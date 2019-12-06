32 Polished Staple Pieces Under $35 On Amazon You'll Continue To Go Back To

While splurging out on brightly colored statement coats and glittery, sky-high heels is undeniably fun, smart shoppers know that building out a well-rounded wardrobe is all about balance. After all, keeping a solid rotation of basics on hand makes it much easier to style those eye-catching investment pieces (so you actually wind up wearing them more than once). And that’s exactly where this shopping guide comes in: ahead, you’ll find 32 polished staple pieces under $35 you’ll continue to go back to again and again, because they’re timeless, elegant, and go with everything.

Aside from the fact that the picks on this list are all sophisticated and stylish, there are a few other things that make them so great. First, they all cost $35 or less — which means you can pick out quite a few new pieces without totally messing with your monthly budget. Also, they’re almost all available on Amazon Prime, which means they can be delivered to your door in a matter of two days. Some of them are even eligible for Prime Wardrobe — a cool feature that allows you to try on pieces for a week-long period before committing to buying them. Returns are free, and you only get charged for what you keep.

To build out a smarter wardrobe, scroll on for 32 timeless pieces on Amazon you’ll wear forever.

1 A Sporty-Chic Dress Made Of Silky Soft Jersey Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $17 See On Amazon This sporty-chic dress is bound to become your new favorite. Comfortable, stylish, and polished in an effortless way, it can be dressed down with sneakers or dressed up with jewelry and heels. It can be worn during any season, too, and comes in 19 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS — 6XL

2 A Satin Cowl Neck Camisole Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Miqieer Silky Camisole $19 See On Amazon A gorgeous staple that'll never go out of style, this satin camisole with an elegant cowl neck is bound to get plenty of wear. It's perfect for date night and evenings out with friends, but you could easily wear it to the office underneath a blazer, too. Choose from 43 colors (or just admit you're going to need a few). Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

3 A Sleek, Comfortable Maxi Skirt With A Slit Up The Side Amazon The Drop Veronique High Waist Slit Skirt $30 See On Amazon Sporty, chic, and sleek at the same time, this comfy knit skirt can be rocked all year round. Pair it with an oversized sweater when it's cold out, then style it with all your favorite tanks and tees during summer. It's also a great work piece — choose among five colors. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

4 A Bodysuit You'll Wear During Every Season Amazon WDIRARA Long-Sleeved Blouson Bodysuit $28 See On Amazon If you love a neat, tucked-in look, it's all about the bodysuits. This one is stretchy and comfy thanks to the spandex in the fabric, but it looks like a gorgeous, fitted blouse. Aside from this plunging black option, it's also sold in more than other styles and colors. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

5 A Cute Mini Sweater Dress With A Tie Waist Design Amazon Zonsaoja V-Neck Wrap Sweater Dress $40 See On Amazon The simple sweater dress gets a fashion-forward update with a tie detail. It's cozy and versatile; throw on a pair of tights, and you can even wear it during winter — with a cinched waist and off-the-shoulder neckline, the silhouette always looks stylish. Available in 16 colors, one reviewer wrote, “Not only is the dress conservative and sexy at the same time, it's also very warm, comfortable, and amazingly soft like your favorite blanket!” Available sizes: XS — XL

6 A Tiny Pair Of Sparkling Cuff Earrings Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon These dainty earrings are basically tiny cuffs, so they hug your ears tightly for an understated look with just the right amount of sparkle. Over 1,000 reviewers gave them a perfect five-star rating. They also come in white gold and rose gold, if that's more of your thing.

7 A Classic Scoop Neck Top Made Of Super Soft Jersey Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Swing Tunic $16 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic, comfy knits. Case in point? This scoopneck top made of soft, slinky jersey. Available in seven colors, you'll wind up reaching for it all year round. Available sizes: XS — XXL

8 A Stylish Wrap Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Pink Queen Women's Wrap Sweater Dress $38 See On Amazon Easy to dress up or down and suitable for any season or occasion, at just $30, this dress is a versatile must-have. You can wear it to work, to cocktail parties, or even out to lunch — just pair it with sneakers to keep it casual. The added nylon gives it a nice bit of stretch, while the tie at the waist adds structure. Choose from 14 colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Classic Crewneck Sweater Sold In Over 35 Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $18 See On Amazon Sold in over 35 colors and prints (ranging from argyle to hearts to so many different stripes), you'll probably want to stock up on more than one of these classic crewneck sweaters. With a 4.5-star overall rating, it's a clear Amazon-favorite; reviewers report that it's lightweight but warm, not scratchy, and very good quality. Available sizes: XS — XXL

