of Super Lightweight Cargo Joggers Amazon Libin Cargo Joggers $28 See On Amazon Whether you love hitting the trails or just hanging in polished loungewear, this pair of cargo joggers deserves a spot in your wardrobe. They’re made of a lightweight polyester and spandex blend that offers UV protection of UPF 50+. In addition, they feature a thick elastic waistband with a drawstring for a comfortable fit, and thanks to its water-resistant and quick-drying properties, these are the perfect pants for any outdoor activity. Plus, these pants are super functional with three zipper pockets — two on each side and one on the back — and two cargo pockets on each side of the leg to keep all your necessities on you. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

23 This Best-Selling Maxi Dress That’s A Timeless Closet Staple Amazon ZESICA Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress $47 See On Amazon This elegant maxi dress will stand the test of time. It’s made of 100% lightweight viscose and is such a classic piece to wear for almost any occasion, thanks to the pretty tie straps, stretchy shirred bodice, and long roomy skirt that has a subtle ruffle detailing toward the end of the hemline. With thousands of five-star ratings and tons of rave reviews about how “cute and comfortable” it is, you can count on getting a ton of good use out of this timeless dress. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

24 A Elegant V-Neck Top With Dramatic Balloon Sleeves Amazon Qearal V Neck Chiffon Blouse $27 See On Amazon This chic V-neck blouse is one of those effortless pieces you can always reach for to build a stylish outfit. The wide balloon sleeves can go well with almost any bottom, from a sleek pencil skirt to a cute pair of jeans. Plus, the lightweight woven fabric is so comfortable and airy that you can feel good in it all day long. This would look super chic with dress pants for the office, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

25 This Cute Loose Jumpsuit That Feels Like Cozy Pajamas Amazon Happy Sailed Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuit $28 See On Amazon For those days when you wish you could just wear your pajamas all day long, reach for this loose, wide-leg jumpsuit. It’s made from a soft and smooth fabric that has a good amount of stretch while maintaining its relaxed look. It’s also got a plunging scoop neckline with slight pleats down the middle, adjustable straps, and two side pockets — not to mention a cult following on Amazon, where one shopper shared, “Its one of the most comfortable articles of clothing I've ever owned. If I could wear one everyday all day I would.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 41

26 These Comfy Cotton Shorts You’ll Want To Spend All Your Days In Amazon Dokotoo Drawstring Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts $26 See On Amazon These fan-favorite drawstring shorts are a comfy lounge piece you’ll always want to wear. They’re made from 100% cotton, have an elasticated waistband with a drawstring so you can adjust how much or how little you want to cinch them, and have two roomy pockets on either side. They also have a loose and effortless silhouette, so you won’t feel restricted wearing them. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

27 A Printed Tiered Midi Dress With Puffy Sleeves Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Puff Sleeve Midi Dress $45 See On Amazon Go from afternoon brunch to a walk on the beach in this pretty tiered midi dress. Its soft material is an excellent fabric for those warm yet breezy days outside. While it’s an effortless piece to throw on, it offers a lot of defining elements, like puffy sleeves with ruffle hems, an A-line waist, and a roomy three-tiered skirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

28 A Chic Satin Camisole That’s Super Versatile Amazon Miqieer Satin Tank Top $20 See On Amazon Next to a T-shirt, this silky camisole is probably the most comfortable and versatile top you could own. Its relaxed fit effortlessly drapes over the body, so you won’t feel restricted as you move throughout your day. It also has adjustable straps to fit just how you like, and the cowl neckline makes it look a lot more special than your typical cami. With thousands of five-star Amazon ratings, it’s clear that shoppers are obsessed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

29 This Cozy Ribbed Sweater In A Perfectly Oversized Silhouette Amazon The Drop Alice Ribbed Pullover Sweater $40 See On Amazon Amazon’s in-house, influencer-approved brand, The Drop, has so many chic and comfortable options, including this popular ribbed crewneck sweater. It’s made of a soft rayon blend and has a semi-loose silhouette that effortlessly drapes over the body without overwhelming your frame. The sweater also has a slight slit at the back hem for added ventilation. It’ll look great with literally any bottom, but if you want an easy outfit, grab the matching shorts too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 11

30 A Cute Ruffled Romper With A Drawstring Waist Amazon Valphsio V Neck Romper $42 See On Amazon Look cute and feel comfy in this pretty ruffled romper, a stylish piece to wear out to brunch or date night that’s not restricting. It features a V-neckline, drawstring waist, batwing-style sleeves, and pretty ruffle hems. It also has a hidden zipper closure on the back, and it comes in over a dozen sophisticated colors, from brick red to sky blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

