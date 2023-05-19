Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Chic, Flattering Clothes That Don't Cling To Your Body

As stunning as a bodycon fit can be, there are days when tight clothing simply is not the vibe. Thankfully, sartorial options abound. It just so happens that Amazon’s selling a ton of chic, flattering clothes that don’t cling to your body, and this list includes 40 incredible options for you to consider. From versatile slip dresses to sophisticated-yet-comfy wide-leg pants and breezy button-down shirts, all of the styles ahead are enthusiastically endorsed by Amazon reviewers, with fits, fabrics, and features guaranteed to look smart and stylish, without any restrictive tightness.
Scroll on to shop chic clothes that look amazing without clinging uncomfortably to your body — because there’s nothing wrong with needing a little extra personal space.
1 This Tiered Maxi Dress You’ll Wear Constantly
Features like a tiered skirt, square neckline, and tank sleeves are sophisticated enough to render this
maxi dress appropriate for a dinner out, but the flowy fit is comfortable enough for lounging. The Tencel fabric will gorgeously drape but won’t restrict, and it comes in colors ranging from seasonless neutrals to springy pastels. You’ll wear this dress constantly. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 18 2 These Wide-Leg Pants In A Comfy Linen Blend
Stylish and comfortable, these fan-favorite
pants are made from a luxe linen and cotton blend that’ll keep you cool in warm weather. They’re designed with wide legs, side pockets, and a drawstring waistband for a look that’s as chic as something seen on Jackie O. Pair them with slides and a breezy button-down shirt. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 13 3 An Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With An Adorable Ruffled Neckline
The stretchy, off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline of this
mini dress is an eye-catching trick of tailoring, and the fitted waistline adds structure without hugging the body. A flowy mini skirt comfortably drapes, while the pull-on style ensures the dress is as easy to put on as it is to wear. Equally cute with sneakers or heels, this dress is sure to become a fast favorite. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Available colors: 4 4 A Pair Of Comfy Yet Sophisticated Palazzo Pants
“Chic, stylish, and comfortable,” raved one Amazon shopper about this pair of wildly popular
palazzo pants. Fitted through the waist and hips, the wide leg makes a dramatic statement while still remaining comfortable and loose. This will become your go-to pant on WFH days, but you can transition them into evening with a black bandeau top, stilettos, and blazer. Choose from dazzling array of 51 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 51 5 An Off-The-Shoulder Top With Fluttery Bell Sleeves
Chic clothing needn’t be restrictive, as this
top proves. It features a comfortably loose fit along with fluttery bell sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline. These details, along with the array of pretty prints and the tie in the front, draw the eye without the need of a tight fit. Pair with palazzo pants and heels and head out for cocktails. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 28 6 A Pleated Matching Set That You Can Dress Up Or Down
This
matching set features wide-leg pull-on pants and a button-down top, both in a relaxed fit and a pleated fabric that looks so high fashion, without being overly clingy. The set also comes in a version with long sleeves and shorts, or short sleeves and pants, if you prefer. It’s the perfect casual-chic outfit for hosting at home, but you can dress it up with heels, a baguette bag, and a lace bra for a night out, too. This is the definition of effortless style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 32 7 This Loose Maxi Shirt Dress With Tailored Details
Whether you wear it as a luxe swimsuit cover-up or with loafers to the office, this
maxi shirt dress is the epitome of simple sophistication. The loose fit offers plenty of unrestricted movement, while the classic collar, button-down front, split hem, and pleated yoke ensure a polished look. “The material is lightweight but not flimsy. Plenty of room but not too big. And, the color is lovely,” one Amazon shopper shared. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 8 A Super-Popular T-Shirt In A Relaxed Fit
With a 4.3-star rating out of over 40,000 ratings in total, shoppers have officially declared this
T-shirt an Amazon staple. It features structured details like a V-neckline, patch front pocket, and rolled sleeves, while the relaxed fit avoids any restrictive clinging. It costs well under $25, so go ahead and add a few of your favorite colors to your cart. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 39 9 A Cute Ruffled Mini Dress With Bloused Sleeves
“So cute and comfortable!” raved one shopper about this ruffled
mini dress. The square neckline is elasticized, so the bloused sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulder, and the wide waistband wraps around to a deep V-back with an adjustable tie, adding shape to the flowy lines of the skirt. Dress it up with heels, or down with sneakers; you’ll keep this dress at the front of your closet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 10 This Flowy, Tiered Maxi Skirt In 30 Pretty Prints
