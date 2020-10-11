28 Jackets So Cozy, They Feel Like Bathrobes

When it's chilly outside, there's nothing cozier than snuggling up in a thick, plush blanket or fluffy bathrobe. That's all well and good when you're staying at home, but when it's time to head outdoors, you can't exactly go out shrouded in your favorite fleece blanket. The good news is, you can still feel just as snuggly and warm with the right outerwear. All you need is a jacket that's so cozy, it feels like a bathrobe — and you'll find 28 pieces that fit the bill just ahead.

In addition to cozy jackets, there are also a handful of long coats and thick pullovers featured in this edit. Most things are made of some sort of fleece — teddy, polar, coral — or soft, faux fur. Whether you love sporty-chic hoodies or trendy teddy coats, there's a bathrobe-like piece of outerwear for everyone on this list.

Even better? All of the best women's winter coats featured here are available on Amazon Fashion, so if you're a Prime member, that means free, two-day shipping and no-fuss returns. Some pieces are even eligible for Prime Wardrobe, which allows you to try clothing on at home for up to a week before deciding whether to make the purchase or not.

So what do you have to lose? Scroll on top shop 28 of the warmest women's jackets you can buy right now — and if you still can't get enough of all things snuggly, check out these other chic, cozy pieces that'll make you excited for it to be freezing-cold.

1 The Must-Have Teddy Coat Of The Season — For Less Than $50 Amazon Angashion Fuzzy Lapel Jacket $41 See On Amazon Teddy coats have been incredibly popular for a couple of years now, and the trend doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon. And why should it? They always look chic, they can be dressed up or down, and they're so, so cozy and warm. If you haven't already picked one up — or are simply looking to expand your collection — you can't do much better than this one, given the price tag: It has all the right design details, it's sold in 10 pretty colors, and it has over 1,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. What's not to love? Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

2 A Chic Faux Fur Jacket with A Neck-Protecting Hood Amazon Jones New York Cozy Warm Winter Coat $117 See On Amazon Amp up the glamour even further with this faux fur coat from Jones New York. Made of the softest, plushest faux fur material, it comes in two styles: with a hood, and without. Choose from black or brown — you can't go wrong with either. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

3 The Closest You'll Get To Wearing A Fleece Blanket — Without Actually Wearing A Fleece Blanket Amazon Dokotoo Fleece Hoodie Cardigan $37 See On Amazon This is basically like somebody made a hoodie out of your favorite fleece blanket. Part jacket, part hooded cardigan — whatever you call it, it's bound to become your new favorite outer layer for snuggly nights at home and casual outings alike. Designed with spacious pockets and an oversized fit, it's sold in both solid colors and playful prints, including stars and camo. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

4 A Faux Fur-Trimmed Jacket In A Cute, Winter-Inspired Print Amazon Woman Within Snow Flake Jacket $75 See On Amazon Much more stylish than your standard winter-inspired outerwear, this faux fur jacket has a playful, snowflake print that exudes Nordic-chic vibes. Adding to its cozy appeal is its fur-trimmed hood, complete with a drawstring to really keep out the cold. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X

Available colors: 2

5 This Chic Faux Fur Coat That'll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Jack by BB Dakota Faux Fur Coat $84 See On Amazon Timelessly chic and soft as a blanket, this faux fur jacket by Jack by BB Dakota will go with everything in your wardrobe, from dresses and mini skirts to leggings and jeans. It's sold in two neutral colors: toffee gray and black. Good luck picking your favorite. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors:

6 The Fleece-Lined Down Jacket So Popular, It Has Its Own Instagram Account Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $140 See On Amazon The infamous "Amazon coat" is back for the season, and it's still as popular than ever. Boasting thousands of five-star reviews and its very own Instagram account, people are obsessed with this thing. What makes it so special? Aside from its cute look and reasonable price tag, given the quality, it has tons of big pockets (six, to be precise), a fleece-lined hood, and is stuffed with real duck down and duck feathers — aka, all the makings of one of the best winter jackets ever. This year, it's been given an update, with a (faux) fur-trimmed hood — but you can still get it in the furless version, too. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 13

7 An Ultra Cozy Take On The Classic Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket $70 See On Amazon Cozy outerwear can still look totally cool — just check out this sherpa jacket from Levi's. Chic in a rugged, effortless way, it has four pockets (two up top, two towards the bottom) and comes in several stylish prints, including red and black plaid and a cool, peach-hued camo. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors/prints: 6

