36 Chic Finds Under $35 On Amazon So Versatile You Can Wear Them Anywhere

Most people don’t have the time to switch outfits multiple times throughout the day. Yet, between work, workouts, errands, and social plans, picking out an outfit that you can wear to everything is an all-too-common struggle. The solution? Building a wardrobe full of easy, timeless pieces that you can effortlessly dress up or down for whatever you have going on. And while you may not immediately think of Amazon as the best place to find these wear-anywhere staples, the online retailer is actually bursting with classically stylish, chic finds that are so versatile, you can wear them anywhere.

Of course, scouring Amazon for said chic and versatile pieces takes time — something women with hectic schedules don’t have a lot of. To save you the trouble, you'll find 37 of the most timelessly stylish, easy-to-wear pieces the online retailer has to offer rounded up below. From silky-soft dresses to classic, cozy knits, all the pieces on this list are sophisticated, comfortable, and appropriate for a wide range of occasions. Better still, everything featured costs just $35 or less, making it easy to give your closet a substantial update without breaking the bank. So go ahead, keep reading — getting dressed in the morning is about to become a whole lot simpler.

1 A Minimalist Maxi Skirt That Goes With Everything Amazon SheIn Ribbed Knit Full Length Skirt $23 See on Amazon Simple and sophisticated, this ribbed knit skirt is remarkably versatile and easy to style. Keep it casual with a retro graphic tee and combat boots, dress it up with heels and a pretty silk cami on nights out, or style it with a chunky sweater and pointy pumps for days at the office. It's made of soft, stretchy material with a chic ribbed texture, and it has a high-waist fit and slit in back. Get it in 22 colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

2 The Perfect, Cozy V-Neck Pullover Amazon Amazon Essentials V-Neck Pull Over $23 See On Amazon Think of this as the perfected version of your basic V-neck sweater. It's the perfect easy top to throw on with your jeans, dress pants, and mini skirts. The soft, breathable material is a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester to keep it stretchy and soft. This top is lightweight enough for cool summer nights, but warm enough to keep you cozy through winter and fall. It's also available in tons of colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 A Chic Slip Dress That's Incredibly Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon xxxiticat Satin Midi Dress $19 see on amazon No wardrobe is complete without a slinky slip dress like this one. Somehow trendy and timeless all at once, it looks great with everything and can be dressed up or down for literally any occasion: a day at the beach, dinner and drinks at a hip new restaurant, or even a wedding. It can also function as a skirt — just throw on a slouchy sweater or oversized tee. Made of a light, breathable satin material, it has delicate straps, a midi length, and a cowl neckline. Get it in 38 colors, prints, and styles. Available sizes: XS-XL

4 A Pretty Ruffled Bodysuit Made Of A Sweater-Like Material Amazon Dasbayla Flounce Ruffle Body Suit $19 See On Amazon With its feminine, off-the-shoulder silhouette and pretty ruffled overlay, this knit bodysuit is an easy way to dress up your jeans and skirts. The bodysuit is made of a super-soft, lightweight rayon knit, with a snap-button closure that makes it easy to take on and off. Available sizes: S-XL

5 A Basic Pullover Sweater You'll Live In During Winter & Fall Amazon Daily Ritual Fine Gauge Stretch Crewneck Pullover Sweater $30 see on amazon Is there anything more timeless than this classic crewneck sweater? Made of a soft viscose and polyester blend, it'll look equally chic with a pencil skirt, jeans, cords, leggings, and just about everything else in your closet. Plus, it's available in rainbow of rich, gorgeous colors, including caramel, ivory, sage green, and pale pink. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6 A Pair Of High-Waisted Skinny Jeans That Are Actually Comfortable Amazon find. High Rise Frayed Hem SkinnyJeans $34 $27.20 see on amazon The ankle-grazing frayed hemline and faded black wash gives these high-waisted skinny jeans a modern, on-trend look. Made of a comfortable, stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, they have a moveable but figure-hugging fit that won't lose its shape over the course of the day. Available sizes: 26-38

7 A Basic Long-Sleeve Tee You'll Wear All The Time Amazon Goodthreads Vintage Cotton Long Sleeve V-Neck Tee $20 see on amazon Classic and comfortable, this versatile long-sleeve shirt is the kind of staple piece you'll want to buy in every color of the rainbow. It's made of high-quality, breathable cotton that's been treated with an enzyme wash for a soft, lived-in feel. Pair it with anything from boyfriend jeans to pencil skirts, either on its own or as an easy layering piece. Available sizes: XS-XXL

