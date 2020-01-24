As far as seasonal fashion goes, cold-weather outfits are undoubtedly the most fun to style. While summer's options are much more limited, winter is a great time to play around with layers, textures, chunky shapes, and all the gorgeous coats, jackets, and boots of your dreams. That said, once you step indoors, your cozy-chic ensemble can quickly turn into your very own infrared sauna wrap — which is why it's so important to invest in warm, but lightweight clothes that are easy to layer. And with the 23
pieces of winter wear from Amazon that are featured on this list, you'll never find yourself sweating indoors again.
Not only are the pieces in this edit perfect for keeping comfortable during winter, but a lot of them are totally wearable in the fall, spring, and even summer, too. And, since all of them are available on Amazon Prime, you can add them to your closet in just a few days.
Whether you're looking for lightweight sweaters to wear to the office or cozy knits to layer under your favorite jackets, these 23
versatile pieces for winter are sure to suit all different senses of style ( and budgets). Scroll on to shop now. 1 A Sporty-Chic Puffer Jacket That's Lightweight & Easy To Pack
An essential cold-weather staple that's sure to prove useful all year round, this versatile
puffer jacket is especially great for traveling. Designed with a water-resistant nylon exterior, it has two spacious pockets, comes with its own drawstring carrying bag (which makes it a breeze to pack), and can even be washed in the machine. Choose from eight versatile colors. 2 The Perfect Versatile Dress Made Of Soft, Stretchy Jersey
What makes this sporty-chic
jersey dress special is its endless versatility. It can be dressed down with white sneakers, as well as dressed up with heels. Plus, its viscose and elastane construction, in addition to being comfortable and stretchy, means you won’t feel restricted when bending over. It's the perfect, throw-on-and-go dress for the office (and pretty much any other occasion). 3 A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater That Comes In Over 40 Colors & Prints
A timeless staple no wardrobe is complete without, this classic
crewneck sweater is worth stocking up on in more than one color. Knit of a soft, lightweight, breathable cotton blend, the fit is slightly relaxed while still looking polished. Choose from an extensive range of stylish colors and prints, including hearts, stripes, and a pretty heathered oatmeal. 4 A Vintage-Inspired Bomber Jacket That Works In Fall & Spring, Too
Levi's has a reputation for creating timeless, classically stylish staples, and this gorgeous
bomber jacket is far from an exception. Made of smooth vegan leather with a faux sherpa collar, the menswear-inspired design will take you through fall, winter, and spring in style. It's even stylish enough to wear indoors if you're in a cold bar or restaurant. 5 A Soft, Slouchy Top You'll Reach For Time & Time Again
Vented side seams add a visual interest to this otherwise simple
tunic top; basic in the best way possible, it's sure to become a new favorite. Wear it on its own running errands, as a layering piece under a vest, or even as loungewear around the house — it's certainly comfortable enough. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with long sleeves and a crew neckline, it's available in eight rich shades. 6 A Versatile Midi Dress With Roomy Functional Pockets
Another great
long-sleeved dress for winter, this is another versatile piece that can be easily dressed up or down, depending on how you style it. Made of soft, smooth jersey that's stretchy and lightweight, its standout feature is its two spacious pockets. Choose from three colors: black, navy, or charcoal. 7 A Classic V-Neck Sweater With A Lightweight Construction
No wardrobe is complete without at least a few V-neck sweaters, and
this one is an excellent option at a surprisingly affordable price. Made of a smooth, breathable blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, it's soft enough to wear on its own, and is the ideal weight for layering. Plus, its V-neckline ensures your chest and neck don't feel suffocated, even in a stuffy office. It comes ten gorgeous colors, including blue, camel, and purple. 8 A Silky-Soft Pajama Set That You Can Wear To Bed Without Overheating
A great pair of matching pajamas will instantly elevate your bedtime routine, and
this set by Eberjey is so soft and comfortable, you'll likely find yourself lounging in it all weekend long. Made of a silky-soft, stretchy modal material that keeps you comfortable and cool — even when you're under the sheets — the two-piece set includes a button-down top trimmed with contrasting piping, and matching pants with a comfy elastic waistband. Choose from over 20 colors. 9 A Cozy-Chic Cardigan With A Breathable Open Front
Despite its cozy sherpa details,
this Splendid sweater will still keep you cool indoors, thanks to its breathable, open-front, waterfall-style design. It can be dressed up for the office with fitted black trousers and heels, or used as a casual layering piece with skinny jeans and leggings. Don't love the gray and white? It comes in solid navy, too. Available sizes: XS-3X Plus 10 A Pair Of Soft, Thick Leggings That Look Like "Real" Pants
Made of an impossibly soft ponte knit material,
these versatile leggings can easily be passed off as "real" pants — just choose from one of the classic prints like herringbone or twill. They're the perfect weight for winter, as they'll keep you warm but not too warm, and can be worn just about anywhere, with anything. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long, extra-long) 11 The Perfect Thermal Hoodie For Cold Winter Runs
This is