8 A Faux Shearling Pullover With A Cool Asymmetrical Zipper Amazon KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Jacket $36 See On Amazon A cool, modern take on the standard fleece pullover, this one is designed with an asymmetrical zip-up collar, setting it apart from the crowd. But like all of the best women's fleece jackets, it has spacious pockets, a high collar to protect your neck, and is snuggly, thick, and warm. If you already have several solid fleece jackets, be sure to check out the tie-dye and leopard print versions. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/styles/prints: 20

9 An Extra-Long Fleece Coat That's Basically A Chic Version Of A Bathrobe Amazon Woman Within Plus Size Long Hooded Berber Fleece Coat $56 See On Amazon As close as you can get to wearing an actual bathrobe out without, well, wearing a bathrobe, this long fleece coat has all the same great features, but looks decidedly more chic. Made of teddy bear-like fleece, the extra-long design has an attached hood and roomy pockets. Plus, its flowy fit makes it great for layering over thicker sweaters. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X

Available colors: 4

10 A Polar Fleece Jacket In A Cool, Neutral Print Amazon Billabong Montreal Longline Jacket $74 See On Amazon Another cool, teddy fleece jacket that's stylish and warm, this one comes in a stylish Southwestern-inspired print that'll instantly elevate the look of any basic outfit (it also comes in classic camel). One Amazon reviewer reported, "This is the coziest sweater/jacket I have ever worn! I am in love with the warmth and softness like a bathrobe but looks super cute and goes with all my boots and jeans! I will be living in this all winter!" Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors/prints: 2

11 A Reversible Jacket With Plush Sherpa On One Side Amazon Alo Yoga Women's Duality Reversible Sherpa Jacket $210 See On Amazon How cool is this reversible jacket from Alo Yoga? On one side is a color-blocked exercise jacket (perfect for running in the fall), and on the other is plush, cozy fleece that feels as soft and scrumptious as your comfiest bathrobe. It’s a splurge, but you’re technically getting two jackets for the price of one. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 6

12 A Chic, Hooded, Faux Fur Jacket By Calvin Klein Amazon Calvin Klein Faux Fur Jacket $90 See On Amazon Dress up your day-to-day wardrobe with this chic faux fur coat from Calvin Klein. Made of the softest, almost velvety material, it has a faux fur-trimmed collar and hood for extra warmth, as well as two front pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Sherpa Fleece Zip-Up With A Cozy, Oversized Fit Amazon UGG Cadence Jacket $98 See On Amazon This hooded, zip-up jacket from UGG will become your new favorite piece for lounging, running errands, camping, hiking, and every other semi-casual occasion in between. Chic in an oversized way, it's made of sherpa fleece with a cute patch pocket, and comes in camouflage in addition to black and white. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: 3

14 A Classic Peacoat Updated With Of-The-Moment Teddy Fleece Amazon Roamans Plus Size Double-Breasted Teddy Coat $57 See On Amazon If you love the look of peacoats, but want something a bit more cozy, this teddy coat combines the best of both worlds. The double-breasted, button-accented front gives it a classic, polished look, while the textured teddy fabric makes it just as snuggly as a plush bathrobe. Choose from three jewel-toned colors. Available sizes: 14-16 Plus — 34-36 Plus

Available colors: 3

15 This Pretty Belted Jacket That Exudes Hamptons-Chic Vibes Amazon Lucky Brand Mixed Sherpa Jacket $57 See On Amazon Perhaps not as warm as some of the other coats on this list, but every bit as soft and snuggly, this Lucky Brand jacket is the perfect outer layer for early fall, late summer, and spring. The muted, neutral color combo screams Hamptons-chic vibes, while the self-tie belt adds to its elegant appeal. You can dress this up for semi-casual outings, or wear it around the house as a chic alternative to hoodies and baggy sweaters. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 A Utilitarian Fleece Zip-Up With Plenty Of Zippers & Pockets Amazon Carhartt Fleece Jacket $80 See On Amazon Bundle up for the cold weather with this high-neck fleece jacket from workwear experts Carhartt. Chic in a rugged, utilitarian way, it has three spacious pockets that zip all the way closed so you don't have to worry about things falling out. Use it as your primary jacket in the fall, then wear it as a layering piece come winter. Also cozy enough for lounging around the house! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

17 A Soft, Fuzzy Coat With An Elegant Self-Tie Belt Amazon Vince Camuto Belted Long Coat $118 See On Amazon What sets this teddy coat apart from the rest is its belt, which allows you to achieve a more tailored effect, unlike most of the other teddy coats on this list that have an open front or button closure. That makes it feel less shapeless, and slightly more dressed-up — so it's good for more formal outings. Choose from pretty light pink or classic black. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

