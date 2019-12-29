20 Pairs Of Cozy, Chic Boots That You Can Wear Everywhere (& They're All On Amazon)

In the world of cold-weather fashion, there are few pieces more essential than a great pair of (warm!) boots. Capable of transforming even the simplest of outfits into a cozy-chic ensemble with a touch of Nordic, laid-back cool, the right pair of boots will get you through the chilly weather while looking stylish and feeling snug. That's exactly what you'll find in this shopping guide: 20 pairs of cozy-chic boots that you can wear everywhere — and better yet, they can all be bought on Amazon.

If you've never shopped for shoes on Amazon before, you're in for a treat: not only is their selection among the most expansive on the internet, but their prices are competitive and their shipping is fast (and typically, free). You can find things from this season and past seasons from brands like Frye, UGG, Sorel, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Gentle Souls, and more. And, if you're a Prime member, there's the added benefit of Prime Wardrobe, which allows you to try on eligible pieces for up to seven days before deciding whether to buy them or not.

On this list, you'll find 20 pairs of warm, stylish boots from all of the aforementioned designers and more. None of them sacrifice style for coziness, so you can wear them anywhere — whether you're going shopping in Park City, trekking in the Alps, or to dinner and a show in New York City. So keep scrolling, because you're bound to find a pair (or two) that suit both your budget and taste.

1 These UGGs That Look Like A Regular Chelsea Boot But Are Lined With Wool Amazon UGG Chevonne Ankle Boot $60 See On Amazon From the outside, these UGGs look like a pair of classic Chelsea rain boots that you can wear anywhere, with anything. But inside is an extra cozy fleece lining courtesy of the iconic brand's sheepskin material, which is moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating. They're sold in black, olive, and feather gray — plus bolder shades like white and pink — all of which feature waterproof uppers to keep your feet dry and snug. Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 A Cozier Version Of Classic Dr. Martens Amazon Dr. Martens Serena Burnished Wyoming Leather Boot $147 See On Amazon These Dr. Martens Serenas look like a classic pair of the brand's 8-eye boots, except they're lined with fuzzy faux fur on the inside, making them just as cozy as they are timeless, versatile, and chic. Not only do they go with literally everything — floral maxi dresses, trench coats and long skirts, leggings, shorts, and jeans — but this is a pair of boots that will literally last you a lifetime. Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 A Stylish Pair Of Hiking Boots With Faux Shearling & Flannel Accents Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's So Cozy Bootie Ankle Boot $75 See On Amazon Dr. Scholl's might be a brand that puts comfort first, but that doesn't mean they don't make some super stylish footwear. Case in point? These So Cozy ankle boots, which feature stylish shearling and flannel accents, contrasting laces, and a thick 1-inch sole, as well as the brand's Comfort Insole Technology to ensure your feet stay comfortable and supported with each step. They're fully waterproof and they're sold in gray, too. Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 A Fun Pair Of (Faux) Furry Minnetonkas Amazon Minnetonka Everett Faux Fur Slip-On Boots $90 See On Amazon These fun Minnetonkas will look so cute paired with all your leggings, jeans, and skirts; they'll even look great with denim cutoffs when the weather's a bit warmer. Sold in black and brown, the cozy boots feature a faux fur trim, a water-repellent suede exterior, leather soles, and a cute tassel detail. Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 A Pair Of Chunky Suede Hiker Boots With Shearling Trim Amazon Paloma Barcelo Loris Boots $405 See On Amazon It doesn't get much more trend-driven and practical than these platform hiking boots. Shearling cuffs give them a hint of cozy-chic appeal, while an assertive rubber platform adds plenty of height. The suede boots are fully lined in plush sheepskin with a hiker’s lug sole, so you’ll stay snug and have weather-worthy grip on sidewalks between the cab and your door. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

6 A Sleek Pair Of Waterproof UGGs Amazon UGG Emmeth Boots $150 See On Amazon You'd never guess these Chelsea-style Emmeth boots are by UGG. They boast fully waterproof leather with sealed seams to round out their durable, weather-friendly design. Since the brand has a reputation for cozy comfort, you’ll even find a well-padded footbed inside. The classic style will pair perfectly with just about any outfit, but they'll look especially cute with tight leggings and fitted jeans. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 A Durable Pair Of Boots With A Hidden Pocket Amazon Vepose Fashion Combat Boots $50 See On Amazon Slip-resistant soles, a thick quilted exterior, and a barely-there heel make these boots comfortable, sure. But what really sets them apart from the rest is their hidden zippered pocket, which is big enough to stash cash, a key, and credit cards. Choose from buttery faux leathers in multiple designs, including pairs with sweater knit cuffs. Available sizes: 5 — 12

8 Shearling-Lined Boots Sold In Black & Tan Amazon Gentle Souls Brooklyn 2.0 Cozy Boot $179 See On Amazon If you require a bit of height from your boots, you'll love this pair from Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole. Sold in black and tan, the Brooklyn 2.0s feature a fully waterproof construction and a plush shearling lining to keep your feet cozy and warm in the rain and snow. Available sizes: 5 — 12