the perfect hoodie for running during winter, because it's warm enough so that you won't need a jacket, but lightweight enough that it won't have you drenched in sweat. Sold in five colors and made of a moisture-wicking material, it's also cute enough to pair with leggings for an athleisure-chic brunch look. 12 A Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Sold In Dozens Of Playful Prints
Sweet hearts give this
lightweight V-neck sweater a fun, whimsical touch; it's the perfect playful piece to pair with all your skirts, jeans, and cords. Made of a soft, breathable blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, it's sold in a ton of cute prints, including stripes, argyle, and even leopard. 13 A Stretchy Wrap Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down
Long sleeves and a knee-skimming hem make this
the perfect dress for winter and fall, while the V-neckline gives your chest room to breathe, whether you're in a hot office or choose to sport the piece during summer. Dress it down with sneakers, or give it a glam touch by styling it with earrings and heels. 14 A Less Sweaty (But Equally Durable) Alternative To Heavy Winter Boots
Combat boots are having a
major moment right now, and looking at this pair, it's easy to see why. Not only are the military-inspired boots about as comfortable and durable as it gets, but they can be styled with just about everything, from jeans and leggings to mini skirts, dresses, denim cutoffs, and more. And, unlike heavy winter boots, they won't make your feet feel sweaty after a few hours. Made of premium vegan leather in your choice of black or brown, they're designed with a convenient side zipper for easy on/off. 15 A Versatile Turtleneck Sweater That's Neither Heavy Nor Thick
Timeless and elegant, this
mock neck sweater will look gorgeous with just about anything you pair it with. Tuck it into a pencil skirt, layer it under a blazer or vest, or wear it on its own — the styling options are virtually endless. Unlike other similar sweaters, this one, which is made of cotton, modal, and polyester, was designed to be lightweight. It comes in 11 different colors, including black, red, and camel. 16 The Softest, Coziest Pair Of Lightweight Pajama Pants
Made of a stretchy, breathable cotton-rayon blend, this is the perfect pair of
lightweight pajama pants that won't have you feeling too warm at home. Described as "buttery soft" by the brand, they also come in an assortment of other colors and prints, in addition to the pink striped pair pictured. 17 A Slouchy V-Neck Sweater Made Of 100% Cotton
This simple
V-neck sweater is guaranteed to become your new go-to. Made of 100% cotton, it'll keep you warm and snug when it's cold — but its relaxed, slouchy fit and V-neckline ensure you stay comfortable and cool indoors. Choose from nine versatile colors, all of which can be paired with literally everything in your closet. 18 A Sherpa-Lined Jacket With A Lightweight Nylon Exterior
With a cozy sherpa-lined interior and lightweight nylon exterior,
this Columbia jacket is the perfect alternative to too-thick puffers, fleeces, and heavy winter coats. Sold in six colors, it can even be washed in the machine. 19 A Classic V-Neck Sweater Made Of Soft Pima Cotton
Sold in eight gorgeous colors,
this is one of those rare, versatile sweaters you can wear in winter and summer. That's because it's made of fine gauge pima cotton, a lightweight material that's soft, versatile, and perfect for layering. Plus, it can be styled so many different ways; be sure to pick one up in ivory heather or lilac for cool, spring and summer nights. 20 A Lightweight Alternative To Thick, Heavy Turtlenecks
So many turtlenecks can be
too thick and warm, but not this one, which is made of lightweight cotton instead of thick, scratchy cashmere or wool. An essential piece for any wardrobe, it's sold in seven colors, including red, black, and charcoal gray. 21 A Funnel Neck Top Made Of Silky Lightweight Jersey
Made of a stretchy, silky soft jersey material that's breathable and lightweight,
this funnel neck top is extremely versatile. Wear it as pictured, with jeans, for a casual look, tuck it into a skirt for the office, or layer it under a blazer or vest — the styling options are endless. Choose from navy, black, and gray. 22 A Vegan Leather Jacket You Can Wear Indoors, Too
Another timeless outerwear staple from Levi's, the chic quilted details on this
vegan leather jacket add a visually striking touch. Simple and sophisticated, it's cut in a sleek, feminine silhouette and is even machine-washable. The best part is, you can totally wear it indoors at the office or dinner, since it basically functions as a blazer. 23 A Cozy Fleece Sweatshirt That's Not Too Thick
When you think of fleece pullovers, you probably think of suffocating and warm. But not
this one. Sold in 10 colors, it's made of a blend of cotton and EcoSmart polyester, resulting in a medium-weight top that won't make you overheat. It's the perfect versatile top for all your casual, off-duty looks, as well as for working out and wearing around the house. 24 A Best-Selling Pair Of Stretchy Jeans With Over 3,500 Five-Star Reviews
Though
these classic Levi's jeans are essential for all four seasons, they're a must-have addition to any cold-weather wardrobe. Stretchy, comfortable, and soft (instead of constricting and stiff), they're perfect for pairing with all your winter boots and cozy sweaters. Over 3,800 reviewers are obsessed, probably because the three different inseam lengths make it easy to find your perfect fit. Available sizes: 2-20 (short, medium, long) 25 A Classic Lightweight Cardigan That's Perfect For Chilly Offices
Keep a
cardigan like this at your desk and in your go-to carry-on bag; it's the perfect cozy piece for when you find yourself in an unexpectedly chilly indoor climate, but don't want to overheat. Sold in 11 colors, it can be worn all year round and styled so many different ways. The Zoe Report may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of The Zoe Report's editorial and sales departments.