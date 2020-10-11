33 Cozy Outerwear Pieces Under $45 Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Even if your clothing choices tend to prioritize comfort year-round, dressing for cold weather tends to feel like something entirely different. When the weather outside is frightful, nothing’s more delightful than bundling up in soft, cozy layers — and nothing is worse than lacking the right pieces to keep you comfortable and warm. If your collection of cold-weather staples could use a refresh before winter, it’s worth checking out these cozy outerwear pieces under $40 that Amazon reviewers are obsessed with. From cropped jackets to cozy hoodies to plush teddy coats, these stylish finds are fan-favorites for a reason — so there’s a pretty good chance you’ll fall in love with them, too.

All the pieces in this roundup were chosen for their exceptionally cozy feel, so you can expect to see lots of plush fleece, chunky knits, and sherpa-lined everything. Whether your personal style favors sporty puffers or fabulous faux fur, you’re sure to find at least one piece you’d like to try this season — and given that everything on this list costs less than $45, you have practically nothing to lose by giving your favorites a chance.

Ready to see the coats, jackets, and cardigans that’ll actually make you excited for winter? Then just keep scrolling.

1 This Cozy Teddy Coat At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Jacket $41 See On Amazon A longline silhouette with notched lapels and an open front give this fuzzy teddy coat a stylish, sophisticated look. It's super soft and plush, as comfy as a bathrobe, and surprisingly easy to dress up or down — no wonder it's a number-one best-seller on Amazon. "It is SO warm, and looks so trendy and way more expensive than it was," one Amazon reviewer summed up. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors: 6

2 A Versatile Cardigan In A Chic Leopard Print Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Leopard Cardigan $36 See On Amazon A bold leopard print makes this cardigan so much fun to wear, while the soft, warm knit means it's super comfy, too. Factor in the roomy pockets and unrestrictive fit, and it's practically guaranteed to become a staple in your wardrobe. Amazon reviewers, for their part, are certainly impressed, giving the cozy piece a near-perfect rating of 4.5 stars. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 18

3 A Shorter Teddy Jacket With Deep, Spacious Pockets Amazon Comeon Women's Fuzzy Coat $30 See On Amazon With its boxy, oversized fit and texture-rich look, this teddy jacket looks like it costs a lot more than it actually does. It's also incredibly soft and warm, and the patch pockets are roomy enough to fit your hands and your phone. Best of all, it comes in lots of stylish colors, including Burgundy, pistachio, and cotton-candy pink. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors/styles: 23

4 A Warm Fleece Pullover With Stylish Quilted Details Amazon VIISHOW Women's Button Neck Fleece Pullover $34 See On Amazon Asymmetrical snaps and quilted panels give this cozy mock-neck pullover extra style points, but it feels timeless and versatile rather than overly trendy. Made of ultra fluffy fleece, it has a relaxed fit, cuffed sleeves, and a split hemline that falls right at the hip. It looks great when the snaps are fastened, but you can also leave a few undone so you can fold over the collar. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 8

5 A Sophisticated Shawl Lined With Cozy Faux Fur Amazon MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Women's Shawl $44 See On Amazon Whether you call this gorgeous piece a shawl, a cape, or a poncho, one thing is clear: it's the elegant, versatile layering piece you'll be living in 'til spring. Made of soft bamboo viscose that drapes and moves beautifully, the removable faux fur collar takes it to the next level. Of the 3,000 shoppers who left feedback after ordering it, a solid 92% gave it a positive rating — a satisfaction rate that high makes this the ideal holiday gift for that tricky person on your list this year. Available styles/prints: 34

6 A Faux Shearling Pullover With A Cool, Asymmetrical Collar Amazon KIRUNDO Women’s Faux Shearling Shaggy Pullover $36 See On Amazon This teddy pullover is one of those rare hero pieces that gives you the best of both style and comfort. An asymmetrical collar finished with an exposed zipper gives it a cool, cosmopolitan look, while the faux shearling construction means it's about as snuggle-worthy as it gets. Factor in the roomy pockets to keep your hands warm, and you'll understand exactly why Amazon reviewers are so obsessed. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 20

