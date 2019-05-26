41 Things Under $35 On Amazon That You'll Wear Forever

As much as I love to shop for special occasions and the change of seasons, there's really nothing better than finding clothing and accessories that can weather it all. While you can absolutely search high and low at your favorite boutiques to find such items, why not stay cuddled up on your couch and shop online instead? There, you'll not only be able to find chic basics and timeless pieces you'd never expect to find on Amazon, but you can add them to your closet in as little as 4 hours without so much as leaving your house Sounds pretty great, right?

To make sure you're getting the most out of shopping for fashion on Amazon, there are a few important things to keep in mind. Mainly, reviews and ratings. The more four- and five-star reviews, the more likely you'll be pleased when you open your package. Also, be sure to check out uploaded images from fellow shoppers so you can see how the piece looks IRL. But, if you don't have time to scour through dozens of pages, don't worry. Below, you'll find 41 purses, pants, shirts, shoes (and more) that you'll want to wear forever. Best of all, you can add each item to your wardrobe for $35 or less.

1 A Pair Of The Most Versatile Shoes You Could Own Amazon Ollio Women's Faux Suede Ballet Flat $26.99 See On Amazon If you're in search of shoes that go with anything, add a pair of these faux suede lightly pointed ballet flats to your collection. Where the rubber sole helps prevent slips and falls, the angular cut creates a foot-framing effect. Choose from six colors and prints, ranging from black and beige to red and leopard. Available sizes: 6-10

2 This Chic Breezy Dress That Comes In 33 Colors & Prints Amazon Angashion Women's Bohemian Midi Dress With Pockets $21.99 See On Amazon You can look casual and cute at the same time with this button-up midi dress. The fit and flare silhouette comes in 33 colors and prints, most of which feature two large pockets — a major plus. And though it might look summery and breezy, you can easily throw a denim jacket over it to take you into fall. Available sizes: S-XXL

3 A Spacious Tote That Doubles As A Crossbody Bag Amazon BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote $34 See On Amazon Upgrade your everyday tote with this carryall from Baggu. Designed with two handles and an adjustable 40-inch strap, you can carry this tote as a hand-held or crossbody bag. The top snap closure conceals a deep body that fits a laptop, books, and all your essentials, while a side zip pocket holds your keys, phone, and lip balm. The best part is, it comes in a ton of different colors and prints, including denim, chestnut, and a cool checked grid. Whichever you choose, just remember that it's made with 100 percent cotton, so while it's fine to toss in the wash, it may be best laid flat to dry.

4 These Midi Rings That Come In All Your Favorite Metals Amazon ALEXTINA Women's Stainless Steel Midi Stacking Rings (6-Pack) $11.99 See On Amazon Get a stack of six thin midi rings that include gold, rose gold, silver, and matte black finishes, all of which are made of plated stainless steel. Perfect for layering on top of each other or wearing on their own, these rings will add a stylish pop to any old outfit. Available sizes: 4-9

5 An Expensive Looking Wallet That Holds All The Essentials Amazon UTO Small PU Leather Wallet for Women $12.99 See On Amazon The trick to finding a wallet you'll want to use forever is choosing one that's both organized and cute. Which leads you here, to this PU leather tri-fold women's wallet. Available in 33 shades ranging from neutrals to pastels, you'll be glad to add this snap closure wallet to your accessories collection. It features six card slots, a clear I.D. holder, one zip pocket, and a bill holder. In other words, there's a place for all your financial essentials.

6 This Two-Pack Of Basic Tanks For Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank Top (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with quality-made tank tops. Whether you wear them under your blouses and jackets, or on their own, it's always useful to have a few on hand. These cotton and modal tank tops are lightweight and comfortable, and they come in a variety of colors and patterns — in a two-pack, to boot. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7 These Cozy Wool Socks That You'll Want To Wear All Year Long Amazon Ebmore Womens Wool Socks (5 Pack) $27.99 $13.99 See On Amazon As soon as you slip your feet into a pair of these thick wool socks you'll never want to take them off. Made with wool, cotton, polyester, and spandex, these socks are soft, stretchy, and breathable. They come in black, grey, and multicolored packs, giving you the option to add a little variety to your sock drawer.

