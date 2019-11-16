30 Highly Rated Pieces On Amazon That Are Comfortable & Look Good On Everyone

Savvy shoppers are starting to catch onto the internet's best kept secret. Amazon, no longer just a destination for stocking up on beauty products and household essentials, is actually home to one of the most incredible selections of clothes, shoes, and accessories online. But this seemingly infinite selection also has its drawbacks — namely, the amount of time and effort that's required to narrow down the best that Amazon has to offer. That's where this shopping guide comes in. These 30 highly rated pieces on Amazon are comfortable, look good on everyone, and come highly recommended from fellow shoppers like yourself, so you know you can trust what you're ordering.

Whether you're in the market for some stylish but professional work outfits, a new winter coat, everyday knits, or high-quality athleisure-wear, you'll find all of that (and more!) ahead. Each piece was chosen for its style, price, and comfort factor — and has tons of positive reviews to back up its quality. And remember: if something boasts the Prime Wardrobe label (and you're already a Prime member), that means the item is eligible for a seven-day trial period before you commit to purchasing. You can try up to eight items at a time, and you only pay for what you keep. Best of all, returns are easy and free.

And now, scroll on for 30 stylish, comfortable, highly rated finds on Amazon right now.

1 A Sleek Maxi Skirt To Take You From The Office To Date Night Amazon SheIn Split Thigh Rib Knit Maxi Bodycon Skirt $20 See On Amazon Sleek, sophisticated, and sporty all at the same time, this maxi skirt is made of a stretchy fabric blend that makes it just as comfortable as it is chic. It has a mid-thigh-high side slit and subtle ribbed texture, and it comes in seven neutral colors. Pair it with tall boots for a day at the office, strappy sandals for a night out, and white sneakers when you're off-duty. Available sizes: S-XL

2 A Soft Funnel-Neck Sweater With A Relaxed, Cozy Fit Amazon Goodthreads Women's Mid-Gauge Stretch Funnel Neck Sweater $35 See On Amazon You'll wind up pairing this sweater with everything — jeans, leggings, shorts, maxi dresses — so it's best to stock up on a few colors. With long, ribbed cuffs, side slits, and a chic funnel neck, it's a more stylish version of your basic, everyday sweater — though it's no less comfy, thanks to the soft, fuzzy (non-scratchy) material of which it's made. Get it in seven solid colors or two striped prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

3 A Timeless Pair Of Loafers That Go With Everything Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat $23 See On Amazon Timeless, elegant, and stylish all at the same time, it's hard to believe these classic loafers cost just $25. The interior is lined with soft, breathable suede and the heel is padded for comfort, while the clean lines, pointed toe, and monochromatic design make them versatile enough to wear with just about anything. One reviewer commented, "I've only been wearing these loafers for two hours and I already went back to order another color. These are the most comfortable work shoes I've ever owned in my life." Get them in black, tan, metallic gold, or a statement-making leopard print. Available sizes: 5-13

4 A Cozy Cotton Sweater With A Stylish Colorblock Print Amazon Cable Stitch Women's Contrast-Sleeve Cotton Sweater $34.99 See On Amazon Lightweight enough for spring and late-summer but cozy enough to keep you warm during winter and fall, this cute, casual sweater is made of 100% cotton, giving it a super-soft feel. Choose from seven fun colorblock prints, including black with brown, grey with red, and navy with yellow. "It's a beautiful sweater. Fits nicely and true to size. You get exactly what you see displayed on your screen," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

5 The Softest Pair Of Leggings Ever — But They Look Like Pants Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Ponte Knit Legging $20 See On Amazon Ponte knit is one of the softest materials on the planet, and these leggings utilize the fabric to create the coziest pair of pants you'll ever own. Even better, they come in an assortment of prints that are designed to look like real pants. You could easily pass off the twill and herringbone prints as work trousers, while the solid shades and heather grey space dye are perfect for more casual occasions. They even come in various lengths to ensure you find your perfect fit. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

6 A Skinny Waist Belt To Give Shape To Any Dress Amazon WERFORU Women Skinny Belt (4-Pack) $17.99 See On Amazon For under $20, it's worth stocking up on this four-pack of waist belts. Use them to give shape to any style dress — maxi or mini, flowy or bodycon — or pair them with an oversized Oxford shirt for a menswear-inspired look. Each multi-pack contains four skinny belts in different colors. Choose from a variety of buckle designs. Available sizes: 26"-32", 33"-42"

8 A Simple, Flowy Dress You Can Wear In Any Season Amazon Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress $25 See On Amazon Another great Amazon find that combines style with comfort, this best-selling tunic dress is versatile enough to wear just about anywhere, anytime of year. Wear it on its own during spring and summer; then, once the cold weather rolls around, pair it with boots and tights. Get it in classic black, then pick up another in a bolder shade or the fun, flirty polka dot print. Available sizes: S-XXL