10 An All-Seasons Dress You'll Always Wind Up Wearing Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $14 See On Amazon Not only is this basic-in-a-good-way dress super versatile, but it's comfortable, too. Made of silky jersey knit, you might even be tempted to sleep in it. That said, it can easily be dressed up or layered, making it the perfect staple piece to stock up on. Pair it with white sneakers and a denim jacket to keep it casual, cinch it at the waist with a belt to give it some shape, or style it with layers of jewelry and heels to dress it up a bit. Available sizes: XS — XXL

11 A Classic Pair Of Loafers At A Great Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat $23 See On Amazon Every closet needs a pair (or two) of loafers — they're polished, timeless, and go with everything. This pair costs just $20, but boasts rave reviews from Amazon customers. In addition to the gold (pictured), they're also sold in tan, black, and leopard. Available sizes: 5 — 13

12 A Tencel Shirtdress With A Tailored Tie Waist Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Dress $34 See On Amazon For a one-and-done outfit, it doesn't get any more fuss-free (yet stylish) than this tencel shirtdress. Dress it down with white sneakers, or dress it up with strappy sandals and earrings. Available sizes: S — XXL

13 A Cozy Turtleneck Sweater With Cable Knit Stitching Amazon Hanna Nikole Turtleneck Sweater $35 See On Amazon A cold-weather staple, this cable-knit turtleneck sweater will keep you looking polished and feeling warm. It's sold in eight colors and features balloon sleeves for added style. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

14 A Super Soft Pair Of Ponte Knit Leggings That Look Like Real Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $16 See On Amazon Made of impossibly soft ponte knit that feels stretchy and lived-in, these leggings can easily pass off as "real" pants. The twill and herringbone prints are perfect for the office, but be sure to pick up a few of the solid colors, too. They come in a wide range of sizes, which makes it easy to find your perfect fit. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long, extra long)

15 A Dainty Initial Necklace For Just $10 Amazon MOMOL Tiny Initial Necklace $10 See On Amazon A cute, classic initial necklace makes for a timeless accessory that'll go with everything. This one costs just $10, and it's made of hypoallergenic, lead-free, nickel-free stainless steel, so it won't go green or irritate sensitive skin. It's also a great gift for just about anyone.

16 A Retro-Chic Skirt That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Tanming Wool Plaid A-Line Skirt $34 See On Amazon It's hard to believe this gorgeous wool skirt costs just under $35. It has a slightly retro feel, though it's totally timeless, while you can easily dress it up or down depending on how you style it. Get it in 12 plaid prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12

17 A Classic Pair Of Combat Boots At A Great Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Up Combat Boot $35 See On Amazon A classic pair of combat boots are a wardrobe essential; they're versatile, stylish, comfortable, and just the right amount of edgy. Keep things casual by pairing them with leggings and skinny jeans, or juxtapose them with a long, feminine dress. This pair, from Amazon Essentials, is high-quality, but comes at a great price: choose from black or brown. Available sizes: 5 — 13

18 A Timeless Wrap Dress You'll Always Find An Occasion For Amazon Nemidor Wrap Dress $35 See On Amazon Conservative enough for the office but formal enough for weddings, this classic wrap dress is sure to get plenty of wear. Constructed with polyester, it has a slinky, stretchy feel, and it's just as comfortable as it is stylish. Choose from colors such as black, dark green, and wine red. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

19 A Funnel-Neck Top That Feels Silky & Lived-In Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Shirt $17 See On Amazon Made of Daily Ritual's signature jersey material, this soft and comfy top is timeless and versatile. It looks great on its own, but it's also the perfect layering piece for when the weather's cold. Get it in gray, navy, or black. Available sizes: XS — XXL

20 An Elegant Swing Dress That'll Take You From Work To Parties Amazon Lamilus Women's Button Down Swing Dress $20 See On Amazon Perfect for cocktail parties and formal occasions but suitable for the office, too, you can't go wrong with this swingy midi dress. It comes in 16 colors and prints, ranging from geometric designs to florals. Available sizes: S — XXL

21 A Classic Oxford Shirt Sold In Tons Of Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Poplin Shirt $17 See On Amazon Polished, timeless, and versatile, a classic Oxford shirt belongs in every person's wardrobe. Wear it on its own, tucked in or out, or layer it under a sweater for a preppy-chic look. This one comes in 16 colors and prints, including stripes, plaid, and even a fun pineapple pattern. Available sizes: XS — XXL

