Danielle Williams Eke, design director of plus-size e-tailer 11 Honoré, observed a trend where employees were craving individuality in their workwear options. With companies adopting hybrid in-office and at-home work models, the designer expects employees to continue to seek out wardrobes that reflect this newfound fluidity within the workforce. So, for 11 Honoré’s new workwear collection for Nordstrom, Williams Eke wanted the 15-piece line to reflect that professional clothing is heading in a more progressive, personality-filled direction.

Williams Eke says 11 Honoré’s exclusive line with the department store caters to the employees who are adjusting to newly flexible work environments — and who, as a result of the flux, now have different perspectives on what they want to wear to work. “Some [employees] are back in the office while others remain working from home (or a hybrid of both). I wanted to create a collection that could work in any circumstance,” she explains.

The first drop from the partnership between 11 Honoré and Nordstrom launched on Oct. 6 and contains 15 different workwear pieces (the second collection will feature 14 items and is slated for late October). As Williams Eke describes, the clothing included in the initial drop runs the gamut, from classic suiting options to versatile separates. You’ll find a form-fitting cheetah print dress to wear on Zoom calls or, if you’re not an animal print fan, you can select a tailored two-piece suit in a neutral tan shade that’s rife with styling potential.

Williams Eke observes workers forgoing traditional, impersonal work uniforms in favor of more unique, expressive outfits that cater to their personal needs. In other words, people are gravitating toward clothing that reflects them as individuals, not just as working professionals. “What is important about this evolved dress code is that it gives employees the room to determine when and how they dress,” she explains. “On a light workday where you spend most of your time at your desk, your look might be a bit more casual. Whereas on days that you have important meetings or presentations you might dress up a bit more.”

It was crucial for Williams Eke that 11 Honoré’s line for Nordstrom reflected this need for versatility. “This is a collection of pieces that, depending on how it is styled, can be worn during the busy work week and on the weekend. The pieces in the collection can keep up with the unique lifestyles we all have,” she explains. “Take the Chole Trouser, for example, it can be worn with the Olivia Blazer for a modern suiting look in a more traditional office environment. But that same pair of trousers can be paired with the Aria Half-Button Sweatshirt and a pair of sneakers for an easy weekend lunch look.”

As is typical with the inclusive e-tailer that caters toward plus-size folks, sizes run from 12 to 24, and pricing is an affordable range of $128 to $248. You can shop the first drop now on nordstrom.com, and you’ll notice a few TZR-approved picks ahead, too.

