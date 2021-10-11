Not Even The Olsen Twins Were Spared From Polarizing Early Aughts Hair Trends

The Olsen twins are undisputed fashion and beauty icons — and it's safe to say that they have been since their Full House era. These days, though, The Row founders are all about timeless simplicity, evidenced by their go-to red carpet look of the moment: wavy, air-dried and oh-so-natural-looking manes.

Through the years — for the past 19, to be exact — the duo has relied on their go-to hairstylist Mark Townsend to perfect their strands. “When I first started working with them, their hair was very done,” the pro exclusively tells TZR. “We spent a lot of time blow-drying the hair, making all the waves perfect, using tons of product.” But as the years went on, he says “they started wanting to look more natural — especially with their hair.”

Now, Townsend lovingly calls them "wash-and-go women” for their preference for low-maintenance styling. “I wait for their hair to dry as naturally as possible and then I usually take a double-barrel iron if there are any waves that need a little bit of reshaping.” As for products, the pro reaches for a "soft styler” to tame any frizz and define their natural waves, plus — interestingly — dry shampoo.

"I couldn't begin to count how many cans of dry shampoo we've gone through over the past two decades," he continues. "It's the most-used product. I use loads of it to make the hair not look clean. To get a little bit of lift at the root, after it’s dry, I spray the Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo for built-in volume at the crown.”

Keep scrolling for a trip back in time to when the twins had side-swept bangs, highlights, and more.

May 2002

For the launch of their OG fashion line, the sisters arrived at The Avenue in London wearing opposite hairstyles. Mary-Kate wore hers sleek and straight, while Ashley donned piecey, loose curls. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

December 2003

Throwback! Way back when, the Olsen twins loved the look of a bombshell blowout before hitting the red carpet. Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

May 2004

After being honored with their brass stars, the twins posed for a photo on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, staying true to the early aughts by embracing the side-swept bangs trend. See? Even the Olsens weren’t spared from this one. Ted Soqui/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

May 2006

For the Met Gala, the actors wore Badgley Mischka ensembles. To complement their designer wares, Ashley donned an updo spotlighting those aforementioned side bangs, while Mary-Kate wore hers in a center part in beachy waves. Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images

November 2011

The twins were impossible to miss at the Christian Louboutin cocktail party in 2011, thanks to their icy blonde strands and dark roots that stood out extra against their black outfits. This marks the beginning stages of them beginning to mimic their natural hair texture. Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

February 2012

The Full House alums were practically impossible to tell apart at the J. Mendel Fall fashion show. From their outfits and accessories to their highlights and parting, this moment is undeniably double take-worthy. John Parra/WireImage/Getty Images

June 2014

The actors made their CFDA debut by wearing matching low buns. Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

May 2016

For the 2016 Met Gala, the Olsens looked effortlessly chic as usual. Ashley wore her hair in a side-swept style with boho braids, while Mary-Kate donned a loose center-parted bun. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

May 2018

Loose waves galore! While Mary-Kate opted to keep her hair accessory-free, Ashley topped off the look with a jeweled headband. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

May 2019

At the Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion, the fashion designers worked the camera, rocking nearly identical hair textures: defined beach waves. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

June 2019