7 A Stylish Fall Vest With A Waterfall Collar — & Pockets Amazon Unidear Womens Casual Plaid Cardigan $29 See On Amazon A waterfall collar gives this casual vest an interesting, stylish look, while the classic plaid print exudes cozy fall style. It's perfect for work and family get-togethers, since it'll instantly dress up a basic sweater or long-sleeved tee. If you don't love the plaid, note that it also comes in several other prints and solid colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 16

8 This Best-Selling Teddy Coat With Over 1,500 Five-Star Reviews Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve Oversized Coat Jacket $32 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 1,500 glowing five-star reviews, this double-breasted teddy coat looks impressively polished for something so comfy. Featuring a classic notched collar and hidden pockets at the sides, it has a relaxed, slightly boxy silhouette and falls just below the hip. If you don't love the color pictured, note that it also comes in olive green, camel, coffee-brown, and gray. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors/styles: 23

9 A Classic Fleece Pullover In A Rugged-Chic Plaid Print Amazon Angashion Women's Zip Up Fleece Sweatshirt $41 See On Amazon A monochromatic plaid print gives this quarter-zip pullover a slightly rugged, workwear-inspired feel. Made of soft fleece with a fluffy sherpa-like texture, it's the perfect easy staple to throw on with jeans or leggings. If you love the overall design, but aren't into plaid, it's also available in several solid colors, including variations with snaps at the neck instead of a zipper. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 12

10 This Blanket-Like Hoodie That Comes In Tie-Dye & Camo Prints Amazon LookbookStore Women's Oversized Hooded Coat $37 See On Amazon Think of this zip-front hoodie as a more stylish version of those Snuggies everyone was buying a few years back — impossibly soft and oversized enough to curl up in, it'll be your new best friend on sick days, chilly mornings, and Sunday afternoons spent on the couch. Best of all, it has two giant pockets, so you can keep your phone and other essentials with you wherever you go. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 19

11 The Classic Fleece Zip-Up That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Amazon Columbia Women's Benton Fleece Jacket $40 See On Amazon Even on a list dedicated entirely to outerwear pieces that Amazon reviewers are obsessed with, Columbia's Benton jacket still manages to stand out. The classic fleece zip-up has garnered a staggering 5,000 five-star reviews thus far, resulting in an exceptional overall rating of 4.6 stars. And what's not to love? The soft, sporty jacket is perfect for at least three seasons, comes in a ton of cute colors, and — most importantly — has all the quality and durability of more expensive competitors, yet costs a mere fraction of the price. Available sizes: XS-3X (petite, regular)

Available colors: 44

12 A Cable-Knit Cardigan With A Slouchy, Chunky Fit Amazon Astylish Women's Chunky Knit Sweater $36 See On Amazon A slouchy silhouette and chunky, cable-knit texture give this open-front cardigan lots of personality. Pair it with a turtleneck and pencil skirt to dress it up for work, or wear it over a crop top for a cool, off-duty look. Reviewers love the easy fit and thick, textured knit, with multiple people noting that it's a lot higher-quality and more expensive-looking than they expected. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors: 15

13 A Turtleneck Poncho In A Chic Plaid Print Amazon HITOP Turtleneck Poncho $28 See On Amazon For something different, consider a poncho instead of a jacket or coat. Ponchos always look chic, and they’re a delight to throw on — especially this turtleneck version, which will keep you so cozy and warm in any situation: cold planes, trains, car rides, and offices, for just a few examples. With its chic plaid print, this poncho makes a serious style statement, too. Available colors: 5

14 A Simple Zip-Up Hoodie Lined With Cozy Sherpa Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Sherpa-Lined Hooded Jacket $28 See On Amazon Consider yourself warned — once you zip up this hoodie, you'll never want to take it off. Because it's lined in faux sherpa, it's incredibly soft, as well as warm enough to double as a light jacket. Beyond the luxurious lining, the hoodie itself is pretty classic, with a kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs at the arms and hemline, and a drawstring hood. Imagine how much you'll love it on brisk winter mornings! Available sizes: XS-XXL (sizes 1X-6X can be found here)

