Between manicures and blowdries, trips to the tailor and the dry cleaners, maintaining a polished appearance can often feel like a full-time job. But as any smart shopper knows, there are products out there that can help you feel more put together in a matter of minutes. Case in point? These 40 clever things on Amazon that make you look better with almost no effort involved. They work fast, they don't require any fuss, and they're affordable, too — and the best part is, they're only a click away.

Whether you're looking for a way to prolong the life of your hairstyle, get your clothes interview-ready at a moment's notice, or even remove unwanted blackheads quickly (and even have fun doing it — seriously), the products featured ahead will help you solve all your last-minute fashion and beauty dilemmas. They'll also help get you out the door faster and make your life easier when you're running low on energy — so really, what's not to love?

Scroll on to shop over 40 of the most genius products on Amazon that make getting ready easier — for $50 or less.

1 This Brazilian Lip Butter That's Made With Nourishing Ingredients Amazon SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter $18 See On Amazon The Brazilian Kiss lip butter has earned a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, and there's a reason for that. Since it's made with nourishing ingredients like beeswax, açaí oil, coconut oil, and more, it'll leave your pucker extra-smooth. It can even be used on dry areas of your skin, such as your elbows, cuticles, and certain areas of your face.

2 These Ingenious Eye Shields For Mess-Free Makeup Application Amazon Veeyol Eyeshadow Pad Stencils (100 Pcs) $7 See on Amazon These ingenious eyeshadow shields solve the age-old problem that is the inevitable mess that comes with applying eyeshadow. Sold in a pack of 100, the adhesive-packed shields not only prevent eyeshadow from falling down onto the skin underneath your eyes, but also act as a straightedge during makeup application, making it easy to create a flawless, distraction-free line.

3 A Set Of Eight Chain Extenders To Customize Your Bracelets And Necklaces Amazon D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace & Bracelet Extender $7 See on Amazon These chain extenders are great for adjusting a bracelet or necklace that's too small, and will also come in handy when you need to customize the length of your favorite necklaces to create the perfect layered look. The eight-piece set includes one gold and one silver extender in four different lengths: 2, 3, 4, and 6 inches. Made of durable stainless steel with lobster clasp closures, they're high-quality and blend in well with most jewelry, according to reviewers.

4 A Quick-Drying Top Coat That Reviewers Call "A Miracle In A Bottle" Amazon OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops $14 See on Amazon If you're someone who tends to ruin your manicure long before it's had time to dry, you need OPI's Drip Dry drops, pronto. While there are many topcoat-style nail products on the market that claim to speed up drying time, what sets this one apart is that it really, truly works — at least, if hundreds of glowing reviews and a near-perfect 4.5-star rating are any indication. "I am astounded, honestly," one Amazon reviewer marveled. "This little bottle is going to be my new best friend. No more having to wait a half hour or longer to touch something!"

5 This Blackhead Scrub Stick Formulated With Black Mud, Charcoal, & More Amazon TONYMOLY Tako Black Head Scrub Stick $13 See On Amazon Pop open this adorable octopus-shaped container, and you'll find a blackhead scrub that's formulated with black mud, charcoal, and more. It's made to help exfoliate your complexion while removing extra sebum, all while caring for unwanted blackheads. One customer wrote, "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too."

6 An Easy (And Satisfying!) Way To Make Fuzzy, Pill-Covered Fabrics Look New Again Amazon Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 See on Amazon People are obsessed with this best-selling fabric shaver by Conair — of the staggering 20,000 shoppers who left feedback after buying it, 85% gave it a positive rating, and over 7,500 left a glowing five-star review. Satisfyingly effective and easy to use, the battery-operated device removes lint, hair, and fuzz from clothing, bedding, and more, collecting it in a detachable compartment so you can easily throw it away.

