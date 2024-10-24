It’s no secret that alternative wellness is — and has been — en vogue from coast to coast, with microdosing at the forefront of brunch conversations in recent years. And while some will always choose a glass of Cabernet over cannabis, it’s one brand’s mission to de-stigmatize the way people think about THC. Enter: The High Confectionary, a female-founded brand of hemp-infused gummies designed “for control freaks” that promotes low, safe consumption, similar to the effects of sipping a glass of wine (vs. polishing off the bottle). As a personal fan, actor, entrepreneur, and mom Whitney Port joined the label as Creative Director, leading its community initiatives and sharing her positive experience with the gummies. “I hope this invites an alternative for those looking to unwind, without a hangover,” Port tells TZR.

Together, Whitney Port and The High Confectionary opened the brand’s first-ever pop-up in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood last week, gathering a community of the city’s tastemakers and Port’s friends to experience the high vibes. Guests included Sofia Franklyn, Ella McFadin, Matt Neman, Hannah Bronfman, and more. (While not present for the opening party, content creator Tinx swung by the next day for a collaborative event with style collective Couper.) From a sour candy bar with 1mg-infused treats and wine by Juliet, to aura readings and cozy merch available for purchase, the night felt buzzy — as it should.

Ahead, get a taste of Port’s modern cocktail party.

Sam Keeler

Whitney Port debuted chocolate brunette locks at the opening of The High Confectionary on Broadway and Bond in SoHo. Even as the party was well underway, the TV personality continued to decorate the pop-up with High Confectionary’s latest product line, handcrafted glass bowls (a.k.a the perfect candy jar.)

Sam Keeler

Cameron Rogers, aka “Freckled Foodie” came to celebrate the evening.

Guests were invited to take polaroid snapshots for The High Confectionary’s party wall on their way out, as well as a DIY sour gummy candy bag.

Whitney Port, Jenna Goldring, and Cassie Goldring Sam Keeler

Co-founders and sisters Jenna and Cassie Goldring partnered with Port to create an event that felt true to the brand’s ethos: a little bit woo woo, and a lot of healthy fun.