31 These Extra Wide-Leg Pants With A Thigh-High Slit Amazon Simplee Belted Flowy Wide Leg Pants $33 See On Amazon These chic wide-leg pants have all the feels of your favorite flowy maxi skirt, with the structure of a pair of high-waisted pants. They have a paperbag-style elastic waistband with a tie belt, and the dramatically wide legs are enhanced with a thigh-high slit on either side. And with a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon, you can trust these are worth trying out. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 19

32 A Cozy 2-Piece Lounge Set That’s Cute Enough To Wear Out, Too Amazon Pink Queen Button Knit Sweater and Pant Set (2 Pieces) $52 See On Amazon Go from lounging on your couch to running errands all in this super-soft, textured loungewear set. Comprising a long-sleeved henley top and a pair of pull-on bootleg-cut bottoms, this is such an easy outfit to reach for when you want to feel super comfortable while still looking put-together. You can also style up each piece separately to get even more mileage out of your order. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

33 This Long & Loose Tank Dress That Couldn’t Be Any Easier To Wear Amazon Prinbara Loose Long Dress with Pockets $36 See On Amazon For the days when you just want to throw something on and be done with it, reach for this cute maxi tank dress. It’s a nice and lightweight piece that drapes effortlessly over the body, and it feels super soft and worn in, too. It has a curved hem with two side splits, so you could tie the hem or leave it down for a breezier feel. And the best part is, it has pockets — always a major bonus. If you crave a bit more structure, take a cue from a few Amazon reviewers and cinch the waist with a belt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

34 A Lightweight, Open-Front Cardigan That’s Ideal For Year-Round Wear Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan $30 See On Amazon The soft cotton blended with lightweight modal makes this open-front cardigan such a comfy layering piece — it’ll provide enough warmth on chilly summer evenings, but it can also layer nicely underneath heavier coats without adding bulk. While the sleeves are slim, the rest of the sweater has a loose, flowy construction that falls right at the knees. Other key features include two roomy pockets and small side slits on either side. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

35 This Tiered Chiffon Dress That’s Absolutely Stunning Amazon ETCYY Off The Shoulder Ruffled Chiffon Dress $35 See On Amazon If you’ve got a birthday party or bridal shower soon, consider snagging this show-stopping off-the-shoulder dress. It’s lined (so it won’t be see-through) and made from a lightweight chiffon material that’ll feel nice and effortless. It’s got a cinched empire waist with a flowy, three-tiered A-line skirt, creating gorgeous flow and movement, and it comes in so many pretty colors, including lots of spring-perfect pastels. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 42

36 A Silky Satin Slip Skirt That’s Incredibly Comfy & Chic Amazon The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt $35 See On Amazon If the idea of wearing a skirt turns you off, this cool satin slip skirt just might change your mind. The satin material feels smooth against your skin, while the slip silhouette drapes effortlessly over your body. The wider waistband is also elasticated for a comfortable fit that won’t dig. As a result, it’s snug without being too clingy and uncomfortable. And since there are plenty of colors to choose from, you can grab them in an assortment of neutrals like black, brown, and beige, or go bold with bright hues, like the hot pink option shown above. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 24

37 A T-Shirt Maxi Dress You Can Style Plenty Of Ways Amazon GRECERELLE Split Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon This loose maxi dress is basically your favorite T-shirt, turned into a dress. It’s made from a super-soft rayon blend, and its V-neckline and back, as well as a curved hem with side slits, offer extra style points. The slits also allow you to tie a knot in the hem to shorten it a bit. Plus, it has pockets, making it a more useful option to reach for. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

38 A Pretty Off-The-Shoulder Top Made Of Breezy Chiffon Amazon Bluetime Off Shoulder Chiffon Blouse $27 See On Amazon Instead of a tight tube top, reach for this off-the-shoulder blouse. It’s made from a light and airy chiffon that hangs nicely over the body, and the off-the-shoulder silhouette offers a pretty hint of your collarbone and shoulders. Amazon reviewers confirm that the elastic along the neckline keeps the top in place, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

39 A Super-Comfy Maxi Dress Made From A Soft Rayon Fabric Amazon Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon If dresses are your go-to, add this surplice maxi dress to your cart. Made from an incredibly soft rayon blend, it has an elastic empire waist for some structure, while the relaxed, long skirt offers lots of freedom of movement. And with over 5,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon, it’s definitely worth trying. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19