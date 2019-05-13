Everyone knows Amazon is home to some of the best beauty, decor, and cookware deals on the internet — not to mention pantry staples, cleaning supplies, and daily essentials for everything from your office to your car. But what fewer people know about is their incredible fashion marketplace. In fact, it's such a well-kept secret, it's almost a shame to share. From designer jeans and Calvin Klein loungewear to an amazing selection of bags, shoes, and jewelry, you can score stylish steals at price points that rival your local outlet store. To discover some of the best, most timeless pieces on Amazon for $25 or less, scroll on.

The most important thing when putting together this list was that nothing could be considered trendy or polarizing. Instead, you'll find an array of basics and wardrobe staples that will never go out of style. Whether you favor funky, asymmetrical designs, live in athleisure, or prefer muted minimalist-wear, there's something for every type of fashion girl here.

The best part is, since everything on this list is so affordable, you can treat yourself to at least four new things without spending over $100. So go ahead and click on to discover some of the best fashion steals on Amazon right now.

1 These Straight Leg Jeans That Come In Over 40 Washes Amazon LEE Women's Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean $35.90 $29.33 See on Amazon It's hard to believe you can buy great-fitting denim for under $25 — but here we are. These straight leg jeans are available in a whopping 45 washes, and look great with everything from stilettos to sneakers to ankle boots. Reviewers say they're "very comfortable with lots of stretch" and love how they "hugging without being tight." Available sizes: 4-20

2 The Perfect Mid-Length Dress According to Hundreds Of Reviewers Amazon Angashion Summer Midi Dress with Pockets $21.99 See on Amazon Consider this the perfect dress for summer — but throw a leather jacket over it, and you can wear it through fall. It's breezy, flowy, and comes in so many cute patterns and designs — some are even equipped with pockets! Choose from bright florals and solids to an array of different stripes. Available sizes: S-XXL

3 This Pretty Chiffon Blouse With A Tie Waist Amazon Romwe Self Tie Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse $19.99 See on Amazon Available in an array of pinks and other pastel colors, this gorgeous blouse is suitable for both work and play. It has a self-tie waist, short draped sleeves, and is made of a lightweight fabric that will keep you cool during the warmer months. Available sizes: XS-XL

4 A Pair Of Chelsea-Style Rain Boots At An Incredible Price Amazon Asgard Women's Short Rain Boots $26.99 See on Amazon It's hard to believe that these waterproof Chelsea boots are so affordable. The super sleek rain boots have a roomy toe area, a pull-loop at the back to easily slide them on, and come in seven different color combinations, including yellow and black, black and pink, black and camouflage, and brown. Available sizes: 4.5-12

5 This Bodysuit That You Can Wear So Many Ways Amazon SUNRO Scoop Neck Bodysuit $14.99 See on Amazon Whether you're wearing it with jeans, a skirt, or as a base layer, this bodysuit is super versatile. It comes in tons of colors, including neutrals and brights, and is soft and stretchy. Some reviewers noted the thong design, but that's probably a good thing if you hate panty lines. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6 An Essential White Collared Shirt That Everyone Should Own Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Plus Size ¾ Sleeve Woven Shirt $18.99 See on Amazon Tuck it into a skirt, wear it with jeans, or style it under a blazer: this essential white collared shirt is something every woman should own. It also comes in other colors, like black, pink, and navy. Available sizes: 1X-4X

7 This Crossbody Bag That'll Complement Any Outfit Amazon Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag $17.50 See on Amazon Perfect for everyday wear or travel, this small (but not too small) crossbody bag has two interior pockets, plus one on the exterior. It fits just the right amount of stuff, and it's available in 19 colors, including black, neon yellow, burgundy, and multiple shades of brown. "Cute, roomy little purse!" writes one reviewer. "The perfect size for everyday use!

8 A Breezy Sleeveless Dress That Comes In Tons Of Prints & Colors Amazon MOLERANI Casual Swing Simple T-Shirt Dress $16.88 See on Amazon Wear it to the beach, to class, or to dinner — or layer it with a denim or leather jacket during fall. You'll get tons of use out of this simple, breezy dress, and it also comes in a ton of fun patterns and florals. It has a near-perfect rating with over 1,000 reviews, with Amazon customers praising its "perfect length," "perfect fit," and "perfect neckline." Reviewers also say the fabric is "soft," but "not see through." Available sizes: XS-XL

9 The One Accessory That Elevates Any Basic Outfit Amazon Carhartt Women's Signature Casual Belt $18.95 See on Amazon Especially when you're wearing jeans, a leather belt is the perfect finishing piece. This one only costs $20, but it's made out of 100 percent authentic leather. Choose from black and various shades of brown, with a gold or silver buckle.

