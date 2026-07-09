When I asked Roberto Coin, founder of his namesake jewelry maison, who the quintessential Roberto Coin woman was, he replied, “The woman is you.” Succinct yet all-encompassing departing words to round out a quick trip to Venice, courtesy of the brand, full of one-of-a-kind high jewelry pieces and an exuberant celebration of 30 years of that exact woman who, as Coin says, “does not need a husband to buy her jewelry.” In these 30 years both the brand and the customer have become a reflection of each other by possessing a fervent respect for history and simultaneously embracing the future. Between the many boat trips (I could get used to this method of transportation) and simmering Italian heat, it was a glamorous couple of days to remember.

The Main Event: Meraviglia

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The trip’s main event was the maison’s 30th-anniversary celebration as well as the presentation of the high jewelry collection, Meraviglia (the italian word for “wonder”). Coin states via press release, “For me, wonder is never something static. Wonder lives in change, in the ability to look beyond what we have already created.” Such sentiment is reflected in one of the key highlights of Meraviglia, the reimagined high jewelry version of the Cobra collection, which was originally designed in the ’90s. Its newest iteration includes diamonds, rubellites, tourmaline, emeralds, and sapphires and represents Coin’s ability to mix heritage and innovation.

Since Coin’s hometown is Venice, the maison chose to present the high jewelry collection at the historical church at the San Clemente Palace. With its sea of precious diamonds and rare jewels flooding the echoing halls of the church founded in 1131, the presentation was an apt metaphor for a brand and city steeped in tradition yet open to the new world. The San Clemente Palace, currently a five-star luxury property on a private island, carries its own storied history. Once used as a military post and hospital, the evening cocktail party held in its garden made it easy to feel the spirit of its old-world heritage mixed with a modern celebration.

And while the rare and exquisite nature of the one-of-a-kind pieces like the Cobra collection is the epitome of beauty, it’s Coin’s talent for diversifying within the brand that has kept the maison so successful over the past 30 years. In fact, he works hard to design different pieces for different markets all over the world. Having begun his career in the hospitality business as a hotelier, he quickly honed his craft at understanding the customer. In the jewelry industry, he has become a master at designing for every woman and making every woman feel unique.

The festivities surrounding Meraviglia and the brand’s anniversary concluded with an opulent sea-inspired gala at the Hotel Excelsior on the Lido island that included an array of marine life motifs and decor. From mermaids ensconced in oversize shells and gold-flecked dessert served on dramatic tables drenched in pearls to cascading flowers, towering candelabras, and a grand finale of fireworks on the beach, the party was 100% Venetian.

The Venice Checklist

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While I became quite accustomed to boat life, I fell in love with Lido life. Most famous for hosting the Venice Film Festival, this narrow island, only seven miles long, is also home to the Hotel Excelsior, where guests of Roberto Coin stayed for the week. Since 1908, the lavish yet inviting hotel has been a symbol of Hollywood glamour and simple Italian luxury. Because of the annual film festival, the hotel has seen an array of A-list movie stars and royalty walk through its doors, from Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn to Princess Diana and Cate Blanchett. The rooms are awash in floor-to-ceiling sugary pastels, and glass sconces in deep-sea blue are elegantly spaced about on the walls. And while my suite was fit for a movie star, it was the quiet seaside breakfasts that had me clutching on to la dolce vita for as long as I could.

And it wouldn’t be a trip to Venice without visiting its historic Murano glass factory, Nason Moretti. For more than a century, the atelier has produced museum-worthy glassworks that are works of art and pragmatically chic. Much like the Roberto Coin brand, Nason Moretti values its Italian heritage and continues to be led by the Nason family. And for a company whose influence on design is vast, the actual glassblowing production seems simple, with its small assembly of artisans miraculously producing, from blobs of molten glass, the bottles, vases, and other tabletop treasures fit for the most elegant dinner parties.

And almost as fast as those speedboat taxis on the Adriatic, my trip came to a close. In all, my jaunt to Venice proved to be the perfect Italian fashion experience: diamonds, jewels, a lavish party, history, tradition, and a step forward toward the future.