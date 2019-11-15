$35 Is All You Need To Look Chic — And These 34 Pieces On Amazon Are Proof

Sometimes, you spot a jacket or pair of shoes you simply have to have, no matter the price tag. And that’s great; typically, these are pieces that will last you years (or even decades) to come. However, balance is key when building out a well-rounded wardrobe. To stay within budget, it’s important to temper those big-ticket purchases with pieces on the more affordable end of the spectrum. Luckily, finding super-stylish clothes, shoes, and accessories doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money. In fact, just $35 is all you need to look chic — and these pieces from Amazon prove it.

If the idea of shopping for clothes on Amazon feels odd, don't rule it out just yet. Not only does the online retailer have a near-endless array of options from mainstream labels and smaller-scale artisans alike, but firsthand reviews from shoppers like yourself provide invaluable insight on how an item will actually look, fit, and feel. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, many pieces can be delivered to your doorstep in just a day or two. And even better, there's the handy Prime Wardrobe feature, which allows you to test out eligible items for a week before committing to purchasing them. You only pay for what you keep, and returns are free.

Ahead, you'll find 34 of the chicest fashion pieces on Amazon right now. The items on this list range from cozy knit basics to workwear staples to bags, shoes, jewelry, and more. They do all have one thing in common, though: they’re all pieces that look super luxe, but actually ring in at just $35 or less. So go ahead and treat yourself to a few new looks — after all, sticking to a budget doesn’t mean you can’t have any fun.

1 The Perfect Top To Take You From Work To Drinks Amazon MANGOPOP Cross Wrap Plunge Top $18 See on Amazon From its smooth jersey material to its classic silhouette, everything about this wrap top screams sophisticated ease. A deep V-neck shows off a hint of skin, though you can pop a camisole underneath to make it more office-appropriate; ruching gives the design a touch of textural interest. Choose from seven colors — or, just admit that you're going to need them all. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2 Pointed-Toe Flats That Literally Go With Everything Amazon Dream Pairs Pointed Flats $24 See on Amazon It's always a good idea to have a basic pair of flats on hand — they're comfortable, timeless, and work with just about any outfit. This chic pair makes a worthwhile addition to any shoe collection; the delicate ankle strap and pointed toe set them apart from your basic pair of ballet flats, while the simple design and solid color options make them super practical for everyday wear. Choose from over 20 colors and prints, including metallic silver and leopard. Available sizes: 5-12

3 A Classic Plaid Blazer That Makes Any Outfit Feel More Polished Amazon Bisual Vintage Checked Blazer $32 See on Amazon With its vintage-inspired checks and its classic, tailored fit, this chic blazer is a foolproof way to make any look feel polished. Style it with a turtleneck and fitted trousers for work, or pair it with a graphic tee and jeans when you're off-duty. "Gorgeous and comfortable stretchy material that looks high quality," one reviewer gushed. "I get compliments every single time I wear it to the office." Available sizes: 0-8

4 An Elegant Everyday Tote That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Vegan Leather Tote $15 See on Amazon It's hard to believe the price tag on this gorgeous tote bag. Made of rich, buttery vegan leather, its simple, minimalist design is elegant and timeless. Its generous size gives you plenty of space to stash all of your essentials, making it the perfect, functional tote for everyday wear and weekend travel. Choose from a glorious array of 40 colors, ranging from fun, vibrant hues to sophisticated neutrals.

5 A Soft, Comfortable Dress With A Stylish Split Hem Amazon Daily Ritual Muscle-Sleeve Midi Dress $23 See on Amazon Twin splits down the side give this otherwise simple T-shirt dress a little bit of interest and movement. Made of soft, lived-in cotton, this sleeveless number will take you through every season (just throw on a chunky sweater, tights, and boots over the winter) and boasts endless styling opportunities. Choose from 17 colors and patterns. Available sizes: XS-XXL

6 Tiny Cuff Earrings That Look Like Real Diamonds Amazon PAVOI Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $13 See on Amazon These gorgeous cuff earrings are a sophisticated way to add a little sparkle to your look. Plated with 14 karat gold and studded with tiny, twinkling cubic zirconia, they're designed to gently hug your earlobes with their half-inch diameter. Get them in rose gold, yellow gold, or silver.

