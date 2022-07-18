Menu
Inside The Curateur x The Zoe Report JetSet Summer Event
The dreamiest night in the Hamptons.
Greg Kessler
Rachel Zoe and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg hosted friends, family, and our favorite tastemakers for a night of fun, feasting, and dancing at Moby’s in East Hampton.
The night was a St. Tropez-disco-inspired celebration, complete with dazzling floral arrangements, dancing, a seasonal tasting menu, and surprising treats at every turn.