8 A Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater That'll Keep You Comfortable In The Cold Weather Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $31 See On Amazon Everyone should own a few classic turtleneck sweaters, like this one — but its relaxed, oversized fit and cable detail gives it a slightly more modern touch. Pair it with just about any bottom: jeans, leggings, dress pants, even silk slip skirts. Plus, it's available in a glorious range of 12 on-trend colors, including forest green, camel heather, and burgundy. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9 A Minimalist Shift Dress With Deep, Spacious Pockets Amazon Meraki Long Sleeve Shift Dress $27 see on amazon Simple yet sophisticated, this basic (in the best way) shift dress is one of the most versatile items a person could own. Wear it on its own during summer, pair it with tights come fall, cinch it at the waist with a belt, and style it with any type of footwear, from basic white sneakers to statement-making neon heels. Its relaxed, shift-style silhouette is simultaneously chic yet comfortable, and the hidden pockets at each side are actually roomy enough to stash your essentials. Available sizes: XS-XL

10 The Softest Pullover Hoodie That You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon find. Oversized Jersey Hoodie $29 $23.20 see on amazon A soft, sumptuous jersey knit material gives this sporty hooded pullover an elevated look. It has a slouchy, oversized fit that looks great tucked or untucked, paired with jeans, leggings, bike shorts, and just about anything else in your closet. If you're not a fan of the sage green color, it's also available in a heather grey hue. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

11 A Sophisticated Knit Top That'll Take You From Work To Cocktail Hour Amazon Meraki Jersey Tie Front Top $21.44 $19.98 see on amazon Slip on this sophisticated knit top on days when you want the feeling of an oversized T-shirt, but still want to look put-together. Made of a rich, luxurious jersey knit material that's comfortable and soft, the top features a self-tie belt that gracefully cinches your waist. It'll look timelessly elegant paired with jeans, slacks, skirts, you name it — don't be surprised if you end up ordering all three colors. Available sizes: XXS-XXXL

12 Stretchy Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Shaping Skinny Jeans $27 See On Amazon Stretchy and comfortable, you'll want to wear these Levi's skinny jeans again and again — which is great, since they'll look amazing with just about every top you own. Made of high-quality cotton blended with polyester and elastane for added stretch, they have the soft, substantial feeling of a much more expensive pair of jeans. Available sizes: 2-28, with three inseam lengths available

13 A Light Linen Dress With Side Pockets Amazon Amazhiyu Linen Sleeveless Shift Dress with Pockets $25 see on amazon This linen dress is the definition of classic, effortless style. Wear it with chunky sandals when the weather is warm, then layer it under a long, belted cardigan for fall. The minimalist, shift-style silhouette is timeless and easy to accessorize, and the soft, breathable linen material always looks artfully undone. Plus, it has pockets. Available sizes: S-XXL

14 These Soft, Stretchy Leggings That Are Polished Enough For Work Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Flat-Front Legging $27 see on amazon A thick but oh-so-soft ponte knit material gives these leggings the substantial feel of "real" pants, while a healthy dose of stretch makes them just as comfortable as your favorite pair of yoga pants. They're designed to hold their shape through hours of wear, and they're never see-through. Take your pick among five colors, including a chic, subtle herringbone pattern. Available sizes: XS-XXL

15 An Updated Take On Your Basic Fall Sweater Amazon Daily Ritual Cold Shoulder Tunic Top $28 See On Amazon You can never have too many cozy knits, which is why adding this chic pullover sweater to your collection is such a no-brainer choice. With its pretty off-the-shoulder neckline and sophisticated camel hue, it'll pair beautifully with all the jeans, skirts, and cords you already own. It's made from an ultra soft blend of terry cotton and modal, and has a subtle rib knit to further elevate the style. It comes in black and navy. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

16 A Versatile Midi Dress In A Fun Pink Color Amazon Plumberry Ruffle Midi Dress $42.99 see on amazon Fun and feminine, this vintage-inspired midi dress is great for hectic occasions when you don't have much time to put together an outfit. The A-line silhouette and versatile midi length are totally work-appropriate, while the bold, vibrant color and pretty ruffled details make it a perfect choice for weddings and other formal events. Available sizes: S-XL