8 The Perfect Blouse For Taking You From Day To Night Amazon Shawhuwa Ruffle Sleeve Blouse $23 See On Amazon Just because you love loose-fitting shirts doesn't mean you have to forgo a feminine flair. This ruffle sleeve shirt combines the best of both worlds with this lightweight cap-sleeved button-up. It has a tie-front, fabric-covered buttons, and comes in 19 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small-XX-Large

9 This Faux Leather Belt To Elevate Any Plain Outfit Amazon Earnda Women's Leather Belt $14.99 See On Amazon If you love a cute tucked-in shirt, be sure to accessorize it with one of these faux leather belts. The minimalist design comes in seven colors, all of which feature a vintage-inspired double-O buckle. Whether you pair it with jeans, shorts, or slip dresses, you're sure to get a ton of use out of this closet staple. Available sizes: XS-L

10 These Leather Sneakers That Can Be Worn From The Ball Park To The Board Room Amazon Adokoo Fashion Sneakers $24 See On Amazon These PU leather sneakers combine quality and comfort for shoes you'll wind up wearing everyday. The soft, padded soles features an anti-slip outsole that ensures you won't only look stylish, but you'll be safe on wet surfaces, too. Wear them with anything, anytime for a modern casual look. If you're not ready to go the all-white route, they also come in metallic finishes. Available sizes: 5-11

11 These Lightweight Sports Bras That Are Super Supportive Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Light-Support Seamless Sports Bras (2 Pack) $21 See On Amazon Support your chest in style with these sets of comfy seamless sports bras. Available in 13 different color combinations, you can choose from shades like nude and navy to fuscia and burgundy. Whichever colors you choose, you can look forward to a stretchy fit made of spandex, polyester, and elastane. Each features a scoop neck, racerback design that supports your bust without squeezing too tight. Best of all, the lightweight, absorptive material ensures your boobs won't feel too sweaty during or after your workout. Available sizes: X-Small-XX-Large

12 This Chambray Dress That's Both Stylish & Comfortable Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Dress $34 See On Amazon Make room in your closet for this comfy chambray dress. The collared V-neck design features buttoned cuffs and a tie waist, while the mid-thigh hem has a slight scoop that inches up on the sides. It's available in light blue and black washes, both of which are made with 100 percent tencel lyocell, a durable and machine-washable fabric that keeps you cool all day long. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13 These Strappy Sandals With The Perfect Size Heel Amazon Premier Standard Women's Strappy Chunky Block High Heel $30 See On Amazon Forget about stilettos — it's all about the block heel. And what better way to get in on the comfortable trend than with this pair of block heels that come in 17 stylish colors and patterns? Whether you want to rock leopard print, mustard yellow, or electric blue, there's a shade for you. Each pair is made with vegan leather and has an ideally-sized 3-inch heel, and looks great with just about everything. Available sizes: 5.5-10

14 This Wrap Dress To Take You From The Office To Date Night Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Plus Size Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $34 See On Amazon No energy to mix and match garments? Streamline your #OOTD with this elegant wrap dress. Made with polyester and spandex, the lightweight dress is both flexible and form-fitting. Featuring cap sleeves and a draped silhouette that ties at the side, this is the perfect piece to take you everywhere from the office to dinner and everywhere in between. It comes in 12 colors and patterns, so if you fall head over heels for the fit, you might as well stock up. Available sizes: 1X-5X

15 These Ankle-Length Pants For Both Work & Play Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Ankle Pant $24 See On Amazon One basic garment you can never have enough of? Perfect-fitting pants. These skinny ankle pants, which come in short, regular, and long variations, are made with cotton and elastane for a stretchy fit that looks tailored but never feels restrictive. They come in 12 fun patterns and colors, including navy with white polkadots and black windowpane. Available sizes: 0-20

16 A Crossbody Bag That Doubles As A Clutch Amazon Amelie Galanti PU Leather Crossbody Bag $29.99 See On Amazon A well-organized purse can be tricky to find — but this one checks all the boxes. The body of the bag features two main compartments separated by a large open pocket with a zipper closure. Within one of the main compartments, you'll find two open I.D. pockets, and in the other, a zip-up side pocket. But that's not all: the minimalistic exterior has another pocket on the back of the bag — and, if you get tired of carrying it as a crossbody, you can unhook the strap and use it as a clutch.