18 A Flannel Jacket That’s Like Perfect For Autumn Amazon Tanming Brushed Flannel Plaid Shacket $40 More like a flannel nightgown than a bathrobe (but still every bit as cozy), this shirt jacket has a slightly rugged feel that nails the autumn-chic look. Pair it with equally rugged skinny jeans and lace-up booties for an outfit that’ll keep you comfy and warm while you’re picking apples. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

19 A Sherpa Fleece Jacket With A High Collar To Protect Your Neck Amazon Columbia Panorama Long Jacket, Sherpa Fleece $110 See On Amazon Cozy in a more discreet way than some of the other jackets on this list, this Columbia Panorama jacket is made of sherpa fleece with a plush, cozy texture, and has two zippered pockets to keep your essentials safe and secure. The best part, though? It's machine washable. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

20 A Thick Hooded Jacket Made Of The Softest, Brushed Coral Fleece Amazon TrailCrest Sherpa Lined Coat $66 See On Amazon Channel your inner lumberjack with this super soft, thick, fleece-lined hoodie (or go with one of the Nordic-inspired prints and don't). Made of brushed coral fleece, it's like the warmest, plushest bathrobe ever — only in jacket form. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 13

21 A Long Velvet Duster To Dress Up Your Fall Outfits Amazon Free People Sienna Duster $298 See On Amazon Though you could wear this long, velvet duster as a jacket in the spring and early fall, it also makes a great indoor jacket — particularly for when you're at work or a dressy event, but need an extra layer to stay warm. Made of a mid-weight velvet with a double-breasted placket, it can also be used to dress up leggings, jeans, and even denim cutoffs. Available sizes: X-Small — Medium

22 A Fluffy Indoor Jacket To Wear Over Your Pajamas Amazon Splendid Hooded Teddy Jacket $88 See On Amazon If you always find yourself freezing in your own home, pick up this fuzzy indoor jacket from Splendid. (You could wear this out if you want, but it's admittedly a bit more bathrobe-like than the other jackets on this list.) It'll be perfect for layering over pajamas when you're snuggling up on the couch with a good movie or book. But it has some functional appeal, too, as it's machine washable and designed with pockets. Add this to your cozy collection ASAP. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 4

23 A Classic Fleece Jacket That's Great For Layering Amazon Daily Ritual Hooded Fleece Jacket $44 See On Amazon Sold in five neutral colors, this cozy zip-up hoodie belongs in every person's wardrobe. Made of plush, high-pile fleece that the brand describes as soft as a teddy bear, it's not overly bulky, so you can wear it as a layering piece in the winter. "Buy this! Fully lined. Pockets are lined and have zippers so you don’t loose your items. Super soft and comfy. Washed great! Wish I have Purchased this earlier!" one reviewer summed up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

24 A Teddy Coat/Cardigan That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon ASTR the label Fauna Teddy Oversized Long Coat $135 See On Amazon Whether you dress it up with heels and leather leggings like in the picture, or wear it as a robe around the house, this teddy sweater/coat is bound to become a new wardrobe MVP. Cozy as your favorite plush blanket, it has spacious pockets and a snap closure up the front to add to its functionality and warmth. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 2

25 Another Soft Fleece Hoodie — But It's Sold In So Many Cute Prints Amazon Columbia Full Zip Fleece $38 See On Amazon No list of the best winter jackets for women would be complete without a classic Columbia zip-up. Made of super soft, filament fleece with zippered pockets and drawstrings to adjust the fit, it's sold in tons of stylish bright and muted prints, though the one pictured feels particularly versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

26 A Hooded Teddy Coat Lined With Super Soft Jersey Amazon Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Jacket $48 See On Amazon Designed with buttons up the front, patch pockets, and a hood, this teddy fleece coat will keep you cozy and warm all winter long. The oversized fit allows for easy layering, while the four muted color options will go with just about everything in your wardrobe. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X

Available colors: 4

27 A Splurge-Worthy Zip-Up Made Of Plush Faux Fur Amazon Vince Plush Jacket $495 See On Amazon This splurge-worthy jacket from Vince is admittedly, well, a splurge, but it's also incredibly stylish — not to mention timeless — with its slightly boxy fit, funnel-style neck, and plush, faux fur construction. The heavyweight material is quite warm and thick, so you probably won't need any other outer layers, even when it's super cold. Plus, you can style this with just about everything — from skin-tight jeans and heels to leggings with sneakers or UGGs. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large