7 A Cozy Striped Sweater That's Simultaneously Playful Yet Chic Amazon ZESICA Striped Pullover Sweater $24 See on Amazon This cozy, candy-colored knit pullover is a great way to add some cheer to your cold weather wardrobe. That said, you'll still find it useful on cool summer nights and early spring days. Get it in 22 different styles, most of which feature a horizontal striped design. Available sizes: S-XXL

8 An Elegant Shift Dress With An Interesting Draped Detail Amazon find. Drape Hem Shift Dress $26 See on Amazon The asymmetrical hemline and elegant draped detail at the waist add interest to this otherwise simple shift dress. It's the perfect staple piece to add to your lineup of work outfits, but it can be easily dressed up for a night out and special events, too. Get it in classic black or a vibrant red. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

9 A Stylish Fedora With Over 1,100 Glowingly Positive Reviews Amazon Lisianthus Buckle Brim Hat $17 See on Amazon This classic fedora is not only a chic and versatile accessory, but it also doubles as a functional way to keep your skin and eyes protected from the sun. Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of it, calling it, "stylish," "well-made," and "the best hat ever." Choose from 16 colors, ranging from bright canary yellow to a sophisticated camel hue.

10 A Versatile Mini Dress With A Waist-Cinching Tie Detail Amazon Tobrief Tie-Waist Dress $22 See on Amazon The waist-cinching tie on this soft knit dress contrasts beautifully with its voluminous blouson sleeves and relaxed fit; it somehow manages to feel structured and slouchy all at once. Pair it with combat boots, strappy heels, or sneakers depending on where you're headed, and get it in six different colors. Available sizes: S-XL

11 A More Polished Version Of Your Everyday T-Shirt Amazon Daily Ritual Tencel Relaxed Fit Button-Down $30 See on Amazon This easy short-sleeve button-down is made with tencell lyocell, a sustainably-produced material that's beloved by eco-conscious brands such as Reformation, Mara Hoffman, and Madewell. Tuck it into a pencil skirt for work, or pair it with jeans for a effortless off-duty look. It's available in a range of six versatile colors — don't be surprised if you end up buying them all. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12 A Fun, On-Trend Alternative To Your Basic Black Flats Amazon Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule $27 See on Amazon The metallic print trend is here to stay, and these chic mule slides make it easy to see why. The soft gold shade goes with literally everything and adds a touch of glamour to any otherwise basic look. Made with a high-quality faux leather with an almond toe and classic horsebit detail, the flat heel and slip-on design is great for easy, everyday wear. Available sizes: 5-15

13 A Turtleneck Bodysuit That's Essential For Layering Amazon PALINDA Turtleneck Bodysuit $17 See on Amazon On their own or layered, turtlenecks are basically synonymous with fall fashion. This long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit is perfect; the super-stretchy knit material feels comfortable and looks sleek, while the fact that it's a bodysuit ensures it'll always stay perfectly tucked. Layer it under a vest, tuck it into your jeans, pair it with a mini skirt and a chunky pair of tights — this is the kind of staple piece you'll want in more than one color. Available sizes: S-XL

14 A Classic, Lightweight Button Down At A Great Price Amazon Runcati Blouse $23 See on Amazon This easy woven button-down is the kind of timeless, versatile piece you'll be wearing for years. Effortless and comfortable, the classic style is great for work and weekends alike; pair it with all the jeans, skirts, and slacks that are already in your closet. It's made of a lightweight, airy, cotton-poly blend, with two chest pockets and roll tabs at the sleeves. Get it in six versatile colors. Available sizes: S-XL

15 The Perfect Cozy Sweater For Chilly Fall Days Amazon Lovezesent Color Block Pullover Sweater $34 See on Amazon When it comes to fall fashion, you can never have too many cozy knits sweaters. Case in point: this oversized, color-blocked pullover. Made of a soft, chunky knit, it has a relaxed, slouchy fit that'll look effortlessly chic paired with all your favorite leggings, jeans, or cords. Plus, it's sold in a variety of different designs, colors, and prints, including a turtleneck variation. Available sizes: S-XL

16 A Pair Of Crawler-Style Earrings That Minimalists Will Love Amazon PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Plated Crawler Earrings $30 See on Amazon The sleek, minimalist style of these earrings really lets their unique crawler design shine. Plated in real 14-karat gold, they're lightweight and comfortable enough for everyday wear. If you're not a fan of yellow gold, the earrings are also available in rose gold or sterling silver. "These lay nicely against your ear and don't catch on clothing like so many other crawler earrings do," one reviewer reported.