7 The Only Jewelry Cleaning Kit You'll Ever Need Amazon Simple Shine Jewelry Cleaning Kit $26 See on Amazon Simple Shine's popular jewelry cleaning kit makes it easy to keep your gold, diamond, and other fine jewelry in tip-top shape. Earning a 4.5-star rating and hundreds of glowing reviews on Amazon, the simple kit includes the company's bestselling cleaning solution, as well as a jewelry-safe cleaning brush and specially designed polishing cloth.

8 The Newest Hair-Repairing Treatment From Olaplex — And It Doubles As A Heat Protectant Amazon Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil $28 See on Amazon The newest in Olaplex's line of pro-favorite hair-repairing treatments, their No.7 Bonding Oil proves the brand truly can't miss. Featuring the same patented bond-repairing technology as all Olaplex products, the nourishing oil is super concentrated, yet feels non-greasy and totally weightless. It works to repair, strengthen, and moisturize your hair while simultaneously protecting it from heat damage from temperatures up to 450 degrees.

9 The Fan-Favorite Setting Spray That Locks In Your Makeup Without Feeling Sticky Amazon Pure Bliss Makeup Setting Spray $12 See on Amazon The passion reviewers have for this setting spray can't be overstated — in nearly 2,300 perfect five-star reviews, fans describe it as "magical," "addictive," and "a miracle in a bottle." Formulated with natural tea extracts, the lightweight, non-sticky formula is equally great for setting your makeup in the morning or refreshing and hydrating your face throughout the day.

10 These Ingenious Hoods That Protect Your Hair, Clothes, And Makeup During Outfit Changes Amazon The Bbosong Lab Disposable Makeup Protector Hood (10-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you've ever slipped a crisp white tee over your head, only to realize you've smeared it with lipstick or foundation, you need to keep these ingenious makeup protector hoods in your arsenal. Sold in set of 10, the disposable hoods are made of a sheer, breathable material and designed to slip over your entire head, including your hair. They'll protect your hairstyle, clothes, and makeup from getting ruined during outfit changes, and also prevent earrings and other jewelry from snagging delicates.

11 This Icy Facial Roller That Helps With Everything From Puffy Eyes To Migraines Amazon Pur Botanicals Ice Roller $18 See on Amazon Keep this brilliant facial roller in your freezer so it'll be chilled and ready to use when you need it — its benefits are so vast and far-reaching that you'll likely find yourself reaching for it more often than you'd expect. Massaging your face with an ice roller not only has skin care benefits (it can help with everything from puffy eyes to redness), but it can also relieve pain from migraines, congestion, sinus infections, and more.

12 An Ingenious Hack For Achieving The Perfect Cat Eye Amazon Lovoir Black Winged Eyeliner Stamp $15 See on Amazon If you love the look of winged eyeliner but don't love the tedious application process, this winged eyeliner stamp is for you. The dual-sided pen has a regular liquid eyeliner on one side and a wing-shaped stamp on the other. It works exactly how you'd expect — and according to more than 5,000 glowing reviews, the results are flawless.

13 This Bestselling Nail Drill Kit To Take At-Home Manicures Up A Notch Amazon Airsee Portable Electric Nail Drill $23 See on Amazon Why go to the nail salon when this electric nail drill kit makes it so easy to give yourself a perfect manicure at home? The user-friendly device can be used on any type of nails — natural, gel, or acrylic — and comes with 11 handy attachments to grind, carve, cut, and polish your nails. It's a must for removing gel nail polish, and it has roughly a million other potential uses, from smoothing out ridges to creating the perfect shape.

14 A Nifty Eyebrow Pen That Mimics The Effects Of Microblading Amazon Lunana Beauty Eyebrow Tattoo Pen $13 See on Amazon The forked tip on this eyebrow pen is designed to mimic the full, defined-yet-natural look you'd normally achieve through microblading. Unlike microblading, though, the pen doesn't require a commitment — it costs just $13, and if you decide you're not into the look, your brows won't take up to 18 months to fade. (Although reviewers do say the pen's waterproof formula won't budge all day, and is much longer-lasting than a traditional eyebrow pencil.)