Available colors: 7

15 This Cold-Weather Essential That's Also Super Packable Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket $40 See On Amazon To be sure, this lightweight puffer jacket is ideal for a wide range of activities — but it's particularly great for travel, since it's water-resistant, great for layering, and packs into a surprisingly compact drawstring carrying bag. Plus, it's machine washable, so it's also great for outdoor activities when you're likely to get it dirty, like hiking or camping. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 8

16 A Cozy Fleece Pullover That's Sold In So Many Cute Prints Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Pullover $30 See On Amazon Another impossibly cozy pullover, this one has a simple, but cute, color-blocked design. It's made of lightweight sherpa fleece, which reviewers say is equally soft both inside and out. Other design highlights include a kangaroo pocket and a drawstring at the hemline that lets you adjust the fit. If you don't like the color combination/print pictured, be sure to check out the other styles in which it comes. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/styles: 24

17 A Warm Flannel Shirt That's Perfect For Layering Amazon Carhartt Women's Rugged Flex Hamilton Shirt $32 See On Amazon Whether you wear it in the early fall as a jacket, in the winter as a layering piece, or tied around your waist during spring, every wardrobe can benefit from a few cozy flannel shirts. This one, from Carhartt, is especially high-quality — you can trust it'll only get comfier and softer as you wear and wash it more. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 8

18 A Warm (& Stylish) Fleece-Lined Winter Jacket — For Less Than $40 Amazon MEWOW Faux Sheepskin-Lined Winter Jacket $37 See On Amazon It's hard enough to find a winter jacket that's truly warm, comfortable, and stylish, let alone for less than $40 — which is what makes this such a rare find. Made of durable cotton canvas lined in cozy faux sheepskin, it's long enough to cover your hips — which adds to its warmth — and has a cinchable drawstring at the waist to keep it from looking shapeless. It also has two patch pockets, which are roomy enough to fit your wallet, cell phone, and more. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 8

19 This Cozy Hoodie/Cardigan/Jacket You'll Love Snuggling Up In At Home Amazon Dokotoo Womens Long Sleeve Fuzzy Cardigans Jacket $37 See On Amazon Whether you use this as a hoodie, cardigan, jacket, or blanket, this cozy gem deserves a spot in your wardrobe. It's made of plush, soft faux fur, with a relaxed fit and hip-grazing length. It also has roomy pockets and a hood, and comes in lots of cute colors and prints, including camo, leopard, and pastel tie-dye. "Snuggie, but make it fashion," one reviewer wrote, adding, "I have worn it every day since it arrived." Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors/prints: 19

20 A Chic Oversized Cardigan For All Your Cold-Weather Looks Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Cardigan with Pockets $39 See On Amazon Reviewers can't seem to stop raving about this chunky cardigan; in nearly 1,500 glowing five-star reviews, people praise practically everything about it — especially its texture-rich, popcorn knit material. With its open front and slouchy, oversized fit, it'll be the perfect finishing touch to so many cold-weather outfits — layer it over a turtleneck and wear it to work, or pair it with a camisole and joggers for a chic off-duty look. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors: 30

21 An Oversized Pullover In A Lumberjack-Chic Print Amazon ZESICA Women's Plaid Pullover $40 See On Amazon Add this lumberjack-chic pullover to your collection of cozy basics, and you'll always have something warm and cute to pair with your leggings and jeans. Made of cozy fleece with a spacious pocket, it comes seven other colors, if you don't love the black and red combo pictured. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors: 8

22 A Warm, Long Cardigan With A Fuzzy Look & Feel Amazon QIXING Women's Open Front Knit Cardigan $37 See On Amazon This cardigan's open front and thigh-grazing length give it a stylish, elegant look, but the fuzzy fabric from which it's made makes it so snuggly and warm. It'd make the perfect outer layer for early fall and spring, or you can wear it as a layering piece when it really gets cold. Also, if you don't feel inspired by the solid color options, note that it also comes in three striped prints. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/prints: 12