17 A Comfy T-Shirt That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow Amazon Escalier Women's Basic Cotton Short Sleeve Crew-Neck T-Shirt $9.99 See On Amazon Cotton and spandex collide for what's sure to be one of your favorite tees. This semi-stretchy T-shirt is relaxed but still fitted, and it's available in 10 classic colors so that you can match it with any pants, skirts, or shorts in your wardrobe. Available sizes: XS-4XL

18 The Perfect Pair Of Travel Pants Amazon Blis Women's Cotton Jogger Pajama Pants $23 See On Amazon Switch out your old, weathered sweats for a fresh pair of these cotton French terry joggers. These stretchy, breathable pants feature pockets and a drawcord waistband to keep everything in place, and though they're super comfy, they're also fitted enough to make them appropriate to wear on the plane. The mid-waist fit is available in five different colors, including white, grey, and black. Available sizes: S-XL

19 This Stylish Take On The Professional Blazer Amazon Awesome21 Women's Stretch Gathered Sleeve Open Blazer Jacket $29.99 See On Amazon With a loose fit, gathered 3/4-inch sleeves, and a breezy open front design, this stylish blazer can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Made with a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, the lightweight blazer comfortably layers over your favorite tanks, tees, and blouses. Just keep in mind that it's hand-wash only. If that doesn't deter you, get excited because it's available in 38 different colors. Available sizes: S-XXXL

20 These Cat Eye Sunglasses That Are As Stylish As They Are Protective Amazon Bevi Women's Polarized Cat Eye Sunglasses $13.98 See On Amazon No matter what season it is, you can't go wrong with a stylish pair of cat eye sunglasses. These metal composite frames come with polarized mirror lenses for a fashion-forward look that also keeps your eyes protected. The glasses are available in five different colors, all of which feature gold hardware and 100 percent UV400 protection.

21 This Denim Jacket That's Stretchy, Not Stiff Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $29.99 See On Amazon Slip into this stretchy jean jacket for a classic denim look without the stiff feel. It's made with cotton, spandex, polyester, and rayon, which makes for a form-fitting silhouette that never feels restrictive. Available in a variety of colors (including black, indigo, red, white, distressed, and light blue), this machine-washable jacket is a must-have for anyone looking for a fuss-free denim staple. Available sizes: S-XL

22 This Wrap Dress That Looks Stunning On All Silhouettes Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Sleeveless Crew Neck Pleated Wrap Dress $35 See On Amazon When it comes to getting out the door as quickly as possible, you can never go wrong with a wrap dress. This stretchy style is made with polyester and elastane for a lightweight fit that hugs you in all the right places. It's available in six colors and prints, giving you plenty of options to choose from. Available sizes: 0-16

23 A Pair Of Stretchy Leggings With A Cool Colorblock Design Amazon Core 10 Women's Bold Colorblock High Waist Yoga Leggigns $39 See On Amazon Stand out the next time you walk into your favorite exercise class by slipping into a pair of these bold colorblock leggings. Made with polyester and elastane, the stretchy fit hugs every curve but still feels super comfortable. Choose from black, mauve, navy, and teal color combinations for a statement athleisure look that fits your personality. Available sizes: XS-3X

