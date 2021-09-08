How was your Labor Day Weekend? Did you catch up on sleep? Perhaps grab brunch with an old friend? Well, for Lily Collins, her long weekend consisted of bringing a fairytale wedding to life and consequently flooding Pinterest with bridal inspo. The Emily in Paris star married partner Charlie McDowell in a private ceremony at a resort in Colorado on Sept. 4, and her bridal look was pure magic. Collins wore a Ralph Lauren wedding dress with long-sleeves, a high neckline, and it was made entirely of opulent white lace. She accompanied her dreamy gown with a hooded veil cape, also made of the same delicate material.

Collins was one of the few lucky brides to have worn a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown as the designer doesn’t often create them. (You may remember Priyanka Chopra also had the rare honor of having Ralph Lauren design her wedding gown when she and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.)

“What started as a fairytale is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…,” wrote Collins on her Instagram photo. The gorgeous imagery was captured by photographer @cedarandpines, who documented her and McDowell on their special day. In another image, the actor gave her Insta followers (all 23.5 million of them!) a close-up view of her lacy, hooded veil while McDowell caressed her face and smiled down at his glowing bride. “Never been happier,” Collins wrote.

Since Collins’ wedding dress was a Ralph Lauren custom design, you, unfortunately, won’t be able to snag the exact same one. But the good news is that there are plenty of ways to recreate the look. You can opt for a gown in a similar long-sleeved, high-necked silhouette that also taps into Collins’ romantic all-lace look. Or, if her Little-Red-Riding-Hood-gets-married look inspires you, try a hooded veil cape that will help you be the star of your own IRL fairytale. Below, you’ll find a few gowns that resemble Collins’ if you’re ready to pull out your credit card and make a purchase.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.