9 A Cropped Workout Tank To Take You To Post-Yoga Brunch In Style Amazon Core 10 Women's Cropped Yoga Tank $11 See On Amazon Stay stylish during your next fitness class with this cute cropped shirt. Then, throw on a jacket (or wear it on its own) to meet up with your friends. Made of a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, it's sold in six versatile colors, including white, black, and a gorgeous light blue. Once summer rolls around, it'll look great with denim cutoffs, too. Available sizes: XS-3X

10 A Pair Of Lace-Up Combat Boots That Are Equal Parts Classic & Edgy Amazon katliu Combat Lace Up Boots $46 See On Amazon These combat boots have gained over 375 perfect five-star reviews thanks to their stylish design that’s both timeless and tough. Highlights include durable, non-slip rubber soles, a zip closure on the side, and gleaming silver eyelets. Style them with everything from leggings and jeans to mini skirts and dresses, and choose from eight colors. Available sizes: 6-11

11 A Figure-Hugging Dress Sold In So Many Colors & Styles Amazon BTFBM Ruched Stretchy Bodycon Mini Dress $25.99 See On Amazon Thanks to its versatility, this ruched bodycon dress is a must-have addition to any wardrobe. You can dress it up with strappy sandals or keep it casual with white sneakers, and you can wear it on its own during summer or with a denim jacket and tights when the weather's cold. Additionally, it's available in both sleeveless and short-sleeved styles, with or without buttons, in over 10 different colors. Over 1,300 gave the dress a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: S-XL

12 A Cozy Pair Of Joggers That Are Stylish Enough To Wear Out Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Jogger Pant $20 See On Amazon Consider these joggers a more stylish version of sweatpants: their tailored fit and slightly cropped ankle makes them cute enough to wear outside of the house; pair them with white sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual, off-duty look. Made of a super-soft, cozy blend of cotton, viscose, and elastane, they have an elastic drawstring waist, roomy pockets, and come in eight colors. At just $20, it's worth stocking up on a few — you're going to be living in these at home. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13 A Simple, Sophisticated Coat At A Great Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Plush Button-Front Coat $59 See On Amazon Available in four neutral colors, this menswear-inspired coat is perfect for staying sophisticated and stylish in the cold weather. "This is the coat every woman needs in her wardrobe," wrote one reviewer. They continue, "It's simple yet elegant. It goes with jeans as easily as it goes with dresses. It's the perfect length. The fabric isn't too heavy or too light. It's also soft to the touch and not scratchy." Available sizes: XS-XXL

14 A Cozy Knit Top With Lacy Sleeves Amazon MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Loose Blouse $23 See On Amazon This versatile knit top has that rare effortless feel of a garment that you can wear for practically every occasion. Keep it casual with a white tee and sneakers, pair it with a pencil skirt for work, or dress it up with strappy sandals and a jacket. With its chic yet comfy material and decorative lacy sleeves, the styling possibilities are endless. You can snag it in 30 colors, from essential black (pictured) to saturated brights. Available sizes: S-XXL

15 A Classic Warm-Weather Essential Amazon GRECERELLE V Neck Flowy Maxi Dress $37 See On Amazon No closet is complete without a few floaty wrap-style dresses. This one features an ethereal high-low hem with subtle ruffle detailing, and the material has a bit of stretch for lots of comfort (and it doesn’t wrinkle). Get it in one of 31 summer-ready prints, including florals, polka-dots, and abstract prints — or just go ahead and stock up on a few different hues. Available sizes: S-XX-Large

16 Stretchy, Skinny Levi's Jeans At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans $27 See On Amazon Sure, jeans may not typically be the type of thing you order online. But with a 4.3-star overall rating and close to 52,000 (!!!) perfect five-star ratings, you can rest assured that there's no risk with these Levi's skinnies. (Plus, at such a great price point, what is there really to lose?) Also, they’re available in several inseam lengths, and straight and plus sizes, which makes it easy to find your perfect fit. They're made with elastane to give them stretch, so they almost feel more like leggings. Choose from 15 colors. Available sizes: 2-28 (available in 28-inch, 30-inch, 32-inch inseam lengths)

17 A Chic Printed Shawl That Doubles As A Blanket For Travel Amazon Moss Rose Shawl Wrap $33 See On Amazon Though this cozy wrap looks super-chic worn as a shawl, it doubles as the perfect blanket for travel, or for throwing over your desk chair if you work in an A/C-happy office. It's sold in 13 windowpane or plaid prints, some with fringe detailing and toggle buttons. “This blanket scarf drapes elegantly and the material feels warm, soft and comfortable. Easy to wear and pair with other clothes. Highly recommend this product,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: One size

18 A Timeless Button-Down Top In An On-Trend Animal Print Amazon ECOWISH Womens V Neck Leopard Tops $33.79 $26.97 See On Amazon Switch up your go-to button-down shirt with this fun, animal print blouse. Depending on how you style it, it can be worn everywhere — to the office, to cocktails, to the beach. Sold in seven different colors, it's the type of versatile piece that can be worn all year round. "The quality of the shirt vs the price is outstanding," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: S-3XL