It might have the loose, comfy feel of your favorite pair of pajama pants, but this highly rated
maxi skirt is also effortlessly stylish, with a tiered silhouette and delicate print. The elasticized waist has a drawstring for a customized fit, and it comes in 30 gorgeous (and truly unique) prints. All this skirt requires is a pair of strappy sandals for a look that’s as elegant as it is comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 30 11 This Pair Of High-Waisted Trousers With Wide, Flowy Legs
These
wide-leg trousers prove that tailored can be synonymous with comfortable. The pleated wide leg drapes elegantly, and the high waist adds structure — and the back of the waistband is elasticized for extra comfort points. Pair them with a loose-fitting button-down shirt and heels, and you’ll look breezily glamorous. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short) Available colors: 35 12 A Cute & Comfy Terry Fleece Romper
On days when you want to look cute without feeling penned in by your clothes, reach for this
romper. Featuring tank sleeves and a V-neckline, it’s made of a soft terry fleece fabric with four-way stretch that moves with your body. A drawstring waist adds structure, making this polished enough to step out for brunch or errands. Plus, it’s also available in a few cute prints, like leopard and tie dye. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 18 13 These Super-Popular Pants With Adorable Bow Accents
Customers can’t stop buying these
high-waisted pants, awarding them an impressive 4.4-star rating after over 25,000 total ratings to date. Thanks to a relaxed fit and a soft fabric blended with elastane, these best-selling pants offer plenty of movement. Meanwhile, the side pockets, self-tie waist, and tied legs to match are polished enough that you could easily wear them into the office or out for after-work drinks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 43 14 A Silky Slip Dress That’ll Quickly Become A Wardrobe Staple
You’ll reach for this
satin slip dress more than you might think. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a V-neckline combine with an easy fit and split hemline, creating a silhouette that’s simple and versatile. While the fit is relaxed, the fabric has enough shimmer to be parlayed into dressier looks, and a touch of stretch helps it drape like a dream. You’ll wear this all year long, with strappy sandals in hot weather, and layered over turtlenecks and tall boots when it’s chilly. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 25 15 This Button-Down Shirt With Breezy Short Sleeves
With flowy three-quarter sleeves and a deep V-neckline, this
button-down shirt strikes a note of relaxed sophistication, and the tie front offers a special (but subtle) detail. It’ll elevate a simple pair of jeans, or, it would look chic worn over a slip dress on those days when all you need is a light layer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 36 16 A Swingy Surplice-Neck Dress In A Super-Soft Rayon Fabric
“Skims over the body without clinging,” one Amazon shopper shared of this highly rated
dress. A surplice neckline and empire waist flow into a swingy, knee-length shirt, creating a silhouette that can be paired with virtually any shoe in your closet, from sneakers to booties to wedges. The rayon and elastane fabric is soft enough that you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas, though you’ll look totally put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 17 17 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants With The Comfiest Waistband
This pair of
pants features a wide, flowy fit, two side pockets, and a non-constricting, extra-wide waistband that will feel as comfy as your favorite pair of leggings, without the tight fit. Shoppers especially love the versatile silhouette; they can be worn for “yoga, lounging, out and about!” as one Amazon reviewer shared. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 17 18 A Flowy Maxi Dress That’ll Keep You Comfortable At Special Events
If you’ve got a party on the cal, reach for this
maxi dress. It features a tiered, ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline, with a tie waist and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The result? A look that’s party-ready, but in a soft and flowing fit that drapes rather than clings so you’ll feel comfy at the function. Pop on a pair of heels and add some statement earrings to complete the look. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus Available colors: 15 19 A Cotton-Blend T-Shirt With An Elevated Silhouette
Made from mostly cotton with a touch of spandex, this
shoulder pad T-shirt takes the plain tee to a whole new level. The slightly exaggerated shoulders with a boxy silhouette will elevate any basic outfit, and since the hem is on the longer side, you can tuck it into your favorite bottoms or manipulate it into a crop top by tucking it under a bra or bandeau. There’s a lot this simple yet elegant T-shirt can do. s Available izes: Small — Large c Available olors: 13 20 This Linen-Blend Jumpsuit That’s Effortlessly Chic
This
one-shoulder jumpsuit has all the features of a fab yet relaxed outfit: The one-piece design is totally effortless, and the blend of soft rayon and breathable linen is perfect for warm weather days. And lastly, its construction is just so chic and comfy, thanks to its adjustable dainty one-shoulder straps, shirred back, and pleated wide-leg bottoms that are extra roomy. No wonder it has thousands of five-star ratings. s Available izes: Small — X-Large c Available olors: 21 21 This Flowy Mini Wrap Dress That Comes In A Ton Of Colors & Prints