15 A Convenient Way To Keep Your Leather Boots And Shoes Looking Like New Amazon BootRescue All Natural Cleaning Wipes $8 See on Amazon BootRescue cleaning wipes make it easy to keep leather and suede boots in tip-top shape. Conveniently packaged in a resealable, travel-friendly pack of 15 wipes, they'll remove salt stains, dirt, and more without causing damage. Plus, they're good for more than just boots — you can also use them to clean jackets, furniture, other shoes, and more.

16 A Mulberry Silk Pillowcase For Better Hair And Skin While You Sleep Amazon Zimasilk Silk Pillowcase $24 See on Amazon Resting your head on this 100% mulberry silk pillowcase will make each night feel like pure luxury, to be sure. But sleeping on silk has some more practical benefits, as well — for one, it's far gentler on your skin and hair than most fabrics, so it's less likely to cause hair breakage, frizz, or creases on your face. Plus, it's also a natural temperature regulator, which means this will be especially great if you tend to get hot at night. Choose from 31 colors.

17 A Bluetooth-Capable Ring Light And Tripod That'll Revolutionize Your Selfie Game Amazon UBeesize LED Ring Light $20 See on Amazon Whether you're looking to launch your YouTube channel or take your selfie game to the next level, this LED ring light is an absolute must. The 10-inch light can be set to white, warm, or white-warm light, with 10 different brightness settings to get the mood just right. It also comes with a tripod and a clip to hold your phone, as well as a Bluetooth-powered remote that allows you to control your phone hands-free when shooting pictures or video.

18 Two Timeless Leather Belts That Literally Go With Everything Amazon Suosdey Women's Skinny Leather Belts (Set of 2) $12 See on Amazon Timeless and versatile, these vegan leather belts will quickly become beloved staples in your wardrobe. With their thin width and simple design, they'll pair well with everything from jeans to skirts, especially since each set comes with two wear-with-anything neutral colors. Available sizes: S-XL

19 These Nifty Clips That Make Any Bra A Racerback Amazon Razor Clips Bra Strap Clips (3-Piece) $6 See on Amazon When you're wearing a racerback top or dress, use these nifty bra strap clips to adjust the straps on your usual go-to, rather than investing in a whole new bra. Sold in a pack of three, the clips can also be used to tighten the straps on a bra that's stretched out, or to boost your cleavage.

20 This Best-Selling Fashion Tape That Has Tons Of Potential Uses Amazon Fearless Tape Double Sided Tape $10 See on Amazon Once you've added this Fearless Tape to your fashion tool kit, you'll find yourself wondering how you ever managed without it. The clear, double-sided tape has about a million potential uses — use it to close gaping blouses, conceal visible undergarments, or temporarily adjust the hem on dresses, skirts, or pants. Reviewers say it's easy to use and works like a charm, noting that it's strong enough to stay put, yet not so strong that it'll damage your clothes when you remove it.

21 A 12-Pack Of Laser-Cut Panties That Won't Show Under Clothes Amazon Alyce Intimates Women's Laser Cut Bikini (12-Pack) $18 See on Amazon Nothing can ruin a sleek, polished look more than visible panty lines. Luckily, these seamless, laser-cut bikinis are legitimately invisible under clothes — even the tightest dresses. Factor in their low price (less than $20 for a 12-pack!), and it should come as no surprise that reviewers are impressed, giving them 4.3 stars based on over 1,500 ratings thus far. Choose from all-black, or two multi-packs containing various prints and solid colors.

22 The Brilliant Hair Tool That Reviewers Call "A Styling Miracle" Amazon Bed Head One-Step Hot Air Brush $44 See on Amazon "Best $40 I've ever spent," one reviewer said of Bed Head's One-Step Hot Air Brush, adding, "This thing is life changing." Hundreds of other reviewers are similarly enthusiastic, and it's not hard to see why: The brilliant hair tool combines the heat of a blow dryer with the smoothing and volumizing capabilities of a round brush, making it almost shockingly easy to give yourself a salon-worthy blowout at home.