19 A Classic Pair Of Sneakers To Dress Down All Your Skirts & Dresses Amazon adidas Puremotion Running Shoe $54 See On Amazon Though they're obviously great for running, these classic adidas sneakers will look so stylish paired with all your dresses and skirts. The knit material is lightweight and breathable, the footbeds are cushioned, and the soles are thick and supportive. A best-seller with over 3,600 ratings, they're sold in 34 colors and prints. Available sizes: 5-12

20 A Crewneck Sweater You'll Reach For Again & Again Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $23 See On Amazon You can never have too many cozy knit basics in your closet. Case in point? This crewneck sweater, which can be worn on its own, layered under a blazer, tucked into a high-waisted skirt ... you get the idea. The versatile, comfy sweater is made of cotton, modal, and polyester, a blend that's soft to the touch with some stretch. It comes in several cute colors and prints, including classic black (a work must-have), stripes, argyle, and leopard print. Available sizes: 3XS-XXL (available in slim)

21 A Comfy, Supportive Sports Bra With A Pretty Crossover Cut Amazon Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) 'Icon Series' The Ballerina Sports Bra $20.89 See On Amazon Featuring a delicate, crossover cut, this Core 10 sports bra doesn't compromise on performance. Made of a four-way stretch fabric that was designed to wick away moisture, the bra has a compression fit to prevent bouncing during high-intensity workouts. Get it in four solid colors or two stylish tie-dye prints. Available sizes: XS-3X

22 The Comfiest Pair Of Strappy Sandals You'll Ever Try On Amazon Vionic Women's Perk Blaire Open Toe Heel $149.95 $104.99 See On Amazon For a pair of strappy, stylish sandals that are actually (truly!) comfortable, it doesn't get much better than these Perk Blaire open toe heels from Vionic. Made with cushioned, podiatrist-designed footbeds, they have a thick block heel and come in multiple colors, including brown, black, and snakeskin. "This shoe is by far the most comfortable heel I have ever owned!" raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 5-11 (including wide)

23 A Simple Jersey Dress That You'll Live In All Year Long Amazon POPYOUNG Long Sleeve Casual Swing Dress $29 See On Amazon Made of a super-soft jersey knit material, you'll want to live in this dress all year long. And thanks to its versatility, you can: wear it on its own during spring and summer, then style it with tights, a jacket, and ankle boots when the weather gets cold. The fabric also contains spandex to give the dress stretch. Take your pick among 28 colors and prints. Available sizes: 1X-7X

24 A Classic Jean Jacket That's Stretchy, Not Stiff Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $29.99 See On Amazon Most jean jackets tend to fill restricting and stiff; but not this one. That's because it's made with cotton, rayon, and spandex, so it's more comfortable than most other denim jackets. Get it in four washes, including black and white. Over 1,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: S-XL

25 High-Quality Leggings At A Great Price — & They Come In Over 15 Colors & Prints Amazon Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) 'All Day Comfort' High Waist 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging $22 See On Amazon Made of a moisture-wicking stretch fabric that won't lose its shape, these cropped leggings check all the right boxes when it comes to staying stylish and supported during your workout. There's even a small pocket built into the thick, high-rise waistband, and they come in 16 cute colors and prints, including heather green, light pink, and navy camouflage. Available sizes: XS-3X

26 A Pair Of Sophisticated Kitten Heels With Concealed Orthotic Support Amazon Vionic Women's Kit Josie Kitten Heel $52.94 See On Amazon Made with podiatrist-designed footbeds to offer maximum orthotic support, these Vionic kitten heels are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Pair them will all your dresses, work pants, and skirts — and choose from 13 colors and prints, including snakeskin, denim, and floral. Available sizes: 5-12 (including wide)

27 A Smooth Microfiber Bra That Feels Like Nothing Against Your Skin Amazon True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra $44 See On Amazon Between the super-smooth microfiber material, seamless construction, and dig-free straps, you’ll forget you’re wearing this fan-favorite bra. Plus, the adjustable straps can convert into a racerback. “I feel like I have discovered the Holy Grail of bras! I have been looking and looking for YEARS for a bra this soft, comfortable, versatile (LOVE the ability to make it a racer back or not) and beautiful,” one reviewer commented. “I love the way it feels, I love the way it looks under a silky T shirt. Most of all I love the comfort.” Available sizes: XS-3X

28 A Pair Of Levi's Skinnies With Over 2,500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans $23.72 See On Amazon Made with a "super stretch" material, these pants look like jeans but feel like leggings. Over 2,600 reviewers gave them a perfect five-star rating, calling them the "perfect pair of skinny jeans" and commenting things like "Very comfortable, incredibly stretchy, and [don't] ride down when I sit." They're available in 10 denim washes including black, all of which have a comfy, worn-in feel. Available sizes: 2-28 (short, medium, large)

29 A Statement-Making Maxi Dress With A Sultry Keyhole Cutout Amazon RUTH & FABLE Women's Standard Keyhole Maxi Evening Dress $78.99 See On Amazon Stand out from the crowd in this statement-making maxi dress from Truth & Fable. Featuring a delicate side slit and keyhole cut out at the front, it's sophisticated and sultry at the same time. Get it in the black and white polka dot print, pictured, or in a bright pink floral. Available sizes: XS-XXL