17 A Versatile Mini Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For Amazon Allegra K Floral A-Line Ruffle Layer Mini Dress $35 See on Amazon A classic design in a chic ditsy print, this playful yet sophisticated A-line dress is sure to get plenty of wear all year long. Wear it to work with tights and ballet flats, or dress it up with heels for a cocktail party or event. Get it in two colors, both of which feature long sleeves and ruffles at the hem and wrists. Available sizes: XS-XL

18 A Stylish Belt-Bag That's Perfect For Festivals & Shows Amazon The Drop Preston Belt Bag $30 See on Amazon Fashion meets function with this fun belt bag. The croc-embossed design not only looks chic, but it's an excellent way to hold your essentials at concerts and festivals, since you don't have to worry about carrying anything. Made of durable polyurethane with a patent leather finish, it's also available in a trendy snakeskin print and a spicy red-orange hue.

19 A Simple Mock Neck Top In A Daring Animal Print Amazon Floerns Long Sleeve Mock Neck Slim Snakeskin Top $20 See on Amazon This slim-fit mock neck top will make any pair of jeans or pants look instantly glamorous, thanks to its silvery snakeskin print. Layer it under a blazer when you're headed to work, tuck it into jeans for a casual-chic vibe, or wear it with a leather skirt, like model wears above, for a fun going-out look. It’s available in several more animal prints, including leopard and cheetah, on the same page. Available sizes: XXS-4XL

20 A Gorgeous Floral Maxi Dress That's Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Floerns Floral Print Off Shoulder Dress $35 See on Amazon This elegant floral maxi dress will always come in handy, and though it gives off a formal vibe, it can be easily dressed down with a pair of white sneakers (or, dressed up with some strappy heels). A ruched bodice and empire waist gives the piece shape, and the split hem gives it some edge. Get it in a variety of different floral prints. Available sizes: XS-3XL

21 An Updated Version Of Your Basic Hoop Earrings Amazon Lane Woods Endless Hoops $16 See on Amazon The clever design makes these sophisticated gold hoops appear as if they go on forever. Lightweight and hypoallergenic, they're the perfect pair of earrings for any outfit or occasion. If you need a break from classic round hoops, these are also available in a unique pin-like shape.

22 A Flowy Blouse In A Sophisticated Dark Floral Print Amazon Floerns Floral High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse $25 See on Amazon Between the billowy sleeves, high neck, and dark floral print, this flowy blouse gives off some serious dark-romance vibes — and it manages to feel timeless and versatile all at once. Pair it with black jeans, booties, and gold hoops for a night out, or keep it casual with sneakers and some blue denim. Available sizes: XS-XXL

23 A Soft, Cozy Scarf With Over 1,700 Rave Reviews Amazon Wander Agio Scarf $9 See on Amazon This soft, cozy scarf effortlessly marries fashion and function — not only will it protect your face and neck from icy gusts of wind, but it's an easy way to add a splash of color to any fall outfit. Considering the quality and price, it's no wonder Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this piece, saying it "looks a lot more expensive than it actually is," and that "the colors are rich and beautiful."

24 A Silky-Soft Jersey Dress You'll Wear All Year Long Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Empire-Waist Midi Dress $24 See on Amazon Think of this versatile midi dress as an excuse to show off all your boldest accessories; belts, jewelry, statement shoes, and jackets. (You can also wear it as a skirt underneath a chunky sweater for fall.) Made of a soft, smooth, jersey knit material, it works for any season and is comfortable enough to lounge in around the house. As a major bonus, it even has pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

25 A Pair Of Polarized Sunglasses With A Vintage-Inspired Look Amazon WearMe Pro Reflective Round Lens Sunglasses $15 See on Amazon The delicate wire frame and slightly rounded lenses give these popular polarized sunglasses a retro-chic look backed by celebrities everywhere. Somehow trendy and timeless all at once, they come with a sturdy hardshell case to keep them safe when not in use. "They’re not flimsy at all, and they’re beautifully polarized!" one reviewer commented.