24 These Dress Pants That Feel Like Pajamas Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Slim Leg Stretch Pant: Comfort Fit $35 See On Amazon While you may not want to wear sweats to work, there's no debating the importance of being comfortable during your nine-to-five. Luckily, with these slim leg stretch pants, you can feel just as cozy as you'd be on your couch at home. The viscose, nylon, and elastane material makes for a pair of trousers that feel like your favorite sweats. Since you're bound to swoon over the style, be sure to check out the other three colors while you're at it. Available sizes: 0-16

25 A Versatile Blouse That You Can Wear From Summer To Winter Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Sheer Utility Blouse $25 See On Amazon This button-up utility blouse comes in 11 patterns and solids, ranging from animal print to blush pink. The machine-washable shirt is made with polyester, which makes for a breathable fit that can be worn all year-long. It features two pockets and hemmed cuffs, as well as a pleated back that creates a slightly more tailored appeal. Wear it with slacks, jeans, or your favorite denim shorts for an outfit that's both cozy and chic. Available sizes: 0-16

26 These Comfortable Stretch Pants That Come In 9 Colors Amazon Rekucci Curvy Woman Straight Leg Plus Size Pant $39.99 See On Amazon These versatile pants offer an elevated take on basic denim. The five-pocket fit features three front and two back pockets, giving you a place to store your phone, wallet, and keys. The rayon, nylon, and spandex blend creates a curve-hugging cut that's available in short and regular lengths. Pair them with heels, flats, or sneakers for a silhouette that can be easily dressed up or down. Available sizes: 14-24

27 These 14-Karat Gold-Plated Stud Earrings Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Stud Earrings $13 See On Amazon These classic stud earrings will never go out of style, and they’re made from 14-Karat gold-plated sterling silver, so they’re hypoallergenic and will last through years of wear. They come in rose, white, and yellow gold finishes, as well as a few different shapes.

28 These Socks That Go Totally Unnoticed With Sneakers Amason Sioncy No Show Socks for Women (6 Pack) $15 See On Amazon Tired of your socks peeking out of the top of your sneakers? Add a pack of these no-shows to your undergarment drawer. You can choose from packs of three, six, or 12 pairs in black, white, grey, or beige. Each pair has a clear silicone grip at the heel, which helps them stay put all day long. They're one-size-fits-all and work with most styles of flat shoes. In other words, you better stock up.

29 A Classic V-Neck Sweater You'll Want In Every Color Amazon J.Crew Mercantile Women's Cotton V-Neck Sweater $34.50 See On Amazon Spring, summer, fall, or winter, this V-neck sweater is a hit. The relaxed fit is made with 100 percent cotton and is silky-smooth to the touch. Thanks to its fabric make-up, your best bet is to keep it out of the dryer to avoid any chance of shrinkage. And if you fall head over heels for this camel color, get excited because there are eight other shades to choose from. Available sizes: XXS-3X

30 This Super Cozy Pullover That's Stylish & Warm Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size V-Neck Sweater $25 See On Amazon Cozy meets chic with this lightweight V-neck sweater. The pullover is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, so it’s the perfect combination of soft and stretchy. It comes in twelve colors, including neutrals and brights, and is machine-washable. Whether you pair it with your favorite leggings or a dark pair of denim, you're bound to fall in love with this very wearable basic. Available sizes: 1X-6X

31 A Closet Staple For Just $15 Amazon Daily Ritual Muscle-Sleeve Tunic $15 See On Amazon Add to your collection of basic tops with this loose-fitting crew neck tank top. The sleeveless design is available in 11 colors, including black, charcoal, and deep green. It's made a viscose and elastane blend that’s soft and machine-washable. Available sizes: XS-XXL

32 This Zip-Up Jacket That Can Be Worn From The Market To The Gym Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Brushed Tech Stretch Full-Zip Jacket $26 See On Amazon Great for running around (be it a workout or errands), this full-zip jacket is sure to come in handy. The performance stretch fabric features a high collar and long sleeves with thumb holes, while hidden zip pockets line the seams, so you can go out and about without having to bring a bag. The polyester and spandex knit is machine-washable and available in six colors, ranging from black to light blue. Available sizes: XS-XXL