This adorable
mini wrap dress is a worthy piece to add to your wardrobe. It’s so easy and comfortable to wear thanks to its flowy short sleeves, elasticated empire waistline, and floaty A-line hem. And since it comes in over 50 colors, prints, and patterns (and costs well under $40), you should totally put a few in your cart. s Available izes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus c Available olors: 55 22 A Pair Of Super Lightweight Cargo Joggers
Whether you love hitting the trails or just hanging in polished loungewear, this pair of
cargo joggers deserves a spot in your wardrobe. They’re made of a lightweight polyester and spandex blend that offers UV protection of UPF 50+. In addition, they feature a thick elastic waistband with a drawstring for a comfortable fit, and thanks to its water-resistant and quick-drying properties, these are the perfect pants for any outdoor activity. Plus, these pants are super functional with three zipper pockets — two on each side and one on the back — and two cargo pockets on each side of the leg to keep all your necessities on you. s Available izes: X-Small — 3X-Large c Available olors: 14 23 This Best-Selling Maxi Dress That’s A Timeless Closet Staple
This elegant
maxi dress will stand the test of time. It’s made of 100% lightweight viscose and is such a classic piece to wear for almost any occasion, thanks to the pretty tie straps, stretchy shirred bodice, and long roomy skirt that has a subtle ruffle detailing toward the end of the hemline. With thousands of five-star ratings and tons of rave reviews about how “cute and comfortable” it is, you can count on getting a ton of good use out of this timeless dress. s Available izes: X-Small — XX-Large c Available 8 olors: 2 24 A Elegant V-Neck Top With Dramatic Balloon Sleeves
This chic
V-neck blouse is one of those effortless pieces you can always reach for to build a stylish outfit. The wide balloon sleeves can go well with almost any bottom, from a sleek pencil skirt to a cute pair of jeans. Plus, the lightweight woven fabric is so comfortable and airy that you can feel good in it all day long. This would look super chic with dress pants for the office, too. s Available izes: Small — XX-Large c Available olors: 33 25 This Cute Loose Jumpsuit That Feels Like Cozy Pajamas
For those days when you wish you could just wear your pajamas all day long, reach for this loose,
wide-leg jumpsuit. It’s made from a soft and smooth fabric that has a good amount of stretch while maintaining its relaxed look. It’s also got a plunging scoop neckline with slight pleats down the middle, adjustable straps, and two side pockets — not to mention a cult following on Amazon, where one shopper shared, “Its one of the most comfortable articles of clothing I've ever owned. If I could wear one everyday all day I would.” s Available izes: Small — 4X-Large c Available olors: 41 26 These Comfy Cotton Shorts You’ll Want To Spend All Your Days In
These fan-favorite
drawstring shorts are a comfy lounge piece you’ll always want to wear. They’re made from 100% cotton, have an elasticated waistband with a drawstring so you can adjust how much or how little you want to cinch them, and have two roomy pockets on either side. They also have a loose and effortless silhouette, so you won’t feel restricted wearing them. s Available izes: Small — 3X-Large c Available olors: 41 27 A Printed Tiered Midi Dress With Puffy Sleeves
Go from afternoon brunch to a walk on the beach in this pretty
tiered midi dress. Its soft material is an excellent fabric for those warm yet breezy days outside. While it’s an effortless piece to throw on, it offers a lot of defining elements, like puffy sleeves with ruffle hems, an A-line waist, and a roomy three-tiered skirt. s Available izes: Small — X-Large c Available olors: 20 28 A Chic Satin Camisole That’s Super Versatile
Next to a T-shirt, this
silky camisole is probably the most comfortable and versatile top you could own. Its relaxed fit effortlessly drapes over the body, so you won’t feel restricted as you move throughout your day. It also has adjustable straps to fit just how you like, and the cowl neckline makes it look a lot more special than your typical cami. With thousands of five-star Amazon ratings, it’s clear that shoppers are obsessed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large c Available olors: 39 29 This Cozy Ribbed Sweater In A Perfectly Oversized Silhouette
Amazon’s in-house, influencer-approved brand, The Drop, has so many chic and comfortable options, including this popular
ribbed crewneck sweater. It’s made of a soft rayon blend and has a semi-loose silhouette that effortlessly drapes over the body without overwhelming your frame. The sweater also has a slight slit at the back hem for added ventilation. It’ll look great with literally any bottom, but if you want an easy outfit, grab the matching shorts too. s Available izes: XX-Small — 5X c Available olors: 11 30 A Cute Ruffled Romper With A Drawstring Waist
Look cute and feel comfy in this pretty
