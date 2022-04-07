You Can Now Take A Bath With Travis Barker ... Kind Of

Now you can take a bath with Travis Barker… well, kind of. The musician’s (and newlywed’s) new Barker Wellness Bath Soak just launched, and features a soothing blend of 15mg Broad Spectrum CBD, 15mg CBC, lavender, bergamot, and hibiscus with the intent to help you relax and unwind. Plus, it contains vitamin E, copaiba oil, which help nourish the skin, as well as daikon seed extract, which will help keep it hydrated.

The new launch adds to the vast collection of vegan, THC-free, cannabinoid-infused products Barker Wellness already creates. Barker, the renowned record producer, songwriter, and Blink-182 drummer says living a healthy lifestyle is everything to him. “I couldn't do what I do without taking care of myself and giving what my body needs to keep going,” he tells TZR in an email. “After boxing for years, training Muay Tai [also known as ‘Thai boxing’], playing drums, and training for tours, recovery became a big issue for me — just figuring out how to keep going and not break down. I was using so many different types of CBD products and different lines of CBD, it became something I was really passionate about, so I wanted to create my own line.”

Barker explains that he’s tried a lot of products over the years and CBD has always been the one constant ingredient that has worked for him. “Cannabinoids have tons of beneficial properties that can help your skin, like fighting inflammation and reducing redness,” he explains. Research, too, has found it has many therapeutic effects, including improving chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders, to name a few.

Courtesy of Barker Wellness

So why use the bath soak? “Personally, baths help me mentally unwind and relax,” says the drummer. “It’s an opportunity to get off electronics and fully decompress. I think it’s important to take time for yourself and just be with your thoughts — baths are the perfect moment to do this.” He says if you’re trying to rejuvenate your body and calm your mind, the Bath Soak is ideal. “Maybe you're trying to unwind after a long day, relieve muscle tension, nourish your skin — the Bath Soak has multiple benefits for the skin, body, and mind.”

When asked why wellness is so important these days, Barker says we’re all slowly integrating back into “normal life” after living through a pandemic, and that’s a big adjustment. “It’s important to pay attention to how your body is feeling and stay on top of your self-care,” he explains. “Especially as I get busier with work, it’s more important now than ever for me to stay on top of my health and commit to a healthy exercise regimen, sleep, and diet.” For sleep, Barker uses the Barker Wellness Sleep Tincture straight. “It helps me mentally unwind and relax,” he says. “The combo of melatonin and CBN has become really important to my sleep routine. I also like applying the Barker Wellness Pain Relief Cream at the end of my day. This helps me physically recover for whatever I’m doing the next day.”

Shop the latest launch below and get ready to take bath time to new heights.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article