9 An Under-$40 Pair Of Highly-Rated, Faux Fur-Trimmed Booties Amazon DREAM PAIRS Montreal Faux Fur Ankle Bootie $32 See On Amazon Snag these Dream Pairs Montreal boots for under $40; it's a purchase there's no chance of you regretting. Featuring plush faux fur lining, a water-resistant exterior, and durable rubber soles, they can be worn two ways: upright, or with the flaps folded down. Choose from seven colors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 Shearling-Trimmed Booties That'll Go Equally As Well With Dresses, Jeans, & Skirts Amazon EMU Australia Oxley Fur Cuff Deluxe Wool Boots $65 See On Amazon Add a cozy-chic twist to any outfit — blue jeans, maxi skirts, denim shorts, turtleneck dresses — with these EMU Australia Oxley boots. They're made of water-resistant suede and lined in merino wool with a short hidden wedge, while a hidden zipper makes them easy to put on. Available sizes: 6 — 11

11 A Chunky, Fashion-Forward Pair Of Sorel Hiking Boots Amazon Sorel Blake Lace Non Shell Boot $161 See On Amazon You totally could hike in these Sorel Blake boots. But why hide them on the trails when they'll look just as stylish on the city streets paired with all your favorite cold-weather looks. EVA cushioned footbeds and a thick, chunky heel add to their comfort, while bright red laces and a two-toned exterior round out their stylish design. Don't love the color that's pictured? They're sold in black, too. Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 Some Chelsea Rain Boots With The Softest Faux Fur Lining Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie $27 See On Amazon A waterproof Chelsea boot with a chic matte finish and plush faux fur lining? There’s a reason this sleek yet affordable rain boot has racked up reviews on Amazon. Featuring memory foam insoles and grippy rubber soles, they’re shockingly well made for the price. Available sizes: 6 — 11

13 A Classic Pair Of Waterproof Timberlands Amazon Timberland Jayne Waterproof Teddy Boots $169 See On Amazon These Timberland Jaynes have all the same great features as the brand's classic yellow boots, but a teddy fleece lining makes them much cozier. You can fold them down to reveal a fleece cuff or wear them upright, the classic way. Choose from colorways including burgundy, gray, and light brown (pictured). Available sizes: 6 — 11

14 A More Stylish Version Of Your Classic Cozy UGGs Amazon UGG Quincy Boot $111 See On Amazon These UGGs look (and feel) more like the classic pair we've all known and loved. But they're elevated just a bit, thanks to their thick rubber soles and front laces. Wear them upright or folded down with everything in your closet: mini skirts, floral dresses, denim cutoffs, leggings and jeans ... you get the idea. Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 A Waterproof Winter Boot With Plush Faux Fur Lining gracosy Winter Ankle Booties $28 See On Amazon For days when you know you’ll be out running errands in slush, these effortless black ankle booties can handle slick streets and snowy sidewalks. They feature a waterproof quilted upper with grippy soles — and they’re even designed to handle temps down to around 20 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to the plush faux fur lining that extends past the ankle cuff for a warm finish. Available sizes: 6 — 11

16 Timberland Boots With A (Comfortable) Stacked Heel Amazon Timberland Tillston Lace-Up Heeled Boots $110 See On Amazon These Timberland boots combine the durability of a hiking boot with the stylishness of a heel. Premium waterproof leather adds to their cozy design, while their versatile, fashion-forward look ensures they'll go with every outfit in your closet. Choose from black, brown, and tan. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11 (regular and select wide)

17 A Cozy Pair Of Combat Boots That'll Look So Cute Juxtaposed With Dresses Amazon Marc Fisher LTD Izzie Boots $259 See On Amazon The beauty of these Marc Fisher boots lies in their versatility: You can wear them with literally everything; you can style them two different ways (with the ankle upright or folded down); and they'll literally never go out of style. Besides being functional and stylish, they're comfortable, too: that's thanks to the brand's cushioned, slip-resistant lug soles and luxe shearling wool lining. Available sizes: 5 — 11

18 A Pair Of Suede Booties With A Foldable Faux Fur Collar Sorel Out N About Bootie $60 See On Amazon Sorel makes reliably great cold-weather boots and the Out N About booties is no exception. Topped with cozy faux fur around the collar that can be folded over for a shorter profile, this boot is made to go from cafe to chalet. Available sizes: 5 — 12

19 These Fun, Furry, Chunky Boots From Sam Edelman Amazon Circus by Sam Edelman Gretchen Boot $85 See On Amazon Their chunky platform soles give these Circus by Sam Edelman boots a fun, fashion-forward update. Meanwhile, a soft, furry lining ensures your feet stay warm in even the most frigid of temps. To top off their unique, stylish design, they feature herringbone laces and wool check panels on the exterior. Get them in camel (pictured) or white. Available sizes: 5 — 11