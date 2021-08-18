A good way to research what type of engagement ring you want (or don’t want) is to peruse through all the design options. You might want to start with looking at celebrity engagement rings as they run the gamut, from dainty minimalist options to extravagant statement stones. If you’re unsure where to start, look to newly engaged actor Sophia Bush. The former One Tree Hill star announced the happy news on her Instagram via a photo and fans can clearly see Bush’s gorgeous engagement ring. The actor is engaged to Grant Hughes, but more on him later as you first zoom in on the diamond bauble.

According to SVP of Merchandising & Retail at Brilliant Earth Kathryn Money, Bush’s dazzling sparkler appears to feature an unconventional cushion-cut diamond and the square stone sits attached to a delicate two-tone band. (Bush’s engagement ring is from Kantor Gems, a Beverly Hills-based purveyor of fine jewelry.) Aside from the diamond cut, Money tells TZR that the actor’s ring is crafted in a compass prone setting aka the prongs mimic the cardinal points of a compass: North, East, South, and West.

“This setting allows the center stone to be the main allure, very versatile and elegant,” Money says. “We love that the compass setting is a twist on a classic style. This makes the ring feel more personal and unique while remaining classic through the years.” According to her, Bush’s exact piece appears to be set with a 3.5 to 4.5-carat diamond and is likely valued between $75,000 to $125,000, depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center and side stones.

Bush and Hughes revealed they became engaged on Aug. 10, after the businessman proposed on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. The actor wrote in an Instagram post: “I wish you joy. Love. The feeling of being seen. Of being safe. Of being held. Of falling asleep with a smile on your face. All my love to you. In these wild times. All of the good squeeze kind. All of ours.” Meanwhile, Hughes, too, wrote his own sweet message that read: “She is my forever Favorite ... I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love.”

The private couple were first spotted holding hands in public back in May 2020 and Bush has been mum on her relationship with Hughes. “It’s hard to have nothing that’s yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky,” she said to Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “I also grew up in the early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made. And I just was like, ‘I don’t think I like this.’ I didn’t like having my private life lied about.”

Though the actor keeps her relationship out of the spotlight, she was more forthcoming with the engagement ring photo. Take a moment to look at it from every angle, then, if you’re inspired, shop similar diamond rings to Bush’s ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.