23 A Fleece-Lined Sherpa Jacket In Bold, Bright Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket with Woven Trim $40 See On Amazon Once you own this colorful sherpa jacket, you'll find yourself reaching for it all the time — running errands, walking the dog, meeting a friend for lunch, or even a fall bike ride or hike. It’s sold in six bright color combinations that feel wearable, modern, and fun, like the pink and navy, pictured, or a cool camel and lime green. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 6

24 Another Affordable Fleece Jacket — & It's Sold In So Many Fun Prints Amazon Woman Within Women's Plus Size Microfleece Jacket $40 See On Amazon Another cozy fleece zip-up to consider, this one comes in so many fun, colorful prints, from pink tie dye and buffalo plaid to polka dots, snowflakes, and more. Made of soft microfleece and designed with side pockets, it's perfect for pairing with leggings and fitted jeans. Available sizes: Medium Plus-6X

Available colors: 25

25 A Cozy-Chic Cardigan Sold In 18 Pretty Colors Amazon Traleubie Women's Long Sleeve Chunky Cardigan Sweater $37 See On Amazon You'll love snuggling up in this long, cozy cardigan all year long, whether you wear it as an outer layer during fall, summer, and spring, or underneath a warmer jacket in winter. Designed with spacious pockets, it's sold in tons of pretty colors, ranging from muted neutrals to light pastels. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors: 18

26 A Fleece-Lined Vest That Makes The Perfect Base Layer Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Polar Fleece Lined Vest $25 See On Amazon Another versatile piece that you can wear as a light outer layer when the weather isn't too cold, or underneath a warmer jacket when it is, this polar fleece vest is chic in a kind of preppy, normcore way. Choose from six versatile neutral colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 6

27 A Fuzzy Fleece Sweater That's Perfect For Cold-Weather Runs Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex Warm and Fuzzy Fleece $25 See On Amazon Keep cozy on cold-weather hikes and runs or snuggle up on the couch with this warm, fuzzy sweater. Made with a plush, fleece-lined fabric, it's sold in several shades of pretty pink, all complete with a high collar to keep your neck nice and warm. Available sizes: S-XL

Available colors/styles: 6

28 The Best-Selling Shawl That's Sold In Over 30 Prints Amazon Urban CoCo Shawl $22 See On Amazon This elegant shawl is sold in so many different prints, you'll definitely have a hard time narrowing it down to one. Versatile enough to use as a layering piece, light jacket, or blanket, it's been given over 2,000 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon reviewers thus far. Available colors/prints: 35

29 A Cozy, Fleece-Lined Hoodie That’s Also A Shirt & A Jacket Amazon Yeokou Sherpa Lined Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt Jacket $40 See On Amazon This best-selling hoodie can also be a shirt or a jacket, depending on how you wear it. It’s sold in eight unique styles, including six hooded options, all of which feature a warm fleece lining. Hot tip: If you buy one of the solid-color hoodies, you can buy a pair of matching, fleece-lined joggers from the same brand, here. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available styles: 8

30 A Fleece-Lined Peacoat That's Cozy, Classic, & Cute Amazon Woman Within Women's Plus Size Hooded Fleece Peacoat $37 See On Amazon This classic peacoat may look cute, but it's utilitarian, too, thanks to its cozy fleece lining. Made of microfleece, it's designed with side pockets and a hood, adding to its ultra functional appeal. Available sizes: 14 Plus-34 Plus

Available colors: 3

31 Your New Favorite, Thick Cardigan For Fall Amazon Dokotoo Womens Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan $37 See On Amazon Bound to become your new favorite layer for pairing with leggings, mini skirts, and jeans, this cozy cardigan is soft and stretchy, rather than scratchy and stiff, so you'll love snuggling up in it at home, too. Note that reviewers suggest sizing down, since it runs a bit large. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors: 18

32 An Oversized Fleece Hoodie You'll Love Snuggling Up In Amazon Yanekop Womens Fuzzy Oversized Hoodie $27 See On Amazon If you don't find zip-ups and open-front hoodies warm enough, go for this one — it only zips down a little way, so it won't expose your chest or stomach to any air. Aside from the pretty pink pictured, it's also sold in five neutral colors, ranging from khaki to black. Available sizes: S-3X Large

Available colors: 6