23 This Gel-Filled Eye Mask That Can Be Used Hot Or Cold Amazon NewGoCooling Eye Mask $10 See on Amazon Pop this eye mask in the freezer or microwave it for a few seconds — either way, you'll love taking advantage of the soothing benefits of cold or hot therapy, which range from de-puffing tired eyes to easing headaches and nasal congestion. It's designed with gel beads on one side that not only help keep the temperature constant for longer, but also feel amazing as they conform to the contours of your face.

24 A Seamless Bralette That Won't Show Through Thin Tops Or Dresses Amazon Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Lightly Lined Bralette $40 See On Amazon Designed to be completely invisible under clothes, this wireless bralette is made with a smooth, seamless fabric, and has removable pads and wide, comfortable straps. Choose from several colors, including black, gray, and white.

25 A Microfiber Hair Towel That'll Dry Your Hair Twice As Fast Amazon DuraComfort Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel $11 See on Amazon If buying a special towel for your hair seems like a waste of money, the reviews for this microfiber hair towel will likely change your mind. In more than nearly 3,000 perfect five-star reviews, fans call it "unbelievable," "magic," and "a must-buy." What's the fuss about? The microfiber it's made with is significantly more absorbent than traditional terry cotton, which means it can cut down your drying time by about half. Microfiber is also gentler on your hair, so it helps reduce breakage and unwanted frizz.

26 The Silicone Scalp Massager That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Heeta Hair Scalp Massager $8 See on Amazon Using this scalp massager is nothing short of a treat. But beyond how great the soft silicone bristles feel, massaging your scalp has a whole range of benefits, which include removing product buildup and combating dandruff. Designed with an ergonomic handle that makes it super easy to hold and use, the brush has earned a stellar reputation among reviewers — of the nearly 11,000 (!!!) shoppers who shared feedback after trying it, 90% left a positive rating.

27 These Dual-Sided Tools For Exfoliating Your Lips Amazon Luter Exfoliating Lip Brush Double-Sided Soft Cleaning Beauty Tool $7 See on Amazon Dry, flaky lips don't feel great, and they don't bode well for flawless lipstick application, either. Luckily, these dual-ended lip exfoliators make it easy to keep your pout feeling soft, smooth, and perfectly primed for makeup — and because they're sold in an affordable pack of seven, you'll have more than enough to ensure you'll always have one on hand.

28 A Heated Eyelash Curler For Long-Lasting Volume And Lift Amazon Panasonic Heated Eyelash Curler Comb $15 See On Amazon If you love curling your lashes the old-fashioned way, why not take things up a notch with this heated eyelash curler? Heat will deliver longer-lasting, more dramatic results, just as it does when you're styling the rest of your hair. Plus, unlike standard eyelash curlers, this one's unique design doesn't involve a clamp, which can sometimes pull out your lashes.

29 A Three-Pack Of Velvet Scrunchies — With A Twist Amazon LokiStashed Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies (3-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These velvet scrunchies are a cute, easy way to add a little something special to your 'do, but they're also more than that. Sold in a pack of three, each scrunchie has a discreet (yet surprisingly spacious) zippered pocket hiding in its folds. It's the perfect size for holding cash or other tiny valuables at concerts, festivals, and other situations when you'd prefer to leave your purse at home — and besides, the idea is so fun.

30 A Simple, Stylish Wristwatch That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Amazon Timex Women's Indiglo Easy Reader $29 See on Amazon This Timex wristwatch is beloved by Amazon reviewers, garnering nearly 3,000 perfect five-star reviews thus far. And what's not to love? Equal parts pretty and practical, it's timeless, comfortable, and built to last. Its sleek leather band only looks better with wear, and its simple quartz face has a chic vintage aesthetic, yet is still clear and easy to read. Plus, the watch is available in multiple designs, including styles with gleaming gold accents.