22 A Little Black Dress That's As Comfortable As It Is Cute Amazon Daily Ritual Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $12 See On Amazon This wardrobe staple is one of those essentials you'll reach for all year round. Wear it on its own during spring and summer, then use it as a layering piece once the weather gets cold. Made of soft, stretchy jersey, it's so comfy, you might be tempted to wear it around the house. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Thick, Cozy Sweater With A Cool Asymmetric Neck Amazon GRECERELLE Women's Asymmetric Hem Wrap Pullover Sweater $34 See On Amazon Classic and cozy, this wrap-style sweater gets a unique update with its cool, asymmetric neckline. It's made of a waffle-like material and comes in 15 colors; reviewers can't stop raving about its look, quality, and fit. Available sizes: S — XXL

24 A Basic V-Neck Tee Made Of Silky, Stretchy Jersey Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Rib Knit Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Shirt $12 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic, everyday knits, like this classic V-neck tee from Daily Ritual. Made of super soft jersey that's just the right amount of stretchy, courtesy of 10% spandex, it comes in three colors: black, navy, and gray. Being so versatile, it's probably worth stocking up on all three. Available sizes: XS — XXL

25 Some Effortless Wide Leg Pants For Everyday Amazon Amazon Essentials Slip-On Wide Leg Pants $35 See On Amazon Simultaneously classic and on-trend, these wide leg pants will become your new go-to’s. They can be easily dressed up for work or dressed down for more casual outings, while 5% elastane gives them just the right amount of stretch. Reviewers report that they’re also the perfect pants for travel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 An Extra Long Cardigan That's Perfect For Cold Offices Amazon POGTMM Women's Casual Duster $21 See On Amazon Perfect for traveling, layering over leggings, and keeping at your desk if you work in a chilly office, this extra-long cardigan is a versatile, must-have piece. Made of soft, stretchy viscose with a hint of spandex, it comes in tons of different colors and prints, including leopard, camouflage, and a sheer black. Available sizes: S — 3XL

27 A Super Soft, Slouchy T-Shirt With A Boxy Fit Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket Tee $13 See On Amazon Nothing screams 'staple' quite like a classic T-shirt. But this one's a tad more stylish than most, thanks to its relaxed, boxy cut. It's also super comfortable; rayon and spandex collide for a smooth, almost silky fabric that feels lived-in and soft. Get it in a variety of solid colors and classic striped prints. Available sizes: XS — XXL

28 An Elegant Long-Sleeve Dress With Two Spacious Pockets Amazon KILIG Women's Button-Down Dress With Pockets $26 See On Amazon Perfect for any season, this classic dress is sure to come in handy for countless occasions. Made of a soft, stretchy blend of spandex and cotton, it has over 700 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. The best part is, it even has pockets. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: S — XL

29 A Pair Of Comfortable Pumps That Go With Everything Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women's Low Heel Pumps $37 See On Amazon This retro-chic pair of strappy heels has a thick, block heel that makes them just as comfortable as they are cute. Pair them with everything from mini dresses and skirts to all different types of bottoms: dress pants, denim cutoffs, jeans. They also come in sparkly gold, beige, and floral, in addition to solid classics like red and black. Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 A Silky Wrap Dress That'll Never Go Out Of Style — & It Comes In Tons Of Colors & Prints Amazon Lark & Ro Women's Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $28 See On Amazon A classic wrap dress will never go out of style, and it's perfect for just about any occasion (work, job interviews, cocktail parties, and even more formal events). Thanks to elastane in the fabric, this one feels silky and stretchy. Get it in over 25 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS — XL

31 A Swingy Skirt You Can Wear All Year Round Amazon Exlura Womens High Waist Pleated Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets $25 See On Amazon The beauty of this skirt — aside its gorgeous, flowy fit — is how versatile it is. You can wear it all year round: with a turtleneck in the winter, or with a tank top in the summer. Choose from six colors in two prints: polka dot and floral. Available sizes: 2-4 — 16-18

32 Classic Bootcut Trousers With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch Amazon Rafaella Women's Plus-Size Curvy-Fit Gabardine Bootcut Trouser $33 See On Amazon Perfect for work, formal lunches, job interviews, and more, these Rafaella boot-cut trousers have an overwhelming amount of positive reviews from shoppers. 5% spandex gives them a healthy dose of stretch, while welted pockets and belt loops round out the classic design. Available sizes: 16 — 22W