ruffled romper, a stylish piece to wear out to brunch or date night that’s not restricting. It features a V-neckline, drawstring waist, batwing-style sleeves, and pretty ruffle hems. It also has a hidden zipper closure on the back, and it comes in over a dozen sophisticated colors, from brick red to sky blue. s Available izes: Small — XX-Large c Available olors: 16 31 These Extra Wide-Leg Pants With A Thigh-High Slit
These chic
wide-leg pants have all the feels of your favorite flowy maxi skirt, with the structure of a pair of high-waisted pants. They have a paperbag-style elastic waistband with a tie belt, and the dramatically wide legs are enhanced with a thigh-high slit on either side. And with a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon, you can trust these are worth trying out. s Available izes: Small — 4X-Large c Available 9 olors: 1 32 A Cozy 2-Piece Lounge Set That’s Cute Enough To Wear Out, Too
Go from lounging on your couch to running errands all in this super-soft, textured
loungewear set. Comprising a long-sleeved henley top and a pair of pull-on bootleg-cut bottoms, this is such an easy outfit to reach for when you want to feel super comfortable while still looking put-together. You can also style up each piece separately to get even more mileage out of your order. s Available izes: Small — X-Large c Available olors: 27 33 This Long & Loose Tank Dress That Couldn’t Be Any Easier To Wear
For the days when you just want to throw something on and be done with it, reach for this cute
maxi tank dress. It’s a nice and lightweight piece that drapes effortlessly over the body, and it feels super soft and worn in, too. It has a curved hem with two side splits, so you could tie the hem or leave it down for a breezier feel. And the best part is, it has pockets — always a major bonus. If you crave a bit more structure, take a cue from a few Amazon reviewers and cinch the waist with a belt. s Available izes: Small — XX-Large c Available olors: 38 34 A Lightweight, Open-Front Cardigan That’s Ideal For Year-Round Wear
The soft cotton blended with lightweight modal makes this
open-front cardigan such a comfy layering piece — it’ll provide enough warmth on chilly summer evenings, but it can also layer nicely underneath heavier coats without adding bulk. While the sleeves are slim, the rest of the sweater has a loose, flowy construction that falls right at the knees. Other key features include two roomy pockets and small side slits on either side. s Available izes: X-Small — 6X c Available 19 olors: 35 This Tiered Chiffon Dress That’s Absolutely Stunning
If you’ve got a birthday party or bridal shower soon, consider snagging this show-stopping
off-the-shoulder dress. It’s lined (so it won’t be see-through) and made from a lightweight chiffon material that’ll feel nice and effortless. It’s got a cinched empire waist with a flowy, three-tiered A-line skirt, creating gorgeous flow and movement, and it comes in so many pretty colors, including lots of spring-perfect pastels. s Available izes: X-Small — X-Large c Available 2 olors: 4 36 A Silky Satin Slip Skirt That’s Incredibly Comfy & Chic
If the idea of wearing a skirt turns you off, this cool
satin slip skirt just might change your mind. The satin material feels smooth against your skin, while the slip silhouette drapes effortlessly over your body. The wider waistband is also elasticated for a comfortable fit that won’t dig. As a result, it’s snug without being too clingy and uncomfortable. And since there are plenty of colors to choose from, you can grab them in an assortment of neutrals like black, brown, and beige, or go bold with bright hues, like the hot pink option shown above. s Available X-Small — 5X izes: c Available 24 olors: 37 A T-Shirt Maxi Dress You Can Style Plenty Of Ways
This loose
maxi dress is basically your favorite T-shirt, turned into a dress. It’s made from a super-soft rayon blend, and its V-neckline and back, as well as a curved hem with side slits, offer extra style points. The slits also allow you to tie a knot in the hem to shorten it a bit. Plus, it has pockets, making it a more useful option to reach for. s Available izes: X-Small — XX-Large c Available olors: 45 38 A Pretty Off-The-Shoulder Top Made Of Breezy Chiffon
Instead of a tight tube top, reach for this
off-the-shoulder blouse. It’s made from a light and airy chiffon that hangs nicely over the body, and the off-the-shoulder silhouette offers a pretty hint of your collarbone and shoulders. Amazon reviewers confirm that the elastic along the neckline keeps the top in place, too. s Available izes: Small — XX-Large c Available olors: 23 39 A Super-Comfy Maxi Dress Made From A Soft Rayon Fabric
If dresses are your go-to, add this
surplice maxi dress to your cart. Made from an incredibly soft rayon blend, it has an elastic empire waist for some structure, while the relaxed, long skirt offers lots of freedom of movement. And with over 5,000 five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon, it’s definitely worth trying. s Available izes: X-Small — 6X c Available olors: 19 40 A Lightweight Button-Down Shirt With A Cool, Lived-In Feel
You can never have too many
button-down shirts in your closet — after all, they’re the pinnacle of effortless style. This one is made from a textured fabric that’s intended to mimic the rumpled look and feel of brushed linen, making it a light and airy piece to reach for during the warmer months (or to layer under sweaters when it’s colder out). It’s great to wear alone but looks even better as a layering piece over a cute tank or tee. s Available izes: Small — XX-Large c Available olors: 39