33 A Ridiculously Affordable Dress For Events & Special Occasions Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Gathered Short Sleeve Crew Neck Fit and Flare Dress $35 See On Amazon Add to your dress collection with this quality, A-line style from Lark & Ro. The fit and flare silhouette is available in six colors and patterns, including floral and navy blue. Pair it with strappy heels or sandals for an instantly work-ready outfit. Post-wear, simply pop it in the washing machine and call it a day. Available sizes: 0-16

34 This Warm-Yet-Lightweight Hoodie That's Perfect For Autumn Runs Amazon Core 10 Women's Cozy Fitted Workout Long Sleeve Hoodie $35 See On Amazon Stay cozy and warm as you workout in this fitted long sleeve hoodie. The polyester and spandex top is moisture-wicking and machine-washable, so you can toss the sweaty garment into the wash without worry after each and every jog, run, or lifting sesh. In addition to its comfortable wear and simple washing instructions, the hoodie features double-lined thumb holes to keep your hands and fingers toasty without having to wear gloves. Choose from dark grey, light grey, sky blue, or violet for a shirt you'll be glad to have in your closet. Available sizes: XS-3X

35 A Pair Of Chunky Gold-Plated Hoops Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Hoops $14 See On Amazon If you love hoops but can't justify adding another plain pair to your collection, consider these modern open earrings. They’re have a hypoallergenic design, and come in multiple sizes as well as three finished: yellow, white, and rose gold. Use them to add a stylish touch to any jean and tee combo.

36 An Everyday Dress That Also Works For Events & Occasions Amazon Lark & Ro Crew Neck Shift Dress $30 See On Amazon Looking for a hassle-free outfit that looks totally put together? This shift dress will make you swoon. With a crew neck, short sleeves, and hem that hits at mid-thigh, it's the perfect fit for spring and summer. Plus, if you layer it with leggings or tights, it can even work for fall and winter. The machine-washable polyester and spandex material comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Pair it with a pair of pumps et voila — easy and event-ready. Available sizes: 0-16

37 This Elegant Leather Watch That Comes With A Free Gold Cuff Amazon DWG Rose Gold Analog Watch $25.99 See On Amazon Switch up your watch with this rose gold analog timepiece. The scratch-resistant accessory features a leather band and stainless steel backing, so it's both durable and fashionable. While it's splash- and water-resistant, this is one watch you won't want to wear to the beach or pool, as it won't fare well with swimming. If you love the watch face, but not the band, you're in luck. This timepiece also comes in delicate rose gold and silver chain bands. Whichever you pick, you'll also receive a complementary gold knotted cuff to wear with your watch or on its own.

38 A Three-Pack Of Distressed Baseball Caps Amazon Unisex Vintage-Washed Baseball Cap (3-Pack) $0 See On Amazon No time to wash your hair? No worries. Put on one of these vintage-inspired baseball caps and the problem is solved. They have adjustable back straps and a lightly distressed wash that make them a little more elevated than your standard dad hat. This three-pack comes with black, burgundy, and navy colors, so you’ll have one to go with any outfit.

39 A Long T-shirt For Layering & Leggings Amazon TheMogan Basic Round Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt $8.90 See On Amazon Stocking your closet with quality T-shirts is they key to a well-rounded wardrobe. This one is made of a cotton and spandex combo for a soft, stretchy fit that's breathable and never restrictive. Designed with an extended length, it pairs well with denim, leggings, and everything in between. Best of all, it's sold in a whopping 48 colors, so you'll be able to stock up on an entire rainbow of your soon-to-be favorite tee. Available sizes: S-XL

40 This Crossbody Bag That Compliments Any Outfit Amazon CATMICOO Round Crossbody Bag $24 See On Amazon This round crossbody bag is a no-brainer buy. It features a zip-top closure and adjustable strap for easy access at all times. It has one main compartment, which features four convenient card slots, as well as one outside pocket with a magnetic closure. Available in red, black, brown, and white there's a color to match with every wardrobe.