17 A Classic Denim Jacket With Over 1,000 Glowingly Positive Reviews Amazon Riders by Lee Stretch Denim Jacket $29.99 see on amazon A great denim jacket is an essential staple for every woman's wardrobe — they're great for any season, never go out of style, and look effortlessly chic with just about any outfit. Plus, since this one is made with a generous dose of spandex, it's much more comfortable and easy to move in than a traditional non-stretch denim version. "The pockets are real pockets, not just for decoration!" one Amazon reviewer reported. Available sizes: S-XL

18 A Work-Appropriate Dress That's Stylish & Versatile Amazon KIRUNDO Mini Dress $26 See On Amazon Cap sleeves, a subtle pleat, and a ruffled skirt elevate this classic shift dress. It's the perfect, easy, timeless piece to throw on during hectic mornings when you're running late for work — just add some tights and chunky black booties, and you're ready and out the door in no time flat. It comes in black, navy, white, and wine red. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

19 A Fresh V-Neck Tee That's As Soft & Worn-In As An Old Favorite Amazon PrinStory Casual V-Neck T-Shirt $17 See On Amazon Since camo print basically functions as a neutral, this soft V-neck tee is sure to look great with pretty much anything. It's made from a lightweight cotton/rayon blend with a relaxed fit that makes it easy to style. It comes in 35 colors and prints, including several camo and animal print options. Available sizes: S-XXL

20 The Most Comfortable Work Pants You'll Ever Own Amaazon Lark & Ro Wide Leg Ponte Pant $35 see on amazon A substantial ponte knit material and a wide-leg silhouette give these dressy pants a polished, structured look that's decidedly office-appropriate, while the elasticized waist and stretchy material ensures they're as comfortable as your favorite leggings. They're available in black, grey, navy, and pinstriped charcoal — good luck choosing only one color. Available sizes: XS-XL

21 A Hooded Pullover That Pairs With Any Bottom Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Hooded Pull Over $29 See On Amazon Pair this hooded pullover with jeans, skirts, slacks, you name it — when it comes to this timeless, versatile staple, the styling possibilities are endless. It's made with a soft, stretchy, breathable material, it looks great tucked in or out, and it comes in four colors: black, heather grey spacedye, navy, and rose. Available sizes: 1X, 2X

22 A Classic Cotton Cardigan That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Meraki Lightweight Cotton Crew Neck Cardigan $25 see on amazon You'll want to pick up this classic crew neck cardigan in more than one color — there's a reason this timeless style has been around forever. Wear it buttoned up or open with everything from jeans to pencil skirts to denim cutoffs. It's made of 100 percent cotton with a mid-weight knit that's perfect for any season. "It’s so soft, and is really good quality for the price," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

23 A Simple, Sophisticated Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For Amazon Lark & Ro Crepe Center Twist Dress $29 see on amazon An elegant twist detail gives this otherwise simple shift dress a stylish, modern look, drawing attention to the waist and creating a beautiful draped effect. Made of a soft, stretchy crepe knit, it's wrinkle-resistant and perfect for any occasion. "The best thing about this dress is that it does not wrinkle at all, even when crumpled into a ball and left that way for a week!" one reviewer reported. Available sizes: 0-16

24 A High-Waisted Skirt That's Perfect For The Office Amazon Meyeeka Paperbag High Waist Mini Skirt $22 See On Amazon Dressed up or down, this pretty paperbag waist skirt is sure to get plenty of wear. Pair it with tights and a fitted turtleneck for work, or try it with a tank and faded denim jacket for a more casual look. The self-tie belt adds a feminine detail, and the mid-thigh length is impressively versatile. It comes in 7 colors, including this vibrant raspberry hue. There's also a midi style available if you prefer a longer hemline. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

25 A Versatile Jumpsuit That's The Definition Of Effortless Style Amazon Plumberry Ruffle Trim Jumpsuit $49.99 $35.99 see on amazon An entire outfit all on its own, this sweet and simple jumpsuit can easily be dressed up or down for just about any occasion. Pair it with hoop earrings and chunky heels for a night out, or throw it on with some ballet flats when you're headed to work. The ruffled sleeves give the piece a delicate, feminine look, while the self-tie belt gives it shape. Plus, it has pockets. Available sizes: XS-XL

26 A Cozy Cardigan You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan $22 See On Amazon Simple and soft, this open-front cardigan makes it easy to keep wearing your summer tops through fall and winter. Its versatile design makes it appropriate for work, the weekend, and everywhere in between. Including the soothing sage heather pictured above, it’s available in 20 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS - XXL