26 A Cozy Crewneck Pullover That Feels Luxuriously Soft Against Your Skin Amazon Panadila Sherpa Pullover $30 See on Amazon You'll love snuggling up on the couch in this cozy pullover, but the minimalist design is stylish enough to wear around town, too. Made of soft, plush faux sherpa, it has ribbed cuffs at the sleeves, waist, and neckline. Choose from a range of stylish, versatile colors — or just buy all seven. Available sizes: S-XXL

27 A Pair Of Statement Crystal Earrings That Come In Eight Colors Amazon KELMALL COLLECTION Acrylic Crystal Drop Earring $12 See on Amazon With their raw-cut stones and irregular shape, these chic drop earrings make for a playful alternative to your traditional studs — but they're still every bit as versatile and easy to style. The acrylic "crystals" come in a variety of colors, including jet black, peachy pink, and a gold-flecked jade hue.

28 A Simple Georgette Mini Dress That Works For Just About Any Occasion Amazon Amazon Essentials Georgette Mini Dress $33 See on Amazon Flowy and simple, this satin Georgette dress is as effortless as it looks. With the right accessories, the minimalist design can easily be dressed up or down for whatever you have planned, from workday to weekends. An empire waist gives the piece some easy shape, and the shorter hemline shows off the perfect amount of skin. Choose from seven colors and prints, including the dainty cheetah print pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29 A Fun Wrap-Style Blouse To Dress Up Your Jeans Amazon Romwe Plus Size Wrap Blouse $28 See on Amazon This floral wrap blouse is an effortlessly chic way to dress up your jeans. The plunging neckline provides the perfect space to show off your favorite necklaces, and the billowing half sleeves add a pretty touch. The dark floral print linked here feels particularly romantic, but it's sold in multiple other colors and prints, as well. Available sizes: S-4X

30 These Best-Selling Levi's Skinnies With Over 45,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $26 See on Amazon There's nothing more classic than Levi's denim, and their best-selling skinny jeans make it easy to see why. Blurring the boundary between jeans and jeggings, denim is blended with a generous dose of stretch to create a comfortable, stylish pair of skinnies that keep their shape throughout the entire day. Plus, they're in available in sizes with short, regular, and long inseams, making it easy to find the perfect fit. Available sizes: 2-14

31 A Floral Wrap Dress That Even Has Pockets Amazon Love is Lovely Plus Size Wrap Dress $22 See on Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic wrap dress, and this stylish maxi is an excellent choice. The full, flowy skirt and feminine floral print make it easy to dress up for special occasions, while the soft, stretchy material makes it a comfortable choice for everyday wear, too. Choose from two colors — both of which have pockets. Available sizes: 18-24

32 A More Interesting Take On Your Standard Sweater Amazon CHYRII Cutout Ribbed Pullover Sweater $24 See on Amazon An on-trend cutout above the bust adds interest to this otherwise basic cropped ribbed sweater. It's made of a super-soft acrylic blend with a hint of stretch to create a fitted, but comfortable silhouette. Wear it with jeans and boots for a more casual look, or throw on some heels and you're ready for date night. Available sizes: S-XL

33 A Fun, Flirty Mini Dress That You Can Wear In All Four Seasons Amazon Floerns Corduroy Pinafore Dress $22 See on Amazon Wear this retro-chic corduroy pinafore with chunky tights and boots one day, then pair it with ballet flats and a cardigan the next. The fun, feminine design is great for layering and surprisingly versatile; it's the kind of piece that'll get plenty of wear throughout all four seasons. Made of non-stretch, lightweight corduroy, it has a sleek, feminine fit, with suspender-style straps and shiny buttons down the front. Available sizes: XS-XL