10 A Denim Mini Skirt That's Actually Comfortable Amazon Haola A-Line Denim Skirt $18 See on Amazon Everyone should own a denim mini skirt — so if you don't, be sure to pick this one up for under $25. It comes in several washes and levels of distress, and reviewers say it's "stretchy" and "comfortable." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 The Perfect Everyday Tote Bag Amazon Nodykka Tote Bag $13.55 See on Amazon This tote looks like it could cost $100, but in reality, costs less than $15. It fits a ton, has an interior pocket, and comes in 34 colors. If you don't love the pebbled leather look, it also comes in a wax finish.

12 These Sleek Knit Leggings That You Could Actually Wear To Work Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 See on Amazon These super soft knit leggings come in an array of patterns that make them suitable for office-wear: herringbone, twill, and solid navy, olive, and black. They almost look more like dress pants, but they're just as comfortable as your favorite pair of yoga pants. Available sizes: XS (short-extra long)-XXL (short-extra long

13 A Cotton Bathrobe That's Cozy & Cute Amazon Hotouch Cotton Kimono Robe $24.99 See on Amazon Consider this the perfect bathrobe. It's made of comfortable, stretchy cotton, has a stylish tie-waist, and comes in 17 colors, including black, grey, and pink. The fact that it comes just above the knee makes it great for all seasons, too. Available sizes: S-XXL

14 These Tortoiseshell Sunglasses That Look So Much More Expensive Than They Are Amazon SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $49.99 $14.99 See on Amazon Though these sunglasses could double for a pair of Ray Bans, they costs a fraction of the price. Choose from 12 different lens/frame combinations, which include polarized and mirrored lenses. With a 4.7-star rating and almost 2,000 reviews, it's clear reviewers are obsessed, calling them "better than ANY brand name!"

15 The Perfect Everyday Dress For Taking You From Day To Night Amazon MOLERANI Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress $27.99 $18.86 See on Amazon Another great, simple dress from MOLERANI, only this one has short sleeves. It's lightweight, stretchy, and comes in both solid colors and floral prints. Reviewers love the "soft" but "not see through" material. Available sizes: XS-XL

16 These Hypoallergenic Gold-Plated Hoops That Are Sized Just Right Amazon Medium Hoop Earrings, 24K Gold Over Bronze $25 See on Amazon Not too big, not too small, these gold-plated hoops are sized just right. They're also neither too thick, nor too thin — so basically, they're perfect. You can also get them plated with rhodium, if you prefer silver jewelry.

17 These Palazzo Pants That Are Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Amazon SATINA Palazzo Pants $18 See On Amazon Grab these Palazzo pants in tons of colors and patterns. While their high waist and flared legs make them timeless and professional-looking enough for work, reviewers say they’re so soft and stretchy, they could “sleep in them.” No wonder they have over 22,000 reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Versatile Fedora That Looks Good With Everything Amazon Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Hat $15.99 See on Amazon Whether you're in a tee and jeans, a breezy dress, or a swimsuit, a fedora hat always pairs well. This one comes in 24 different color/ribbon combinations. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers are obsessed, claiming it has the "perfect fit" and is the "perfect size." They also praise its quality, with one even calling it the "best hat that has ever existed."

19 A Two-Pack Of Comfy, Everyday T-Shirts Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirts (2 Pack) $14 See on Amazon You can never have enough T-shirts. For under $20, pick up this two-pack that comes in a wide selection of colors and designs, including stars, stripes, camo, and solids. The tees are stretchy and comfy with a scoop neck design. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20 This Gold Chain Bracelet That Looks Super Luxe Amazon Anne Klein Classics Gold Tone Flat Chain Flex Bracelet $32 $22.40 See on Amazon Whether you're dressed for a night out or wearing a simple white tee and jeans, a simple gold bracelet is always a perfect compliment. And though this one looks super expensive, it isn't. "Very pretty, goes well with everything ... Easy to get on and off. Hasn't fallen off on its own ever." writes one reviewer.

21 The Perfect Pair Of Workout Leggings — That Come With A Pocket Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants $24.99 See on Amazon Not only are these leggings stretchy, durable, and comfortable, but they also feature a nice high waist and also: a pocket (!!!). They're available in 30 colors and feature a gentle compression technology to keep things snug while you work out. Available sizes: XS-XL

22 These Greek-Style Sandals That Are Comfy & Versatile Amazon LUFFYMOMO Gladiator Strap Sandals $25 See on Amazon They're comfy, supportive, and cute: these Greek-style sandals go with everything, from dresses to denim shorts. They also come in eight different colors and have over 4,000 reviews. Available sizes: 6 — 11

23 This Breezy Cover Up For The Beach & Pool Amazon HARHAY Swimwear Beach Cover Up $16.99 See on Amazon Perfect for the pool or beach, this breezy cover up comes in 13 colors, all featuring drawstring sides and a crochet lace design. Available sizes: one size (fits S-L)

24 A RFID-Blocking Wallet That Fits A Ridiculous Amount Of Stuff Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $14.99 See on Amazon Not only does this wallet have RFID-blocking technology, which protects you from would be credit card- and identity-thieves, but it also holds 18 different cards. It also comes equipped with a transparent ID card slot, two long zip-up pockets, and can even fit a slim phone. Plus, the leather design is super sleek, and it's available in 22 colors.