27 A Timeless Dress That Comes In Over 20 Prints & Colors Amazon Lark & Ro Knit Dress $24.50 see on amazon This easy fit and flare dress is a real winner; it's made of a soft, stretchy material and has a timeless silhouette that looks great on literally everyone. Wear it with tights and pumps for work, then later, dress it down with combat boots and a cool cropped jacket. Get it in 21 different solid colors and floral prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28 A Comfy Boatneck Sweater To Pair With All Your Leggings & Pants Amazon Lark & Ro Boatneck Tunic Sweater $19.94 see on amazon Pair this tunic-length boatneck sweater with some skinny slacks and pumps when you're headed to work, or, throw it on with leggings for a laid-back weekend look. It's knit with a luxe blend of nylon and viscose that feels lightweight and silky-soft to the touch, and it comes in four colors: black, white, navy, and grey. Available sizes: XS-XL

29 A Statement-Making Blouse To Dress Up Your Jeans Amazon ROMWE One Shoulder Puff Sleeve Blouse $23 See On Amazon Get ready to turn heads in this statement-making blouse; from the cool, one-shoulder design to the frilly ruffled details, everything about this playful piece feels special. That doesn't mean it's difficult to pull off, though — throw it on with white, black, or classic denim jeans and a pair of simple heels. It comes in more than 20 colors and patters, including white, neon lime, and black and white polka-dot. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

30 A Classic Fit-And-Flare Dress That You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Lark & Ro Classic V-Neck Fit & Flare Dress $29 see on amazon Made of a soft, stretchy knit material, this timeless fit and flare dress is sure to earn a regular rotation in your closet all year long. Wear it with sandals when it's warm out, then add tights, booties, and a cardigan when temperatures drop. This dress has a V-neckline, with a pretty gathered skirt and a delicate, empire-style band at the waist. Available sizes: 0-16

31 A Silky-Soft Knit Dress With Playful Ruffled Sleeves Amazon Nemidor Plus Size Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress $49.99 $24.99 see on amazon Playful bell sleeves with tiered ruffle details give this otherwise simple swing dress a fun, flirty touch. It's made of a sumptuous, silky-soft jersey knit material that drapes beautifully and feels great against your skin. "I love it so much that as soon as I tried it on, I went ahead and ordered three more," one happy reviewer reported. Available sizes: 14-26

32 An Elegant Blouse That Comes In 13 Colors Amazon Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Tie Neck Blouse $29 see on amazon Timeless and elegant, this tie-neck blouse is perfect for work, but you can also tuck it into some jeans or a high-waisted mini skirt for a vintage-inspired, effortlessly polished look. The bold floral prints are super fun, but be sure to order one in a classic neutral such as black or white, too. "Perfect. Heavy material that's virtually wrinkle free. Very high quality," one reviewer reported. Available sizes: 0-16

33 A Fun, Flirty Party Dress That's Just Begging To Be Twirled Amazon Soesdemo Tiered Ruffle Dress $25.98 see on amazon There's something undeniably fun about this off-the-shoulder dress; from the tiered ruffles to the bright pastel color, everything about it is playful and party-ready. That doesn't mean it's not totally versatile, though — try pairing it with bright white sneakers and a faded denim jacket for a more casual look. It's made of light, airy chiffon with a subtle pleated texture, it's fully lined, and it comes in eight colors, including classic black. Available sizes: S-XL

34 A Romantic Lace Blouse With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Amazon MIHOLL Lace Off Shoulder Top $21 See On Amazon Delicate lace and pretty florals add to the romantic charm of this easy off-the-shoulder top. Throw it on with your jeans for a look that's more put-together than your usual T-shirt, but every bit as comfortable. It's cut in a boxy, oversized fit, with a hip-grazing length that looks great tucked or untucked. It also comes in 15 colors, including white, grey, and black. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

35 A Maxi Dress (With Pockets!) That Comes In Over 15 Floral Prints Amazon Comila V-Neck Maxi Dress $56.99 $29.99 see on amazon This flowing, floral maxi dress has it all. A timeless silhouette that looks great on literally everyone? Check. A soft, stretchy material that'll never wrinkle in your suitcase? Check. Gorgeous floral prints in a wide variety of colors? Check. Wear it with strappy heels for an easy wedding outfit, or dress it down with wedges and a denim jacket for date night. "You guys, it has POCKETS," one reviewer commented. "This is the ideal dress!" Available sizes: 4-20