31 A Mascara-Like Styling Product To Tame Flyaways Amazon Aymaloy Hair Finishing Stick (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon This popular hair finishing stick makes it easy to smooth flyaways and frizz when you want a sleek, pulled-back look. Packaged in a mascara-like tube complete with a spoolie wand, the lightweight gel formula dries clear and is non-greasy.

32 An Automatic Curling Iron That Does The Work For You Amazon Yitrust Automatic Curling Iron $50 See on Amazon Why aren't all curling irons automatic like this one? When you cut out the step of manually twisting each section around the barrel, creating perfect curls and waves couldn't be more effortless. Featuring a smooth ceramic barrel and three heat settings, the curler can be set to roll anywhere from 0.4- to 1-inch sections of your hair automatically, and has a built-in timer feature to remind you when it's time to begin a new section.

33 This Anti-Frizz Spray That Shields Hair From Humidity Amazon Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield $25 See On Amazon Keep unwanted frizz at bay, even in the hottest, stickiest climates, with this Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield. Exactly as the name suggests, this multipurpose spray protects hair from moisture in the air that can make hair unruly; plus, it protects against UV rays and heat styling tools to keep your hair strong and your color vibrant.

34 This Teeth-Whitening Pen Made With Activated Coconut Charcoal Amazon Active Wow Teeth Whitening Pen with Organic Charcoal & Mint Oil $15 See On Amazon Next time you notice coffee or wine stains on your pearly whites, you'll be glad to have this teeth-whitening pen in your purse. In addition to sodium bicarbonate, the formula within the pen is made with activated coconut charcoal to help remove unwanted stains gently. Simply coat your teeth with the solution, let it dry, and then rinse it off after 20 minutes.

35 A Quick And Effortless Way To Remove Residual Pigment From Your Makeup Brushes Amazon TailaiMei Color Removal Cleaner Sponge $5 See On Amazon Like magic, this color remover sponge will make every last bit of pigment and residue disappear off your makeup brushes — and it doesn't require any cleaning solution, or even water. While it's still important to actually clean your brushes regularly, the sponge is still super handy for getting the gunk out of your brushes before switching colors. Packaged in a travel-friendly tin, the sponge can be washed and reused as many times as you'd like.

36 A Handy Makeup Remover Pen Infused With Vitamin E Amazon Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick with Vitamin E $8 See On Amazon A smidge of wayward eyeliner or a dusting of eyeshadow can ruin your makeup — but you can use this nifty makeup remover pen to fix minor mistakes without having to start over. Because it's made with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and castor seed oil, it can even double as a moisturizing balm for your lips and cuticles.

37 An Easy Way To Put Your Hair In A Flawless Bun Amazon Sheevol Beauty Donut Bun Maker $8 See on Amazon A classic bun is one of the most timeless, sophisticated hairstyles you can wear, but getting the look just right is trickier than it seems — unless you use these nifty bun makers, that is. Reminiscent of the snap bracelets you probably wore as a kid, the twist-and-secure design makes it easy to get a flawless bun in seconds, per reviewers. Sold in a pack of seven colors, ranging from black to platinum blonde, their hair-like texture ensures they'll blend in flawlessly.

38 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Actually Work — And Have Over 15,000 Glowing Reviews Amazon Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit $27 See on Amazon Falsies are one of the most foolproof ways to add drama to any makeup look, but applying them is notoriously complicated. With these magnetic lashes, on the other hand, reviewers say application couldn't be easier. Sold in a set of five pairs ranging from natural to dramatic, they're designed to adhere to your lash line using the included magnetic eyeliner, eliminating many of the complications associated with other types of magnetic lashes.

39 A Heated Cap That Makes Hair Treatments More Effective Amazon Mangold 110V Electric Thermal Hair Cap $14 See On Amazon After applying your favorite deep conditioner or hair mask, put on this electric heating cap to maximize the effectiveness of your treatment. Heat makes it easier for any product to penetrate your hair, so the cap will also help hair dye work more efficiently. Made of a waterproof, flame-resistant material, it has an automatic shutoff feature that prevents it from getting too hot.