25 These Pants That Look Like Jeans, But Feel Like Leggings Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging $20 See on Amazon Jeggings truly combine the best of both worlds. They look like jeans, but they're as comfortable as leggings. And at just $20 and available in seven washes, you'll want to stock up on more than one pair. Reviewers say they're "true to size," "the perfect length," and "soft and stretchy."

26 This Silicone Adhesive Bra That Works With Any Neckline Amazon Feminique Strapless Silicone Push Up Bra $16 See On Amazon For tricky necklines, strapless dresses, and backless blouses, there’s this silicone sticky bra. It uses a skin-friendly adhesive and silicone cups to provide support without any straps or bands whatsoever, and it remains totally invisible underneath most fabrics. “Sticks like a dream!” one reviewer raved. “I used this so many times and it stuck perfectly,” even despite sweat and heat. Available sizes: A — E

27 These Ballet Flats That Are Surprisingly Comfortable Amazon LM Slip-On Ballet Flats $22.99 See on Amazon These comfy ballet flats are available in nine colors. While they’re pointed for added elegance, they also roll up for portability — so they’re a great shoe to keep in your purse for weddings or commuting. One reviewer raves, "Fit as expected. Look sleek and elegant. Exactly what I was looking for. “ Available sizes: 6-11

28 A Simple Yet Sensual Swimsuit That Reviewers Love Amazon Upopby One-Piece Swimsuit $19.99 See on Amazon This suit may seem simple, but the subtle V-neck and ruching make it even sexier. Perfect for lounging by the pool or pairing with a skirt for an afternoon out, this suit is a vacation staple that will pull its own weight. It's no surprise that over 1,000 reviewers love it. Available sizes: 6-18

29 These Silky Scarves That Can Be Worn Countless Ways Amazon AWAYTR Satin Head Scarves (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Tie them around your neck. Use them as a headband or a ponytail accent. Wear them to bed to protect your hair. There are countless ways to style these scarves, which are made from silky satin and measure 35 by 35 inches. They also come in tons of gorgeous, colorful designs, from florals to paisley.

30 This Supportive Bra That You Can Wear Multiple Different Ways Amazon Maidenform Self Expressions Strapless Bra $22.99 See on Amazon You can wear this convertible bra as a strapless, halter, one-shoulder, or racerback. It's supportive but comfortable, equipped with pads, and comes in black or beige. Most importantly, reviewers say it “actually stays put.” Available sizes: 32A-40DDD

31 A Travel Jewelry Box That’s Covered In Plush Velvet Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Travel Jewelry Organizer $14 See On Amazon The Benevolence LA jewelry box is designed for safe, tangle-free travel with your favorite jewelry pieces — but its plush velvet exterior is so gorgeous, you’ll want to display it on your vanity, too. It comes in four different colors, each with multiple layers, various organizer slots, and a built-in mirror.

32 A Stylish Backpack For The Office Or School Amazon WINK KANGAROO Leather Backpack $23.99 See on Amazon Not only do backpacks tend to fit a lot more than your standard bag, but they're so much more comfortable to cart around. Alleviate some of that unnecessary shoulder pain with this chic leather bag that comes with gold hardware and a ton of extra pockets. Choose from five colors.

33 This Statement Earrings To Give Your Outfit A Pop Amazon Acrylic Statement Earrings $7.99 See on Amazon Add a vibrant pop of color to your outfit with these dangling statement earrings. They come in so many different shapes and designs, and if you're not into bright colors, they're also available in white and black.

34 This Lace Bodysuit That's More Versatile Thank You Think Amazon Garmol Lace Bodysuit $16.99 See on Amazon Though it's technically lingerie, you could also style this lace bodysuit under a blazer or with a high-waisted skirt for nights out. It has a near-perfect Amazon rating with over 1,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers rave about its "perfect fit" and were pleasantly surprised by its "GREAT quality." Available sizes: S-3XL

35 A Pencil Skirt With An Elastic Waistband Amazon Made By Johnny Elastic Waist Stretch Midi Pencil Skirt $16.87 See on Amazon This pencil skirt is perfect for the office. Even though it has a narrow fit, it's stretchy and comfortable, thanks to the elastic waistband. It's available in over 20 colors and prints, including vibrant florals. Available sizes: S-3XL

36 This Pocketed Spa Wrap That You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Amazon Turquaz Linen Lightweight Knee Length Spa/Bath Waffle Body Wrap $15.99 See on Amazon Once you get used to wearing a spa wrap after coming out of the shower, you'll wonder what you ever did before. No more towels falling down when you blow dry your hair. Plus, this one has pockets. Choose from 18 different colors. The Zoe Report may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from The Zoe Report's editorial and sales departments.