By now, you probably think of celebrity skin care routines as the opposite of relatable — especially, say, one that might be used before Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. However, if you're just as into sunscreen as the rest of the beauty community, then The Weeknd's pre-game skin care routine will be music to your ears. Turns out, The Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) and men's groomer Christine Nelli know exactly how to keep the musician's meme-generating face safe and moisturized while surrounded by fireworks, smoke machines, and bright neon signs. (Insert "Blinding Lights" pun here.)

And it involves lots and lots of SPF products from fan-favorite sunscreen purveyor, Supergoop! Four of them, in fact. "First start with the Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream with SPF 40, apply with finger tips in circular motions under eyes," Nelli wrote on an Instagram post detailing The Weeknd's skin care breakdown. "Next I apply Daily Dose Vitamin C Serum all over face with fingertips, going in upward motions for extra moisture. Then finish off skincare with a light weight moisturizer, I use the ‘PLAY Everyday Lotion’ SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract (I like to apply it with a damp beauty blender all over face)."

Yup, a Beautyblender for moisturizer. Genius. In another post from Nelli showing off products used, you can see that two different makeup blender sizes were in the groomer's kit, undoubtedly giving the artist more control in smaller areas such as the corners of the eyes.

By now, this all might sound a little too hydrating for you — and if so, then here's another pro tip from Nelli. The groomer finished the skin care routine with Supergoop!'s Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 40 ($38), applying it with the same Beautyblender to "the T zone, forehead, and chin where you can get extra shiny while performing." No wonder the musician's face looked flawless from the beginning of the halftime performance all the way until that final close-up shot.

And it's a trick worth copying at home, if you often find yourself slightly too glassy after slathering your face up with sunscreen. Below, all of the Supergoop! products that Nelli used in The Weeknd's Super Bowl routine — just don't forget to grab your own makeup sponge.

